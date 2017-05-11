Civitas Solutions' (CIVI) CEO Bruce Nardella on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Civitas Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CIVI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Dwight Robson - Chief Public Strategy and Marketing Officer

Bruce Nardella - President and CEO

Denis Holler - CFO

Analysts

Josh Raskin - Barclays

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

A.J. Rice - UBS

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Civitas Solutions’ Second Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dwight Robson. Please go ahead.

Dwight Robson

Thank you, Phil. Good afternoon and welcome to Civitas Solutions Inc.'s fiscal second quarter earnings conference call. I'm joined by Bruce Nardella, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Denis Holler, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy of our press release with financial statements can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at civitas-solutions.com. Please be advised that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements including predictions, expectations, and estimates about our future financial performance, our investments, and the impact of acquisitions, rate changes and legislative initiatives, and other information that might be considered forward-looking. Throughout today's discussion, we will present some important factors relating to our business which could affect these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are also subject to risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make today. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are described in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC earlier today. We are not obligating ourselves to release any updates to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and would encourage you to review our filings with the SEC for a discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our stock.

We will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, and free cash flow because we believe such measures are appropriate ways to discuss our financial results. However, please remember these are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered alternatives to other GAAP measures such as net income or income from operations. I refer you to our press release issued today detailing our fiscal second quarter 2017 results for comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bruce.

Bruce Nardella

Thank you, Dwight, and thanks everyone for joining us on today's call to discuss our fiscal second quarter 2017 results. Denis is going to provide you more detail on our financial performance a little later in the call, but first I want to briefly comment on some of the quarters highlight and provide an update on the external operating environment.

Our second quarter results reflect volume growth in all services and higher average rates across our I/DD, SRS and ADH businesses. During the quarter we continued to see very strong operating performance from our SRS service line in which gross revenue increased by 9.4%. Our ADH business sustained it’s high growth trajectory driven by the acquisition of six ADH centers in Maryland.

Second quarter net revenue of $362.4 million was a 4.8% increase over the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $38.6 million compared to $41.2 million for the second quarter last fiscal year. Denis is going to provide more color in his remarks but the quarter-over-quarter picture is clouded by the fact that the prior quarter benefited from a couple of structural items that lifted our results.

Our performance year-to-date however is consistent with the expectation we underscored at the beginning of this year that our growth in fiscal 2017 would be backend loaded. This is due to number of factors particularly the ramping and maturation of many of our new starts and other organic growth projects and the timing of acquisitions. We believe our solid results in the first half of the fiscal year positions us well for the remainder of the year and just as importantly for a very strong fiscal year 2018.

As we disclosed in March, during the quarter we completed the acquisition of six Adult Day Health Centers in Maryland. With the addition of these six centers we now operate a 11 centers in Maryland with annual revenues of approximately $30 million. To underscore the progress we’ve made building our Adult Day Health business we entered the ADH market with the acquisition of Mass Adult Day Health Alliance in September 2014.

Including the recent acquisition in Maryland we now operate 23 centers in Massachusetts and Maryland serving approximately 4,200 elders and generating approximately $65 million in run rate annualized revenue. In addition a newly constructed 24th center in the City of in the city of Malden, Massachusetts and is slated to open this spring pending licensure approval.

During the quarter we also made a small I/DD acquisition in California that provides Adult Day Health and Community integration services fit individuals with developmental disability and other special needs. Our M&A pipeline remains very strong with attractive opportunities in our I/DD, SRS and ADH service lines.

During the second quarter we also continued our elevated level of new start initiatives as we address a number of organic growth opportunities. We continue to expect fiscal year 2017 to be another strong new start year with a projected investment level of approximately $7 million, this includes projects across all of our service lines including the new Adult Day Health Center I mentioned earlier.

Denis will discuss the impact of labor during the quarter but I want to highlight one promising development. During the last several quarters our overtime costs have been increasing and consuming a larger portion of our direct labor costs driven by an increasing number of vacant positions. Throughout fiscal year 2016 and the first quarter of this fiscal year we maintained or saw a net decrease in the number of caregivers employed. With the goal of reducing overtime expense and enhancing continuity and quality of care we’ve sharpened our focus on recruitment and retention of direct care staff.

I’m pleased that during the second quarter we hired approximately 15% more caregivers then those who left the organization. It is obviously much too early to suggest this is a trend but is certainly a positive sign and should assuming we’re able to maintain it help us better manage overtime, expense overtime and provide better more consistent care.

