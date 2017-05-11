MaxPoint Interactive's (MXPT) CEO Joe Epperson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MaxPoint Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:MXPT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Denise Garcia - IR

Joe Epperson - CEO

Brad Schomber - CFO

Analysts

Jinjin Qian - Needham

Denise Garcia

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to MaxPoint's first quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me today are Joe Epperson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Schomber, Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that the earnings release issued after the market close today along with the live broadcast of his earnings call are both available on our investor relations website at ir.maxpoint.com. A replay of this call will also be available later today on our investor relations website.

Before we begin discussing results, I would like to remind you that our press release, this presentation and our comments include forward looking statements. These statements may include information concerning our guidance where possible or assumed future results of operations and expenses, business strategies and plans, market sizing, competitive position, the industry environment and potential growth opportunities.

These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of certain events may differ materially from results anticipated by our forward-looking statements. Please see our press release issued today, as well as our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 for more details about such risks.

We make the statements as of May 10, 2017 and disclaim any obligation or duty to update any forward-looking statements made during this call. If this call is replayed or reviewed after today, the information presented during this call may not contain current or accurate information.

Also I'd like to remind you that we may discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance during the course of this call such as revenue ex-TAC, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income or loss and non-GAAP net income or loss per basic and diluted share. Additionally, we may refer to adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA during this presentation.

We also use our number of enterprise customers which is an operating performance metric. Definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the press release and accompanying financial tables issued earlier today.

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from or a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results. Unless otherwise stated, growth comparisons made in the course of this call are against the same period of the prior year.

With that I would like to turn the call over to Joe Epperson, MaxPoint's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Joe Epperson

Thank you, Denise. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us on today’s call.

We're off to a good start in 2017 and are working towards our goal of becoming adjusted EBITDA positive in 2017 and cash flow positive in 2018. I'll begin by walking you through our financial highlights for the first quarter and we’ll then discuss the progress made against our 2017 goals. Before turning the call over to Brad, he will provide more details on our first quarter financial results and share our second quarter and updated 2017 guidance.

Following Brad’s prepared remarks; we will open the line up to your question.

In the first quarter revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs or revenue ex-TAC was $19.1 million on the high end of our guidance range of $18 million to $19.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $4.9 million also on the high end of our guidance range of negative $5.7 million to negative $4.7 million, an improvement of over $2 million from Q1 2016.

During the quarter, we focused on executing across our three strategic initiatives for 2017. To refresh they are. One, expanding the reach of our intelligence across the entire marketing stacking ecosystem; two, providing products that enable our customers to fully realize the value of enterprise data in their marketing; and three, achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2017 and planning to be cash flow positive in 2018.

I will review the progress we have made in each of these areas during the first quarter, starting with expanding the reach of our intelligence across the entire marketing stack and ecosystem. We are very pleased with attraction of the partnerships we announced last year. These agreements help expand the accessibility of MaxPoint’s data and intelligence. While still early, we’re encouraged by the rapid acceleration we've seen so far this year.

Since the beginning of the year, requests for custom data segments have accelerated. These new segment requests from our customers represent unique data sets created specifically to support their individual programs. While these are still new products and we are learning how request for this specific data convert to revenue, the accelerated demand further boost our confidence that we have made the right decision to expand the accessibility of MaxPoint’s data and intelligence and provides positive support in our efforts to continue to expand our reach.

During the quarter, we announced a new partnership with InfoScout. Our partnership uses shopper level insight to transform the way TPG company and retailers measure their marketing programs. We utilize privacy friendly location and basket level data from InfoScout’s panel of active shoppers. Then we use our own proprietary data to model audiences with high propensity to buy. Our combined unique dataset is also used to enrich company’s customer list with information about loyal product users and their retailer preferences. We are further able to utilize the data to measure the sales impact of programs at the shopper level.

Our partnership allows digital advertisers to reach audiences based on where and when customers shop. As well as what products are in their basket. With partnership such as this one, we are providing our customers with increased levels of actionable intelligence.

More recently in April, we announced the expansion of our data integration partnership with Leibrandt to include digital audio data for the UK market. Our partnership enables you came marketers to make better advertising decisions by giving them access to MaxPoint’s unique audience data within their preferred platforms for use in targeting measurement and data management.

Since entering the UK market in 2014, we've seen a growing interest from brands and retailers in driving in store sales by reaching local consumers through their preferred platforms. With this partnership, we are laying the foundation for further international expansion while continuing to expand the reach of our intelligence across the entire marketing stack in ecosystem. We are also focused on providing product that enables our customers to fully realize the value of their enterprise data in the marketing. During the quarter, we announced the collaboration with Adobe audience manager, Adobe’s data management platform.

Our collaboration enables Adobe customers to activate CRM list that have been enriched by MaxPoints like shift here CRM in Richmond and matching software customer catalyst directly through Adobe's Audience Manager. Marketers who store their first party customer list data in Audience Manager can now take advantage of continuous data enrichment from customer catalyst. Customer catalyst enhances their customer profiles with intelligence about store visits, household level brand preferences and real time purchase intent.

