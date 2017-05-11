CDI's (CDI) CEO Michael Castleman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CDI Corporation (NYSE:CDI)

Thank you, Vance and good afternoon everyone. I will begin by reviewing our first quarter results, including the discussion of key business drivers by segment. I will then provide an update on current progress executing our transformation plan. Lastly, before opening the call for Q&A, I’ll review our outlook for the second quarter.

Starting with quarterly results. As I did last quarter, when making prior year comparisons, I’ll exclude results for AndersElite, given our divestiture of that business in September 2016. CDI generated revenues of $188 million during the first quarter, up 2% sequentially from $184 million in Q4 and above the high-end of our guidance range provided in March. Revenue benefited from strength in North America staffing, including short-term increases in Western Canada pipeline inspection and project-led strength in several large U.S. programs. In addition, two of our engineering verticals, government services and AIE, delivered sequential growth, with AIE recording its highest quarterly revenue in the last four quarters. Overall, adjusting for seasonal variances, we are experiencing improved revenue stability across the majority of our businesses. In addition, our programs to restore growth are beginning to take hold. We see multiple positive signs from our investment in sales capacity and more collaborative selling across our businesses with an expanding pipeline, add-on business secured from existing clients and multiple new client wins.

Let’s take a closer look at our results by segment. Enterprise talent now comprised solely of our North America staffing business, experienced sequential growth of 7.2%. Portion of this growth is attributable to project-led contributions from several large clients as well as nearly 2-day increase in average billable days versus the prior holiday intensive fourth quarter. The remaining portion of revenue growth, nearly 50% of the sequential increase, resulted from a short-term increase in Western Canada pipeline inspection, where we picked up near-term demand ahead of a large clients transition to a new supplier base. We are seeing initial traction from our sales emphasis on three areas: middle-market programs; supporting vendor consolidation through transition services; and cross-divisional expansion within existing clients. During the quarter, we signed agreements with more than 10 new clients in the mid-market for both direct hire and contract staffing services. We also signed an enterprise direct hire agreement with a global aerospace and transportation client. Average bill rates for North America Staffing in Q1 were $57, consistent with Q4.

Within our Specialty Talent and Technology Solutions segment, Specialty Talent revenue was off 3.9% sequentially, but up 1.5% versus the prior year first quarter. Consistent with our discussion during last quarter’s earnings call, slower placements late in the fourth quarter and early in the first quarter impacted our overall average active consultants. A tight supply of high-quality candidates placed upward pressure on pay rates during the first quarter. While longer hiring cycles among clients limited our ability of pass-through this pressure, contributing to lower gross margin in the quarter, we are actively expanding our new client reach as well as accelerating growth into new technology stack such as cloud applications, data and business intelligence. We believe these focused areas, coupled with active management will return bill pay spreads and gross margins to historical levels over the next several quarters. Our average active placements for specialty talent were 125 in Q1, down sequentially from 143. Average production staff comprised of sales and delivery reps and related managers were 76 during the quarter, up slightly from 73 in Q4. Bill rates averaged $145 compared with $146 in Q4.

For Technology Solutions, revenues were roughly flat versus Q4 in line with our expectations. We added incremental new sales capacity consistent with our revised solution sales profile. Revenue in new work performance reflects the early stages of this sales force. Nonetheless, we continue to grow revenues with several key clients and have an expanded pipeline of new products and new logos.

Turning to Engineering Solutions, within EC&I revenues declined 11% sequentially. While the market for energy and chemical engineering services remains cautious and as a result competitive, we are leveraging our onsite services and plant level relationships to win additional work. Our integrated suite of services across infrastructure and traditional design engineering is also gaining traction with several new engineering awards comprising our site survey and architecture services. Within infrastructure, we completed the exit from our COMTEK [ph] service line in the fourth quarter of 2016, which accounted for nearly 20% of the sequential revenue decline.

