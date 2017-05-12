Which Of These 6 Investing Mistakes Will You Make?

How often have you shot yourself in the foot of your investment plan?

Investing Mistakes? We've All Made Them.

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive instant text message trade alerts which often produce lower entry price points and higher yield and income.

Don't fall victim to behavior biases: Take the emotion out of investing

In a very recent article, "Don't Let Your Investment in AT&T Get Sidetracked By Media Bias," we discussed the idea that keeping your emotions in check is the key to successful long-term investing, but it is easier said than done. In this piece, we'll address several other obstacles to investing success, mistakes that keep us from attaining our goals, and what we can do to overcome and avoid them.

We've all had the good fortune to have been born with a brain that is pretty good at spotting patterns and recognizing trends within those patterns. In many instances, this works to our advantage in everyday life. It helps us navigate walking on a congested city street, keeping us from bumping into one another. This is the opposite of bumper cars, where the object was not to avoid collisions but rather to engage in them.

Recognizing the shape, color and patterns of rain clouds helps us to dress and prepare for a rainy day. Funnel clouds warn us of an approaching twister and remind us to head for the basement.

You might think that these abilities would make us better investors. Yes, but our brains also come to have behavioral biases that can do us in and make minced meat of our investment plans. We are often led down the wrong path and make poor investment decisions that are hazardous to our financial health.

See if you recognize any of these biases in yourself, and what you might do about them.

1. You May Be Wrong And I May Be Right

In Billy Joel's famous, hard-driving "You May Be Right," the refrain goes "You may be wrong but you may be right." In the pantheon of behavioral bias, anchoring is a situation where your brain is anchored to a certain position, an original idea or analysis your brain has performed or concept it has accepted.

For example, you may have made a decision to invest in a stock based on certain data that was at your disposal at the time. As the days, weeks, months and even years go by, the situation may change. New data comes in, in the form of an earnings miss, perhaps. Or the company doesn't meet its target for revenues for the quarter or the year. A large contract the company was counting on falls through. A favorable merger that investors were counting on for immediately accretive earnings per share falls apart.

How does this investor shoot himself in the foot? He refuses to do a new analysis based on this new information. He stays anchored to his old analysis, maybe revises it a bit while his original investment decision goes stale.

Because this investor stubbornly clings to his original thesis, it's as if he's singing in his head, "You may be wrong and I still might be right."

Remedy:

Be willing to monitor your portfolio positions and developing news on a periodic basis. List your portfolio on Seeking Alpha (it's free). Whenever important news on any of your companies comes to SA's attention, you'll get an email notifying you of new earnings announcements, transcripts of phone discussions on company earnings, quarterly reports, 10-K reports, etc. Read the annual reports that come to you in the mail.

Spend some time reviewing the new data. If you discover material information that calls your original investment thesis into question, be willing to consider it seriously and then be willing to act accordingly. If, for instance, you are a dividend investor and come to believe that a trend in decreased earnings has taken hold and that the next dividend may see a cut or elimination, you can take action by selling your shares before the cut occurs. This might save you a considerable amount of capital, which you can then re-deploy into a safer, more reliable equity.

2. I'm Married To This Stock - I Think It'll Turn Around Soon

Loss aversion is an extremely powerful behavioral trait that is embedded in many investors' brains. Sticking to a company, even when circumstances change, the investor feels the tug of familiarity with his loser company. For him, it is better than recognizing he's made a mistake. To sell those shares and make the paper loss into a real loss is just too much to bear. Losing money is more painful for this investor than the joy he gets from making money on a winner.

So he sticks with the loser through thick and thin because he can't bear the thought of losing money. In his mind, if he doesn't sell, then he hasn't taken a loss. He has averted the loss.

Remedy:

If the price of your stock is down 25%, there may be a very good reason. In many instances, it would be better to take the loss, benefit from the tax loss harvesting by having Uncle Sam split some of the losses with you, and then move on.

Investors can always find a better position somewhere else in the market to funnel their remaining proceeds. My recent treatise on selling stock, then re-deploying the funds into a higher yielding position, makes it clear that the investor always has choices to better his portfolio. If income is what he's after, "Sell Your Triple Crown Winner To Ride This Faster Dividend Horse" is a good primer on how to go about improving portfolio income.

3. Remember When?

Remembrance is another behavioral bias that trips many of us up. We reflect upon and remember a past investment decision, and it comes to dominate our subsequent investing behavior.

Perhaps, we sold one of our winners after it had risen 40%. It made us feel good, for a moment, that is. After the sale of those shares we saw the stock rise another 40%. This type of event gives us a Homer Simpson moment-Doh!!

We blame ourselves for having acted too precipitously, selling too quickly because we were so anxious to book a gain.

