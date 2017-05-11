Synacor's (SYNC) CEO Himesh Bhise on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Matt Wolfrom - VP, Corporate Communications

Himesh Bhise - Chief Executive Officer

William Stuart - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

John Godin - Lake Street Capital Markets LLC

Michael Graham - Canaccord Genuity Inc

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Marshall Senk - Rosenblatt Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Mariana and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Synacor First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute, to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Wolfrom from Synacor. You may begin your conference.

Matt Wolfrom

Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to Synacor's first quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me today to discuss Synacor's results are CEO, Himesh Bhise, and CFO, Bill Stuart.

Before we begin, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, including the section entitled Risk Factors in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC.

Also, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, management will discuss non-GAAP measures in talking about the Company's performance. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables in today's press release.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Himesh, Himesh.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Matt, and welcome everyone to today's conference call. This evening we will share with you our first quarter 2017 results in which we delivered on our revenue and adjusted EBITDA and achieved important milestone on our path to 3,30,300.

There are three underlying themes that I hope you take away from the call today. First, The new ATT.net portal is live and the phased rollout is underway. Second, we continue to see strong market validation of Synacor platforms. We renewed, extended and expanded our partnership with key current customers and also added new e-mail and video platform customers. Third, we raised capital to execute quickly and deliberately on our go forward growth pipeline. In April we have strengthen our balance sheet raising an additional $20 million in an equity offering.

Let's look briefly at our Q1 financial performance. We delivered within on our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance range. our revenue was $26.5 million and as expected, decreased 12% year-over-year mostly due to the anticipated decline in desktop search revenue. We expect this to be a temporary phenomenon as we add portal traffic and increase mobile search for queries in second half of this year. Our adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.3 million, which includes expected investments we made in Q1 to support customer driven product development.

We achieved important milestones this quarter on our path to 3,30,300. I’m pleased to announce that the new ATT.net portal is live, the phased rollout is underway, users in more than 30 states are already benefiting from the new ATT.net experience. We are privileged to support AT&T in driving deeper engagement with their desktop mobile and tablet users across the united states. The portal has been well received by AT&T users.

Some of the key benefits of the new experience include, an improved look and feel centered on the brand and AT&T properties. Rich content that includes more than 500,000 videos and 1000 of articles aggregated from 100 of leading branded media sources. And the new ATT.net personalizes the user experience based on user interest, such as favorite sport themes and location. Together with AT&T we are providing users with a new and useful destination where they can quickly access the information that is important to them on any device at any time.

Let me turn the call over to bill now to share our financial results in more detail after which I will share additional wins this quarter and discuss our equity offering. Bill.

William Stuart

Thank you, Himesh. Before I discuss our results, I want to remind everyone that our non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expenses. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

In the first quarter, Synacor delivered revenue of $26.5 million in line with guidance and a 12% decrease over the same period last year, mostly due to the anticipated year-over-year decline in search revenues as Himesh mentioned earlier. Our adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.3 million and our net loss was $6.7 million, both reflecting customer driven product developments investment.

Looking more closely at the different components of our revenue, search revenue was $2.8 million versus $5.3 million in this year-over-year quarter. Advertising revenue was $10.7 million versus $12 million in the first quarter of 2016, reflecting the pull-in of adverting dollars in the fourth quarter of 2016, which was a record quarter for advertising. Recurring and fee-based revenue was flat compared with the first quarter of 2016 reflecting a higher mix of e-mail subscription license revenue compared to perpetual license revenue last year.

Cost of revenue was 47% versus 43% in the quarter a year ago. This resulted in an implied gross margin of 53% in the first quarter of 2017. Total operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation of $647,000, and deprecation of $2.2 million or $17.3 million for the quarter or 65% of revenue compared with $15.8 million or 52% of revenue in the same period last year.

The increase reflects expenditures to support customer driven product development. As a percentage of revenue and excluding stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, technology and development expenses were 27%, sales and marketing expenses were 24% and G&A expenses were 14%.