Within AIE, revenue has climbed 10.6% sequentially, the first sequential growth for AIE in nearly 3 years. Continued growth at one of our large commercial aerospace customers, coupled with additional billing days were the primary contributors. Since the beginning of the year, we have won several programs at both new clients and new divisions of existing clients that provide a foothold for future additional opportunity.

Turning to government services, the final vertical within engineering solutions, revenues were up 2% sequentially despite the overhang of the continuing resolution. We continue to submit proposals for new awards at a high rate, particularly focused on expanding our prime contracting footprint. We are encouraged by the potential impact of the recently approved new appropriations bill, which increases military spending, including for ship maintenance. Total new awards for engineering solutions were $62 million in Q1, up from $40 million in Q4 with sequential new award growth in each of the three verticals aided in part by annual MSA renewals within EC&I.

Lastly, within the MRI segment, revenue was off 6.2% sequentially on declines in contract staffing and royalty revenue. During the first quarter, we transitioned leadership of MRI in order to accelerate our focus on both franchise retention and on the evolution in our model to better serve independent search and recruitment firms. As we actively engage our franchise owners, we expect to improve retention rates and improved stability in our revenue. On a consolidated basis, our gross profit margin was 18.2%, up 150 basis points sequentially at the low end of our guidance. Increased revenue contribution from the North America staffing vertical coupled with lower rates within North America staffing had the biggest impact on gross margin, almost 100 basis points in aggregate.

As I mentioned in March, we may experience quite a bit of volatility quarter-to-quarter in our consolidated margin rates based on both seasonal patterns as well as relative performance between our higher margin solutions segment and lower margin enterprise talent segment. We continue to manage operating expenses to drive efficiency in the business without sacrificing our focus on sales and operating platform integration. Adjusted operating expenses were up $1 million sequentially, but improved $3.2 million versus the prior year first quarter. Again, from my comments last quarter, a portion of this sequential increase was attributable to seasonal increases in expenses. We also incurred some additional expense related to severance. And as planned, we made initial investments in our transformation programs. We will continue to actively identify cost saving opportunities that will contribute to improved profitability. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $2.6 million compared with positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EPS were a loss of $0.33 compared with a loss of $0.06 in Q4.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $6.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $14.2 million of debt outstanding. Cash flow from operating activities was negative $7.9 million in the first quarter, reflecting typical seasonal cash utilization for things such as prepaid licenses, accrued compensation and statutory payments. Our total liquidity, including availability under CDI’s bank and credit facilities was $117 million at the end of the quarter versus $125.5 million at the end of 2016.

On our last call, I explained how our current plan to accelerate change is differentiated from past efforts by deep operational focus and a collaborative approach that brings together our people, services and capabilities. As part of this plan, I introduced five company wide programs to accelerate our transformation, including three aimed at growth and two aimed at operational efficiency. Even as we move quickly from ideation to execution, we are expensing positive initial results from our collaborative approach to sales and operations. Within our commercial strategic account program, we won several new mandates and RFP invitations that expand our reach within key existing clients. For example, as a result of collaboration between our North America staffing and EC&I verticals, we recently signed an agreement to become the preferred IT and engineering staffing vendor for the U.S. division of a large Canadian energy client. We also were invited to participate in RFPs for additional engineering and staffing services across other parts of this same company. In support of our overall commercial sales effort, our consolidated commercial sales operations team is up and running, providing sales pipeline management, account planning, analytics and sales and marketing enablement to solutions and staffing teams.

Within our expanded approach to government services, we have quickly developed a robust pipeline of infrastructure and IT service programs and have already submitted five proposals targeting IT service opportunities within federal, civilian and defense agencies. These proposals have a total potential contract value exceeding $30 million, in addition to a multiple award contract value at $7.5 billion in aggregate. From our pipeline, we are targeting to Q2 proposal submissions in excess of $100 million in total potential contract value. To support our aggressive proposal objectives, we will be adding additional business development personnel to our initial team dedicated to this effort.

