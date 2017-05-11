Fusion Telecommunications' (FSNN) CEO Matt Rosen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Brian Coyne - IR

Matt Rosen - CEO

Mike Bauer - CFO

Analysts

George Sutton - Craig Hallum

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Earlier today Fusion issued a press release announcing its results for the first quarter of 2017 which is available on the Investor Relations section of Fusion's website at ir.fusionconnect.com. There will also be an audio replay of this call available for a limited time on our Investor Relations website.

Presenting on today's call are Matt Rosen, Fusion's Chief Executive Officer and Mike Bauer, Fusion's Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks followed by Q&A.

Presenting on today's call are Matt Rosen, Fusion's Chief Executive Officer and Mike Bauer, Fusion's Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks followed by Q&A.

During this call we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals, including without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, believe, expects, plans, anticipates, predicts and forecasts, along with other expressions which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including factors discussed in the risk factors section of our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings and company releases. Our actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after this conference call except as required by law.

Also, today's discussions refer to adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP measure. The presentation of GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP information to GAAP financial measures is included in the press release that we issued this afternoon, also available on Fusion's website.

With that, let me turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Rosen

Thanks Brian and welcome to everyone joining us on today's call. Q1 was a fantastic start to the year for Fusion. Total revenue of $35.8 million grew by over 20% sequentially while our adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million grew by nearly 50% sequentially and was almost double that of our adjusted EBITDA of only two quarters ago.

In addition to our strong operating and strategic performance, we also took steps in the first quarter to begin delevering our balance sheet and simplifying our capital structure while maintaining the financial flexibility to grow the company efficiently.

First, we reduced the number of our outstanding Series B-2 preferred shares by nearly 25%, bringing the total reduction to approximately 60% over the last three years. We also began making principal payments toward our term loan indebtedness reducing our outstanding balance by over $800,000 during the first quarter.

As we mentioned on prior calls, simplifying our balance sheet is a key objective. In this regard we believe these steps along with our planned steps in the future will greatly enhance Fusion’s ability to translate our growing success in the cloud services market into long term value for our shareholders.

Our strong results in the first quarter continue to validate the strategy that we began implementing in late 2012 to be the single source for the cloud for businesses, with a focus on larger companies that need more extensive solutions. We are well on our way to building a very significant business in this market from both an operational and financial standpoint.

In the past six months alone, we've significantly broadened our product offering and infrastructure and cloud computing through the acquisition of Apptix. We have also deepened our customer relationships in key verticals, including healthcare, legal, and government where our ability to meet our customers’ challenging needs gives our integrated solution a strong competitive advantage.

As the adoption of cloud services has matured over the past several years, companies looking to reduce the complexity they face when implementing multiple cloud services from multiple providers. At the same time they're realizing that working with multiple providers is becoming harder for them to manage. Industry experts and analysts have begun to note this trend citing growing challenges to single product providers, including some of our competitors.

In fact, a leading analyst at Frost & Sullivan recently published an article describing a slowly dying industry, that of standalone communication solutions and how the presence of siloed communication solutions will shrink considerably within the broader IT environment. This trend is exactly what we anticipated when we entered the cloud services market more than four years ago. It's why we believe we are so well positioned to solve the cloud complexity challenge and provide our customers with a more efficient installation and integration of cloud services, a reduction in the overall cost of the solution and the elimination of the fingerpointing that often happens when using multiple service providers.

Equally important, all of our integrated services, including unified communications, contact center, private and hybrid cloud computing, security, cloud storage, and disaster recovery as a service are delivered on our own robust nationwide network. This allows Fusion to control access to the cloud and along with it the quality of the complete user experience across all of our cloud services. We can therefore provide our customers with industry leading end-to-end service level agreements or SLAs in contrast to other providers that only offer SLAs on one or two of the applications they provide and not on the underlying connection needed to use the services. Our differentiation in the market is highlighted by several recent large multi-site customer wins in key verticals.

During the first quarter, Fusion won a $2 million five-year contract to deliver a fully integrated single source cloud solution to a major 11-site healthcare institution located in the South and Midwest. In addition to the efficiencies of a converged voice and data solution, network optimization and important productivity enhancements, the institution cited Fusion’s outstanding sales and support professionals and strong reputation for service excellence for its selection. The significant win illustrates Fusion’s continued success in the healthcare vertical and the growing acceptance of Fusion specialized solutions among healthcare providers, citing our comprehensive understanding of the industry needs and our expertise in delivering solutions that address the industry's unique challenges.

