Imprimis Pharmaceuticals' (IMMY) CEO Mark Baum on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Baum

Thank you for joining us today. During the call, I'll review first quarter results, discuss recent highlights and outline our strategic goals for the remainder of 2017. Then turn the call over to our CFO, Andrew Boll, to review our financials in more detail. And following his remarks, I’ll provide a few closing comments and open the call to questions.

Let me start with a brief overview. The first quarter showed record revenues for our company. Total revenue for the first quarter was $6.1 million, up 39% compared to $4.4 million for the same period a year prior.

Ophthalmology-related sales were just under $3.7 million for the first quarter. That’s a 105% growth rate compared to about $1.8 million a year ago. Our ophthalmology business represents 60% of total revenues and we believe this will increase during this year and into next year to approximately 80% of our revenues.

Adoption of our Dropless injectable and LessDrops combination topical formulations continues to increase as evidenced by our quarterly growth in the first quarter 2017. The number of units of Dropless and LessDrops formulations that have been prescribed since their respective launches now totals more than 750,000 units.

Our customer network has grown to almost 1,650 ophthalmologists, surgery centers and managed care organizations. The impact of our investment in our FDA-registered outsourcing facility has begun to bear fruit.

As of March, total sales were the highest in our history and represented a significant increase over previous months. We believe primarily due to production at our 503B facility for our five key ophthalmic formulations when they came online during the last three weeks of the month of March.

We were able to achieve positive growth in March despite not being able to ship in the California, New York, Minnesota and a few other key markets, which we’re still awaiting licensure for and expect to receive in the coming months.

Without the requirement of a patient-specific prescription, we’re seeing more high-volume ordering from existing customers and new customers. The average order amount from our outsourcing facility is now $1,210 per order, up from around $1,000 per order which we reported during the fourth quarter call in March.

Our commercial teams are being incentivized to transfer accounts to our 503B facility and we now have 415 customers as 503B prescribers. Our product development, manufacturing and quality teams are working diligently on a program to qualify new products for production in our 503B facility.

We believe that our ability to offer these formulations without a patient-specific prescription and with the quality that a cGMP process requires may give us competitive advantages in the marketplace. We recently instituted a slight price increase on many of our ophthalmic medications as well. We don't expect this price increase to affect volumes and it should help increase sales and, of course, improve margins.

We expect sales from our current portfolio to allow us to reach profitability this year and we believe that the inclusion of sales from our new glaucoma and dry eye offerings should lead us to reaching and sustaining profitability in the very near future.

In March, we also strengthened our balance sheet by closing an aftermarket registered direct placement with two accredited investors for gross proceeds of $3.1 million.

Here are a few first quarter and recent highlights. On prior calls, I've alluded to our interest in expanding our sales footprint without making the considerable investment of hiring W2 employees.

In this regard, I am pleased that we recently signed two important sales and marketing agreements. One with Precision Lens and the other with SightLife Surgical. Both sales organizations are deploying dedicated sales teams to sell our ophthalmic offerings, significantly expanding our sales and marketing activities. These relationships more than double the size of our existing sales team. I will discuss the details of these new relationships in more detail later on the call.

Last quarter, we rounded out our senior management team with the addition of David Moufarrege, our new VP of Technology. David has over 25 years of IT experience and joined our company after leaving as chief information officer at one of the largest independent post-acute healthcare systems in New York.

In April, Clayton Edwards, formerly our Senior VP, Pharmacy Operations was promoted to Chief Operating Officer. One of Clayton's primary goals as our COO will be to refine and improve our production and prescription dispensing process and reducing those costs.

Our senior management team as a whole continues to examine costs and refine our processes as we focus on near-term profitability and continued long-term growth.

I’ll now turn to our ophthalmology business specifically. Our goals in 2017 included the rollout of a formidable array of offerings to compete in the three largest US ophthalmic markets – cataract surgery, glaucoma and dry eye.

We recently signed a sales agreement with Precision Lens whose dedicated sales team will exclusively sell our entire ophthalmic portfolio in 13 states in the Midwestern United States. Precision Lens currently sells more than 60% of the intraocular lenses, IOLs, for cataract surgery in its markets and has a long record of earning the respect of customers through its exceptional service.

