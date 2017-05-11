Trovagene's (TROV) CEO Bill Welch on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Vicki Kelemen - Senior Director, Marketing Communications

Bill Welch - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Erlander - Chief Scientific Officer

Analysts

Jason McCarthy - Maxim Group

Ram Selvaraju - Rodman & Renshaw

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Vicki Kelemen, Senior Director of Communications. Ms. Kelemen, please go ahead.

Vicki Kelemen

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Bill Welch. Bill?

Bill Welch

Thanks, Vicki. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I’ll begin today’s call with a brief update on our progress since announcing the licensing of PCM-075, a polo-like kinase 1 or PLK1 inhibitor, which we’re developing for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia or AML. Mark will share additional details regarding our PCM-075 clinical development plans and next steps. Afterwards, I will provide an overview of our financial results for the first quarter of 2017, as well as closing remarks.

We are excited about advancing our business in precision medicine and the development of precision cancer therapeutics for improved cancer care. PCM-075 allows us to leverage our Precision Cancer Monitoring technology and expertise in tumor genomics to optimize the clinical development process and uniquely positions us to bring a first-in-class PLK1 to market for the treatment of patients with AML.

AML is a cancer of blood cells and is characterized by the rapid growth of abnormal white blood cells that build up in the bone marrow and blood. While AML is a relatively rare disease, the risk for AML increases with age and it’s incidence is expected to grow as the population ages.

AML has a five-year survival rate for approximately 25%. Current treatments include an intensive chemotherapy regimen that has been used for over 40 years, and for younger patients, stem cell transplantation as it can be prohibitively toxic for older patients. Consequently, there’s a significant opportunity for new treatment options.

Our interest in AML and PCM-075 stem from favorable preclinical and Phase 1 data, improved bioavailability, and the potential for a more selective therapeutic approach. We believe PCM-075 can improve on past clinical studies conducted with a pan polo-like kinase inhibitor. This class drug candidate demonstrated increased response rates and improved overall survival in AML patients in a Phase 2 studies, but did not reach the primary endpoint in its Phase 3 trial likely due to infections. Unlike this polo – pan polo-like kinase inhibitor, PCM-075 targets only PLK1, has a five times shorter half life and is administered orally not intravenously.

Mark will provide more details on our PCM-075 clinical development pathway. We believe the PCM-075 can be a safe or more efficacious polo-like kinase inhibitor for the treatment of AML, with the potential to be used to treat other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. We planned to use our expertise in proprietary diagnostic technology to develop a PCM-075, AML biomarker panel. So that we can identify patients most likely to respond to therapy and measure their response.

We see a number of value drivers in 2017, with our precision medicine programs, including FDA acceptance of our Phase 1/2 clinical trial protocol for PCM-075 in patients with AML, the development of an AML genetic marker panel to better assess patients response to therapies, the publication of manuscript on PCM-075 Phase 1 safety study and solid tumors, and presentation of PCM-075 preclinical data in AML and other hematological cancers at key conferences.

The execution of commercial development programs that generate over $1 million in revenue from clinical testing services, licensing and research KIT sales; a product roll out of NextCollect, our universal Urine Collection and DNA Preservation System to pharmaceutical and research laboratories for initial sales, and the first PCM-075 AML patient enrolled in our Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

I’m pleased to announce that we have entered into two separate agreements with the large international pharmaceutical companies to provide our CLIA/CAP-accredited tests and laboratory testing services. Both companies plan to use our Trovera liquid biopsy tests at biomarkers to evaluate patients’ response to therapy in their clinical studies. We anticipate performing CLIA laboratory testing programs with other clinical research third parties.

We are collecting revenue from private and government payers for Trovera test performed in 2016, and we continue to provide access to our tests for physicians and their patients. We believe these activities are accredited to Trovagene, hence provide positive contributions to the company and will help fund our precision therapeutics program.

We plan to launch NextCollect in the second quarter for research used by academic institutions and laboratories. NextCollect simplifies the urine collection process and optimizes the preservation of DNA. It is designed to be a cost-effective alternative to bio – to blood-based DNA collection tubes and has potentially broad-based applications in oncology and beyond. NextCollect manufacturing and packaging is being performed by a third-party. We believe at scale, NextCollect can generate gross margins in excess of 65%.

With that overview, I’ll now turn the call over to Mark Erlander, our Chief Scientific Officer to share details and next steps of our clinical development plans for PCM-075. Mark?

Mark Erlander

Thank you, Bill. Preclinical and Phase 1 data, as well as clinical trials that have been conducted with other polo-like kinase inhibitors gives us reason to believe that PCM-075 can be a first-in-class new treatment option in AML, with a straightforward clinical development plan.

Now Phase 1 study – safety study has already been completed in patients with advanced solid tumor cancers with data indicating an acceptable safety profile, as well as antitumor activity. This Phase 1 study was an open label dose escalation trial of PCM-075 can orally, once daily for five consecutive days, within a 21-day cycle in 19 patients.