In support of our integration of technology solutions and specialty IT staffing under the EdgeRock brand, we launched consolidated marketing, website and solutions sales training. As planned, we are leveraging EdgeRock in our business numerous – excuse me, past and current client relationships to create a warm target list and have allocated initial accountability across our solution sales team. Early indications show promise as our teams are working collaboratively on a number of RFPs and are in advanced discussions with several existing clients for projects in the second half of 2017. In addition, we are expanding our ERP capabilities to project and service management offerings, initially via commercial partnerships with third-parties delivered to the EdgeRock sales channel.

We have completed the integration of our multiple recruiting teams into a single talent acquisition center of excellence, headed by Barry Mills, who recently joined CDI. Barry brings over 20 years of experience leading high-performing recruiting organizations in the IT and engineering sectors, with expertise in both onshore and offshore recruiting center management as well as HRO and RPO solution design and deployment. The newly integrated recruiting teams are working well together and we are seeing initial benefits in terms of demand and capacity balancing that will allow us to become more efficient across the enterprise. On other elements of unifying our operating platform, we completed initial consolidation of four employee on-boarding teams into a single shared service center with two additional teams slated for conversion during the second quarter. All engineering personnel are now converted to electronic time and expense reporting. We also deployed a new tool to enable ACH payments for a large portion of our supplier base. And we are on track to deploy our new staffing and MRI transactional platform in late Q2, which will support more robust electronic timesheet, payables, purchase order, invoice and collections processing.

We are still early in the implementation of our transformation plan. Our culture and discipline are improving and green shoots are emerging. Nonetheless, while we realized the longer cycle benefits of new business mandates and integrated operations, we are subject to interim challenges from our end market and concentrated client exposure. This exposure is creating near-term headwind, including the continued cautious energy market, increased cost driven slowing within large staffing programs among clients in more mature industries and markets and the effects of the continuing resolution on funding for various government services programs. Specifically on guidance, we expect second quarter revenue to range from $170 million to $175 million.

The expected sequential decline is attributed primarily to our lower gross margin Western Canada pipeline inspection business within our North America staffing vertical. During the second quarter, this business will experience both the seasonal decline and a previously anticipated shift in demand by a large client to an entirely new supplier base supporting a commoditized payroll service model. Aspiration of some short-term projects as well as the cost driven slowing in large programs, as I just referenced will also pressure North America staffing revenue. Despite these near-term challenges, we have a stronger pipeline of new business mandates and opportunities within this vertical than we have had in recent memory. Also in contrast to North America staffing, we expect revenue to be largely stable sequentially across other business verticals. Offsetting this top line pressure, we anticipate a sequential gross margin increase of 100 basis points to 150 basis points. In essence, a reversal of the mix shift experienced between our solutions segment and staffing segment experienced in the second quarter. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to decline sequentially by approximately 2% to 3% as we manage our expenses without sacrificing investment in the capabilities critical to our transformation plan. We continuously look for new opportunities to improve our productivity and where appropriate further right size our cost structure.

In summary, our transformation in culture and in operations is well underway and already yielding early positive results that should eventually drive a favorable outcome for our shareholders. CDI’s transformation from a complex portfolio of independent staffing and service operations to a collaborative company that delivers managed project and staffing services fueled by technical talent is truly exciting. I want to thank all members of the CDI family for their ongoing hard work and many contributions to the favorable changes underway. As you know, in March we announced that our Board of Directors was engaged a review of our strategic alternatives, which included hiring [indiscernible] financial advisor with respect to a possible sale of the company. We are actively engaged in this process, but cannot comment further at this time.

With that, operator, we can open the call to questions.

I want to thank all the participants on today’s call for your time and for your support as we unlock the potential of CDI and pursue our vision of enhanced growth and profitability. I look forward to updating you further on our next call.

