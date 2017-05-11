magicJack VocalTec Communications' (CALL) CEO Don Bell on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

magicJack VocalTec Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:CALL)

Good afternoon and welcome to magicJack First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. With us on the call today is Don Bell, Chief Executive Officer and Tom Fuller, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking in nature under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our current views regarding the future only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our annual report on Form 10-Q which will be filed today, May 10, 2017, with the SEC and to 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K also filed with the SEC. Also, during the course of today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There is a reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results currently available in our press release issued after the close of the market today, which is located on our website at www.vocaltec.com.

With that, I will turn the call over to Don.

Don Bell

Welcome everyone. This is Don Bell, Chief Executive of magicJack VocalTec. In the first quarter and including April which together are a mere 17 weeks in total, we've made swift progress on our dual track strategy. Operationally, the new management team with the full support of the board took decisive action in this first quarter. I wish to publicly recognize the exceptional efforts over the past four months of magicJack employees throughout the company and of our Board Of Directors and Advisors. Without this exceptional surge of effort which hasn't yet abated, we could not have accomplished so much change in such a very short period of time. I'm here with Tom Fuller and he is really burned the midnight oil along with the rest of his team. I can go across the board with all of our teams and all of our advisors and directors and thank them very strongly for all of this effort, it's been incredible.

In that period we refocused the business on our core assets, our core value proposition, our core clients and on natural extensions of our existing assets capabilities and brand into the closest adjacent market to our millions of consumers subscribers and that is the Soho business market. We've cut spending, we’ve cut headcount and exit partnerships that we deemed unproductive and distracting from our best opportunities to maximize cash flow returns. Net of new hires we reduced our employee base by approximately 40 physicians and they're largely professional physicians. We closed the SNB operations in Atlanta, we exited the Telefonica and Hotelijack partnerships that's all over and we seized other non-core ventures. At the same time, we built a new marketing team including a new head of customer success to accomplish improved subscriber engagement and retention including making it easier to renew or upgrade services.

We've organized our engineering talent into teams dedicated to singular priorities, three of them, they are, one, delivering the unJacked mobile centric offer for trial in the next three months and launch later this year. Two, servicing our existing clients that take a large operational effort or a significant operational effort and engineering effort. And three, improving our customer analytics for optimizing acquisition cost, pricing, testing offers, measuring service utilization and retention and renewal. We need great analytics in order to be great marketers. We've identified many upgrades for our marketing related analytics and have made that a high priority with the dedicated team.

During the quarter, we brought on a seasoned leader in Broadsmart, COO, Kerrin Parker with a track record of success building primarily SMB business through effective channel sales, operations and support. Kerrin has added a sales team to support that effort, which we anticipate will yield results later in the year. We diligenced our Broadsmart enterprise funnel and customer base and significantly discounted that large opportunities funnel which had been a focus of prior expectations for growth. The enterprise market is increasingly competitive and though we have an attractive service offering for enterprise customers with highly distributed locations, we have experienced customer losses and now have a lower expectation of capture from our existing funnel of large opportunities. We concluded that the write down we announced today reflects the impairment to the expected outlook of our customer base. At this time we believe we've captured the full impact and don't anticipate further write-downs unless there are further significant changes to the business.

On the positive side, we have the right team in place to grow the business at this scale within our niche. And as previously announced we are underway with the parallel track strategic alternatives process. As is typical in these situations, we will not be commenting further until we have something definitive to announce. It's been an incredible whirlwind of activity over a mere four months and I'm really excited with the momentum we have with the terrific assets and people we have at magicJack and the direction we're headed.

I’ll now turn the call over to Tom to review the financials. Tom?

