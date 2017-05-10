Genmab's (GNMSF) CEO Jan van de Winkel on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genmab A/S (OTC:GNMSF)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Jan van de Winkel

Hello and welcome to the Genmab conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Joining me on today's call is David Eatwell, our CFO, our new Chief Development Officer, Dr. Judith Klimovsky will also be available for questions during the Q&A session.

Let's move to Slide 2. As already said, we will be making forward-looking statement, so please keep that in mind as we go through this call.

Let's move to Slide 3. During the first quarter of 2017, we have seen continued progress with DARZALEX. The regulatory authorities in Europe issued a positive opinion for the marketing application for DARZALEX in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib and dexamethasone, for patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy. The opinion was based on data from the Phase III CASTOR and POLLUX studies, which was announced last year.

Approval for DARZALEX and his indication was granted in Europe on April 28. The new approval also confirmed the previous conditional approval for DARZALEX to a standard approval. But from the first commercial, sales of DARZALEX in the new indication, Genmab will receive a total of $48 million in milestones from Janssen. A clinical development of daratumumab in a range of indications is also continuing. New studies recently announced the clinicaltrials.gov includes trials combining daratumumab with nivolumab for colon cancer, various advanced or metastatic solid tumors, and for virus associated solid tumors, as well as a study combining daratumumab with atezolizumab or TECENTRIQ for non-small cell lung cancer and the study evaluating daratumumab in myelodysplastic syndromes or MDS.

In April, we also announced the new Phase III study combining daratumumab with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The study, named APOLLO is expected to start during the second quarter of this year and is designed to confirm the results from the Phase I MMY1001 or EQUULEUS study. We are very excited about the numerous new studies of daratumumab, and look forward to seeing additional studies start throughout the rest of 2017.

I now want to take a moment to discuss the daratumumab Phase II CARINA study, a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. This was the two stage study. It looked at daratumumab monotherapy and three types of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. After a data review, Janssen determined not to move the study forward to Phase II, since the arms of the study in follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma did not reach the very stringent pre-defined futility thresholds set for this study. The third arm of the study, in mantle cell lymphoma was slow to recruit patient.

We were not really disappointed that this study did not progress, but still see opportunities for daratumumab in hematological cancer, and a number of studies in areas such as MDS and NKT-cell lymphoma are clearly ongoing. DARZALEX has been launched in the U.S. and 18 European countries, and sales in marketed multiple myeloma indications continue to be robust, with net sales reaching $255 million in the first quarter of this year, resulting DKK211 million in royalty.

Other key highlights. This chart, includes the additional of Judith Klimovsky to the team as our Chief Development Officer. With here extensive experience in drug development at play, Judith has already begun to make her mark on the organization, and we look forward to a key role as we continued to strengthen our innovative product pipeline.

Furthermore, the clinical hold placed last year on one of the DuoBody programs run by Janssen, JNJ-63709178 targeting acute myeloid leukemia has been listed and patient recruitment has resumed.

Additionally, last week exciting data showing teprotumumab induced impressive clinical benefit in patient that [indiscernible] was published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine. As a reminder, teprotumumab was created by Genmab under the collaboration with Roche, and the subsequently licensed to River Vision. As announced this week, River Vision was acquired by Horizon Pharma.

Finally, as David will discuss in detail, we continued to perform well financially and improved our revenues by DKK81 million compared to the same period in 2016.

I will now turn the call over to David to describe our financial results for the first quarter. David?

David Eatwell

Thank you very much, Jan. Let's move to Slide 4 on the income statement for Q1. Revenue came in for the period at DKK251 million, that's an increase of DKK81 million or 48% compared to the first quarter of 2016. The increase was mainly driven by higher royalty revenue related to our DARZALEX collaboration with Janssen, partially offset by a decrease in milestone revenue.

Total royalties comprised of 90% of the revenues in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 59% in 2016. So, not only was the revenue higher than 2016, the quality of the revenue also continued to improve. The expenses came in at DKK205 million in 2017 compared to DKK154 million in the previous year's first quarter. The increase of DKK51 million or 33% was primarily related to additional investment in our key products, the strengthening of our management team and additional resources.

Moving to the operating result, we had an operating income of DKK46 million for 2017 compared to DKK16 million in the prior year. The increase of DKK 30 million was driven by the higher revenue, which was partially offset by the increased in operating expenses.

