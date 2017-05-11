Verizon: A Sustainable Dividend?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is a slightly overvalued company presented with several challenges, but has the durable competitive advantages to overcome them while sustaining its high dividend yield.

Business Overview

Verizon is a $190 billion telecommunications giant that "transforms how people, businesses and things connect with each other." They are a major player in developing and selling 4G and 5G wireless technology, broadband and fiber, video and advertising, internet of things, and managed security. The company employs over 160,000 people, was founded in 1983, and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Profitability

VZ has experienced strong profitability over the past four years: its ROE, ROA, ROIC, and operating margins have averaged 65.37%, 5.32%, 13.02%, and 22.13% respectively during that span. These figures are all above telecommunications averages, indicating that VZ enjoys a durable competitive advantage:

This competitive advantage is primarily sourced in Verizon's top-tier wireless business, arguably the best in the U.S. VZ holds a dominant position in the U.S. market along with AT&T (NYSE:T) (60% combined market share) and is the strongest in the cell phone space. The Verizon reputation and industry leading geographic coverage have enabled it to withstand efforts by Sprint (NYSE:S), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), and their subsidiaries (like Metro PCS) to eat away at market share while still maintaining best-in-class margins. Furthermore, the company has so many customers that they are able to apply economy of scale to a greater extent than their competition, enabling them to achieve greater returns on invested capital. This competitive advantage is considered durable because the company generates enough cash flow to invest heavily in product promotion and performance enhancement at a level that continues to distance itself from competitors (other than AT&T).

Financials

The company has taken on considerable leverage to finance its acquisition-led growth, evidenced by its enormous 4.8 Debt to Equity ratio:

These acquisitions have generally fortified the company's moat and increased its profitability as evidenced by its superior ROE and ROIC. Provided the company remains highly profitable and can gradually pay down its debt, this should not threaten its long-term prospects. However, investors would be wise to keep an eye on it.

Management

Chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam has been at the helm of Verizon Communcations since August 2011 and has a diverse background in civil engineering and business.

Though debt has reached high levels under current management, capital is being allocated above industry averages. Management also exercised discipline in minimizing costs at the 2015 AWS-3 Spectrum auction. The company has been very willing to return cash to shareholders through a high dividend payout and share repurchases. Though a plus for many income investors, its willingness to give out cash without making considerable effort to pay down debt places the company's long term health at unnecessary risk.

Risks

Beyond the risks carried by its high debt, Verizon's primary risk is found in trying to maintain margins while simultaneously maintaining market share in the face of aggressive price cuts by T-Mobile and Sprint. Additionally, the company must continue to find new ways to grow without relying excessively on leverage. This may prove difficult, especially as the mobile communications sector in the U.S. nears maturity.

Valuation

The current purchase price of $46.42 earns mixed results when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF VZ 8.1 15.5 1.5 11.2 VZ - 5 yr. Average 9.4 41.7 1.3 5.4 T 1.9 18.7 1.5 5.8 Industry Average 2.0 21.3 1.4 NA S&P 500 3.0 21.2 2.1 13.3

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $98) and Simply Wall St (DCF fair value of $35.34)) contribute further mixed opinions on the stock. Analysts consider VZ a slightly undervalued "hold", giving an average $50.32 price target and project an annual growth rate of 2.46% over the next five years after the company averaged growth of 12.36% over the past five years.

Given my analysis of the company, I find the analyst estimates to be very reasonably conservative so I will not use a factor of safety in the growth rates for my DCF valuation: an annual EPS growth rate of 2.5% over the next 5 years and a terminal growth rate of 2.5% yields the follow results:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 2.5% Growth $41 $30.75 $24.6

Each of these inputs render the company overvalued at present levels, making it unappealing to value investors. However, if Verizon can sustain its growth engine over the next five years at just half of its average rate over the past half-decade, it will yield today's prices much more reasonably:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 6% Growth $50.07 $36.74 $28.96

Perhaps VZ's most enticing investment aspect is its dividend. It has paid a steady or increasing dividend since 1984 and currently yields a whopping 5%. The downside is that its payout ratio is 76.8% and the company shoulders a heavy debt burden, so the dividend may not have much growth in its future unless management can grow earnings substantially.

Conclusion

Verizon certainly has its challenges: a high debt burden, maintaining a healthy balance between high margins and retaining market share, and finding new avenues of growth in a maturing industry. Given these growth challenges, it is likely that the company is overvalued at current levels. However, its durable competitive advantages mean that it will likely remain highly profitable in spite of these challenges, supporting its high yield. This makes VZ a solid long-term holding for income investors looking to diversify into the telecommunications sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.