Tom Fuller

Thank you Don. I’ll start with an overview of our first quarter financial performance and then move on to provide our outlook for the full-year 2017. In the first quarter we had total revenues of approximately 23.2 million. Of this total, most revenues continue to come from our consumer segment, which had revenues of 20.4 million. This compares to revenues of 21 million last quarter and 23.2 million in the same quarter last year. In Q1, Broadsmart our enterprise segment had revenues of 2.7 million which is consistent with last quarter's revenues and compared to revenues of 0.5 million in the same quarter last year, the quarter in which we acquired Broadsmart where we only had 15 days of revenue. In our consumer segment, during the quarter there were approximately 92,000 device activations, down slightly on last quarter. And we achieved churn rate of approximately 2.5% which is consistent with Q4 2016. We ended the quarter with approximately 2.1 million active subscribers.

Turning to SMB, during March we restructured this segment reducing virtually all headcount and marketing spend while consolidating functions within our consumer segment. This tranche -- restructuring this segment had been incurring operating expenses of approximately 1 million per month with revenues of less than 100,000. In our enterprise segment, as Don previously mentioned, in the quarter, we recorded a significant charge of 20.4 million being an impairment charge against intangible of goodwill of 31.5 million offset by deferred tax benefit of 11.1 million. We're recording the impairment in Q1 after new management completed a comprehensive review of Broadsmart business prospects and through this process revised the projections for the operating result downward.

In particular, Broadsmart received notification from a major customer would not be renewing its contract and management anticipates the loss of another major customer. Despite these losses, we believe we now have the right people and the right sales approach in our enterprise segment to deliver against our revised expectations. As a reminder, Kerrin Parker joined magicJack in March, sorry, February as Chief Operating Officer of Broadsmart and we're very confident in her ability to improve the operations given her experience and success in the enterprise market over the last two decades. As Don mentioned, we are only at the beginning stages of implementing our strategy, which we expect to gain traction over the course of this year. We have made progress in the last few months as evidenced by the successful shutdown of less promising initiatives as we focused on the leveraging the company's brand, it’s efficient network and strong channel partners.

In terms of profitability, for the quarter we reported adjusted EBITDA of 4.2 million and non-GAAP net income of 3.4 or EPS of $0.21 per share based on 16 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. On a GAAP basis we recorded a net loss attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter totaling 23.1 million or $1.44 per share based on 16 million shares outstanding. Net loss included the net charge of 20.4 million related to Broadsmart write down and approximately 1.8 million of net loss attributable to the SMB segment that we restructured during the period. In addition, GAAP net losses included 2.9 in severance and senior management transition expenses further million in legal costs and other costs related to our recent property dispute against activist shareholders, approximately 450,000 in relation to transitional customer care costs while we migrated offshore services, a 400,000 write-down of inventory components for a discontinued device and a 400,000 asset impairment related to a project we decided not to pursue.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in our press release from earlier today and is available on our website. Turning to our balance sheet, as of March 31, we had cash and cash equivalents of 49.3 million and our debt. Our cash balance reflects the use of 4 million in cash flow used in operations, which was impacted by the ongoing decline in our consumer business as well as approximately 3 million spend on our SMB initiative during the quarter and 3 million estimated federal tax payments.

Don Bell

I think this is 48.3 million.

Tom Fuller

48.3 million of cash. Turning to the financial outlook for the full-year 2017. We expect 2017 revenues to be in the range of approximately 85 million to 87 million. Based on our current subscribers, our customer base and our trend of churn and activations. Based on this revenue projection, we are expecting 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 17 million to 21 million before investment in the new strategies and product that Don previously mentioned, more pacifically on Jack. The net investment in these new projects and strategies will depend on what we experience in terms of CAG and ARPU and therefore may change significantly. However at this time we estimate that the net investment in those new product initiates would be in the range of 3 to 5 million.

With that let me turn back over the call to Don for some closing remarks.

Don Bell

Thank you, Tom. To recap, in the first quarter, we took swift and decisive action to advance our dual track strategy, we recruited and transitioned to a new executive management team including CEO, CFO, CMO which is a new position, a new COO of Broadsmart and broader authority for the CTO. We ended two proxy contests and our shareholders elected a board with two new additions, Alan Howe and myself. We narrowed our strategic focus to our core client base and consumer offer and to a natural extension of that core into mass market business communications with a mobile first product strategy and a web first customer acquisition and service delivery strategy.