Synacor's GAAP net loss was $6.7 million or a loss of $0.21 per share. This compares with the net loss of $1.6 million or $0.05 per share in the first quarter of 2016. The net loss includes $2.2 million in depreciation and amortization in the first quarter of 2017 versus $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2016 and stock-based compensation expense of $647,000 or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2017 compared with $737,000 or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2016.

The EPS calculation for the first quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2016 is based on $31 million and $30 million weighted average common shares outstanding respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.3 million, which was in line with our guidance range. This includes the previously referenced customer driven investment. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million a year ago. The reconciliation of GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA is included in our earnings release.

We used $1 million in cash from operating activities compared with generating $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. All product development investment was financed out of operating cash flow as planned during the quarter. We ended the quarter with $11.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $14.3 million from the prior quarter.

To conclude, I would like to share our guidance for the second quarter and reiterate full-year 2017 guidance. For the second quarter, we expect revenue with the range of $28 million to $30 million a net loss of $3.2 million to $5 million and adjusted EBITDA of the loss of $1.5 million to breakeven. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock based compensation expenses of $700,000 to $800,000. Depreciation and amortization of $2.2 million to $2.4 million and tax, interest expense and other income and expense of $0.3 million.

We expect approximately 38 million weighted average share outstanding in the second quarter. We expect revenue for the full-year 2017 to be in the range of $160 million to $170 million. We expect a net loss of $2.8 million to $8 million for 2017 and we expect to report adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6 million to $10 million.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense of $2.8 million to $3.2 million, depreciation and amortization of $8.8 million to $9.6 million and tax interest expense and other income and expense of $1.2 million. We continue to fully expect our overall revenue and EBITDA to ramp up in the second half of the year.

Himesh.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Bill. Let met share some of our recent customer wins and discuss our equity offering. We continue to see market validation of Synacor platforms. We renewed our partnerships with several current customers and added new e-mail and video platform customers.

We renewed, extended and expanded our partnership with CenturyLink, we are privileged to support CenturyLink with our portal, advertising and our e-mail solutions to enable them to deepen the engagement with their consumers. The renewal continues this important relationship for the next three year and in addition CenturyLink’s millions of residential customers will be upgraded to the latest version of our Zimbra e-mail solution.

We have added many new international operator and government customers to Zimbra e-mail platform, including Vodafone Iceland, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India, the Brazilian Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Philippines Department of Health. We continue to engage our partner network in open source community with recent events in New York, EMEA, Taiwan and Nicaragua.

For example, 200 attendees participated in the 8th edition of our Forum France Conference. And we added two pay TV operators to our advanced cloud based identity management platform. We reached capital to execute quickly and deliberately on our go-forward growth pipeline. We raised an additional $20 million of cash after underwriting constant commissions by selling additional shares of our common stock to reaffirm our commitment to growth.

The capital from the equity offering provides us with the flexibility to move deliberately and quickly and make the investments necessary to support our strong sales growth pipeline. It strengthens our balance sheet and our Company. We now have about $38 million of available liquidity about $26 million in net cash on hand plus the credit line of $12 million. And it creates opportunities for institutional long-term oriented shareholders to invest in Synacor stock.

We continue to execute our four pillar growth strategy with energy and with discipline. We are increasing value for our current customers, innovating on our product platforms, winning new customers and extending into international and enterprise markets. We remain well positioned in attractive in growing digital markets and are on-track to achieving $300 million of revenue in 2019. I look forward to keeping you updates as we advance toward that goal.

We will now open the line to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from George Sutton form Craig Hallum. Your line is open.

George Sutton

Thank you. Guys I’m calling from Minnesota, which is an AT&T.net state based on the rollout. So congratulations on getting it rolled out. I wanted to understand when you phased rollout can you discuss what that means relative to revenue contribution going forward?

Himesh Bhise

So first of all George thank you for the question and I’m glad that you are one of the users who is able to experience that new site and our new product. As with any product launch particularly a portal launch, I mean the process goes something like getting the integration in place, developing the portal, launching it, rolling it out in the stage and planned basis across the entire customer base. And then optimizing it to drive the right levels of engagement and the right levels of monetization.

