47 'Safer' Dividend Champion Dogs See 2 Industrials And 1 Financial As Top 3 Gainers

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top "safer" Champions stocks projected 98.92% more gain than from $5k invested in all 10.

Seven Champions were disqualified in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Champion stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth as of 5/4/17 to further reinforce their financial credentials.

47 of 83 Dividend Champions (25 or more annual dividend hikes) showed positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 5/4/17. Those 47 got tagged "safer".

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are in fact best called "underdogs."

Safer May Champion Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Champion Index members listed as of 4/28/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 5/4/17 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields of the top 10 represented five of 11 business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Nine Sectors Represented On The 47 "Safer" Champion List

Nine Morningstar sectors were represented by the set of 47 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of May 4. The sector representation broke out thus: Communication Services (2); Financial Services (14); Consumer Defensive (9); Industrials (8); Utilities (3); Consumer Cyclical (6); Healthcare (1); Basic Materials (3); Technology (1); Energy (0); and Real Estate (0).

Top 10 Champion "safer" dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of May 4 included the first five sectors on the list above.

Champions With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 73 Champion stocks from which the 47 "Safer" ones were sorted. You see grouped below the list that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial excess however is easily siphoned away by a board of directors promoting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data listed after the Safety Margin figures above reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio are remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Forecast A 2.45% One-Year Average Upside And 3.89% Net Gain From Top 30 "Safer" Champion Stocks

Dogs on the "Safer" Champion stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 4, 2017, with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the 10 highest-yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 10 stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the 10 highest-yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: One-year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 1.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in the top 10 May Champion "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 2.9% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Assert Top 10 Champion "Safer" Dog Stocks Could Net 5.9% To 22% Gains By May 2018

Four of the 10 top "safe" dividend Champion dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 40% accurate.

The 10 probable profit-generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) netting $220.91 per estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) netted $155.56 based on estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) netted $121.73 based on a target price from 22 analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) netted $112.86 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from 29 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) netted $87.65 based on target price estimates from 23 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) netted $71.48 based on target price estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) netted $70.25 based on dividends, plus price estimates from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) netted $60.24 based on dividends and the median price estimate from 34 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) netted $59.72 based on mean target price estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) netted $58.59 based on dividends, plus estimates from 14 analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 10.2% on $1k invested in each of these 10 "Safer" Champion dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (5): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated Four "Safer" Champion Dogs To Lose 4.89% To 12% By April 2018

Five probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) projected a loss of $31.89 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from 12 analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) projected a loss of $45.35 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) projected a loss of $52.49 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) projected a loss of $66.02 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) projected a loss of $128.90 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

The analyst predicted average net loss in dividend and price was 8.1% on $5k invested as $1k in each of these five "safer" dividend Champion dog stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Found A Big Gain From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Champions Come 2018

Ten "Safer" Champions firms with the biggest yields May 4 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Predicted Five Lowest Priced Of 10 "Safer" Dividend High Yield Champion Dogs To Deliver 7.55% Vs. (6) 3.79% Net Gains From All 10 By May 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "safer" 10 Champion pack by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 98.92% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The second lowest priced "safer" dividend Champion dog, Old Republic International, showed the best net gain of 15.57% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Champion dogs as of May 4 were: People's United (NASDAQ:PBCT), Old Republic Intl, AT&T, Inc., United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI), and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) with prices ranging from $17.51 to $48.25.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Champion dogs as of May 4 were: Mercury General, Target (NYSE:TGT), Emerson Electric, Northwest Natural, and Procter & Gamble with prices ranging from $56.66 to $86.45.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend Champions dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Two of these Champion dividend pups qualified as great catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I or among the 38 and growing DOTWII found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: dailymail.co.uk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.