Also during the quarter, Fusion was awarded a $725,000 three-year contract by a leading international software development and IT staffing company. Fusion solution for this customer consists of our converged cloud voice and data solutions to optimize its network, drive cost efficiencies and increase productivity. The customer also needed a provider that could extend these cloud services to many of its 60 locations across North America and could offer a wide range of additional services as it migrates more of its business to the cloud over time.

Another example of Fusion success in Q1 was a three year contract with The Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos, a large Mid-Atlantic firm, to upgrade its communications infrastructure across six offices while facilitating its migration to the cloud and protecting its significant technology investments. Fusion’s comprehensive fully integrated cloud solutions are replacing the law firm's aging premise based systems with a powerful unified communications features and functionality to enhance staff productivity along with secure network connection to the cloud. The law firm also selected Fusion for our unique single source solution noting the importance of one contract, one contact, and one invoice in driving efficiencies throughout its business environment.

We also continue to focus on product innovation and staying on the leading edge of technology. One such example is our recent addition of a powerful enhanced customer portal to our leading edge SD-WAN solution. We announced this new centralized automation and cloud management tool which provides dynamic network optimization, faster deployments, and improved integrated application performance last month at channel partners in Las Vegas where we connected with over 100 of our loyal long time distribution partners.

Unlike most of our competitors who are recent entrants, Fusion has been active and successful in the channel for decades, building strong and enduring relationships based on confidence in our ward winning solutions, exceptional service quality and trust in our commitment to helping them succeed in the cloud. We find these partners share our single source philosophy which we think will make it more difficult for new single product entrants to be very successful in the channel.

Likewise, early in the quarter we announced that our enterprise contact center solution received a Product of the Year award for innovation and quality by INTERNET TELEPHONY, a leading industry publication. Our contact center solution was recognized for how it extends the features and functionality of unified communications, collaboration, CRM and business analytics across the enterprise. We also believe that our solution is unique in the marketplace as the only enterprise contact center that is fully integrated with our own unified communications platform and delivered over our own robust and geographically diverse nationwide network. This provides Fusion total control of the management of the end-to-end solution.

Another exciting development for Fusion is the implementation of our new unified, OSS platform and consolidation of our legacy billing systems to a single new billing platform. As we mentioned on our previous earnings call, the implementation and process of migrating the data to these systems remains underway and we continue to expect them to be fully operational by the end of the third quarter.

Automation is a key element of our back office strategy and this is a major step toward positioning the company to handle greater scale and integrate acquisitions more efficiently. One of the most important benefits is the ability to shorten the book-to-bill cycle through more rapid provisioning of services while maintaining more effective management of customer support and workloads as we scale. As a result, these new systems will enhance the company's ability to expand our EBITDA margins with future revenue growth.

As we highlighted on previous calls, we plan to achieve our intermediate financial goals of $200 million in total revenue and $30 million in adjusted EBITDA by expanding our business services segment through targeted M&A, complemented by modest organic growth. We continue to believe it is far more economical for Fusion to drive rapid growth through acquisition rather than through aggressive spending on sales and marketing. And in addition to revenue and cash flow, we get the people, the products, the infrastructure and distribution channels of the business we buy which provides a meaningful additional value.

While our organic growth rate will vary from quarter to quarter, we continue to expect to deliver 5% to 7% annualized growth on consistent basis later this year, while maintaining our sales and marketing expense ratio at or below 10% of revenue. This is in stark contrast to several of our peers that are spending 50% or more of their revenue on sales and marketing.

We continue to see favorable market conditions for M&A and we're evaluating a number of acquisition opportunities that meet our discipline, strategic and valuation criteria. We look for cloud services company serving a business customer base with the next generation infrastructure that can bring additional scale and capabilities to Fusion, the high proportion of monthly recurring revenue, high ARPU and low churn. They need to be businesses that we can integrate rapidly and which we can acquire at attractive valuations.

Turning briefly to our integration of Apptix. During the first quarter we completed integration of staff, business critical systems and infrastructure. We have introduced up-sell campaigns to the customer base of the former Apptix and have begun migrating its voice customers to our own unified communication services platform. In addition to an improvement in features and functionality, as well as the overall customer experience, the migration will result in further cost reductions as we leverage our own network and infrastructure to drive efficiencies. As of today we have achieved approximately 90% of the anticipated cost savings related to the Apptix acquisition.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mike who will provide additional details on Fusion’s first quarter financial performance [ph]. Mike?