The median treatment duration was six weeks, with a median number of cycles of two per patient. The results demonstrated that the on target activity of PCM-075 indicates favorable evaluation in hematological malignancies and no relevant off-target, or unexpected toxicities are observed.

Additionally, the results suggest clinical activity of PCM-075 in solid tumors malignancies as a single agent, or in combination therapy. A manuscript of the Phase 1 trial data is planned for submissions for publication in the second quarter.

As Bill said earlier, we plan to fast follow on the AML clinical development strategies performed by a large pharmaceutical company with their pan polo-like kinase inhibitor. This company’s drug is an IV pan PLK inhibitor with a half-life of 135 hours. While their Phase 3 trials showed a higher number of patients responded, overall survival benefit was not statistically significant.

The data showed an unfavorable overall survival trend with the safety profile and the dosing regimen considered as the primary reason. PCM-075, as mentioned earlier, is an oral, highly selective polo-like kinase inhibitor with nanomolar afﬁnity for PLK1 and five times shorter half-life make it a potentially safer and more efficacious PLK inhibitor.

Importantly, PLK1, the most well understood PLK family member regulates numerous stages of mitosis and is over expressed in many cancers, including AML. Among the five members of the PLK family, PLK1 is recognized to be the fundamental component for cell division to take place correctly, which makes PCM-075, an attractive drug candidate.

We successfully completed the transfer of the active PCM-075 IND with the FDA from Nerviano Medical Sciences to Trovagene. Our next step is to submit an IND application to the FDA Division of Hematology products for a Phase 1/2 trial. This trial design is determined dosing in patients with AML to provide a preliminary assessment of response and explore the use of course of biomarker analysis to select patients most likely to respond.

We believe monitoring patient response with our PCM diagnostic technology will support the clinical development plan for PCM-075. Our goal is to obtain FDA acceptance of our protocol to cure trial sites and initiate our Phase 1/2 trial with the first AML patient enrolled by the end of this year.

While it’s still early in the PCM-075 clinical development process, we appreciate that investors would like a better understanding of the cost of our Phase 1/2 trial. Our early estimates for this trial are based on enrolling 40 to 50 patients at a cost between $8 million to $12 million for 18 months.

We plan to provide improved estimates for the clinical trial as we engage the FDA and negotiate study costs with Phase 1 and two clinical sites. We recently engaged an experienced Clinical Research Organization or CRO to support the development of our Phase 1/2 protocol and preparation of our IND submission.

We also added Dr. Sandra Silberman, a physician and leading clinical researcher, with significant experience in AML to our Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Silberman has extensive experience in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and will work with us throughout the clinical development process for PCM-075.

PLK inhibitors have already demonstrated clinical activity in hematological malignancies especially in AML, with the preclinical data support of other blood-based tumors such as pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia or ALL.

There is also preclinical and Phase 1 data in solid tumors, including breast, colon, ovarian, prostate, lung and bone cancers and investigators are interested in using PCM-075 in combination therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. We believe PCM-075 shows great promise in AML and may have the potential to treat numerous other types of cancers. We look forward to sharing updates on our PCM-075 clinical program, or progress in the coming months.

I will now turn the call back over to Bill. Bill?

Bill Welch

Thank you, Mark. I’ll now review briefly our financials of first quarter 2017. We reported a net loss of $10 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to a net loss of $10.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016.

Excluding restructuring charges of $1.7 million and $2 million licensing fee that was expensed to research and development costs from the acquisition of Nerviano license for PCM-075, total operating expenses were approximately $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, a significant reduction from $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2016.

We announced on March 15 a restructuring program to support that comps expansion into precision cancer therapeutics. This restructuring is in addition to our previously announced restructuring program in December 2016. Combined, these programs reduced our annual pre-tax expenses by approximately $12 million per year, excluding one-time separation costs through the reduction of approximately 50 personnel and expenses, primarily linked to research commercialization of certain diagnostic programs.

We have maintained our CLIA/CAP-accredited laboratory for clinical services to pharmaceutical companies and for internal activities. In total, Trovagene has approximately 25 personnel across CLIA operations, research, commercial development, and general administrative services.

We are working with third-party vendors, including CROs and consultants to develop our – to develop and file our Phase 1/2 study protocol with the FDA. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were $4.3 million, which included a one-time license fee of $2 million to Nerviano Medical Sciences for PCM-075.

Excluding this one-time licenses fee, research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were $2.3 million, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2016, a reduction of $0.9 million.

Selling and marketing expenses were $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2016, a decrease of $1.7 million as a result of reduction in sales force.

General and administrative expenses were reduced by $1.8 million to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $4 million in the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to decrease in stock-based compensation.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter 2017 was $8.8 million, compared to $6.9 million in the first quarter 2016. The quarter-over-quarter increase can be attributed primarily to restructuring charges and the acquisition of Nerviano license for PCM-075.

Excluding these one-time events, net cash flow used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2017 was approximately $6.8 million. We anticipate our quarterly cash burn for the remainder of 2017 to range between $4 million to around $5 million. The weighted average of diluted shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate per share results was $31 million.