The net financial items were a loss of DKK26 million in 2017 compared to a similar loss of DKK28 million in 2016. The net loss in both periods was driven by foreign exchange movements, which negatively impacted our U.S. denominated portfolio and our U.S. dollar cash holding. And that brings us to the net result, which was an income of DKK16 in 2017 compared to a loss of DKK12 million in the same period of last year.

Finally, our cash position increased by DKK829 million during the first three months of 2017. This is mainly due to positive working capital adjustments of DKK665 million related to the payment of milestones achieved in the fourth quarter of 2016, as well as proceeds from warrants exercises of DKK103 million, as well as the positive income from operation. This resulted in a cash position at the end of the quarter of just under DKK4.8 million.

Now, let's move on to Slide 5 on the revenue. The revenue breakdown by category is shown on the left hand side of the slide. In the first three months of 2017, DARZALEX royalties were the largest portion of the revenue at DKK211 million compared to DKK83 million in the same period of 2016. Janssen sales as Jan mentioned earlier was $255 million in Q1 2017 compared to $101 million in Q1 2016. The increase in sales of $154 million was driven by the uptake following regulatory approvals in both the U.S. and in Europe.

There was no milestone income recognized in the first quarter of 2017. Last year in Q1 we achieved DKK45 million in milestone revenue, which included a DARZALEX milestone of DKK34 million and a Lundbeck milestone at DKK11 million. The graph on the right bridges the revenue between the two periods. And as discussed, the changes in large part due to the increased DARZALEX royalties, which were partially offset by the reduction in DARZALEX and Lundbeck milestones.

Now, let's move to Slide 6, and the operating income and expenses. The graph on the left shows the change in expenses between the first quarter of 2016 and Q1 2017. As you can see, there was an increase in the operating expenses of DKK51 million, which was driven by a decision to accelerate our pipeline. Over 50% of the expense increase was due to the additional investment in our pipeline product, including the announcement of DuoBody-CD3xCD20, HexaBody-DR5/DR5, tisotumab vedotin and HuMax-AXL-ADC.

FTE costs have also increased year-over-year as we've hired key personnel to support our product to pipeline growth, and we've also strengthened our management team as Jan mentioned earlier. We ended the quarter with 219 FTE compared to 189 at the end of Q1 2016, that's an increase of 30 FTE.

Looking at the chart on the right, as we've already discussed, you can see that the increase in the operating income for 2016 to DKK 46 million. Again the increase was mainly due to the higher revenue, partially offset by the increased expenses.

Now, let's discuss the 2017 guidance on the Slide 7. We are maintaining our 2017 financial guidance, which was published on February 22. We continue to expect the revenue to be in the range of DKK1950 million to DKK2150 million. Our projected revenue for 2017 consist the DARZALEX royalties of around DKK1 billion, based on Genmab's estimate of DARZALEX net sales of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion. We also project DARZALEX milestones of DKK800 million in 2017. That is Jan mentioned this $48 million or around DKK170 million attached to their recent European approval.

The remainder of the revenue mainly consists of Arzerra royalties, DuoBody milestones, and deferred revenue. Overall the quality of revenue continues to improve, but the DARZALEX royalty income stream doubling year-on-year and nearly covering the total operating expenses in 2017. This of course gets as closer to our aim of being a sustainably profitable company, where royalties from products covers our total expense base.

We anticipate our 2017 operating expenses will be in the range of DKK1 billion to DKK1.1 billion, which mainly consists the advancement and continued investment in our pipeline of product, including those four products that I mentioned earlier, but also refer for other products that are currently in a preclinical pipeline.

In 2017, we'll spend about DKK440 million on these eight key projects. That will be approximately 42% of our total expense base. We expect the operating income for 2017 to be in the range of DKK900 million to DKK1.1 billion, and we projected cash position of more than DKK 4.5 million at the end of 2017. Also note, as usual the 2017 guidance does not include any new potential deals or potential proceeds from warrant exercises.

In summary, the increase in royalties from DARZALEX in 2017, are enabling Janssen to increase the investment to selectively advance our pipeline and create even more value.

Now, I'd like to hand back to Jan to discuss our goals for 2017. Jan?