Mike Bauer

Thanks Matt. In the first quarter of 2017, Fusion’s consolidated revenue was $35.8 million, up $2.6 million or 6% versus the first quarter of 2016. The increase was driven by our business services segment which grew to $28.5 million, up 32% over the first quarter of 2016. This growth was primarily driven by our acquisition of Apptix in November of 2016. Excluding the contribution from Apptix, business services revenue grew by over $500,000 or 2.5% year over year. In Q1, over 85% of our business services revenue was monthly recurring revenue or MRR.

Revenue in the company's carrier services segment was $7.3 million compared to $12.2 million in the first quarter of 2016 which as we reported to you last year was an unusually high figure that we did not expect to recur. Sequentially carrier services revenue grew 52% from $4.8 million in the fourth quarter.

Our consolidated gross margin during the first quarter was 46.2% compared to 39.3% in the first quarter of 2016. Changes in our consolidated gross margin were primarily driven by the mix of business services revenue versus carrier services revenue in our consolidated results.

The business services gross margin was 57.4% compared to 59% in the first quarter of 2016. Carrier services gross margin was 2.7% compared to 4.4% a year ago and we are actively looking at ways to improve this margin. We have consistently noted that we manage our carrier services division as a balance between revenue and margin contribution and given the lower margins in our carrier division the overall impact to its consolidated EBITDA is nominal. Our primary strategic focus continues to be on growing our higher margin recurring revenue business services segment which in turn will drive higher consolidated gross margins.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $3.3 million, up 49% from the $2.2 million reported in Q4. This was our third consecutive quarter of very strong EBITDA growth. This increase reflects a full quarter’s contribution from the Apptix acquisition and the realization of cost synergies from that transaction.

As Matt mentioned earlier, we have now achieved approximately 90% of the synergies that we identified prior to completing the Apptix acquisition. We continue to anticipate realizing the full run rate of our expected synergies by the second half of this year.

We ended the quarter with approximately 13,600 business customers with an average monthly revenue per customer or ARPU of $732, up 31% from 557 at the end of March 2016, and up 5% from $695 at the end of December. Our monthly churn rate of 1% came in at the low end of our historical range of 1% to 1.2% driven by our focus on selling fully integrated solutions which create a stickier customer relationship and greater attention.

As Matt indicated earlier, we are constantly looking at ways to improve our balance sheet and we took significant steps in Q1 toward this goal. During the quarter we reduced the number of outstanding B-2 preferred shares by 2958 shares or 24%, by converting the preferred shares into common stock.

Additionally in the first quarter we made $813,000 in principal payments reducing our outstanding term loan. We will continue to evaluate additional measures to further simplify our capital structure in the future, as we believe doing so will improve our financial flexibility and position us to create more equity value for our business.

Finally, I'd like to highlight two upcoming investor conferences that Fusion will be participating in. On Tuesday, May 24, we will be presenting at the B. Riley and Company 18th Annual Investor Conference in Santa Monica, California and on Wednesday, May 31, we will be at the 14th Annual Craig Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Matt.

Matt Rosen

Thanks Mike. Fusion started 2017 with considerable momentum as the market is embracing Fusion’s fully integrated end-to-end cloud services suite, which meaningfully distinguishes us from our competitors. We believe that Fusion has reached an inflection point in terms of its ability to deliver solid growth and adjusted EBITDA as we continue to expand the business. We expect to drive cost efficient revenue growth from both our organic sales efforts and potential future acquisitions in order to create long term shareholder value in 2017 and beyond.

Now I'd like to turn the call back to the operator to open it up for questions. Operator?

George Sutton from Craig Hallum.

George Sutton

Thank you; nice results guys. So you announced a few larger deals and I just wanted to make sure I understood the 11-site healthcare deal, the IT staffing deal, the legal deal; can you give us a sense -- are you seeing these in RFP forms? Are you -- I assume these are coming through the channel predominantly. Just want to get a little bit better sense from that perspective.

Matt Rosen

It's actually coming both through the channel as well as our direct efforts. I would say that the majority are actually coming from the channel. And we referenced it in my comments earlier, it's interesting because what we're finding with a number of our channel partners is that many of them are looking to go up market and to start offering multiple solutions like what we're doing. And so that's why we referenced the concept that these channel partners are looking for more single source providers, because they're also looking to go up market and deliver these more integrated comprehensive solutions. And channel partners that we referenced in my comments, we found really an overwhelming response from our existing channel partners and there were some that were new to both our strategy, how closely aligned with their vision within their own groups. So I think I would expect to continue to see those sorts of larger types of transactions coming from our channel base and of course our direct as well.