Conversely, we remember a time that we did not sell a stock, only to see if fall off of a cliff. Either we weren't paying attention to new developments within the company, or we were on vacation, chilling out from the everyday demands of the marketplace. For whatever reason, our stock went south on us.

Our brains are imprinted with these memories. We try not to repeat those circumstances, and sometimes it leads us to invest too conservatively, to take fewer risks, or not to invest at all.

Remedy:

Stop beating yourself up. We all make mistakes. They are par for the course in investing, as much as they are in our everyday lives. The key is being willing to learn from our mistakes. If we allow negative memories of past, poor outcomes to shut us down, we're only accepting defeat. However, if we allow ourselves to learn from each mistake, hopefully they will be made when we are young and smaller amounts of capital will have been at stake.

For instance, if a 25-year-old investor makes the mistake of riding his investment in company XYZ to bankruptcy and $0, and if his investment was only $100, then that loss will be $100 very well spent. Later, as a middle-aged investor who might have $10,000 or more at stake in a company, he can use that lesson proactively. Keeping a positive attitude, rather than allowing the negative memory to drive future decisions, can allow the same wizened investor to now cut his losses short, sell after a 10% loss, and preserve his remaining capital for a better future investment.

I Loved Their Toys

I can't even count how many times and thousands of dollars I've preserved over the years because I rode a toy company, called Transogram, all the way into the ditch when I was a youngster.

I loved their toys and became married to the stock. Each week it fell more and more. My dad counseled me to cut my losses short, recognize the loss and sell my shares. I was too married to it to take my dad's advice. I was about 14 years of age at the time, investing money earned playing in a rock band. I lost my entire $200 investment because I was stubbornly clinging to the turnaround that never came.

Looking back on the experience, it was a clear demonstration of two behavioral biases, both #1 and #2. But I wouldn't learn about such behavioral biases till I entered graduate school to study clinical psychology, several years later. Thankfully, I was able to take a positive approach to remembrance in subsequent investments. Instead of losing $10,000, $20,000 or more on particular companies gone bad, I was able to act on the earlier lesson learned. It has saved a lot of unnecessary losses.

4. I'm So Much Smarter Than Those Idiots

As in everyday life, overconfidence can do an investor in. How many times did you feel so confident in an investment thesis that you went big? And when you turned out to be wrong, you lost big. Such overconfidence often finds investors with too few positions. They're so confident they're right that they concentrate their bets on just one or two positions. I've read several articles on Seeking Alpha where the author states that he only needs two or three equities in his portfolio to retire on comfortably.

Thankfully, the good majority of readers come down hard on such a proposition, no matter how promising the particular companies appear today. Most readers are cognizant of the danger of concentrating your bet on one or two names.

Remedy:

The wiser, more experienced investor, comes to understand that putting all your eggs in one basket usually leads to failure, for most investors. How many of us can reliably pick the next Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and count on the outcome twenty or thirty years hence to fund our retirements? Probably less than the fingers on one hand.

So for the rest of us small investors who are able to fight against overconfidence, the answer normally relies upon diversification. If we choose 20-50 high quality stocks in a variety of industry sectors with good histories of paying a growing dividend, we can have a semblance of confidence and comfort knowing that such a portfolio will succeed in generating the supplemental income we need to pay our retirement expenses, above and beyond what we'll receive from Social Security and any pensions we may have earned.

5. Letting Market Prices Be Your Guide

Frame dependence relates to the idea of the investor who is dependent upon the framework of the market itself to make his decisions. Instead of setting his own course and staying disciplined in his own decision, he allows himself to be buffeted by the ever-changing winds blowing in the marketplace. If it is a very risk-on market, this investor throws caution to the wind, takes very large positions, and is willing to buy high.

As the market rises, he's willing to become even more speculative in the positions he takes and pay even higher prices. Conversely, if the market is falling, he may abandon his positions. Allowing those falling prices around him to be his guide, he lets go of his original investment thesis and sues for divorce. Often, investors falling victim to this bias will buy high and sell low.

Remedy:

If an investor takes a disciplined approach, using the metrics that give him the guidance he needs, and sticks to his plan, he will be less prone to being blind-sided by what other investors have decided. Being led by market prices will inevitably lead to mistakes. Sticking to one's knitting, to your own convictions about your stocks will keep you on the right path.

6. How Could I Have Known?

Again, as in real life, we use defense mechanisms in our investing life. We use them to deflect blame or reduce anxiety and reduce responsibility for our decisions gone wrong.

Remember "Waiting For Godot"? It is a play by Samuel Beckett in which two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, wait for the arrival of someone named Godot who never arrives, and while waiting they engage in a variety of discussions.

Well, you might lose a lot of money waiting a long time for a particular event to happen at your company. The market has much deeper pockets than you. The stock price of your company can be wrong for a lot longer than your pockets can afford to prove you right.