Precision Lens will be a key partner as we expand our sales presence in the Midwest and introduce our new patent pending Simple Drops preservative-free compounded glaucoma compounded eyedrops, which we, by the way, launched just this past week at the ASCRS Meeting in Los Angeles.

The new team at Precision Lens has recently completed training on our entire ophthalmic portfolio as well as our new Simple Drops formulations and they have begun calling on accounts in their select markets.

There was tremendous interest in our new Simple Drops glaucoma drops from attendees at last week's ASCRS Meeting. Simple Drops presenters include key opinion leaders in glaucoma who have been trialing our formulations with their patients over the last few months. The results of their work appear favorable for these formulations in terms of success in controlling and lowering intraocular pressure and patient preference for combination Simple Drops versus traditional multi-bottle branded and generic glaucoma drops.

We're hopeful our combination formulations should give us a unique advantage in the marketplace because they’ve been designed to improve patient compliance and simplify treatment by reducing the number of drops patients administer daily.

The glaucoma market is significant, exceeding $2 billion annually. We conservatively calculate our total addressable market in glaucoma to be $500 million.

Last week, we signed a national sales agreement with SightLife Surgical, a subsidiary of SightLife, the world’s leading eye bank. And we began planning for the national rollout of our Serum Tears autologous serum eye drop program for dry eye.

Our Serum Tears formulations are prescribed for patients who do not respond to conventional therapy. There is a plethora of data demonstrating the benefits of using a patient's serum, which contains antibodies and growth factors as an eyedrop therapy for chronic dry eye.

Serum Tears will be introduced to thousands of domestic physicians in the US who treat dry eye and are available in varying ranges of saline dilution combinations.

While our initial intention was to introduce our dry eye program later this year, we are so pleased to have been able to accelerate the first phase of our launch of this program by partnering with the largest and most prestigious eye bank in the world.

Through this exclusive relationship, we expect to reach and serve leading corneal surgeons and their patients whose dry eye conditions may be alleviated with our innovative autologous serum eyedrops.

Partnering with SightLife Surgical and Precision Lens represents an important step in our strategic plan to efficiently expand our sales presence and increase our growing customer base. As mentioned earlier, these partnerships more than double the size of our ophthalmology team.

In addition to adding Serum Tears to our dry eye portfolio, in April, we licensed the exclusive worldwide rights to Klarity, an innovative and patented ophthalmic topical solution and gel technology, for patients with moderate to severe dry eye disease. The Klarity formulation is preservative free and can be formulated to any viscosity, ranging from a topical drop or gel to a dispersive viscous surgical device.

This unique dry eye technology was developed and patented by our own esteemed board member Dr. Richard Lindstrom and we believe there is no other topical drop which has been specifically positioned for this large dry eye market niche.

Over-the-counter topical lubricating drops positioned for mild to moderate dry eye can be helpful, but they do not treat the associated edema, free radical formation or have an agent like chondroitin sulfate, which can serve as a cell membrane stabilizer.

our Serum Tears and Klarity formulations strengthen our growing dry eye portfolio and provides us with the opportunity to enter this growing over $2 billion US dry eye market.

During the second quarter, we plan to introduce and new mydriatics and anesthetics for ocular surgery and formulations for infection and inflammation, all targeted to the ophthalmic and optometric market.

I’ll now provide an update on other businesses outside of ophthalmology. First quarter sales of the company's other business segments, including our integrative medicine and urology lines were $2.5 million, a record quarterly amount for those businesses as well.

Before I hand the call over Andrew Boll, let me update you on a strategic opportunity I briefly discussed on our last call, namely the monetization of Imprimis’ corticotropin and pentoxifylline assets as 505 (b)2 projects.

We are currently pursuing an opportunity to separately finance and develop these formulations through a wholly-owned subsidiary that has been formed called Eton Pharmaceuticals. As I said, Eton has been established and we have transferred those assets to it and are negotiating for a senior management team to lead this company.

The arrangements to establish Eton are contingent on there being successful initial round of financing, which we anticipate being a private placement of equity securities of Eton. If we're successful in financing Eton as a separate entity from Imprimis, Imprimis would retain an equity position in Eton and a royalty on commercial sales of certain Eton products.