We exited various ventures that were consuming resources and we deemed unlikely to meet our ROI and strategic fit requirements This included the Atlanta SMB operations which were consuming over $1 million per month at the beginning of the quarter. And after thorough assessment of the performance of Broadsmart and customer contracts we concluded that the write-down we announced today reflects the impairment to the expected outlook of our customer base and large opportunities funnel. These actions which resulted from extraordinary teamwork in a short time frame really set us up for the results we want going forward.

With that I’ll now turn it over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first question from Greg Burns with Sidoti & Company.

Greg Burns

So in terms of Broadsmart, could you just help us understand between the time of acquisition and now to the write down and of why the business is underperformed or do you have a sense of why the customer - the churn has been so high and able to retain customers or close new business. Why is the business underperformed expectations?

Don Bell

Sure, I’ll start and - this is Don, and Tom can add in as well. And when you say underperformed it really depends on what one’s perspective is on expectations. So if we were to go back to the investment thesis at the time of acquisition and the growth rates and EBITDA margin capture that were telegraphed at that time. Those assumed that there was a lot of enthusiasm around the large opportunities funnel and in particular there were two system integrators that the company's been involved with that it had produced one client with each, a large enterprise distributed operations client. The view was that that funnel would continue to produce many more and these would be really inflection points of the business. That hasn't happened and we've looked at the large opportunities’ funnel and said we discount that heavily.

We don't expect that to produce - we don't think we have a right now viable large enterprise funnel despite the fact that we do a good job for the clients so we have a good offer there. I would say in addition to that over the last year and this may have been a trend before that period, the market is becoming increasingly competitive and that includes not just the enterprise area but the lower stratus medium-sized enterprises and smaller businesses, anyone that has approached through a channel whether it's a VAR or a large system integrator.

And what that means is that there's - what that competition has resulted in is a reduction in price over time as well as increased incentives that are necessary within the channel to have your offer recommended over someone else's. So, the outlook is, it's a tougher environment and we haven't captured on the funnel and then the elements within the first quarter that triggered the write-off specifically had to do with existing customers and expectation of whether they will continue and renew or not.

Tom Fuller

Yes, [indiscernible] without going into sort of commercial detail, customers notice a cancellation, they don't always share completely all their reasons for cancellation. In relation to one of the specific ones I can speak to it was more to do that they actually went for a competitive offering with a moving back to a model of having a Cisco Call Management on-premise DVX with line supports and moving away from a distributed UCAS model and they viewed that as more cost efficient for their needs at that particular point. In respect to other cancellations it's been for a variety of reasons, some related to price, some related to service and some related to a changing need that the underlying customer happen, it just so happened unfortunately there was the cancellations we did have and the ones that we expect the council relate to some of the largest customers, which is why the impairment had a very significant impact on the value of our intangibles particularly the customer list.

Greg Burns

Then I guess looking at the complexion of the business and the competitive landscape, why are you - why stick with this business, why continue to go after this kind of up market business segment when your core is really in that Soho market that core, like that adjacency to your kind of core consumer customer. Why continue to pursue this segment of the market?

Don Bell

Well, there are three ways we could pursue it. We could pursue it through - there are obviously some advantages to scale and building and we're at a relatively small scale. So ways that one could increase their scale dramatically and I'm talking you know getting over $100 million of revenues would be to acquire other entities and add them – do bolt-on acquisitions or investment substantially in sales and in operations to build to that level and people have done that. Those aren't things that we want to do. So those aren't on our radar to build into a significantly different scale level, just given the headwinds that we see. So I think that goes your question as to what would we do in this area.

That said we have a business here and it's - we have great people, we have a long track record and there's opportunity to grow from this space and that's why I say that we have, and Tom said as well that we have the right people in place to grow within our niche. But what I'm trying to indicate is that we're not expecting to go take over the enterprise space, the SMB space et cetera. I think we're appreciative of where we are and I would agree with you that as far as deploying new capital I think in our core business there's more opportunity and whether that opportunity requires our capital and there are other uses that one can make with capital and there's been a lot of talk from shareholders before that we should review our capital allocation policy and towards various ways of returning cash to shareholders as an alternative. So those are all things that we have to weigh against the alternative of investing in one space and I would say that with respect to significant investment, it's not going to be, here, it's going to be more incremental and that our focus really will be with respect to new capital investing in right around our core. Our core being our consumer offer, our consumer market and then what is really a very close adjacency and overlap of the consumer style part of the business market.