Also in the second quarter we began to realize targeted efficiencies under our previously disclosed cost restructuring program and continue to track towards at least $2 million in savings for the current fiscal year and at least an additional $2 million in savings in fiscal 2018.

And now I’d like to give just a few comments about the operating environment which remained stable to positive in nearly all of our 35 states. The budget in the State of Indiana has been signed by the Governor and we’re pleased that it contains a 5% rate increase for I/DD waiver providers with a requirement that 75% be used for wage increases. Legislators and Governors and most other states across the country remain busy developing budgets for state fiscal year 2018 and there are a number of proposals that we’re tracking closely including for example, in Arizona. And while the budget there has not yet been signed into law there appears to be agreement to include substantial funding for I/DD provider rate increases that would cover the first two step increases in the states of minimum wage and help providers address broader wage concerns.

In California we anticipate that the final budget will include the Governor’s proposal to provide funding for rate increases to offset the cost of this next step up in the minimum wage on January 1, 2018. The budget approved by the legislature in Minnesota are larger state includes funding for rate increases that in state fiscal 2018 will impact about a third of the individuals we support.

And also we’re pleased that Mississippi’s state plan amendment which we’ve been waiting for has been approved by CMS. Proposed new state rates are now before a state board for approval with the target implementation date of July 1, although we anticipate that this date could slip just a little bit. We also have our eyes on a number of other states including a handful where we made benefit from modest rate increases as well as the couple where modest rate cuts have been proposed.

Our biggest area of concern remains the State of West Virginia although we remain hopeful that the situation there will stabilize as we move toward the end of the current fiscal year and into fiscal 2018. While the circumstances on the ground remain uncertain there have been some recent developments that we view as potentially positive for individuals with I/DD and their providers. First off, the budget passed by the legislature level funded I/DD services without new cuts just as the Governor had proposed to do in his version of the budget. Despite there were agreement with regard to I/DD funding though other areas of disagreement led the Governor to veto the budget passed by the legislature. As a result the Governor and legislative leaders are continuing their efforts to negotiate a new state budget ahead of this start of fiscal 2018 on July 1.

The second development concerns the lawsuit filed last year in response to the I/DD waiver redesign that led to significant cuts and services for individuals with this abilities. The federal judge overseeing the case recently concluded that the parties engaged in this court ordered mediation had reached an impact in an efforts to arrive at a negotiated settlement. As a result the litigation will move forward which will include a decision regarding the motion to extend the protections of the preliminary injunction to the entire class of plaintiffs. We anticipate that the Judge could rule on that motion as soon as early to mid June.

Before I turn the call over to Denis for more detailed remarks about our financial results I do want to say a little about the deliberations in Washington DC regarding the potential repeal and replacement of the ACA and broader reform of the Medicaid program. First off, we must all appreciate that this debate is really just beginning and it remains to be seen whether republicans will be able to craft legislation that will garner the required support in both the House and the Senate. And if such a bill is eventually passed we assume that it will look materially different from the one recently passed by the more conservative House.

Second, as you’re all likely are aware, the populations we support particularly in our I/DD service line where two-thirds of our revenue is derived are overwhelmingly must serve individuals for whom coverage wasn’t an issue prior to the ACA. As a result our business wasn’t significantly affected by the passage of the ACA and expansion of Medicaid and we don’t expect we would see significant impact under a repeal and replace scenario either.

And third, we were pleased that under the House bill individuals with developmental disabilities and elderly would be exempt from black grant programs that individual states could elect to adopt and that the proposed per capita funding formula would be higher for these populations compared to others receiving Medicaid funding services. It is obviously very difficult to predict how this debate will unfold in the weeks and months ahead and assuming legislation is signed into law at the federal level how the individual states in 2020 and beyond would address the changing landscape with regard to their individual budgets and Medicaid programs.

However, I’m confident that our focus on addressing musher populations and providing high quality care to clients at a lower cost to payers will serve us well no matter where these discussions eventually settle.

In closing, I continue to believe we are very well positioned to execute on our long terms balance growth strategy and fulfill our mission by providing high quality cost effective services to a must serve population of adults and children in need of our support. The strength of our business model also gives us confidence in our ability to continue to drive strong free cash flow, reduce leverage over time, and grow through disciplined investments, and organic in acquisition opportunities.