George Sutton

So I assume that explains the ARPU growing like it is; I'm curious are you seeing larger new customers? Are you seeing a wallet share increase with your existing customers? I'm curious what's that composed of.

Matt Rosen

The majority is actually the larger new customers. We have had some expansion; in fact one of the fairly recent opportunities that we've had is to expand one of our customers almost doubling the size of that customer. But for the most part the increasing ARPU is coming from new customers.

George Sutton

And then I have to ask the relevant question in the space, this quarter are you seeing business coming from the Avaya challenges or the Toshiba challenges?

Matt Rosen

The answer is yes. I mean, we had some specific campaigns that were designed to address some of the concerns of those -- of the customers of those two organizations and I think that it has just been a catalyst for us, or for these customers really to make that move to the cloud. So it's only I believe enhancing our sales efforts. Now there's no material additions that we've seen but we do have a lot of proposals on the street today with customers that are currently either Avaya or Toshiba customers.

George Sutton

One more thing if I could for Mike. I'm curious what percentage of the synergies from Apptix you saw in this quarter that you're reporting today?

Mike Bauer

We haven't specifically quantified the attainment during the quarter, as Matt has indicated we've achieved at this point we're 90% of the way through. So some of that came throughout the quarter as we continued to achieve those synergies.

Josh Nichols from B. Riley.

Josh Nichols

So just looking -- you mentioned that there's about 2.5% in organic year over year growth this quarter. Any info you could provide us about what type of offering this is coming from as far as traditional cloud services or the contact center?

Matt Rosen

Yes, the majority of our new business today is actually coming -- it is actually I would say starting with our voice and our cloud connectivity offerings and that's usually the bridge into some of the other solutions that we offer. So I think that's consistent with what we've seen in the first quarter. And as you'll see from a number of the opportunities that we listed here, the larger ones, they will tend to start that way and then layer in some of the other services that we offer. We’re also working on a number I think of a fairly large and exciting contact center opportunities and as we mentioned when we actually first bought the contact center business TFB a little over a year ago, TFB had delivered the contact center solution to about 500 fairly large enterprises and we're now in conversation with a number of those large enterprises in terms of really migrating their existing solutions to the cloud and layering in both the network and the voice solution on top of that. So we're starting to see some real momentum in that area as well.

Josh Nichols

And then I mean, you have a pretty diverse platform of offerings and a couple companies for instance have announced like SD-WAN recently in the space. Could you talk for a little bit about the company's competitive advantages or where it sees itself getting into the niche?

Matt Rosen

Sure. So again I think our biggest competitive advantages can be encapsulated in the single source comment. So as you take a look at a number of the companies that are out there, traditionally what you'll find is those companies are focusing on one or two product offerings and typically one major product offering. And I think our biggest differentiation is around our ability to deliver all of those solutions. And so when we approach a new or quite frankly an existing client, there are a host of different solutions that we can provide to them depending on what their needs are. So we don't walk into a customer meeting and say we have unified communications, do you need that? Okay, if not we will talk to you when you do, we're able to say tell us your challenges and we can attempt to meet those challenges, and in many cases we can, because we have such a diverse platform. So that's really at the highest level which is our ability to deliver really a broad set of solutions to the customers that we target but as you get within each of the different products that we do have, even as a standalone basis we had some pretty interesting competitive advantages even stacked up product against product against some of our other competitors. And so I would argue that we can be highly competitive within each of our specific product categories but as our customers need multiple product categories, each additional service or a product that the customer needs, our competitive advantage grows exponentially.

So for example, our UCAS platform we believe is very very compelling, it's got some very unique features and capabilities to it and it stacks up and is highly competitive against any other proprietary platform in the marketplace or platform in the marketplace. But as that customer needs unified communications and networks and disaster recovery, every offering that they need in addition to UCAS is a greater advantage for Fusion.

I'd like to turn the conference call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Matt Rosen

Thank you, operator. We look forward to meeting with many of you at one of the two upcoming investor conferences on our calendar and enjoyed speaking with everyone today and look forward to sharing our second quarter results in the coming months. Have a great day everyone.

Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude today's conference call. We do thank you for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