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks David. Let's move to Slide 8. We continue to work towards our 2017 goals. As mentioned earlier, DARZALEX was recently approved for a new indication in Europe, and we hope to see additional regulatory approvals and different territories in 2017. This could potentially bring the product to a wider variety of patients around the world. This year, we expect a number of new trials to start in a variety of new blood cancer and solid tumor indication, as well as into the subcutaneous formulation. And indeed, multiple new studies have already been made public on clinicaltrials.gov.

We also anticipate key data from the Phase III Alcyone study that's evaluates daratumumab in combination with Velcade, Melphalan and Prednisone or VMP versus CMP alone in frontline multiple myeloma in the second half of the year. In addition to this, we will have seven daratumumab abstracts as well as an abstract on the design of the first HuMax-AXL-ADC clinical study presented at the prestigious ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago in early June.

The abstract will feature updates on the CASTOR and POLLUX studies, as well as data from the Phase Ib MMY1001 study of daratumumab in combination with KYPROLIS, lenalidomide or Revlimid and dexamethasone in frontline multiple myeloma. Excitingly the MMY1001 data has also been selected for presentation in the best of ASCO 2017 Regional Meeting. Finally, for daratumumab we expect to report data from studies and indications other than multiple myeloma in 2017.

Turning to the rest of the pipeline, we expect to see Phase III results for ofatumumab in follicular lymphoma, further clinical data from this Phase I/II Tisotumab Vedotin trial in solid cancer, progress in the recently started HuMax-AXL-ADC Phase I/II trial and new IND submission for HexaBody and DuoBody projects.

We plan to continue to build a robust and innovative portfolio by entering new DuoBody and HexaBody collaboration and focusing upon our program. Finally, we will continue to focus on discipline financial management, that controls company growth as David has described, and smart selective investment in the most exciting and highest potential program.

Let's move to the final slide, Slide 9. That's end our presentation of Genmab's Q1 2017 financial results. Operator, please open the call for questions.

James Quigley

I am James Quigley from JPMorgan. Two quick questions, first of all, could you give us an update on the expected timing or when you expect the start of the Phase III subcutaneous trials? And any updates or any details of where your formulation? Last I heard the FDA were looking at a 50 mill formulation? And secondly, can you give us an idea of have Janssen done any analysis? What the actual reason was for the failure of DARZALEX in – the failure to meet the criteria in NHL, especially given the trial was – or the selection for patient was also 50%, could you give us your expression and is there any read across the other hematological cancer? Thanks.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks James. Thanks for coming on the call and thanks for the excellent questions. First one is on timing for the Phase III subcu and normatively [indiscernible] study, and that will be the second half of this year. And the reason is that Janssen is still working on getting the okay for the formulation and as well indeed be a 15ml formulation this can be infused in 45 minutes or less into patient. It's a co-formulation of daratumumab, its' the enzyme from Halozyme. So they are still progressing, but it will be in the second half of the year for the study to stop and I think Janssen will soon give updates from that, James.

Then the perceived failure in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, I wouldn't call that a failure. That was very high threshold, facility threshold responding threshold of 50% for follicular lymphoma and 30% for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. There's not a single click, it's actually makes that by monitoring people put this data in perspective, and I can tell you data will be presented in a publication by Janssen. I don't know what's the timing is there. And should be no re-through for order cancelled across are doing studies already in MDS, and then NKT-cell lymphoma, those are ISS study in AML ongoing now James, and I predict that both Janssen's studies testing the difficult and blood cancer as well as ISS study.

So investigator pivot study trials are the best – the potential of daratumumab in blood cancer is probably in many of these cancers games in combination with chemotherapy [indiscernible] was mostly in these canceled and they are refractory to first line treatment which aims the need to hit them where they hit the tumors with a combination and that is what I predict will happen there. But the focus for daratumumab is clearly on A, multiple myeloma and basically the whole spectrum from smoldering to a fourth-line treatment.

And in solid cancer where we've seen a number of new studies as I've already here alluded to you in my intro being pushed into key here in the first quarter and there will be more studies following. So very, very robust activity, and hopefully next week on 17 of May will be a business update from Janssen Pharma, obviously more to come.

James Quigley

That's it. Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Thank you.

Michael Novod

Hello. It's Michael from Nordea in Copenhagen. Few questions also on financials, so on the royalty rate, it looks to be about 11.9%. Again, going back to your Q4 call, you talked about reaching another tier for the royalty. How should we view the, say the mechanism in this going further into 2017? And then, secondly on the tax, a lot of discussion also on the last call. So the tax this quarter seems to be 20%, is that in any way a proxy for how we should view the reported tax rate for 2017?