So clearly it’s a thoughtful and planned process. So as we have previously discussed, our expectation is still that we will ramp up revenues through the second half of this year after the deployment is complete, getting to the full run rate for 2018, getting to it by the end of this year. So things are on-track and the site is live as you are experiencing and users seem to like it.

George Sutton

So a different question on CenturyLink relative to the residential customer upgrade, can you discuss the significance of that?

Himesh Bhise

Sure, so two kind of I think principal takeaways from that. One, as you know CenturyLink is an important and significant customer for us. We have had a long standing relationship with them and we feel privileged and we feel that it validates our partnership with them and our products to see them renew for an extended period. So a three year renewal. So we are very happy about that.

And second, as part of that we are upgrading them to our newest version of our e-mail platform. So it has a whole series of additional features think about it as a better user experience, more realizable, more secure and we were pleased to kind of add that on to the suite of services we renewed with CenturyLink.

George Sutton

Got you, and last question relative to now you have got some M&A powder, the last acquisitions you made both Zimbra and Technorati what I would define as a former companies that received significant amounts of investment, they had underperformed and you picked them up sort of in an effort to turn those around. Are those the types of acquisitions you would consider looking at now.

Himesh Bhise

So George, I mean the way we think about M&A and we tend to be pretty disciplined about it as two examples we shared would demonstrate. I mean so we think about M&A as activities that help us accelerate our declared growth strategy. So if we see companies in areas like video or like advertising, which will accelerate the growth opportunities we see for ourselves in those areas, those become really attractive to us.

But then after that we are very thoughtful about how we can actually add value and how these acquisitions will add value to our shareholder base. So whether that is turning around an underperforming asset or finding ways to take our strength such as in channels and adding it to strong products is really what we will look at on a case-by-case basis.

George Sutton

Okay, perfect. Again, congrats on getting those site up.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you George.

William Stuart

Thanks George.

Operator

Your next question comes from Mark Argento from Lake Street Capital. Your line is open.

John Godin

Hey guys, this is John Godin on for Mark, thanks for taking my question. Just kind of briefly want to talk about the gross margin impact of the AT&T deal. I mean do you expect that to be similar to kind of your other media gross margin customers or it’s something a little bit different. Just some color on that would be nice. Thank you.

Himesh Bhise

Thanks for the question John, thanks for calling in. I think, we don’t really kind of disclose margins and economics on a customer-by-customer basis. But I think on the broad level to answer your question, we need to think about it as the business is really an expansion of our portal in our search and advertising business. And gross margins for that business tends typically to be lower than the margins we see in our software and SaaS businesses.

So my expectation and what I would guide you to is that, if you look at our overall margin, which is a composition of those two numbers where 40% of the contribution is coming from software and services today, it's likely going to be towards kind of the lower end of that spectrum, kind of towards what we would see for a portal based [outside influence] (Ph).

John Godin

Awesome, that's helpful. And then just kind of one more. As you are kind of deploying the AT&T deal, how do you think about starting to leverage the success of rolling this deal out to kind of acquire similar larger size deals going forward once you kind of have some proof-of-concept and some positive feedback. Just kind of some timing on that as far as priorities go. Thank you.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, I mean, I have to say that one of the things that excites us about where we are in our journey at Synacor is the continuing market validation with ERC across our product lines. So clearly AT&T is terrific validation of our portal products as part of that partnership, we have significantly improved the platform and invested in R&D. But if you go back to some of the prior announcements we have made, we announced Windstream at the last quarter which was a major new e-mail ware, along with all of these other government and enterprise customers you are seeing us announcing every call.

You saw us announce that HBO is using our card based identity managements products, you have seen us announce new operators, who have contracted with us and signed up for a new video platform. So across all of this, I see a growing base of pretty [marky] (Ph) reputable accounts that I think will all help us drive new business. And we see a ton of opportunities increasing penetration and growing our customer base in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada and across the broad, particularly in areas like e-mail around the world.

John Godin

Awesome. Thank you, very good. Thank you very much guys

Himesh Bhise

Thank you John.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Graham of Canaccord. Your line is open.