Tom Fuller

Yeah. I think that's right, Don. Just a further couple of points on that. I think for the macro trends, completely right. Just a tactical go forward level. I think we feel relatively comfortable, the management have identified some of the barriers that we had to successful sales execution at the smaller end of opportunity size, which is more about being closer to the direct channel partners that you need to in terms of offering the right space and being able to frankly present your offer in the right way as well that meets the market price expectations.

We still believe we have cost advantage, which we have during the quarter continued with the integration of the -- onto the WiMax network where can -- obviously that requires customers’ consent to that migration. So we feel at the -- with the size of asset we have, we know where we can improve and we know what we need to do better, but it doesn't change the ongoing thesis that it's clearly a scale business in the long term.

Don Bell

I think if you look back on the original thesis, it was an opportunity to really have a platform and then to build from there and to build organically and potentially through acquisition. And so I’d say that’s a change that this management team has from before with the benefit of a year of hindsight.

Greg Burns

Okay. In terms of the guidance, the potential 3 million to 5 million of incremental investment, would that hit in like the third quarter or could that potentially all hit in the fourth quarter, how should we think about that actual incremental investment?

Tom Fuller

It definitely will be more backend loaded into Q2 and Q4. There's going to some, if you like, research and infrastructure costs that we will hit in Q2, but a lot of that will be fading into Q3 and Q4 and it’s obviously very much, a lot of its success dependent.

Don Bell

Yeah. The majority of it is marketing and specifically buying media once we have the products ready to go and testing out that media. And the only reason we’ll wrap it up and we would spend the full amount is if we're finding that our customer acquisition cost is hitting into our -- the range that we want to see with a certain assumption about churn and yeah, with a certain assumption about lifetime value. So if we’re enough at the high end of that, then it's because we've been successful.

Greg Burns

Okay. And that's 3 million to 5 million in total, not like a per quarter type of?

Tom Fuller

3 million to 5 million over the remainder of 2017.

Don Bell

Normally, we wouldn't really even point out exactly how much yet, because we're developing this model, but that is the range that we've said and the reason it was important for us for Tom and I to tell you what that could be is so that you would understand if you compare it to the last year that, while this we think is every bit as big a strategic opportunity is anything that the company has talked about for years. It's different in that we're not talking about spending tens of millions of dollars on acquisitions. We're not talking about $10 million burn mostly before we're acquiring very many customers.

And why is that? It's because the nature of what we're doing is an extension of what we have. And so if we had to start from scratch, we'd have to go build ourselves the CLEC and we’d have to create brand awareness and we’d have to have some subscribers that we can try to crosssell into the business offering and et cetera and onward and onward. We have to have a network operations group, an engineering and we've already spent a lot of that. We already have a lot of that and so there are very few incremental costs beyond product marketing. We already did some research, but we're talking $100,000 in the last quarter or as of this quarter. And most of this is going to go into media.

Greg Burns

Okay. And in terms of cash flow, do you expect the business to be cash flow positive this year?

Tom Fuller

If we look to operating cash flows after adjusting for one-time items, yes.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go next to Dave Kanen with Kanen Wealth Management.

Dave Kanen

Good afternoon. Welcome aboard and best wishes for a prosperous future. Thanks for taking my questions. Could you -- Tom, can you quantify and you've done a good job already on shutting down Atlanta? It appears to be about $12 million a year in expense. Can you also quantify shutting down Movistar and Hotelijack and then also how much expense will not recur going forward for legal, so we can come up with the total number of savings for 2017 and beyond?