And then the last question on APOLLO, should we mainly view this as a preparation for a potential FDA say requirement if they choose to approve the labor expansion for pomalidomide in June?

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks Michael for the question. I will happily delegate the first two to David, and the second, then I will start with the most exciting question, the APOLLO. As we have stated in the Company announcement, Michael, this is a confirmatory study and very likely based on discussions with FDA. And you know that we have an ongoing review of the data sets of, I think little over 100 patients in the Phase I trial and that patients are treated with dara plus pomalidomide expect excellent data we already presented publically, and yes, you can see this as a confirmatory study. Maybe David for the first two questions.

David Eatwell

Yeah, very good. First of all, on the royalty tiers, remember it is royalty tiers, and that actually you go up in tier, the royalty rate goes up. So what that means is the clock resets each year, so your first dollar of sale at the beginning of the year is going to be your lowest tier 12%. When you moved up to next tier, that will move up to the next percentage, so it's not an average royalty you get paid throughout the year. It will escalate as you move further in those tiers. I can't tell you what the second tier is either in terms of where it comes in. what the percentage will be, because it was more important for us to be added, tell you at Q4 that the 20% royalty rate kicks in on sale go above the $3 billion that our number of different tiers between the 12% and the 20% overall.

So our royalty for Q1 of 2017 is all about the 12% rate. of course you've got the product currency movements between the U.S. dollars which Janssen report in and are in Danish krone, but it is a 12% royalty we are getting in the first quarter. In terms of the tax, yes, we had a small tax charge in the first quarter, that's because we are profitable. We expect to be profitable, of course 2017, as the saw in 2016, we will take another look at the different tax asset as we move throughout the year.

So, if we're confident about profitability and confident about profitability going forward into 2018, 2019, then it is possible that we would have some of that deferred tax asset that will take that value onto our balance sheet, hence that would potentially give us a credit to the P&L later in the year when we're reassess that. So, for the first quarter, the small tax charge in there is effectively the tax of the current Danish rate. Hopefully, that answers your questions.

Michael Novod

Can I just ask one follow-up? Maybe just to make Judith join the call, just maybe hear here perspective on say joining Genmab coming from a large and solid position in a large pharma company and just the top two reasons to joining Genmab?

Jan van de Winkel

Judith?

Judith Klimovsky

Yes. Thank you for the question. I think that with all what we have, I think that is very easy to understand my decision. And it's based basically on the strength of the Science and the promise that for patients that we have with our pipeline.

Michael Novod

So, it was more the pipeline than the myeloma asset?

Judith Klimovsky

I think myeloma, I mean speaks for the fact about the strength of the science. So, what you – what we are seeing in myeloma, teprotumumab, the bispecific and I think that we will see more in the coming years but it's a science-driven company with a focus on patient's need. So this is totally identify with my values and my principles in pharma or biotech.

Michael Novod

Thanks a lot.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks Michael. Thanks Judith. Let's go to question four.

Yan Li

This is Yan from Citi. I have a few questions only for Judith on the development of DARZALEX in solid tumor indication. So, first, you know the recent finding presented Long & Gibson split and [indiscernible] whether they see an introduction of CD38 on solid tumors following PDL-1 blockade. Would it make more sense of Janssen to run trials in PD1, PDL-1 refectory patients? And second, just thinking about, you saw some indications, where you can make more sense for DARZALEX. There was a recent safety in cell highlighting CD38 key marker for [indiscernible] in renal cell carcinoma and showing CD38 being a more prominent market than even DLL4 and 4-1BB. So, my question is are there plans to expand the current program into new solid tumor indication that has Janssen? And lastly, when can we expect first clinical reports from the ongoing solid tumor trials. I mean we have the date of on clinical trials, but some more detail would be helpful?

Judith Klimovsky

Thank you for the question. So, I think that the paper you allude is [indiscernible] publication presented at the AACR and ASCO SITC in non-small cell lunch cancer in the [indiscernible] and 259 patient sample and we are more excited about this and this is why several that have PD-1 have partner with Janssen, from [indiscernible] So, we have the atezo combination in non-small cell lung cancer and nivo combination in several solid tumors and those are combination in MM.