In so doing, we believe we will be successful in creating long term value for our stockholders. As always I am very grateful to our outstanding workforce and thank them for their continued hard work and dedication to our mission in the individuals we are so proud to support. At this point, I'll turn the call over to Denis Holler, our Chief Financial Officer to discuss our financial results in more detail. Denis?

Denis Holler

Thanks, Bruce. Moving to the results for the quarter. On a consolidated basis, gross revenues grew by 5.3% over the second quarter of 2016 to $367.8 million. Approximately 53% of this growth came from acquisitions and 47% was organic. New program starts continue to drive organic growth, operating losses from new starts were $1.7 million this quarter and on a trailing 12 month basis, operating losses from new starts were $7.3 million which compares to $6.4 million for the 12 months ended March 30th, 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $38.6 million which was $2.6 million less than the second quarter of 2016. Contributing to this decrease were three non-operating items which together impact the change quarter-over-quarter by $3.5 million. First, sales adjustments were $2 million higher than the prior quarter. The recognition of sales adjustments are quite variable with regard to their timing and generally relate to revenue recorded in prior periods.

Second, last year we received a $1.9 million contract settlement that related to fiscal 2014. These two headwinds to growth in the quarter were partially offset by a $400,000 gain on company owned life insurance in the current quarter and the net impact of all these items was $3.5 million. On a gross revenue basis, adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from a 11.8% to 10.5%. This reduction in adjusted EBITDA margin was driven by the following.

First, the sales adjustment increase we just discussed earlier, impacted margin by 50 basis points. Sales adjustments are running substantially higher this year than last year and although we are not aware of any systemic reasons for this increase and it could be they could moderate to levels more consistent with last year, we have the current level of sales adjustments built into our guidance.

Although direct labor cost consumed 50 basis points of margin this quarter as they have for the last several quarters, the effect of the prior period contract settlement accounted for about half of this negative leverage. The increased hiring Bruce mentioned and the initial lower productivity of new staff drove most of the remaining negative leverage in the quarter. However, this positive development is recent and its continuation is depended upon our ability to continue to hire at an increased pace and we do see attrition of new staff.

Occupancy costs also increased by 50 basis points as a percentage of gross revenue. And this has been more or less a consistent trend over the last four quarters. This increase was almost completely attributable to our I/DD service line. And although the expenses for the quarter calculate to a 50 basis points deterioration, the numbers are skewed by some unusual expenses and structural items that when taken into account, suggest that the true negative leverage is approximately half of the total or about 25 basis points.

We believe this improvement compared to recent quarterly trends, was driven by better occupancy rates for all of our service lines except for the intermediate care facilities or ICFs. Our ability to maintain or further improve occupancy rates over time is a critical factor in controlling occupancy cost as a percent of revenue which is necessary for stabilizing EBITDA margins over the long term. Continuing the trend which started in the third quarter of last year, healthcare cost have increased as a percentage of gross revenue this quarter by 30 basis points as expected.

This increase is evenly weighted between increased enrolment and usage of the plan. General and administrative costs across the business both in field operations and corporate expanded margins by 30 basis points. This is due to the continued leveraging of our platform as well as the results of our cost reduction initiatives. And finally, our adjusted EBITDA was benefitted by a nonrecurring gain in one of our employee retirement plans which was netted with compensation expense. This gain added about 30 basis points to our margin.

Moving to our results by segments for the second quarter. In I/DD, our largest business which represents approximately 2/3rds of our revenue, we generated gross revenues up $241.4 million representing 3% growth over the prior quarter. If we were to exclude the $1.9 million contract settlement from the prior quarter, revenue growth would have been 3.8%. A little over half of this increase was organic with the rest coming from acquisitions.

In addition, average rates increased 1% over the prior quarter and service volumes increased by about 2%. Moving to cost structure, many of the margin headwinds that affected the consolidated company also affected I/DD including labor, occupancy and healthcare but interestingly sales allowances were constant as a percent of revenue quarter-over-quarter. Despite the improvement in occupancy rates discussed earlier, segment EBITDA margins contracted quarter-over-quarter by approximately a 150 basis points to 13.5%.