Tom Fuller

Sure. So let me speak to firstly the SMB segment. As I said, we've been -- we were approximately about 1 million a month in cash costs. So really from April onward, those costs won't be in our model and that's already reflected in my range of the EBITDA range that I got is the avoidance of those costs. In respect to legal, it's really the only saving really is the Q1 proxy costs, which we don't believe to be recurring. We still have a number of legal items as noted in our K and our Q, which we're moving through. Over the medium to longer term, I do think that's an opportunity to optimize significantly that cost, but at this point, I can't commit to any specific savings in that regard.

You mentioned Hotelijack and the Telefonica venture, in Q1, we did incur some write downs associated with that, which was about approximately 400,000 and some slight differences on some low notes. So that’s -- going forward that avoided costs that we were otherwise expected to have over the full year of about, combined of those two about $1 million. Severance expenses, we disclosed in, 2.9 million in the quarter.

Dave Kanen

Okay. And then if you can take me through the cash flow for the quarter. There was $3 million in a tax payment. What other anomalous events if any were there such as legal, severance, et cetera and if you can the more detail about that?

Tom Fuller

So basically in addition to that $3 million of tax payments, the SMB component of it, which as we talked about, it was approximately 3 million of cash costs, which we’ll obviously not be recurring in the future. The other legal proxy dispute costs are in the range of, let's call it, just 500,000 approximately. Not all of the proxy costs have actually been yet gone through cash. And then if you like between severance and other costs, you've got about another 1 million.

Dave Kanen

Okay. And then on Broadsmart, is there any kind of claw back, do we have -- is there any way for us to recoup anything there in light of the debacle and it doesn't sit well right out of the gate. It seems to have gone into a tailspin. They got $40 million and then many of the board members, incumbent board members and former CEO, CFO who made this decision are still involved. Well, CFO, I’ll all scratch but former CEO remains on the board. Is there any, like I said, is there anything that we can do in terms of claw back recouping some of that, which we’re thinking most likely, but I would appreciate your comment.

Don Bell

What I would direct you to David is obviously as disclosed in our financials, we do have a escrow amount of 3 million against some warranties that is disclosed in our financials related to this transaction. Other than that, I really can't comment at this point. It’s fair to say that we will pursue whatever we believe to be is in the best interest of shareholders.

Dave Kanen

Okay. And then what is with the customer losses at Broadsmart. Can you approximate the quarterly run rate? I think you said 2.7 million this quarter. Going forward, what are we down to?

Don Bell

Some of those will fade in over -- will come in overtime because it's not as simple as saying they disappear. They take a little bit of time to migrate. And this is so a lose estimate I believe, it's about 250,000 in total of MRR.

Dave Kanen

MRR stands for what?

Don Bell

Monthly recurring revenue.

Dave Kanen

So we’ll be down to about 2.5 million once these customers migrate? I'm sorry. No. We’ll be down to 2 million rather. Is that correct about $2 million per quarter once these customers migrate?

Don Bell

I think that's a reasonable assumption. Obviously, we do expect to have sales growth still from the active sales people we have. So it's a combination of how quickly we do the ads from the new sales team and the new sales strategy from how quickly people actually, they can make a decision, but it takes some time to migrate away from the solution. It’s not just turning a switch.

Dave Kanen

Okay. And then I'm just going to ask another question. I'll go back into Q. In the past, you guys would give a paid app user number. Can you give us that number at the end of the quarter?

Tom Fuller

I believe, I don’t actually have that at hand, David. I’ll be honest, but I believe it’s approximately 200,000. Be aware, with the change anticipated to, it’s not an area we’re hugely marketing to currently. That’s a prime opportunity. We view those customers as a conversion. So our focus will be with unJacked as directly targeting those for conversion, but I believe it’s about 200,000 still.

Operator

There are no additional questioners. Mr. Kanen, please continue to ask your question.

Dave Kanen

Just a comment. I'm pleased to hear you state that you're reviewing your capital allocation strategy going forward. That seems to be a step in the right direction. And well, I was going to say, implicitly it seems like you possibly would sell Broadsmart if the right price could be attained, is that correct and then maybe we can use that stock, I'm sorry use that cash for better usage going forward?