I think how to position an asset as Dara with immunomodulatory effect in patients, we will learn very soon from the several combinations ongoing to assess there, there you know the PDL-1 positive versus negative and they added value to atezo in non-small cell lung cancer and the renal cancer data presented, probably is super exciting is aligned what was presented for lung and is portrayed to CD38 as a mechanism of escape for checkpoint inhibitor. So, I think that we will know very soon in the coming year, we'll have heavy biomarker component in the atezo combination what could be the best population that could benefit. But the science is strong and this is what makes us so excited of that potential in solid tumor.

I think I answered your questions?

Yan Li

So how about new indications, some new solid tumor indications that's outside the ones you've already announced.

Judith Klimovsky

I think Janssen is partnering in very broad basis, so we have colorectal, triple negative, pancreas non-small cell lung cancer wheels of the static tumors. I think that prioritization always you know and matter for different form, but it wouldn't surprise me that more to come in the future. But I cannot answer this question right now.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks Judith. So Yan, probably more on this also potentially next week in the Janssen update, I think they are very likely that there will be a focus on daratumumab and substantially on the immunomodulatory effects and probably more to come next week. And very nice Q2 and I think ask about the renal cell carcinoma data. I think this paper has been super exciting with the CD38 positive macrophages. So, I think that gives more food for thoughts for lot of people to focus on CD38 as checkpoint.

Yan Li

I'll look forward to the 10-K update.

Jan van de Winkel

We too. Thanks Yan.

Richard Parkes

Hi, it's Richard Parkes on Deutsche Bank. Can you hear me okay?

Jan van de Winkel

Yes. Perfect.

Richard Parkes

Thanks for taking my questions. I've just got two or three. Firstly on just thinking about ASCO, it looks like for Phase 1b with carfilzomib combo first line study looks like might be the most interest presentation I think it's been selected as an oral. I just wondered if you could give us some kind of indication of the extent of data and the duration of follow-up that study will include at the conference.

And then, secondly, I'm sure this has been asked in previous quarterly calls, but I don't know whether JNJ give you any data on patient share. I'm just wondering if there is any patient share data in the relapsed setting since the launch and whether there were only effects of stocking when we look at the 1Q versus Q4 trends for U.S. DARZALEX.

And then third question, just there is no data on HuMax tissue factor obviously at ASCO. I mean just wondering when we can expect an update?

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks Richard. I will start probably with discussions one and three and then I will hand over question to David to basically give you third protective on the different lines of treatment and how dara is actually being used. Of course we have a little bit of visibility into that. So, let's start with ASCO. I think the Kyprolis combination data in top-line are going to be I think very, very exciting. It's a relatively small number of patients, I think little bit over 20 patients Richard, and I think I cannot tell you more at this time, But it will be a pretty good data set on those patients and indeed this work has not only been selected on oral at ASCO, which we are super excited about but also has been selected already for best of ASCO for the Regional Meeting is one of the top flying pieces of data. So, I think in that context, I think this is very important data.

The second well is of course on more data in POLLUX and CASTOR because we have very deep responses there and they are probably a very good download of updated data because Janssen keeps following the data in both the POLLUX and CASTOR study very, very carefully. I think that is going to be exciting and probably little I can add at this time.

And the third question on tissue factor ADC or Tisotumab vedotin, we are very, very confident that we will today estimate an abstract for ASCO in early September in Madrid, and we hope to put in more robust data with more long-term duration of responses and follow-up of the assets there which is also little. We can share this at the moment on top-of we are very excited to see but it's still early days at this time.

And then David, probably to give a little bit more color to Richard on where dara is actually being used in the four lines of treatment for multiple myeloma as we speak at this time.

David Eatwell

Very good. We obviously keep a very careful eye on the, any data on sales we can get hold of – I won't give you JNJ's numbers, that's up to JNJ, although we do keep close contact with their commercial people and get updates which in that also purchases independent market share data as well to keep an eye on the market. Of course we will look at the IMS and SIMPONI that's coming through.

So, I think first of on your question around stocking. If we look at the SIMPONI data, for Q4, that was $155 million for the U.S. market. The Janssen reported net sales number was $151 million, so fairly close, remember that the IMS and SIMPONI data is gross data whereas the numbers reported by Janssen would be net sales.