Moving to our SRS results, our SRS segment accounted for approximately 21% of gross revenues for the quarter. SRS gross revenues increased by 9.4% over the prior year second quarter to $78.5 million. The majority of this increase were about 80% was organic. SRS continued to have robust growth in both volume and rates during the quarter, with volumes increasing by 5.8% and average rates increasing by 3.6%. On the cost side, SRS was able to leverage their occupancy cost by 40 basis points on their revenue base and leveraged their G&A adding another 40 basis points.

Still the drag on margin resulting from direct labor, healthcare, and particularly sales adjustments caused EBITDA margins to contract by about a 190 basis points to 18.2%. Moving to our At-risk youth segment, our ARY segment generated gross revenues of $35.7 million or approximately 10% of our total gross revenues this quarter. Revenues were about flat with the prior period although EBITDA margins declined moderately to 15.4% for the same reasons as that affected the company as a whole.

Our newest business, adult-day health or ADH, generated gross revenues of $12.12 million during the quarter which constituted an increase of $4.7 million over the prior quarter. Almost all of this increase came from acquisitions. However, this service line showed a modest decrease in EBITDA quarter-over-quarter due to the restructuring and reorganization of recent acquisitions and the investment in management infrastructure.

Moving to our free cash flows. The free cash flow this quarter was impeded by higher day sales outstanding on our accounts receivable which exceeded the 45 day mark for the first time in several years. Although this represented a greater than three day increase over both the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2017, about 1.4 days of this increase was recovered through cash collections in the first week of April. Still, we are experiencing delays caused by system and authorization changes for a few stay payers as well as temporary delays caused by the remediation of our own field billing practices as they are transitioned into the shared service center.

Largely due to the increase in DSO, cash flow for the quarter was negative by $2.3 million which represented a reduction of $17.7 million over the prior quarter. Today, we are announcing our intention to seek a repricing of our senior loan which is currently trading above part, if market conditions remain stable and we're able to successfully complete the reprising, we will realize approximately $1.6 million in interest savings for every 25 basis point reduction in our interest spread.

On March 31st, Moody's announced an upgrade by one notch of our corporate family rating to B1 siding manageable and improving leverage, stability of revenue in margin and strong cash flows. As of March 31st, the company's net leverage was 3.6 times our public company LTM adjusted EBITDA of a $163.1 million. The slight uptick in leverage versus the first quarter of 2017 is because our recent acquisitions are not fully reflected in our LTM adjusted EBITDA as well as our higher DSO this quarter. For loan agreement purposes, leverage at the end of March was 3.4 times.

Moving to the guidance for fiscal year 2017. We are maintaining the guidance provided at the beginning of this fiscal year for net revenue and adjusted EBITDA. For net revenue, our range is $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion and our adjusted EBITDA range is a $162 million to a $166 million. And with that I'll turn it back to Bruce.

Bruce Nardella

Thank you, Denis. And so at this point, we can open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Okay. Thank you, Bruce. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Josh Raskin from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Josh Raskin

Hi, thanks. Good evening, guys. Just want to ask first on the guidance and I understand that the quarter was in line with your expectations. But just looking at the ramp, EBITDA on the first half is down a couple percent, let's call 2'sh percent but the guidance is up mid-point sort of 5%. And then the revenue guidance is implying like a $55 million $56 million increase in the mid-point as well. And I guess I'm curious, I understand some of the reasons for that but maybe how much of that is actually already acquired and what sort of visibility do you have into that second half ramp?

Bruce Nardella

Well, we've done as we announced, Josh. This is Bruce, by the way. We did the adult-day health acquisition in Maryland. We just did that in March. But our pipeline remains very strong, I would consider it and I'm pleased with what we see there. We had excellent performance in the first half in our new starts that rolled into our core operations for the first time in 2017. And we project that they will accelerate in their profitability in the second half.

So, that's a key metric that we watch very closely and those are performing quite well. I would say the third thing is we're getting traction on some of our cost initiatives, a high percentage of those cost savings are in the back half of the year. We've been during the first half, we were sort of lain the ground work to accomplish those. I like what I see early on and I think those are going to be accomplished.

And we are seeing good stable rate environment. We've had slightly higher ADRs, Average Daily Rates than we had anticipated and I think all that together gives us a profile of a very strong second half.

Josh Raskin

I guess, Bruce, how much of it like if you did no acquisitions, if you didn’t, if you just got the ramp up in the existing business and got the EBITDA from the ADH business in Maryland, etcetera. Is that enough to get you to the low end of guidance or do you still need to close a few to get in there?