As of March 31, 2017, Trovagene cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $28.8 million. We look forward to sharing our continued progress with you.

Thank you for participating in today’s calls, and this concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready for the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-answer-answer session [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Jason McCarthy of Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Jason McCarthy

Hi, guys, thanks for taking the questions. I have just – I have two questions. One mechanistic and one clinical trial-oriented. Can you describe to us, or walk us through some of the differences between the pan PLK inhibitor and PCM-075, I know, we’ve seen really good data in AML with pan PLK inhibitors or their nuances of difference and I think are really important. And why PCM-075 could be a much better approach to AML?

And on the clinical side, can you walk us through what the clinical pathway might look like? What’s the size and scope of the Phase 1/2 study? And if that data is positive, could you move on to a registration study of X number of patients and maybe walk us through what you’re thinking clinically? Thanks.

Bill Welch

Thanks, Jason. So, Mark, why don’t you handle the first question of the PLK?

Mark Erlander

Sure. I can start with that. Great question. Yes, there are some very distinct differences in the properties. The pan basically a polo-kinase-like inhibitor is really, it inhibits not only PLK1, but also 2 and 3. One of the reasons that’s important is that really only PLK1 is necessary for cell division. And PLK 2 and 3, which are inhibited by the pan inhibitor are also present in neurons.

And so, they also then basically have the opportunity to cause neuropathic and the results as well basically. So the issue is that, this is one of the differences between the pan versus a selective.

The other differences are in the actual half-life. The half-life of the PCM-075 is about 24 hours versus 135. This is a big difference, a five-fold difference. The half-life of our drug PCM-075 will allow us to have a lot more maneuverability with patients than that of something that has such a long half-life of over five days. This is another fundamental difference between the two compounds. The – I think that the [Multiple speakers] the main differences.

Bill Welch

Yes. In terms of how we think it through the studies, a lot of this, we’re working to catch the benefits of our previous pan polo kinase that was a good compound, fairly aggressive, both in terms of its makeup, in terms of unique pan polo-kinase, as well as, as Mark mentioned, its half-life and how it’s administered. So that as we think through the Phase 1/2, we’re actually going to get quite a bit of information as we work to get the protocol going with the FDA.

One is to dose first patient in AML, we’ve got a safety study. And in solid tumors, we’re looking to get a manuscript and get that information out and show that how the job is well tolerated and an average metastatic cancer patients. But for the Phase 1/2 first dose in hematology patient, and then we’ll do background chemotherapy on that for a period of various doses and then select the dose where we get longer-term, hopefully, benefit in duration. So we’ll get a combination therapeutics, tolerability, and early-stage clinical efficacy in the two portion of Phase ½. We’re also be measuring that study biomarkers, both pre and post-dose in urine and blood and others to see about various mutations and how they either respond to the therapeutic or do not.

We compare ourselves for potentially the Phase 2. And there’s a lot of ways this can go. It’s hard to get ahead of that until we’ve really had a chance to present this to the FDA. But I would hope that if we do a Phase 1 of all the data that we can approach for a Phase 2b, which would be, you’ve got a study protocol increase that, if it’s going to direct you one, increase the size for potential submission that’s that would be an aspirational hope that after this study, we do a Phase 2b, which will be potentially some notable, but that’s work to be worked out.

And I think this Phase 1, which will take between, as we go this year to – through next year, many, different data points, which will be getting out, because it’s not necessarily a blinded study, it’s an active study.

Jason McCarthy

Okay. And then just one more follow-up to that. In the pan PLK study, I think one of the issues, and Mark, you’re talking about some of the neurological half targeting another half-target factors that patients were dying from lethal infections, some of the patients were prophylaxis to prevent that some are not. Is that something that you’re considering for your studies just not the precaution?

Bill Welch

Absolutely. I – But I do think that also, we believe that we will have a less toxic – toxicities, given that we are selective to PLK1. So that’s another reason that we feel bullish about it.

Jason McCarthy

Okay. Great, guys. Thanks for taking the questions.

Bill Welch

Thanks, Jason.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ram Selvaraju of Rodman & Renshaw Please go ahead.

Ram Selvaraju

Thanks so much for taking my question. I just wanted to ask about the kinetics of the receptor binding for PCM-075. You’ve obviously, previously commented, I believe, regarding the specific half-life of the drug and how that compares to other agents that have activity against the target. But I just wanted to get a sense of the receptor binding kinetics and how that plays into the overall pharmacology of the compound please?

Mark Erlander

Yes, it’s really – hi, this is Mark, it’s really an inhibitor of an enzyme, that’s not really a binding to receptor. So it has a different – it’s a different kind of mechanism. So what we’re really looking at here is PLK1 is essential for cell division. And this PLK1 inhibitor, PCM-075 has a nanomolar IC50 for that that particular enzyme. That enzyme is serine/threonine kinase. And so this inhibits the serine kinase activity.

Ram Selvaraju

Okay. Thank you.

Mark Erlander

Sure.

Bill Welch

Yes, thanks, Ram.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