Tom Fuller

I’ll tell you, we might choose the right price, David.

Dave Kanen

Okay. Don made it clear that it really doesn't make sense going forward. So implicitly I took it as potentially, it's going to be sold and I would certainly -- as we're fixing the business, once we stabilize it, it seems like it would be good to return some of that cash to shareholders. One last thing I did --

Tom Fuller

Excuse me, David. Sorry, let me interrupt you. I just want to make sure you paraphrased me, what I meant to say, I think I said is that we're not putting more money in a significant way into getting to another level of scale. I didn't say that it doesn't make sense or that there's no quality of the business or overlap. We do have synergies, et cetera. I'm just saying that our strategy would -- this year, we said we could spend 3 million to 5 million on unJacked and that's where we are.

We don't have any other acquisition intentions beyond that or I’m sorry that's not an acquisition intention, but we don't have an M&A plan in front of us or a strategy big or small. But for the strategic process that we already described. So I just, I think you characterized a little bit differently than I did. So I wanted to jump in on that. I thought you had one more question.

Dave Kanen

Okay. Let's see, I’m going to go through my list here. It seems that our churn is 2.5%, is like 30% a year, can you speak to some of the initiatives underway to reduce churn which gives us the potential to grow obviously from losing fewer subscribers?

Tom Fuller

Sure. There's a pretty well-worn path on retention and what one does in a subscriber business like this. And it really start -- the starting point of improving our retention is first having the best people we can against that challenge and we've recently hired someone in charge of customer retention, our customer success across the board and that really starts the moment that from the moment they receive their first interaction with us and sign up to increase their utilization of the offer. The highest correlation between those that continuous customers is those that use it.

And so their ways of engaging with the customer I’d say here to for most of our engagement are newsletters, et cetera is about buy more, buy more, not as much about how to encourage our subscriber base to use what we have. So their attention process starts the moment they become a customer and there's a whole flow of opportunities and tools that are used in the industry and our intention is to apply all of them and they go all the way until the, let's say, the end of a customer's service period and if that customer isn't on auto renewal, then we engage with them to encourage them to renew.

I know you've been a fan of auto renewal and it's something that we have in our flow, but we have ways to enhance the, making it easier for people to check that box into auto renewal from the start for example. So we're going to make it easier for our customers to renew with us, to upgrade their services, to use what we have and we have somebody in place to do that who's terrific as well as the assistance of an agency that we're very close to on that plan.

I don't know what the result will be, but I can tell you that there are dozens of things that we intend to do in retention and across marketing and as I said earlier, one of the things we do need that we've recognized is better analytics so that we can see how customers are behaving, as we change things up, whether that's pricing or messaging. And so we're also working on improving our analytics that we have for all of our customers going forward.

Dave Kanen

When did you add the auto renewal feature on the credit card where you're, I'm assuming you're billing them now automatically rather than them having to take action to renew, when did that get added to the work flow during the registration process? And then if you could just share with me the data that you have, how many of your new customers are opting for that versus opting out?

Tom Fuller

Okay. So I don't have that and also auto renewal has been an option in the registration process. It was that way before the quarter with changes as to how or how we're going about it, like where it is in the process. So I don't really have any updates. I'd say the greater change that could occur would be to instead of having auto renewal be an opportunity that one does once they get the device and then start registering it to have auto renewal in the flow at the point that they purchase the device. If they do a direct purchase, so that involves a number of different things to execute on and that's -- and we haven't done that yet.

So, I don't have data yet. I wouldn't want to start indicating where all these things will head and in fact it's not necessary for us to do so to say okay, we’re at two point X percent now, maybe we can go down to two point this dismount by doing steps X through -- A through Z. And why is that not necessary? Because they're not -- these are -- they go in the category of no brainers, they're not big investments and so we don't have to underwrite a major investment thesis in order to know that we want to do the best practices around retention.

Operator

That concludes today’s question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference back to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Don Bell

Thank you very much. Look forward to speaking to you soon.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