We believe monetizing these assets will be very beneficial to our company and stockholders and we will provide updates to it as soon as we progress on this strategic initiative.

As I did on the last call, I want to reiterate and be clear. Our goal and plan that I mentioned today is to not dilute Imprimis shareholders, yet create a pathway for Imprimis shareholders to realize value for these assets.

We believe that the creation of Eton and financing it completely separate from Imprimis and managing it separate will allow us to achieve both of those objectives.

I will now hand the call over to our CFO, Andrew Boll.

Andrew Boll

Thanks, Mark, and thanks to everyone for joining the call today. As Mark described on the onset of the call, total revenues for the first quarter were $6.1 million compared to $4.4 million reported for the same period in 2016.

Total cost of sales for the first quarter of 2017 was just under $3.4 million, yielding a gross profit of $2.7 million and a gross margin of 45% compared to a gross profit of about $2.1 million last year and a gross margin of 49%.

Operating expenses totaled $7 million, which yielded a loss from operations of approximately $4.2 million. We also recorded $800,000 in total other expenses. And factoring in those other expenses, recorded total net loss of $5 million for the first quarter in 2017.

Compared to the prior year, we recorded $5.9 million in operating expenses and operating loss of $3.8 million and a net loss of $4.5 million during the first quarter.

We incurred a number of one-time expenses and production inefficiencies during the first quarter in 2017, mostly related to opening and preparing for our new New Jersey-based outsourcing facility, which had a negative factor on our gross margin and operating expenses. We also initiated a number of promotional activities and attended a number of trade conferences to prepare for our new formulation launches in 2017 that expands our sales and marketing expenses this quarter compared to last year. We expect these expenses related to those activities to move back to historical levels in the upcoming quarters.

As Mark has suggested on this call, we are continuing to make a hard push for breakeven and profitability this year. We think the month of March was a big turning point for us. The last few weeks of March, we saw how efficient the 503B model can be for our company as we open up the facility more completely. We believe this production capability will allow us to scale revenues and grow rapidly without adding significant costs.

As I mentioned on the last call, we used the first couple of months of the first quarter to work out the kinks of our 503B ordering and production platforms and expect to see and realize strong growth and efficiencies related to that in Q2 this year and continue throughout as we had new formulations to our commercial offerings.

We think we can really accelerate our sales and marketing efforts with our 503B capabilities and even more so with the sales and marketing agreements we announced in April with Precision Lens and SightLife.

We continue to hear positive feedback from customers in our glaucoma program and dry eye plans and I continue to believe that our glaucoma program, with the help of our marketing partner, will have the potential to add significant value in the latter half of this year and beginning of next if we are successful.

I will now hand the call back to mark to close out the call before the Q&A portion.

Mark Baum

Thanks, Andrew. Our goal during 2017 and beyond is to continue growing market share in our core ophthalmology markets. Cataract and refractive surgeries and two new large markets, glaucoma and dry eye, which we believe will take us to profitability and, of course, drive shareholder value.

We've built a valuable ophthalmic platform with numerous innovative drug assets that we sell to a growing base of regular customers. The market is beginning to realize the value we have created at Imprimis and recognize our potential for long-term growth, but I believe we remain at the beginning stages of realizing the potential of our unique business model and the value we bring to customers that we serve.

Profitability is within our grasp and will represent a significant milestone in the coming quarters. Our customers and shareholders have always been at the forefront of everything we do at Imprimis and our commitment to them will be unwavering as we continue to grow in the years ahead.

At this time, I'd like to open up the call to questions from our participants. Operator?

Roshni Mahadeo

Hi. This is Roshni on behalf of Yi. Thanks for taking my questions. When do you expect Simple Drops to generate revenue in 2017 and do you expect sales and marketing to continue at the current level for subsequent quarters?

Mark Baum

Thank you, Roshni. Appreciate the question. Simple Drops was launched literally less than seven days ago at the ASCRS meeting and I believe we have now begun taking orders. So, we've officially begun that process. So, the answer is we’ve started taking orders and we’ll start to fill orders this month.