The enrichment list can be activated across any marketing technology that syncs with Adobe Audience Manager. This collaboration is a great example of our continued efforts to deepen and widen our relationship with existing marketing technology partners while providing unique business intelligence for our clients. We announced two major feature enhancements to customer catalyst in early April. The first set expands MaxPoint’s matching technology, linking customers’ email addresses with households to improve enrichment and multichannel activation. The second uses existing CRM and customer profiles to create intelligent model for identifying high value prospects.

Customer catalyst matches email addresses to households were use across desktop display video mobile and social channels, resulting in a more unified customer view. Our proprietary matching technology delivers higher match rates then solutions that largely rely on cookies. Customer catalyst can also add households who lives based on an ideal customer profile that may not be reflected in the customers’ current list by using MaxPoint’s proprietary in-market location and product reference data.

Our unique full view of each consumer brings marketers exceptional audiences at the scale needed to achieve highly personalized efforts on a national level. Our clients have recognized the unique value customer catalyst offers. And as a result we have signed multiple customer catalyst engagement since its launch late last year.

In terms of PathPoint, several large retailers have initiated pilot programs with us. The initial client results for these programs have been positive. And we look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year. Our Q1 results which improved adjusted EBITDA by over $2 million year over year instilled further confidence in our ability to be adjusted EBITDA positive in 2017 and cash flow positive in 2018. We continue to build financial leverage in our operating expense lines and expect to continue to build leverage in 2017. The leverage we are achieving in our current business and the increasing momentum of our new products continues to give us confidence in reaching our long term target of 25% to 30% adjusted EBITDA margins. As reminder, we are planning to achieve 20% or greater adjusted EBITDA margins in 2020.

Before I hand things over to Brad, I'd like to end by saying we are on a clear path forward. We are building on our core data and technology solutions to broaden our relationships with our technology partners and transform how our clients go to market. At the same time, we are driving leverage and expenses and on the path to profitability. I look forward to updating you throughout the year, as we execute against our strategic priorities and moved closer to our long term financial goals.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Schomber

Thank you, Joe and good afternoon everyone. Q1 was a good quarter with us coming in on the high end of our guidance range for ex-TAC and adjusted EBITDA and showing solid progress against their key initiatives. I will now take you through the financial highlights starting with customer count. In Q1, successively executed on our plans to go deeper with our larger clients and strengthen our relationships with them through our strategic initiatives including the MaxPoint Solutions Group.

This resulted in a reduction of 29 net enterprise customers from the end of last year or 4% to end the quarter with 730. The number of customers that spent greater than $100,000 with us on the TTM basis remains the same as last quarter. Consistent with our remarks last quarter, we expect our customer count growth to moderate throughout 2017 and our revenue per customer to increase as our focus remains on strengthening our relationships with our larger clients through our initiatives, including the MaxPoint Solutions Group.

For the quarter revenue from the MaxPoint Solutions Group customers increased 11% and 93% of Solutions Group revenue came from customers utilizing both our advertising and management solutions demonstrating that we are going deeper with our largest clients. Moving now to revenue for the first quarter, GAAP revenue declined 5% year over year to $27.9 million. Revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs the measure upon which we evaluate the growth of our business declined 2% for the quarter to $19.1 million on the high end of our guidance range.

Our review ex-TAC margin was 68.4% for Q1, a 266 basis point improvement compared to 65.7% in Q1 of 2016. During the quarter, non-display advertising was 59% of our total revenue up from 43% in the first quarter of last year. Mobile continues to be our fastest growing channel and was up 27% year-over-year in the first quarter. Mobile impressions comprised more than 63% of the billable impressions which serve compared to 46% a year ago. In the first quarter, 86% of our enterprise customers utilize both display and on display panel to MaxPoint, up from 77% percent a year ago.

Other cost of revenue was $4.7 million for the first quarter or 25% of revenue ex-TAC compared to $4.6 million or 24% of revenue ex-TAC in the first quarter last year. Our gross profit was $14.4 million in the first quarter which represented 75% of revenue ex-TAC. Our gross margin as a percentage of revenue ex-TAC decreased by 56 basis points year-over-year in the first quarter as a result of the changes in revenue your ex-TAC and other cost of revenue noted earlier.

For the first quarter sales and marketing expenses $12.4 million or 65% of your ex-TAC a 396 basis point improvement over the same period last year. Pending headcount in sales and marketing was 192 people up four from the previous quarter. Research and development expense was $6.4 million during the quarter or 34% of revenue ex-TAC and an 11 basis point increase from Q1 of 2016. We ended the quarter at 120 for research and development employees, a decrease of 2 from the prior quarter.

General and administrative expense was $4.6 million during the quarter, while 24% over revenue ex-TAC, our 326 basis point improvement versus last year. We ended the quarter at 45 general and administrative heads a decrease of one over last quarter. Net loss was $9.2 million in the first quarter compared to a loss of $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.9 million in the first quarter compared to a loss of $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2016 and on the high end of our kind range, as we continue to increase our efficiencies as the business.

