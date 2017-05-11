SciClone Pharmaceuticals' (SCLN) CEO Friedhelm Blobel on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jane Green – Investor Relations

Friedhelm Blobel – President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Zhao – Chief Executive Officer-China Operations

Wilson Cheung – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Gabrielle Zhou – Maxim Group

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the SciClone Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Q1 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

Jane Green

Good afternoon. SciClone would like to thank you for joining the call today. The Company would also like to remind you that today’s call is being recorded.

Speaking on today’s call are Dr. Friedhelm Blobel, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wilson Cheung, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Hong Zhao, Chief Executive Officer, China Operations.

It is SciClone's intent that all forward-looking statements including statements regarding financial guidance and commercial and development activity made during today's call be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or discussed. All forward-looking statements are based upon current information available and SciClone assumes no obligation to update these statements.

To better understand these risk factors, please refer to the documents that SciClone filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

I’ll now turn the call over to Friedhelm Blobel.

Friedhelm Blobel

Good afternoon and welcome to SciClone’s conference call and webcast to discuss our first quarter 2017 financial results and to provide a corporate update. In today’s call, I will provide commentary on the Company’s performance in the quarter and on the evolving China pharmaceuticals market. Following my comments, Hong will provide additional color on our direct-to-patient marketing initiatives and Wilson will then discuss our first quarter 2017 results. Then we will open the call for questions.

We delivered a strong first quarter performance in line with our expectations and reflecting the continued demand for, and growth potential of ZADAXIN and our core business. ZADAXIN’s competitive positions remain strong, with continued volume growth, despite generic competition. ZADAXIN’s double-digit volume growth rate continued this quarter, underscoring its strength as the leading branded thymalfasin, with 17% volume share and more than a 40% value share.

We do face continued pricing pressure, with tenders in two provinces recently announced at prices lower than the reference price with our distributor. We cannot determine at this time with certainty when these prices will take effect, or when they will impact prices in other provinces, but we are likely to experience some effect of those lower prices at some point during the next few quarters. We may also see some pressure on unit volumes in some areas as a result of reduced national-level reimbursement for thymalfasins.

We have demonstrated our ability to manage the various challenges of the China market effectively to date, and we are continuing to focus on strategies to expand the market for ZADAXIN, manage the impact of potential reimbursement changes and provincial pricing pressures and actively seek to participate in the provincial reimbursement negotiations for thymalfasins to maximize future reimbursement for ZADAXIN.

We further expect that pricing pressures on revenue in 2017 will be offset, at least in part, through continued sharing of the burden with our China distributor and potentially through volume increases. We are confident that ZADAXIN has significant growth potential as a differentiated, high quality, Western-manufactured brand.

In terms of specific tenders, we are continuing all practice of evaluating participation on a case-by-case basis, taking into consideration the size and importance to our business in each province. For example, we’re participating in the Fujian and Guangdong tenders. Fujian is a smaller province and Guangdong is a much larger province, which represents an important business opportunity. Too large to neglect, despite its pricing impact, rely on processes outside of the tender approach and one where we would strive to offset a lower price for the potential for volume growth.

In our last quarter’s call, we address the changes announced in February of this year to the National Reimbursement Drug List or NRDL as well as the Central Government mandate to complete reviews of all province reimbursement drug list of PRDL by July 31. Not unlike tenders which often get delayed, initial feedback from the marketplace indicates that the province’s may take longer until later in 2017 to complete their reviews, which will be favorable for us.

But again like tenders once the new PRDL rules will be implemented, they could put further pressure on our business from more limitations to reimbursement. These are the business realities for all mature drugs and are affecting all pharma companies in China.

On the other side however, there are new positive changes underway for earlier reimbursement of innovative drugs, which in the past situate close to 10 years, before reimbursement became available. The government is definitely allowing reimbursement for this new more recently approve drugs and changing the priorities for its reimbursement systems. And these positive changes are also being seen for the regulatory pathways to get new product candidates approved and introduce into the market.

Important for SciClone as well as all international pharma companies, many of these easier regulatory rules leading to faster development times in China are available not only for local company, but also for imported drugs. On a high level, most industry watchers expect that this will give a strong boost to the innovative companies in China.