Bruce Nardella

Yes. I mean, if we did no acquisitions, it would be difficult to accomplish that but I don’t see that as a realistic scenario from based on where we stand right now. Although there is very good organic performance projected in the second half.

Josh Raskin

Okay, that's fair. And then just on the sales adjustments, I know that as you mentioned a little bit about it, it looks like it was more in the SRS segment, I'm just -- what exactly does that relate to. I understand there's not a ton of visibility on that but help us understand what those adjustments are for?

Bruce Nardella

Yes. I would say that Josh, there in the settlement of our claims and the one-on-one kind of with each payer, and what you see there is there is the retroactivity when clients are evaluated and restore adjusted, it can happen both up and down. And very often it's like retroactive at certain period of time because there's a lag involved. And then also there might be certain amount of billing error that gets adjusted again both up and down and all of those things flush through the system for 36 states the service lines we manage.

So, it is a huge collection of small items. And what we benefitted from the past couple of years is low rates, they've been running lower. And we actually for internal purposes, kind of budget a higher number and that's kind of our expectation is we ever running today. So, my comments I said, we're watching it closely, mitigating go back down to the lower trend we have the last couple of years, but if not is as I said is fully provided in our guidance.

We're not aware of anything systemically that the states are doing different. We know that our billings are becoming more accurate, particularly as we're taking more and more operations into the shared service center and that is part of the DSO increases I indicated. But again, we were just watching it and we are but I think we are well provided for.

Josh Raskin

Okay, then. Just a last quick one here. Just a health plan cost increases, I know its more utilization as well as more participation. Or you make any changes you plan and I know it's a little early plan on changes for your, I assume that's on a January 1 start. Are you making any changes for 2018 in terms of higher copay deductibles, maybe make a plan a little less attractive?

Denis Holler

We're in the middle of those discussions right now, but we don’t anticipate Josh, any material changes.

Josh Raskin

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

The next question comes from Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America, Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kevin Fischbeck

Hey, thanks. Question on labor costs, you said that you hired about 15% more people than last in the quarter. Is that a function of better retention or is that a function of more recruitment?

Bruce Nardella

Thanks Kevin. This is Bruce. It was almost evenly split between those two. We did a better job with bringing more people in the front door, and we seem to be doing at least early on a better job at keeping them. Now as you recall probably from past calls and your knowledge of the business, we have very high turnover in the first 3 to 6 months of a person's employment. It looks like we have cut into that just a bit.

I would just caution though that although these are very positive results for us, it is early, and hopefully it can continue, but this is the first quarter that we are seeing this kind of performance in a long, long time.

Kevin Fischbeck

I guess is there anything more specific, I mean, I know you said you kind of – you focused on it, but is there something that you would point to specifically about that has kind of helped you both enter the agreement with retention?

Bruce Nardella

Well, I would just name two activities right off the top; one is we went through an exercise where across the company we collected our best hiring practices from all of our HR and operating professionals across the country, collected them, analyzed them, sort of met about which ones were having the greatest results, and then we took those best practices and disseminated them across the country. So I think we have the more consistent approach using our more tried and true best practices. I think that has had a big effect.

And I think the second thing is we had a new I think very high quality video made that is now reviewed by all perspective employees that realistically describes the kind of work people are getting into and I think that has helped with that retention because the people that stick with us during the onboarding process are more aware of the difficult situations that they are going to encounter with our work. They are prepared for it and so they are staying a little longer. So those are two activities that I think have helped us improve on those metrics.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. Then on the Adult Day Health, you guys are basically just in Massachusetts and Maryland, is there something specific to those states that make them more attractive? Is there something about just preferring to getting density, does that help and so you want to build that out before entering new states, or is that just luck as far as when things came together?

Bruce Nardella

No, I mean, those were important states. We had targeted them fairly early on because of a combination of factors. Public policy in those two states for this particular service line is very positive. Rates are fairly stable and good. And then once we get into a state it will be our intention to densify as much as possible.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay and I guess you mentioned that your business you felt was somewhat immune to things like [Indiscernible], is Adult Day Health may be actually in a good spot around things like that, I guess the state is thinking about budget pressures and it is only made worse. Do they potentially rely more on these types of services going forward, would you see that the logical outcome or is that tied to it because it is – here the [rents] are currently being structured?