If you look at the first quarter 2017, the SIMPONI data was $201 million, very close to IMS of $202 million and also very close to Janssen's net sales number of $201 million. You know personally I would have expected perhaps a slightly larger difference between the SIMPONI number and the net sales number of Janssen. But I think you know, you are going to get into [indiscernible] train to look down to that level, there is always going to be some timing differences and being a potential stocking particularly as you go throughout expanded labels than the at the distribution companies will more likely hold, and the hospitals will hold slightly higher inventories as the label expands.

We also have been looking at the market share data and these numbers from March 2017. First off, we'll be looking to third-line usage and a fourth line usage. You know DARZALEX is now taking number one slot in both of those and what we're seeing interestingly overall, I mean you'd probably expect is that DRD is being used more than DVD and I think you'd expect that when you look at the POLLUX and CASTOR data, you would think that the daratumumab REVLIMID combination would be the strongest one. So, both of those particular combinations are growing. And probably as you'd also expect, that is taking some from the mono sales, again just talking of the data, you are seeing stronger data overall for the patients in the combination. So, I don't think any surprises there, but it is growing overall.

If you look at the second line for the U.S. market, which is probably more interesting for us across REVLIMID containing treatments are still dominant in the market with about 60% of the market share as a DARZALEX containing regimes, you know it's missing looping up to number three and it's only just behind VELCADE in March and giving us trajectory, I think we could be looking to overtake VELCADE and become number two position in the second line in the not too distant future.

Across you are seeing both DRD and DVD growing and you say the overall market share in second-line in March in the low-single digit. So, I think for us it's all moving in the right direction and we were very pleased with the combined U.S. and Rest of World sales $255 million is off to a great start and giving us great promise that the – you know a classic blockbuster drug in 2017.

Richard Parkes

Thanks very much.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks Richard.

Peter Welford

Thanks for taking the questions. A couple of left, so on the Horizon acquisition, I just wonder if there is any money if that at all, but best payable back to Genmab or was the licensed [indiscernible] as is on the acquisition of teprotumumab that has come through. And second question on the AXL-ADC, wondered if you'd give us an update there on the dose range finding that is going on if you got beyond the first lowest pivotal end? And what are you finding there in terms of the rate of issue and you can extrapolate the doses?

Thirdly then on the JNJ, I wondered if you could give us and update on the number of DuoBody programs that are still active. I must have been, I've got a bit lost in terms of the program that were activated that went into various stages. I know a few have dropped out. Can you give us an update on the number of DuoBody that are still active with JNJ? And also if you can, any progress potentially from Lundbeck that may I guess the trigger future income. I think a number of those went into Pre-clinical. Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks Peter for the questions. I can probably handle them all. The Horizon acquisition of River Vision, we will simply keep the same royalty and milestone agreements as we have put into place with Roche. So, we don't get any money from the acquisition of River Vision Corporation, but of course we now probably get increasing – we get income from Horizon and that will be the same royalty percentages as we have negotiated with Roche now in the early 2000 statedly. We know our money is coming through [indiscernible] of course milestones to follow and from the further progression of the drug, because I think Horizon is quite to suspect of moving the drug further to work station on the excellent data we cover was referring to and published in the New England Journal last week.

And AXL-ADC, you are already at third dose cohort people, so we are progressing towards very quickly and that means that we don't run into toxicity that is not manageable, so we think actually that we have an active product here, we can already see that and hopefully more data an overview of going with AXL-ADC next year not this year. So, it's very, very good progress in the dose escalation. Let's now wrap it on the anticipated income?

And for Janssen on DuoBody, I think our 12 activated programs, I think a number of them have been stopped, I think two have been flagged as not being prioritized for third or progression, three programs in the clinic right now and are active in the clinic. The first one was added today on clinicaltrials.gov CDP bispecific products target in DCMA for multiple myeloma and several programs are streaming towards the clinic peter, so very robust forecast.

Maybe again referring to the potential of data at Janssen's business and business update in pharma next Wednesday that it could potentially have a DuoBody program trial with a lot of activity there, three programs in the clinic and full year active in clinic and as I understand is doing quite well. So, I think DuoBody is getting more and more traction. Then last question as it relates to Lundbeck, they have a number of program active and then I think one of these programs is going very well, pre-clinically and they also seem team throughout the clinical without to Lundbeck to the side, but very good progress there as well.