Finally when comparing these new expected rules of U.S. FDA and EMA rules the Western approaches remain simpler and have shorter sideline, China is catching up a lot. We believe we are well positioned not only to manage these pricing and reimbursement challenges through continued implementation of our wider and deeper strategy reaching into new geographies as well as new indications such as sepsis, lymphoma, and non-small cell lung cancer as well as our continued implementation of e-commerce initiatives, but also to benefit from the regulatory changes for our earlier stage pipeline product such as PT-112.

We were pleased to see continued strong growth in our oncology portfolio in the first quarter and reflected an 18% increase in our combined Pfizer and Baxter business reflecting higher demand for our oncology products. We believe our oncology business has been strengthened by the management and strategic enhancements we implemented and also from certain market dynamics that are driving the demand for higher quality products.

Consistent with the government’s focus on ensuring quality in the pharma marketplace some poor quality, cheap generic manufacturers have left the market. And prescribers are increasingly turning to higher quality products. We anticipate continued growth in oncology over time as the market continues to consolidate and as we introduce additional branded differentiated oncology product into the market.

As we noted last quarter the market introduction of DC Bead to treat liver cancer is continuing to progress, although slower than anticipated. We are continuing implementation of our academic-focused marketing effort to build the market for DC Bead as an alternative to conventional TACE procedures using gels. Our Medical Scientific Liaison stuff or MSLs are emphasizing data showing that the efficacy of DC Bead is superior to the gel [indiscernible] in certain groups of patients. We believe that use of microbead will expand over time.

As we noted last quarter the only local microbead competitor thus far, Calisphere, was acquired by [indiscernible], a well-known local oncology company. We anticipate to see more direct marketing of microbead product which may accelerate physician acceptance and expand the market.

We intend to remain competitive, especially with our strategy to expand the DC Bead product offering with different bead sizes, which are smaller as well as larger than the already marketed products. These new DC Bead sizes are expected to be approved within about one year and will then allow treating patients more individually with the best product size with a goal of achieving easy administration as well as enhancing safety and efficacy.

Our pricing has remained quite favorable and we continue to belief that DC Bead has very positive revenue potential for SciClone. We’re pleased that Angiomax bivalirudin continues to progress for potential approval. As we noted last quarter, our clinical trial application/clinical trial waiver filing for Angiomax was approved, and we plan to file the NDA in coming months, which could lead to a potential approval by late 2017 or early 2018.

We believe that Angiomax are highly differentiated branded product, which we license from medicine company has significant commercial potential as an anticoagulant for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI, especially those patients who are at higher risk for bleeding events.

Angiomax represents an attractive potential alternative for current treatment options in the large and growing PCI market. There are two currently approved generic bivalirudins on the market, one from Shenzen Salubris and one from Jiangsu Hangzhou. We believe that given Angiomax superior profile, we should be able to price sell a product at a premium to these competitors.

A next important cardiovascular development opportunity is anticipated to be new part in which is currently in a 1,600-patient Phase 3 registration trial. We expect an interim analysis in the second quarter of 2017 which should determine next steps and the timeline for registration, including the possibility of stopping the trial early for efficacy or continuing the trial as planned, among others.

Neucardin is a novel first-in-class therapy for chronic heart failure which we license from Zensun Science & Technology Company Limited, which has been shown to improve cardiac function, reverse ventricular remodeling and increase survival. We’re pleased note that the Phase 3 clinical trial of Loramyc required for China registration has been completed. And the clinical study report or CSR is being prepared for filing for the CFDA. As anticipated, we believe we will be in a position to file an NDA for Loramyc to treat oropharyngeal candidiasis in coming months, which could put us on a path for approval in the second half of 2018 timeframe.

As we noted last quarter, we are pursuing a standard import drug license approach for VIBATIV Theravance which could likely lead to an approval in about 4 to 5 years. Our earlier stage pipeline is moving along, led by the free novel oncology assets being in-license, SGX-942, PT-112 and ABTL-0812.

All three compounds have the potential to meaningfully expand our oncology business and diversify our development portfolio. PT-112 and ABTL-0812 are taking advantage of class 1 regulatory pathways for products that are locally manufactured. As these products are aligned with the China government focused on fostering innovation, they can potentially move more quickly through development and regulatory process and gain more favorable pricing. As I noted earlier, especially faster reimbursement for such new drugs consider innovative could provide a substantial boost and fast uptake of commercial sales, once approved.