In terms of our sales and marketing expenses, what we’ve tried to do and I think what we've accomplished just in the last 45 days or so is to determine a way to grow our sales and marketing capabilities without, as I said on the call, investing in W2 employees which can be very expensive to fund. And we've done that by partnering with Precision Lens and with SightLife. And I do expect our sales and marketing cost to sort of plateau at this level.

The deal that we cut with SightLife and with Precision Lens allows us to leverage their feet on the street, if you will, and in the case of Precision Lens 30 years of relationships in the Midwest and a 60% market share in many of their large markets without incurring those W2 costs.

So, we’re excited about those opportunities and we’re doing that on really an eat-what-you-kill basis, which is exciting. We did offer them some small bonuses if they are able to hit sales targets at certain milestones, but if they do that we’re going to be all too pleased to pay them those small bonuses.

Does that answer your question?

Roshni Mahadeo

Yes, thank you.

Mark Baum

Thank you.

Daniel Levine

Thank you for taking my call and my question. I had a quick question. As I was listening, I heard you mention Eton Pharmaceuticals, a partnership agreement with you guys. I was curious, are they a 503B outsourcing facility, like Imprimis’, and what is their experience and their capabilities as an outsourcing facility.

Mark Baum

Thank you, Dan. The Eton Pharmaceuticals is not actually a partner of ours. Eton Pharmaceuticals – and by the way, it's spelled e-t-o-n – Eton is a wholly-owned subsidiary that we've created.

As I mentioned on our last call, we have certain assets that we've developed internally that we believe should be financed and managed outside of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and made available, commercialized, not as compounded products, but as traditional FDA-approved products.

We feel that there are large market opportunities and there is significant potential shareholder value that can be created by financing those assets and managing them outside of Imprimis. Eton pharmaceuticals is the subsidiary entity that now holds those assets and that we intend to use to manage those assets and finances those assets once again outside of Imprimis.

As I said on the call, Imprimis will hold an equity ownership interest in Eton to the extent that we’re successful and it will retain a royalty on sales of certain products that Eton is able to commercialize, but we are really excited about the opportunity with Eton. There is quite a bit of work left to do. But to the extent that we’re successful, I think it will create potentially significant value for our shareholders.

Daniel Levine

Fantastic, thank you.

Mark Baum

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Couple of questions. Could you remind me which states were not approved from the 503B facility in the quarter?

Mark Baum

Sure. We mentioned on the call California, New York and Minnesota, but there were other – less than a handful of other states as well. So, it was a fair number of states. Even a state like Virginia, which we’re not able to sell into, is an important market for us.

So, between New York and California, you have two of the largest states in the country that we’re not able to ship into, but we do anticipate getting those licenses in the coming months.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good. So, if you had those approved in the quarter, what percentage of the revenue do you think they would have been roughly?

Mark Baum

Like, I don’t want to speculate on how that would've affected the quarter. What I can tell you is that – and we try to describe that. There was a process in the first two months of this quarter. As we qualified products, there were additional costs that certainly affected our margins, but what was interesting is what happened once we turned the faucet on, if you will, of our 503B facility.

And it was really only for five products, but what we saw happen was interesting. Our average order value went up significantly and we saw more and more of our customers want to transition to 503B to realize the efficiency from 503B. And we were able to achieve record revenues for that month. And it was really primarily based on the last 20 days of the month.

So, as soon as we turned this thing on, we saw a significant uptick. And the growth is – we can’t expect the growth to be linear every month just straight up, but it was a good thing to see. It was really what we've been talking about over the last three or four quarters. And I think it bodes well for coming quarters as we push towards profitability.

Unidentified Analyst

Good, good. And then, on the 503B facility, on the operations part on behalf of a surgeon, it’s my understanding that this greatly reduces the paperwork that the surgeon has to complete before they order these drugs. To what extent do you think that would cause your market share to go up significantly? Or is it just the fact that they can order it volume or both?

Mark Baum

Well, first of all, thank you for that. We’re taking more orders from more accounts and we believe we’re now capturing more business from our existing accounts. So, 503B is a good thing for us and it's what we've been telling our shareholders would be good for us for many quarters historically. And so, it's sort of like getting a new fast car. Right now, we’re really not even driving it that fast, but it's performing very well. And we think it can perform much better as we add more products to the 503B facility. It’s also a better thing for customers too.

