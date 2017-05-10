In addition to the structural issues that plague ostensibly sanguine markets, political tumult has itself become endemic.

So, the situation in Washington is "touch and go" right now.

Maybe you heard.

Let's imagine for a second that you're a completely unbiased, nonpartisan observer (I realize that's impossible, but let's pretend).

As someone who doesn't care a thing about the "rightness" or "wrongness" of this or that political bombshell but instead cares only about the market consequences, you should have been able to draw some immediate conclusions on Tuesday evening.

Let me give you an example of how to think on your feet following a political land mine like "President fires FBI Director":

This will likely exacerbate tensions between the GOP and democrats, which means... ... it could become even more difficult for the administration to push its growth-friendly agenda through Congress... ... which means tax reform could get delayed... ... and when you think about the fact that S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) margins are at historical highs and are likely to fall from here because an overheating labor market is putting upward pressure on wages... ... you're left to conclude that delays in getting taxes lowered will effectively mean that one of the only remaining tailwinds for improved profitability just got pushed back.

See there? That's how to connect the dots between politics and markets.

Here's what I mean about margins (all charts from Goldman, full note here):

Profitability has plateaued, which suggests gains from efficiency and technology have probably peaked near term ...

...wage pressures are rising as the labor market overheats...

...which means the corporate sector needs tax reform to provide a tailwind for margins or else labor inflation eats into EPS and thereby hits share prices...

Ok, so that's why you don't want the situation inside the Beltway to get any more tenuous.

Of course, it invariably will get more tenuous from here. That's a virtual certainty. Which means the "sell volatility," free money train is looking more and more like picking up pennies in front of a steamroller.

Speaking of that, have you ever stopped to ask yourself what happens to these short VIX ETPs in the event we get a volatility spike?

What would happen, for instance, to the popular VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:XIV) if, for some reason, one of these geopolitical landmines ends up sending the VIX above 20? Well, consider this from Deutsche Bank:

To protect issuers from losses should an ETP's NAV head below zero, issuers have the right to redeem the shares (which would put them in a position of covering all of the short futures) on a sudden spike in vol. The XIV's threshold is an 80% selloff (VIX futures jumping 80%) in a single day. The unusually low level of vol has brought that threshold to a level that is not unthinkable: a weighted average VIX future around 23, which is the 66th %ile over the past 10 years.

Read that again. It would only take a spike to the 66th percentile for XIV to be forced to cover.

Obviously, that could exacerbate a selloff. And, that exacerbation would be further exacerbated by the fact that the turbo-charged volatility spike would trigger forced deleveraging for systematic stats like CTAs, risk parity, and of course, the volatility targeters.

Simply put, this market has serious structural issues that aren't well understood by the vast majority of retail investors.

And now, political turmoil has itself become "structural" - that is, tumult has apparently become endemic rather than transitory.

So yeah, like I said at the outset: "touch and go."