SGX-942 is a novel first-in-class therapy being developed for the treatment of oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancers which we license from Soligenex for greater China, Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam. Just recently, Soligenix reported that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to advance the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating SGX-942 for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients being treated with chemoradiation.

Soligenix plans to begin this study in the second quarter of 2017. And this may help to shorten our time line for China approval as an imported drug. PT-112 is a multi-targeted platinum-pyrophosphate anti-cancer agent, which we in-licensed from Phosplatin Therapeutics, and which is actively enrolling a Phase 1 proof of concept trial in Taiwan. As we previously noted, we are awaiting review of the IND application by the CFDA, after which we intend to begin the Phase 1/2 clinical program in China.

The IND for PT-112 is our first Class I regulatory submission and represents a major milestone for SciClone in positioning us as a local company. We plan to enroll patients with various tumor types in the Phase 1 portion and patients with liver cancer in the Phase 2 portion. Liver cancer is a critical public health challenge in China, and we are hopeful that PT-112 could provide an important therapeutic option for these patients.

ABTL0812 is a first-in-class PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors. We are conducting CMC work in China required for filing the IND with CFDA. I’ll conclude my comments with some perspective on the China pharmaceuticals market. This market continues to evolve and grow at an impressive rate. It is increasingly being seen as receptive to both local innovative companies as well as multinational pharmaceutical companies, and we have seen more large pharmaceutical companies expand their presence in China over the last couple of years through organic growth as well as through collaborations.

The national government and CFDA are continuing to implement reforms, designed to increase access and affordability of care access and affordability of care, bring greater quality into the market and eliminate corruption, speed the development and regulatory process, relax barriers to entry, encourage growth and creativity, especially on the provincial level and encourage opportunities for cross-border partnerships.

As we have noted, the key long-term national goal is to establish China as a biotechnology innovation powerhouse and ultimately to create a biopharmaceutical export business. We continue to see capital investment by private and government players as well as support from academic centers, which are vital to stimulating industry growth. We also continue to see movement on the critical fronts of intellectual property protection and as we noted in our discussion of the oncology market, with strong emphasis and eliminating poor quality and counterfeit products that can compromise public health.

We have noted before that poor quality local companies have voluntarily withdrawn regulatory applications, knowing that the government is now taking punitive measures against unvalidated data and poor quality clinical work. We expect the pace of reform to continue and over time, the still slow regulatory process should accelerate further. As we noted before, there’s a strong sense throughout China that the government is advancing its reform agenda aggressively but is also moving carefully given the magnitude of the challenges.

Hence, the provinces are emerging as the laboratories of innovation. This is evident not only in drop pricing schemes but involving our experimental programs for financing, delivery and reimbursement. Within this changing environment, we believe there are many opportunities for SciClone to continue to grow our marketed product portfolio and to advance our development pipeline of high quality, differentiated medicines. We have purposefully built our portfolio for in-licensing of best and pedigreed branded therapeutics to address core public health needs, such as oncology and cardiovascular disease.

Going forward, positioning SciClone as a strong local pharmaceutical company will be key to leveraging our established presence and reputation in China to drive our long-term growth and value creation strategy. We believe that by diversifying our pipeline with in-licensed Western products with significant revenue potential as well as locally sourced innovative products and securing rights not only for China but also in growing pharma markets in Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam, we can grow our business organically.

At the same time, we are exploring innovative business opportunities, not just limited to China through licensing or acquisition, which could enable us to potentially play a unique role in bridging the divide between China and the West. As we approach the midyear mark for 2017, we are confident that our core strategies to grow our commercial business advance and expand our development portfolio through creative partnering, maintain high levels of fiscal responsibility and strong compliance are on track. We believe we are well positioned to continue to build our reputation and standing as a key player in the China pharma market.

Now I will ask Hong to provide some additional color on our direct-to-patient marketing initiatives. Hong?

Hong Zhao

Thank you, Friedhelm. As Friedhelm noted, our e-commerce pilot program with the Sinopharm and the Bai Yang are progressing. Those programs represent important initial steps in implementing ways to reach patients more directly, increase access to ZADAXIN and to build sales. These programs are just the first step. However, an ownership of the data collected through this interactive platform becomes increasingly important. So we are changing our approach to get fast and more complete access to date regarding our products and our patients.

