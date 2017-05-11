Nvidia's Q1 Earnings: A $20 Gap

The recent hot topic - the AMD Vega vs. Nvidia Volta question - can be put on the backburner for now, allowing investors to focus on the fundamentals.

We take a look at the company's gap personality to help predict whether the stock will pull back after earnings.

Imagine a world in which every product lived up to its hype. I recently took an in-depth look at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and its products, hoping to size up the impact Ryzen would have on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). I recently found myself doing the same for the impact of AMD's Vega on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

If AMD were able to meet the hype it creates, it would be on equal footing with INTC and NVDA. In many respects, AMD's Ryzen has allowed it some equality in the CPU market, though it still has much distance to fill to close the gap. But on the GPU market, the hype game is going to need some enhancements if AMD is to convince investors that Vega is a superior GPU to Volta.

$120 NVDA: How Did I Know?

A Volta-Vega battle seems to be on the horizon, and its result is one of the most important predictions NVDA and AMD investors can make in regard to which stock will move which way. One day after the Q3 2007 launch of Volta, the answer will be clear, hype will die down, and business will return to normal so that the fundamental valuations once again become the spotlight for GPU tech investors. I do not mean to dissuade anyone from using fundamentals in predicting future stock price, as at least NVDA's fundamentals are still highly influential in predicting investor actions: just look at my earnings prediction for NVDA, where I used the fundamentals to predict a stock price above $120.

How will NVDA act now that earnings are in? The question can be answered with decent accuracy through a number of surrogate questions, including the specific elements that were priced in after earnings. Soon, we will have a reliable answer and can make the appropriate alterations in our strategy with NVDA. Read on...

The article I wrote on the company prior to earnings included the following statement:

Something more important we are prepared for, however, is the case that sentiment is wrong, NVDA sales are better than expected, EPS skyrockets, and the stock rallies once again on earnings.”

NVDA traders (both long and short) are now on the same page, meaning sentiment has been reset, along with sales estimates and EPS estimates. Earnings traders such as myself now see the playable mismatch of sentiment versus predicted reality - something we consistently rely on at Exposing Earnings - gone from the playing field, leaving perhaps a more important question: Soon, will NVDA's sentiment pendulum change course, or has the updated information been adequately priced into the stock at this point?

Underreactor or Overreactor?

Some readers might have already seen a similar question asked and answered in my AMD article, so they know what's coming; if you haven't read it, please do so, allowing me to focus on the results of the analysis, not its methods, for this article, where I run the same type of analysis on NVDA. This analysis method, in my experience, is reliable and unavailable to most investors/traders, giving me and you the upper hand. We start with running a backtest on the company's reactions to news and other sudden public information revelations, looking for a pattern of overreaction or underreaction.

Some evidence for an "underreaction characteristic" was found, implying that NVDA prices in news more slowly than expected. It showed a green candlestick on earnings day, a phenomenon that is both common and logical for an underreactor on a good earnings report. After the earnings reports of many other companies, we see profit-taking of the up gap, often leading to a red candlestick; not so with NVDA.

A few days to several weeks is the length of time that a news event still has an effect on an underreactor. Everyone who feels NVDA might now be overvalued is hence implying that the earnings report was an overreaction, a belief in direct opposition with the data. These people, however, are clearly not selling NVDA, nor are they buying puts, nor shorting the stock. Nevertheless, they are adding to the sentiment for the stock - a sentiment that, if you will recall, helped us predict that 20% jump in the stock price after earnings (stocks with declining/cautious sentiment outperform on positive news). Sure, they are not directly influencing the stock, but the sentiment will need to return if we are to see another rally on the next piece of news.

Two Types of Information

While investors continue speculating about the future of the GPU market, the primary price action in NVDA is due to the new information from the earnings report. The new information came in two forms: fundamentals (e.g., the EPS surprise) and management guidance (e.g., plans, thoughts, and actions revealed during the earnings call).

Because the fundamentals can be easily priced into the stock via valuation models, allowing investors a quick, somewhat objective view as to the amount of the new fundamental information yet to be priced in, I will focus on the management guidance, which is more time-consuming and requires subjective interpretation.

But as my trading career has progressed, I’ve increasingly found that aspects typically viewed as subjective can at least be quantified in an objective way and correlated with the stock price. In my trading world, an earnings call is not analyzed by feelings (e.g., “NVDA’s management is lowering operating costs, so I’m bullish”) but by facts (e.g., “earnings call content of this sort leads to stock price gains, as per studies and backtests on the subject”). In creating this world, I have added to my list of tools a piece of software that can read an earnings call transcript for me and produce a general tone score (management and investor sentiment), tone scores on different axes (e.g., positivity, negativity, certainty, politeness, etc.), as well as compare the most recent earnings call to those of the past.

Important Statements from NVDA Management

I’ve run this software on NVDA’s most recent earnings report and found the sentiment in the most recent score to be positive but less so than average. When you dig into the analysis, you find that NVDA management isn’t less positive in this report but that it has made more mixed statements. Earnings call transcripts that focus on the far-off future are more vague, or de-emphasize the team as the agents of the company (e.g., by citing macro environment factors) tend to predict lower stock prices over the coming months.