Michael Graham

Hey, thanks a lot guys. I just wanted to ask a couple, first on the AT&T portal, I think just wanted to see if you have any early read on, how engagement trends are there I know its launched, but just trying to get a feel for it, I think you were talking expected engagement on that portal being greater than on some of your other. So I just wanted to see if you have any comment there, and we noticed just anecdotally a bigger mix of video ads on that portal relative to some of other, and I’m just wondering if that was an accurate observation. I have couple others, but I just wanted to start there.

Himesh Bhise

Thanks Mike and thanks for the question, we are excited that the site is live, we are excited about the phased deployment is underway, as you pointed out, too early to kind of share details, there are just so many moving parts right now as we deploy the uses as we continue to find tune the site and continue to fine tune monetization.

So the best I can do is relay back anecdotal evidence to you, I mean I have heard lots of one-offs just like George from Craig-Hallum mentioned earlier, I have had several conservations with individuals, who all say that they really like the new site and I hope that translates into real numbers when we get to the point that we can measure it and share it with you. And I think the reason for that is and hopefully you will notice this as well.

Not only is the look and feel kind of engaging and kind of really speaks to the AT&T brand and AT&T properties, but we have really gone out and sourced like I said a lot of branded content from a variety of media sources, so half a million video, thousands and thousands of articles, but I think all play to the engagement message.

And as part of that effort, I think we all realized that video is an important part that drives both engagements and monetization in the digital experiences of today. So I think generally across the board you will see us be a lot more thoughtful full about how we program all of our sites given the content we have available and the video is a big part of it.

Michael Graham

Okay, thanks for that. And then I just wanted to ask about your e-mail business. I’m just trying to get a feel for my understanding is you got a lot of free unlicensed e-mail boxes out there and part of the growth process is to get some of those users upgraded to the paid platform. I’m just wondering if you could talk a little bit about the process by what that happens and maybe just any sort of high level direction you want to give us on like where you might be taking that e-mail business?

Himesh Bhise

Sure. Happy to talk about e-mail, it still continues to be source of growth for us. And to kind of reiterate what you said, we have we believe approximately 400 million open source users or users of our open source e-mail platform. So it’s a terrific opportunity to continue to support that base of users and help them drive kind of a deeper engagement and deeper use of the platform.

We kind of see a couple of different ways of doing that. The most basic is support. So today people can use our open source software and as others have innovated before us folks like RedHat I think we are offering a support service that we both can sign up for. We are also offering add-ons, so if you wanted additional admin tool, if you wanted additional storage these are all add-on features that people can chose to purchase to make their open source experience better.

And then the other area that we are bringing today is the power of our partner network and our retailer network and our goal is to help them grow their business as well by helping us deploy this open source support and open source extension effort. Now given that kind of aspiration and given that size of the program it takes a while, which is why we have always positioned it as an opportunity we are excited about.

We see it more as a midterm opportunity. We haven’t sized it specifically for this and the near-term immediate quarters, business there is a lot of activity in the space. And we are clearly building up to what we believe is going to be an important for us. and that’s what our role is, so that’s one piece of it. I mean the second half of the question was a broader kind of e-mail growth efforts.

So clearly open source and this whole effort is one piece of it. But we continue to invest in our core platform, continue to make it more stable, more secure, more reliable and we continue to be I believe one of very few and may be the only person in the space who offers the full spectrum of e-mail services, all the way from open source to license software under perpetual and recurring basis to a fully hosted and managed solution and then we also have the ability to monetize it. So that's the full spectrum that I feel we can uniquely offer a base of users around the world and as a strong source of differentiation for us, I think as translating well into the customer wins that we have been announcing recently.

Michael Graham

Okay, thanks a lot for that.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Glenn Mattson from Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is open.

Glenn Mattson

Hi, thanks for taking the question. A couple of things, curious about recurring, it's kind of been roughly about this level of revenue for four or five quarters now, you are now announcing some good wins on the e-mail side for instance in some other places. Can you talk about that business and how you see it for the rest of the year? Is it modest growth in that business part of the plan to get to your target? That would be the first question.