For the first quarter, GAAP basic and diluted loss per share was $1.39. Non GAAP basic and diluted loss per share was $1.17. Please note that the per share amounts take into consideration the one for four reverse stock split of our standing shares of capital stock on April 25, 2016. We ended the quarter with $20.4 million of cash. We generated $7.5 million in cash from operations paid $8.8 million in net payments on our line of credit and had approximately $2.1 million of capital expenditures including capitalized software.

In Q1 of 2017, our cash from operations combined with our activity on the line of credit resulted in a $1.4 million usage of cash. This is a significant improvement from the same calculation in Q1 of 2016, which resulted in the $6.8 million use of cash. Our line of credit classified as short term debt is $18.6 million versus $27.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter. In March, we extended our line of credit through March 2018. As a reminder, our credit revolver is secured by a receivable and serves as a working capital bridge between our receivables and payables.

As a result of the 90 day cross billing cycle between advertisers and their agencies, who then manage payments to media and technology companies like MaxPoint, a credit revolver is used to bridge this time gap between our receivables and payables. Our receivables have historically been extremely reliable. Over the past 4 years we've generated over $478 million in GAAP revenue and written off as bad debt only $829,000 or less than 0.2% of revenue.

Moving on to our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. For 2017, we're increasing revenue ex-TAC to be in the range of $101.5 million to to $105.5 million. In terms of adjusted EBITDA, we're increasing adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of positive $1.5 million to $3.5 million. We expect our basic and diluted share counts to be between $6.8 million and $6.9 million shares for 2017.

For the second quarter, we expect revenue ex-TAC to be in the range of $23 million to $25 million. As a reminder, we expect our revenue to ramp throughout the year as our new products gain traction and bill. We expect our adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $2.1 million to negative $1.1 million. At the midpoint, our guidance reflects an improvement of $1.5 million over Q2 of last year. We expect our basic and diluted share counts to be between 6.70 million shares and 6.75 million shares for the second quarter.

Thanks everyone for joining our call today. As a reminder, we’ll be presenting at the Needham Conference, next Tuesday at 9:20 AM. And we’ll post our revised investor deck to our website including a Q1 quarterly updates on Friday morning. We look forward to seeing you at the conference or on the webcast.

And with that, we will now open the lines up to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jinjin Qian from Needham and Company.

Jinjin Qian

Thanks for taking my question. First, can you talk a little bit about growth margin dynamic seems like the TAC rate improved nicely during the quarter. And can you talk about what shall we expect for the rest of the year – sustain throughout the year or continue to improve quarter-over-quarter? And for the other cost of revenue line, so is that kind of – should we expect that to increase over the quarters given the tractions you gave for the new product? Thank you.

Brad Schomber

Hi, Jinjin its Brad. How are you?

Jinjin Qian

Good. How are you Brad?

Brad Schomber

Doing well. The gross margin dynamic, we continue to improve our ex-TAC nicely. We're very pleased with how that continues to increase over time. We would expect some incremental increase through the course of the year but we are now looking at a range on an annual basis, I’d say kind of 66% to 69% is what we're looking at and please remember that we do fluctuate occasionally through seasonality from a quarter to quarter basis.

From an old core line, we've remained relatively static over the last few quarters than expected to do that. It will increase from a gross dollar perspective, but as a percentage of revenue ex-TAC, we expect it to remain relatively static. This will be the last expense line item to lever. The operating expense line will lever before core and so we have seen some nice leverage in the operating expense lines and I would expect to do that as the year progresses.

From a new product perspective, as those increase in revenue throughout the year we would expect our margins to improve on that because they don't have that TAC rate associated with them right, and so that drives ex-TAC percentage increase and gross margin percentage increase.

Jinjin Qian

Makes sense. So my second question more on a bigger picture maybe for Joe is we see a lot of kind of discussion on brands going on Omni-channel and brands and retailers kind of pushing both online and offline. So do you kind of see the trend pickup this year particularly and is that one of the driver for like customer or InfoScout like partnerships kind of work really nicely, the general Omni-channel trend? Thank you.

Brad Schomber

Yes, absolutely. We’ve seen that trend and not only we’re seeing in the marketplace qualitatively, which we can actually see in our results quantitatively. Our 93% of our customers are using multiple channels in our -- when they use MaxPoint that is a new all time high. And you can now say that 93% percent, you can take virtually all of our customers are using Omni-channel solutions with MaxPoint. And as we continue to look forward with that, we see that our strategy of making our intelligence more available across the entire marketing stack, it's going to help power that.

It’s going to help us participate in that Omni-channel move. And so we're really excited about that and we -- and you are dead right about the ability of these partnerships and I think you're going to see more to come in this area over the course of the year as we continue to build out against this one of our core strategic initiatives. And what's really great is that when you build it and you see your customers consume it as fast as you offer it. So we’re really pleased with that.

Jinjin Qian

Okay, great. Thank you.

Brad Schomber

Thank you.