Below, I list a number of the statements that were important in scoring the earnings call as less optimistic than in the past:

Autonomous vehicles becoming imperative on all sectors of transportations, as we talked about earlier. We have a great position with our DRIVE AI computing platform.

-Pointing to far-off potentials as a growth factor

I know you felt the comparison to a CPU maybe wasn't fair, but I was just curious your response to these claims of 10x, 100x, 500x performance better than a GPU. (Investor question)

-Implication of investor doubt and managerial defensiveness

Now that's kind of a first inning thing. The only trouble with a baseball analogy is that in the world of tech, things don't – every inning is not the same. In the beginning the first inning feels like – it feels pretty casual and people are enjoying peanuts. The second inning for some reason is shorter and the third inning is shorter than that and the fourth inning is shorter than that. And the reason for that is because of exponential growth. Speed is accelerating.

-Focus on the macro environment as a primary growth factor

And here are some statements that reflect NVDA’s overall bullishness in the earnings call:

I'm optimistic about the opportunity to extend the GeForce platform beyond the gamers that we currently have in our installed base.

-Plan to expand the market of an existing, and thus low cost, product

And then the second thing that we do is we have horizontally partner management teams that work with our partners, the OEM partners and the go-to-market partners, so that we could help them succeed.

-Clearly stated business plan, with emphasis on teams and positive language (all factors statistically significant in predicting higher stock prices on earnings calls)

Great, thank you. I've attended GTC the last couple days. I'm really quite impressed by the breadth of presentations and the number of industries you guys are affecting.

-Second party statements and compliments

(Evidence for stock price growth is often oddly mundane, as you can see above, but both management and investor attitude are nevertheless crucial factors in moving a stock’s price away from an objective valuation of the company.)

Will the Gap Fill?

I’ll be walking away from this analysis with the conclusion that NVDA’s post-earnings rally was more significantly affected by the extremely bullish fundamental aspects (EPS beat that implies the company to be at 100% growth over last year) than the bullish-but-less-so-than-average management statements. NVDA’s future movements are most likely to be upward, as it has a considerable lag time in pricing in news. When I applied my gap analysis algorithm to confirm this, checking the probability of the gap filling, I found downward to be a highly unlikely direction.

I consider my gap analysis algorithm to be a characteristic reflector for a stock. I almost exclusively choose stocks with clear “gap personalities” (e.g., stocks with post-earnings up gap patterns that imply above-average mean reversion and profit-taking on the part of investors) because of their reliability and fundamental interpretation.

Gap Personality

Fundamental traders should also be able to appreciate the seemingly technical phenomenon of NVDA having a predictable pattern on gaps of this sort (up, green candlestick, high volume, new all-time high, etc.). Each trader might have his own unique interpretation, but for the most part it is something like “NVDA is capable of producing ground-breaking work that results in impactful news, which investors see as entry opportunities; the initial buying on the back of news is the beginning of a buying trend that is fundamentally justified and thus continues with strong momentum.” So with this in mind, let’s take a look at the reliability of NVDA’s gap personality for the current gap:

Remember, the analysis began with an assumption that the gap would fill; you are looking at the opposite direction, which is a long position on NVDA after gaps of this sort. The setup is the same as the original analysis, which was to look at the probability of the NVDA gap closing within five days (five days is the average time it takes an up gap to fill). We find the takeaway to be that trading NVDA’s up breakaway gaps (usually indicated by a green candlestick on the gap day) in a consistent manner as a long position is a profitable trading strategy (annual ROI: 72%).

To sum up, the evidence adds up to NVDA continuing its upward momentum in a new trading region. My analysis convinced me that the movement is mostly due to fundamental changes, not hype or expectations about future products. That’s good news for those of us who would like to focus on company factors outside the GPU wars, allowing us to postpone answering the AMD vs. NVDA question in favor of different forms of analysis. Happy trading.

Earnings Predictions Track Record:

April’s Brier Score:

Ticker Probability Direction Result (1=correct) Brier Score GOOG 0.68 Long 1 0.1024 MSFT 0.65 Long 1 0.1225 FB 0.68 Long 1 0.1024 XOM 0.59 Short 0 0.3481 WFC 0.65 Short 1 0.1225 ILG 0.72 Long 1 0.0784 Average Brier Score (0 to 1; 0 = always right): 0.14605 Brier Skill Score (-1 to 1; 1 = perfect foresight) 0.778712121

Upcoming Earnings Trades: BABA, NKTR, ILG, PCLN, ULTA, NTES, CACC, HD

Get my earnings trades: Exposing Earnings.

Have questions about Exposing Earnings? Contact me.

Notes:

Note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "follow" button at the top of this page. Make sure you choose "real-time alerts." Trade alerts sent through "Copy My Trades."

Note: All unlabeled figures were created by me. I used R to pull data directly from Yahoo and ADVN. Charts with blue backgrounds are from Etrade Pro. Fundamental charts from a paid subscription at simplywall.st.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.