Bruce Nardella

Yes, I think that is a distinct possibility because as you recall from our discussions over two years ago when we first got into this service line, we view these people just as we view some of our other populations in that they are must serve, and if these people don't have an appropriate service to attend to during the day and get the appropriate medication oversight, a proper diet and socialization, they are going to become isolated.

They are not going to eat well. They could potentially miss medication, and then they are going to be in a state sponsored skilled nursing facility – it could be easily five times the cost. So again one of the reasons why we went into this, it squarely fits within our mission to serve and serve well, but I also think this is a must serve population, and it represents the best value for the payers out there.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay, great. Thanks.

Bruce Nardella

Hi Bruce, before we take the next question I just wanted to correct one number that I mentioned earlier. We reported that the company’s leverage was 3.6x our public company LTM adjusted EBITDA, which we stated at $163.1 million. That should be $159.4 million, but the leverage does not change. It is still at 3.6x.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from A.J. Rice with UBS. Please go ahead.

A.J. Rice

Thanks. Hi everybody. First, I guess, I think if I am reading the 10-Q right, you are at $27.5 million year-to-date acquisition spend, the goal at the beginning of the year I think was – in the guidance was $25 million, are you updating your thinking now, where do you think that 25 might go?

Bruce Nardella

Well, you are right about that although technically A.J. we don't guide to a specific acquired number, but obviously as I said in my earlier remarks, I feel very good about where we stand. We have exceeded that $25 million on average over the last three years now and it looks like we are going to end up in a very similar neighborhood, although as – I have to caveat that that the timing of the acquisitions is always – is something that is very difficult to pin down precisely, but we are obviously. We are going to be closer to our last three-year average certainly and to the 25 million number.

A.J. Rice

When you think about the pipeline and what you are seeing in the marketplace, is there any change in pricing or competitive landscape for the three primary business lines in which you are making acquisitions, I/DD, Adult Day and SRS?

Bruce Nardella

Nothing material at this point. The only thing I would say is as we look doing more Adult Day Health as a portion of our deals, they are more expensive, but they are nothing that we haven't talked about in the past. So I think that is pretty consistent, and if we do larger deals they will tend to be a little more expensive, but we haven't seen anything really materially change as far as the pricing landscape.

A.J. Rice

Okay. And you gave a couple of one-off comments about rates that you are seeing in different states, is there an updated number on what you think that fiscal ’18, I know for a lot of states that rolls over July 1, what are you thinking you will see on rates for fiscal ’18?

Bruce Nardella

Yes. I mean, I think it is just too early to tell. I mean, we really only have one state that is finalized. But it is generally a very favorable view right now. There are a couple of smaller business lines that might have some immaterial cuts frankly, but by and large our key states are tracking pretty well, but it is just too early to tell right now.

A.J. Rice

Okay, and then one last question, there was some press about New Jersey recently, March 31st, I think they announced they got there, waiver finalized on a federal basis and it sounds like they're going to see a pretty good increase in the number of I/DD consumers whatever you they're going to serve and fund, any thoughts about that and your opportunity there?

Bruce Nardella

Yes. I mean we are in conversation. I know that the governor's budget has proposed increases there and as long as that proposed increase, which will be matched by the home and community-based waiver federal funding, as long as that survives the budget process, we feel that we will have increased opportunity there. We've had a history of delivering for the State of New Jersey in the past.

A.J. Rice

All right. Thanks a lot.

Operator

The next question comes from Richard Close with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Richard Close

Great, thanks. Denis, I was wondering if you can just maybe go into a little bit, the DSOs and what you're seeing there. Some of the changes you talked, you gave us some details, but just your thought process of DSOs and going forward, and I'm traveling, but maybe you could provide us a little bit of guidance with respect to your thoughts on free cash flow for the year, we'll start there.

Denis Holler

Sure. Well, I think I would start off by saying Richard that kind of on our best performance, we are a low 40-days DSO company. I think we have breached 41 days once. 42 days is very good. And over the past I would say three quarters or so, we are seeing – first of all the state’s systems are becoming a bit more sophisticated, more mechanized and kind of exacting in terms of the requirements to get the billing attributes on the bill correct, and so that is a trend that is continuing now.

The one thing that has increased our DSO is where you have a state going through a system change and we normally have a couple of those at any one time, and it deals with the authorizations which have to be done for the services and have lapsing and have to be matched with the billing and then also the billing system. And I think as you follow the company over the past few months we have been around 44 days, and what I have said is I think that that might be closer to a new normal for the business given the environment. We are moving aggressively to move states into our shared service center, which makes our process much more consistent and takes errors out of our process, but I am not in a position to forecast a big gain or a big reduction there. I think we will have to wait and see about that.