Remedy:

Stay on top of your portfolio positions. Be willing and ready to change your position if fundamentals change at your company. If negative conditions persist for a while and don't give any sign of a favorable change in the near future, be willing to re-evaluate your thesis. Better to free up capital to use for a more promising investment than see your capital stagnate, go nowhere, or worse yet, lose value.

Portfolio Management To Avoid Mistakes

In the process of managing our Fill-The-Gap Portfolio and the subscriber portfolio, we try to simultaneously manage our emotions so as not to fall victim to those behavioral biases discussed, and more.

To aid us in this ongoing process, we stay focused on the dividend stream for income enhancement, diversify our equities, choose entry prices and monitor our stocks that we add to the portfolio using the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

While other investors have been focusing recently on the weakening price of AT&T (NYSE:T) and selling their shares due to fears we discussed in an earlier article, our focus on the opportunity presented by the cheaper price and higher dividend yield has only intensified.

It is always the case that the bidder in a proposed merger gets sold down in the marketplace. For the last week or so, Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T have been locked in a bidding war for Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP).

Each company wants to fold STRP into itself to benefit from its wireless spectrum. Both companies want this spectrum in order to expand their new 5G abilities which will offer internet speeds 40 times faster than today's speed.

According to Straight Path, the company (presumably Verizon) had increased its offer from $135.96 per share (made on May 1st) to $184 per share. Verizon has yet to confirm if it is after the telecom company. AT&T had also agreed to pay $95.63 per share for the company on April 10th in a deal valued at $1.25 billion. Straight Path has said AT&T has three days to respond to the new offer.

As I write this, STRP shares are trading for $230 per share. Evidently, traders are expecting higher bids before this bidding war is concluded. Some investors are growing leery of the increased debt that AT&T would have to take on to complete this merger, hence the weaker share price.

However, even at Wednesday's higher bid price, the total is still only a bit above $3 billion. For a company as large as T, $3 billion is not much of an investment to expand their ability to compete in the wireless, internet and entertainment businesses they work in. And cash flow is sufficient to take on a slightly higher debt load this would entail.

As such, I continue to believe that T is a good investment today because the management is taking the right steps, positioning the company for future growth and expansion.

We monitor our original buy price of T (circled in red) at $33.20 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $33.20 for our original position in T, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.9% in column L.

Our next targeted purchase, achieved Wednesday at $38.18 per share, is giving us a yield of 5.13%, as shown in column L, and will contribute yet another $513.52 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

Column P shows our capital gain in dollar terms for each equity and gives us a portfolio total at the top of the column.

We had set our first target entry price to monitor at $39, which is about a 2.3% discount to last week's price closing price and a 6.5% discount from pricing the week before. The next target we've chosen to watch for is $36.00 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 10% discount from pricing of about 2 weeks ago, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is shown in column L as 5.44%.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income, and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

If we choose to employ the dollar-cost average method, I can easily input prices paid over longer periods for each position in AT&T as they occur. This gives me perspective on the impact that price paid has on the dividend yield of each successive position taken.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc.(NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.89% since launch on November 1, 2015. Current portfolio income totals $28,346, while capital appreciation for 2017 alone has registered $25,098 to date.

FTG Portfolio Annual Income: Focusing On The Dividends

Dividend income continues to grow apace.

Our newest addition of 262 shares of AT&T has added $513.52 to annual income. This amounts to around a 2% increase in annual income from this one addition alone.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, May 5, 2017

On Friday, the Dow managed a gain of just ¼%. In stark contrast, the FTG Portfolio constituents experienced a sharp snap-back from earlier weakness, gaining $7452, or 1.36%.

Your Takeaway

We have all made mistakes in our investing lives. If you meet an investor who tells you they've never made a mistake, he's simply dealing in his own brand of fake news.

Mistakes, and those caused by behavioral bias, are opportunities for us to learn from them. If we are willing to face them, understand them and devise strategies to deal in a positive way with them, they can each serve as a stepping stone to better investing outcomes.

Working hard at emotional control can give us the biggest payoff, by far. We can choose to change our focus from the daily ups and downs of market pricing and throw ourselves a dividend party. Sharing in a company's earnings success with a growing stream of dividend income is the ultimate party favor.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Please share your thoughts. Do you recognize yourself in any of the behavioral biases discussed? Have they caused you to make mistakes in your investing, veering off the path of your long term goals? Please share with us, in the comment section below, whether changing your focus to dividend growth has resulted in better financial outcomes.

If you'd like to receive immediate notification whenever I write new content, simply click the follow button at the top of this article next to my picture, then click "Follow in real time".

As part of our premium subscription program, all subscribers receive a free Portfolio Income Tracker to track income production in the subscriber portfolio and stay focused on income production in their own portfolio. For two days only, new subscribers can also choose another tool of their choice for free. To learn more about this premium service, see Retirement: One Dividend At A Time.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.