This will allow us to directly customize and direct our programs according to our commercial strategies. Our core focus is to build ZADAXIN brand and the expanding access for patients, physicians and the retail pharmacies. This will be certainly, over time, build the retail channel into a truly alternative to the official tender loads and to correspondingly reduce our dependency on government tenders.

Our internal NIM for this expanding program is going to go to Phase 3.0. We believe the timing is exactly right for the innovative approach as the growth of the disposable income continues and more people and China are covered by government insurance and the private insurance. People are increasing seeking the high quality innovative health care products and services through the alternative channels. Our goal is to take advantage of this market changes by strengthening and managing our overall customer relationships. One strategy already underway is to expanding our academic educational outreach and the sponsorship of the clinical trials.

Other strategy underway are to improve the delivery of our messaging about our products, develop more advanced online and mobile communication tools and to build large patient, physician, pharmacy database to support our market outreach strategies. Already in 2017, we have made a significant program in defending our go to Patient 3.0 program. We have developed a goal set of the promotional materials and we have institute, intensive sales force, education and the training sections.

Over the coming months, we plan to implement specific components of the program for pharmacy outreach, building our own sales channels and tight our physician, patient and the pharmacy online programs. We also plan to build out our data management systems. We are excited about the potential of the go to Patient 3.0 program to continue ZADAXIN’s strong growth, and we are pleased with our progress to date.

Back to you, Friedhelm.

Friedhelm Blobel

Thank you, Hong. Now I would like to ask Wilson to discuss our financial performance for the first quarter 2017. Wilson?

Wilson Cheung

Thanks, Friedhelm. Now I will review our first quarter 2017 financial results. Please consult the press release we issued today for additional details.

Revenues in the first quarter of 2017 were $ 42.9 million, a $6.4 million or 18% increase compared to $36.5 million for the same period in 2016. ZADAXIN revenues were $39.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, a $5.9 million or 17% increase compared to $33.6 million for the same period in 2016.

Of the $39.5 million in ZADAXIN revenues, $4.2 million was attributed to revenues from sales generated in the fourth quarter of 2016 that were above the referenced tender price and that were recognized in the first quarter of 2017. This $4.2 million of revenue is a result of fourth quarter sales that were above the referenced tender price under provision in the agreement with our China distributor to share, in part, and the burden of price reductions.

Promotion services revenues were $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2017, a $0.1 million or 6% increase compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2016. On a GAAP basis, we reported net income in the first quarter of 2017 of $14.6 million or $0.28 and $0.28 per share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively, compared to net income of approximately $7.9 million or $0.16 and $0.15 per share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively, for the same period in 2016.

Our non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2017 was $16.6 million or $0.32 and $0.31 per share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively compared with non-GAAP net income of $9.7 million or $0.20 and $0.19 per share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively for the same period in the prior year.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP net income were favorably impacted by the $4.2 million additional revenue recognition for ZADAXIN fourth quarter sales, and the $1 million Chinese government subsidy in the first quarter of 2017. For the first quarter of 2017, sales and marketing expenses were $12.8 million compared with $12.4 million for the same period in 2016. The increase in sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 related to increases in salaries and benefits, mainly from annual increases and to increased sales commissions based on increased ZADAXIN sales.

For the first quarter of 2017, research and development expenses were $2.5 million compared with $1.5 million of R&D expenses for the same period of 2016. R&D expenses were higher for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016, related to R&D activities in China that relate to development expenses of product candidates in-licensed from certain business partners.

For the first quarter of 2017, general and administrative expenses were $7.2 million compared with $7.4 million for the same period in 2016. G&A expenses were lower for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016 due to a foreign currency gain of $615,000 on remeasuring operational monetary assets, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits mainly from annual increases.

For the first quarter of 2017, other income net was $1 million compared with $0.1 million for the same period in 2016. Other income net was higher principally for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first of 2016 as a result of $1 million government subsidy related to our China operations, which had no future performance obligations and was recognized upon receipt as other income.

For the first quarter of 2017, income tax provision was approximately $1 million compared with $1.9 million for the same period in 2016. The one-time $9 million income tax provision for the first quarter of 2016 included $1.2 million in additional tax expense, representing the correction of an error related to a previously unrecognized liability for an uncertain tax provision in China. As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents totaled $141.3 million compared to $134.4 million as of December 31, 2016.