And then of course, this quarter we had a bit of a alignment of the planets, where we had one state that is going through change and it is really just, not doing a very good job of keeping track of the paperwork and being up to date. And so we just had a lot of authorizations tied up in the queue, and then we had another state that really was on our side, and it was really in the process of analyzing it for the shared service center, we saw inefficiency – not [inefficiencies], but glitches that were creating errors.

And so that pushed it up for that state, and as a result we pushed over the 45 day mark. As I said really this stuff gets rectified as soon as we find it, and we picked up the cash in early April really to get us back to that 44 day level, but I think on all of these points, we got to be vigilant going forward and believe me we are. But so that is kind of the color I would give you on kind of the whole situation.

Richard Close

Are you expecting growth in free cash flow for the current fiscal year?

Denis Holler

We don't really go forward looking on that, but if you follow the company, I mean we have on an LTM basis increased our free cash flow. In fact we increased it for the LTM 12/31 last quarter. So I mean that is our mission, but we don't – we are not guiding on that in the future.

Richard Close

Okay. Two years, I guess ratcheted up investments on the new start front, how do you feel looking back at the last year and a half, how do you feel you're performing with those new starts? Are there any models or examples that are doing better than others, and just get us up to speed with respect to your performance on the new start investments?

Bruce Nardella

Okay Richard. This is Bruce. Yes, we feel very good about those investments, particularly the ones over the last two years. As I said earlier, we are tracking very well for the ones that were started last year and towards the end of fiscal year ’15, and they are returning to profitability generally as we have expected and we look for them to mature and improve on that profitability in the back half of ’17, which I think will provide us a very good lift in fiscal year ’18 as well.

I think one of the real terrific drivers of that success particularly this year has been in SRS. I think there is a growing recognition of the effectiveness and the importance of post-acute community based care for people with brain injuries, and states are responding with appropriate funding and our leadership team and our staff in SRS has really done a good job at seizing on the opportunities and being very aggressive in planting new start flags and operations across the country.

So that has been a big driver. There continues to be demand in the I/DD world and some of that has been focused more on day programming frankly, and we are tinkering with some employment opportunities as well, but the demand continues to be there in I/DD, which is by far our largest service line.

ADH is, it might be similar to our CareMeridian sort of investment style that is, we have done a couple of new starts there now. We worked hard and we got some organic growth as we fill those up. But now we have opened another one in Brockton, and it will take us a while to ramp up to profitability there. So you get almost the staircase approach with ADH, but once they breakeven they give us very good results as well, and we have another one as I mentioned in my opening remarks scheduled here in Massachusetts. So that is a little bit of a color on that. We feel very good about it and we intend to continue to invest across all service lines and it is – they are performing very well.

Richard Close

I guess my final question would be here, you guys have talked a lot about SRS, the Adult Day, and then I/DD, but we haven't really talked much about the ARY, your at-risk youth side, what are your thoughts with respect to that division, going forward do you see that just a steady state, is there any growth opportunities there, just any, I guess, your perspective in terms of, does that make sense to have that longer-term, just anything in and around the at-risk youth area?

Bruce Nardella

Sure. Remembering that it is about 10% of our revenue base now, but I would look at it two ways. Our foster care business, which I think is an exceptionally high quality service line, it is very difficult to get rapid or high single-digit growth there. So I am looking for frankly low single-digit growth there, but we are spending a lot of our time in growing the volume of our periodic services business.

This is typically services not only to children, but to their families to try and prevent out-of-home placement or to ensure that once a child returns home their integration into the family is more stable and lasting. So that service – that piece of our ARY business is actually growing, and that is where we are going to have a lot of our focus. It is a good margin business, and we intend to hang on to it and at this point continue to try and look for selected growth opportunities, although you do have to be very careful. Again the length of stay in these services tends to be shorter than in our other service lines, therefore making the growth a little more difficult to achieve.

Richard Close

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Bruce Nardella, President and CEO, for any closing remarks.

Bruce Nardella

Thank you, Phil. We appreciate everyone being on the call today and we look forward to speaking with you in August at the conclusion of our fiscal 2017 third quarter. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.