V.F. Corporation: Attractive Yield Plus Double Digit Dividend Growth

Overview

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was founded in 1899 and continues to design, produce, and distribute apparel and related products internationally. VF is a dividend aristocrat that currently sports a forward dividend yield of 3.06%. The company has seen impressive dividend growth, averaging high double-digit yearly increases in its payout. However, the company has struggled recently in terms of revenue and earnings growth. In this article, I will be reviewing the historical performance, current stability, and overall valuation of the company to determine whether the stock remains a solid long term investment option.

Dividend

VF's dividend story is mostly positive with a solid yield and impressive growth. Looking at the charts below you can see that yearly increases in its dividend have been impressive over the last five and ten years.

VFC Dividend data by YCharts

VFC Dividend data by YCharts

Whether or not this trend will continue remains to be seen. I have no doubt that VF's dividend growth will continue, but I do think it is likely to slow down.

In 2012, VF's payout ratio was at 33.08%. Today, the company's payout ratio sits at 63.84%. If this trend continues, there will be no option but for the company to slow down its dividend growth.

Financial Performance

The company's long term revenue growth has been decent. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown by almost 15%, but revenue has stalled recently having grown just half a percent over the past three years, with a substantial recent decline.

VFC Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In terms of earnings, the performance hasn't been much better, with a near 14% decline over the past three years.

VFC EPS Basic (TTM) data by YCharts

For the company's most recent quarter, revenue was down 2% compared to prior year and earnings per share were down 8%.

Current Valuation

VF currently has a trailing PE ratio of 22.83x, which is higher than its historical average.

VFC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The company's forward PE ratio sits at 18.86x, while its trailing PEG ratio sits at 2.23x.

VF looks attractively priced when compared to its competitor Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), which has a trailing PE ratio over 50x and a PEG ratio near 5x. However, VF doesn't look quite as attractive when compared to Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and its trailing PE ratio of 16.19x and its PEG ratio of 0.74x.

Recent News

At the beginning of the month, VF completed the sale of its licensed sports business.

At the end of March, VF approved a $5B share repurchase program along with a five-year strategic plan outline that includes:

Reshaping the company's brand portfolio

Transforming to a consumer and retail-centric model

Elevating direct-to-consumer and prioritizing digital sales

Heightening investment focus on Asia, especially China

The company laid out financial targets that included annual revenue growth of 4%-6% through 2021.

Conclusion

VF's recent revenue and earnings struggles are definitely a concern, but I like the company's recent moves that are focusing more on online sales and Asia expansion. The company's revenue growth in China last quarter was 5%, but was 10% on a currency neutral basis. The company's digital revenue was up 25%. I believe that the trend towards these areas will lead to increased growth in the future, especially when the dollar loses a bit of its strength.

If the company's payout ratio increases significantly more in recent quarters, then I would start to have some concern, but right now I feel that the company's current dividend streak of yearly increases is a safe bet to continue into the future. With market's near all-time highs, I believe that strong and stable companies like the dividend aristocrats are solid investment options with less risk than many of the other growth stocks that have seen significant recent price appreciation.

At its current valuation, I believe VF remains a solid investment option for long term dividend investors. I also believe Hanesbrands is another stock to keep in mind as it is trading at an even more attractive valuation at the moment. While Hanesbrands doesn't have the impressive dividend history that VF holds, it has actually seen higher recent dividend growth with just a slightly lower yield. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