Consistent with past practices, we have presented non-GAAP information as we believe this non-GAAP information is useful for investors taken in conjunction with our GAAP financial statements because we use such information internally for our operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of our operating results as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP calculations and reconciliation are provided in the accompanying table in today’s press release titled reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income.

Relative to our outlook for 2017, recognizing that we are still early in the year, and in view of several positive nonrecurring events in Q1 adding to our financial results for this quarter, we are reconfirming our current guidance of projecting 2017 revenue to be in the range between $170 million and $175 million driven by ZADAXIN revenues and our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in the range of between $0.60 and $0.64.

Our outlook for 2017 continues to be influenced by several factors, including the overall growth rate of the China pharmaceuticals market, anticipated pressure on pricing at the provincial level as well as on volume from reimbursement once new PRDL rules are promulgated and implemented, the effects of foreign exchange and higher R&D expenses as we continue to advance our pipeline products towards commercialization.

Because of anticipated impact in 2017 of announced decreases in price under certain provincial tenders, we expect that any benefit to our revenue from sales in prior quarters above the reference price will decline quarter-over-quarter during 2017 and that there might be no such future benefit in the third or fourth quarters. Nonetheless, it will be offset, at least in part, through continued volume increases.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to Friedhelm.

Friedhelm Blobel

Thank you, Wilson. Now I would like to ask the operator to open the call for questions. Operator?

Gabrielle Zhou

Hi, good afternoon, guys. Thank you for taking my question and congratulations on a solid quarter. I know you guys provided full year guidance on revenues, mainly driven by ZADAXIN sales. Can you give us some color on how much percentage of the revenue will be coming from the DC Bead? And also your estimates on the operating expenses for the full year?

Wilson Cheung

Hi, Gabrielle it’s Wilson here. We have almost no revenue last year in 2016 for DC Bead. However, we are anticipating some revenues to be generated in the second quarter. The order will be coming in from Sinopharm, so we do expect some, but it’s not going to be at a magnitude that is material, as Friedhelm has mentioned in his prepared comments, that the time – it’s going to take a little bit longer, given the time for teaching or training the health care professionals. So it’s still going to be less than $1 million.

Gabrielle Zhou

Got it. Yes, thanks for the clarity on it. So let me shift gears to the business development part. So should we be expecting new product in-licensed later this year? And I know you are planning to file the NDA for Angiomax under the new CFDA regulations, so should we anticipate a product launch as early as the beginning of next year?

Friedhelm Blobel

Yes. As far as the year is concerned, we certainly have all those discussions going with Western companies, with Chinese companies, and we will – once we get to really agreement, we will announce that, but we need to wait to that part. There’s discussion somehow and are certainly not a good indicator when we might be able to close additional deals. The second question regarding Angiomax, you are correct, that we are close to filing the NDA. And the NDA process seems to have also be going a little bit faster, so it’s not necessarily a full year any longer. So we think that we could expect approval from the CFDA, if we are lucky, late 2017, more likely in early 2018, and then start marketing and selling during the whole process of market access in 2018.

Gabrielle Zhou

Got it. Great thank you. Congratulations again.

Friedhelm Blobel

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there this is Mitchell on for Yi. Sorry about that. I have a couple of questions for you. My first question is, do you expect the ZADAXIN growth to come primarily from Tier 1 or Tier 2 and 3 cities going forward?

Friedhelm Blobel

I mean, the growth will come from both, but there’s probably more growth from the Tier 2 cities than from Tier 1 cities. But we see growth everywhere.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you. And my next question is do you expect to see higher growth in liver disease or liver cancer revenues going forward? Or even if you see growth greater in other areas, could you just comment on that?

Friedhelm Blobel

Well, liver disease generally has been the key for ZADAXIN, and we expect it to remain the key. There are a number of studies going some with our support, others just driven by hospitals, which look at the use not only sepsis, which we are driving, but also lymphoma and some work in non-small cell lung cancer. So these other possibilities or the use of thymalfasin and ZADAXIN and these other indications is certainly happening in certain places and probably will increase in the coming months and years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you for providing color on that. I appreciate it.

Friedhelm Blobel

Sure.

Friedhelm Blobel

Thank you for participating in our quarterly conference call. Please feel free to contact us directly should you have any further questions. Thank you very much.