Peter Welford

That's great. Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks Peter.

Peter Sehested

Hi it's Peter from Handelsbanken and thank you for taking my questions. I have two, they are housekeeping. Could you just remind us what kind of non-multiple myeloma clinical data that we should expect to see this year, talking specifically about the work that you mentioned in your 2017 goals and, secondly with respect to be interim front-line data, get a flavor of the timing. I'm still talking about September or so timeline. I think those were two questions I had. Thank very much.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks peter for the questions. Let me start the timing that is still I think developing what I understand from Janssen, the last time I've spoken to them. That it will be end of Q2 excess Q4 regions, so more towards the middle of the next half of the year and I think probably more concrete timing of dates can be given in our quarterly calls, speed of product, I've heard later. So, this was not close to the summer, but probably later. That's what I predict right now, but also your own study. And then for the data outside of multiple myeloma, I think you can expect normal healthcare lymphoma data I think in the form of publication at some point and there was also several other studies ongoing NKT cell lymphoma and MBR and AML and other indications and right now it's not clear to me what exactly will be presented. I know that – a week ago, there have been case studies on a patient, [indiscernible].

Basically, it's very – the very positive data that daratumumab in a single patient, you've seen similar data in NKT cell lymphoma of course and in a American patient last year of December also published in the New England Journal, so I think there is a number of studies ongoing, there you can anticipate data from. But I think the non-Hodgkin lymphoma data is pretty, I think it's the most I think concrete.

Peter Sehested

Then I have just a follow-up. I know that you know research in CD38 expression, mechanism of action, two HuMax environment, I mean that is progressing extremely fast at the moment. But sort of looking at the top list data, I mean that mechanism for DARZALEX to work in these hematological malignancies. And yeah, I think you were talking about direct expression on tumor cells?

Jan van de Winkel

Yeah.

Peter Sehested

I mean that is limited, if not certainly, not a totally absent. So, could you just elaborate a little bit about, I mean what are the mechanisms that we expect to see are played here? I think this is just a question of shots on goal. Thank you very much.

Jan van de Winkel

Yeah. I can give you a very long or very short answer, Peter. So, let's go for a very long one because it's evening now anyhow. So the immuno-oncology effects I think are very well documented. We already heard from one of your colleagues, Yan Li from Citi speaking about this sell paper from last week in renal cell carcinoma, the results were very, very good data sets and the NSN which we also refer to stands at two times?, Lastly already in lung cancer, and in solid tumor then dara, knocks out, regulatory year in terms of the immune system like [indiscernible] and regulatory T-cells, that's really, at least is to break of the immune system. You'll see clone of T cell expansion and very robust activation of the immune system leading to T cell attacking cancers in model and potentially also in patients as we have seen in multiple myeloma.

That's kind of the coin is I think getting clearer and clearer. The other side you're now asking about this direct killing of C D38 positive cancer cell. Like for example, AML cells or ALL cells, or BCLL sells, that has been very well documented already in a number of years ago. Have we presented that ASH, at numerous ASH meetings post and presentation, there we showed that daratumumab is very active in killing tier. These five different ways of killing ADCP compliments killing, antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis, half of doses induction and dramatic activity of CD38 reported to active enzyme, involving calcium up metabolism. These mechanisms can lead to direct killing of CD38 positive cancer cells and that is in documented at least eight blood cancer.

So it's not so much shot on goal, but we don't know whether in this data piece of blood cancer [indiscernible] that are also the activation of the immune system plays a role because we know that drugs like checkpoint blockers like PD-I blockers or PDL-1 blockers or CTLA blockers, I am not that active in some of these blood cancers. So, suggesting that these tumors are not very visible for the immune system. So, I think it's a combination of looking tumor data directly CD38 like NKB-cell lymphoma. They are relatively logical that data can kill these cell because of the expression of the target already on the cell surface. And in other tumors where the immune system can be put in clear. it's a more immunogenic cancer and that may be outside of the blood cancer, so what we are doing as we are looking at the combination of different tumor target for treatment of daratumumab that probably using different mechanisms of action.

Peter Sehested

Okay. Thank you for the update, Jan.

Jan van de Winkel

All right. Thanks Peter.

Jan van de Winkel

Thank you for calling in today to discuss Genmab's financial results for the first three months of 2017. And we look forward to speaking with you again soon.