These products are being made to GMP standards. And these are the same federal standards that companies like Bausch & Lomb and Alcon and Allergan are held to. The facility is FDA registered and it’s FDA inspected.

So, from a quality perspective, when I talk to customers and I give them that assurance, it makes them feel comfortable that we’re taking care of their patients and providing them with the highest quality products. That coupled with the fact that it's now easy to do business with us, they can just send in the order and order our products like they would any other surgical supply or any other product makes it, I think, a good situation going forward in terms of not only growing revenue, but also achieving profitability and sustainable profitability.

The prediction about profitability, by the way, is made on our existing portfolio. It really doesn't – it's disconnected to the launch of our glaucoma program and the dry eye program. And I think when those programs really get cooking, it's going to – it will accelerate our path to profitability and I think beyond our sustainable path to profitability as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Good, good. The last question, any development on behalf of payers, any shot of that developing and driving the revenues forward?

Mark Baum

We, obviously, have a new administration in DC. And if you do work on the new administrator for CMS Seema Verma and you look at the positions that she had taken in Indiana when she was there, we feel like we have certainly a receptive ear to what we do. After all, we’re providing products that can potentially dramatically lower costs for CMS. And so, we have not given up on communicating our position with CMS. We’re hopeful that CMS will want to realize the potential cost savings that our products can bring to bear and we think it's not only good for us, but it's really good for innovators in ophthalmology. It's a good thing when patients have the choice to pay for products that their prescribers believe they should be taking. And so, we think we have a more receptive ear with this administration and we continue to press and communicate the potential of what we offer the market.

So, haven’t given up, but we certainly haven’t achieved anything yet and we hope to be able to surprise you all in the future with something positive, but certainly no guarantees.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, okay. Great. Really appreciate it. Thanks.

Mark Baum

Thank you, Bill.

Esther Rajavelu

Hi there. Thank you for taking my question. I might have missed it when you said it before, but what pipeline assets are you planning to place Eton when it’s financed and up and running?

Mark Baum

Thank you, Esther. There are two drug assets that have been vended into that entity. The first is our patent-pending corticotropin product, our formulation. And the second is our patent-pending pentoxifylline asset. So, there are two programs that we will initially start Eton with. And there may be some other assets that I think by the time the company gets funded that might be positive additions to what we're bringing into the company, at least initially. So, there will be those two assets – corticotropin and pentoxifylline.

Esther Rajavelu

And do you guys have a sense for what type of financing or, I guess, the size of the financing that would be required?

Mark Baum

Yeah. We do internally. And we've engaged an investment banking firm and we’ve made quite a bit of progress there. And what I'd rather do is – we’re certainly open to talking about those – or giving you answers to those questions under a CDA, but right now we’re holding that information tied to the vest and, hopefully, fairly soon we’ll be able to announce something positive with respect to the management team, the board and our progress on the financing.

Esther Rajavelu

Great, thank you very much.

Daniel Levine

I just had a follow-up question. The ability to sell into New York and California, what is the initial hold up with them issuing those licenses, assuming you’ve had the state boards come in and inspect the 503B facility. Is this because of the FDA that has not come in and issued their inspection letter or any 483s were written, anything of that realm holding it back from getting approval for New York and California?

Mark Baum

Yes. Great question. The states that I referenced require not only a Form 482, which is the inspection document from the FDA, but also any 483s that you’ve received along with an remediation plan. So, the FDA is actually – has been in our facility for the last couple of weeks and we hope that their inspection concludes fairly soon. But when it does conclude, we’ll have the documentation necessary to send to the State of California, Minnesota and the other jurisdictions that I referenced and we would expect to receive the ability to sell into those markets once the FDA inspection is concluded.

Daniel Levine

Great, thank you.

Mark Baum

Thank you.

Mark Baum

Thank you. And thanks everybody for attending. Once again, if you have any investor-related questions, please contact our Director of Investor Relations, Bonnie Ortega. Her direct number is 858-704-4587. And to order any of our formulations, please call 844-446-6979.

Thank you again. And this will conclude our call.