Himesh Bhise

Sure. So recurring revenues this quarter were roughly flat to last year. I think on last quarter we were able to show some growth and we showed growth even in the quarter before that. And I think what we currently saw was really more of a mix issues, so subscription e-mail license revenue was a higher part of the mix compared to perpetual e-mail license revenue in this last quarter and that kind of leads to kind of the number showing up as they are.

But if you step back and look at the three pieces of our recurring revenue business, which is e-mail, cloud based [indiscernible] management and our video platform. We still see very large opportunities in all three of those areas. We have announced contracts and new customers in each of those areas over the last couple of quarters and it is always a lag before those revenues start to kicking in as we integrate and set those customers up. So we fully believe that this is a core part of our growth story going forward.

William Stuart

Yes, Glenn we don’t breakout the different components, because we trade in fee-based buckets, both the e-mail and the video part of the business has been growing, there are other parts of that business as well, but they are fairly small relative to those pieces and that's where the growth is coming from.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, great. Thanks and on the other half, on the search and advertising side, if you take out search and if you take out, I don’t know if you have these numbers handy, but if you take out search and take out - I believe you comp-in and against the Verizon in Q1 of 2016. If you were to [indiscernible] about both of those factors, is that business growing, I mean kind pre AT&T here, is it still kind of flat or how did that perform in the quarter.

Himesh Bhise

There is a bit of seasonality element in there as well Glenn, right as I think you kind mentioned some of the key pieces, so let me speak each one of them. As it relates to search, we have been seeing this trend for a while, it's pretty secular in the industry, but continued decline in desktop search. But we expect search to revert back to growth in the second half of this year, as you mentioned with the addition and launch of new customers, but also as we continue to grow the mobile share of our traffic and drive more mobile search queries right.

I think the second piece of it which also impact the year-over-year comparison is Verizon, we have mentioned in the past post its acquisition of AOL and its pending acquisition of Yahoo makes come a sense for Verizon to pull its portal efforts internally, so the bulk of that revenue is now off of our P&L, it’s out of our guidance and our out of our financial projection, so that is impacting the year-over-year comparisons as well.

And advertising, you know you kind of go into Q1 which seasonally tends to be a low quarter anyway in this particular quarter we just saw and felt that some of the revenues we were to book actually got pulled into Q4 of last year, people were looking to accelerate their ads spend. So we saw some of that in Q1, but kind setting back, advertising is a growth business and we do see opportunity there and as we add to it to the scale of additional customers we kind of see that being a growth area for us as well.

Glenn Mattson

Thanks its helpful and any color, that’s been a few months now that the mobile app has been out, I don’t know if that was a broad release or if was kind of pre release not, perhaps do you have any early statistic on usage or anything on that.

Himesh Bhise

Nothing we can share with you at this time, Glen as you can appreciate some of that tends to be customer specific information, but also its complicated by the fact that it isn’t pre-release and it is tied to the overall phase deployments that is going on. So as soon as we can categorize and aggregate some of that information, we will be sure to share it with you.

Glenn Mattson

Okay great thanks and last thing would be, is there some significant hiring to get the AT&T portal ready and to get the launch ready now, are those same resources being used to convert the customers, are those assets now freed up to work on another projects and what is the status for that.

Himesh Bhise

That’s a good question. All the above, right I mean, so there was some work that was clearly very, very customer specific so you probably don’t need that, but a lot of it is going to be needed to continue the support this higher base of revenues and kind of keep driving and supporting that revenue trajectory. Some of it will be required to take this improved product and roll it out and present it to our other customers. And aside of portal, we continue to drive growth in each of our other areas and there are some shared components that we use across each of our product line and so clearly some of those resources will be supporting those growth efforts as well.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, great. Thanks and congrats on the launch and progress.

Himesh Bhise

Thanks Glenn.

Operator

Your next question comes from Marshall Senk form Rosenblatt. Your line is open.

Marshall Senk

Thanks very much. I just had two quick questions. one on the e-mail Bill you have talked about kind of the shift from traditional license to subscription, I was wondering if may be you could give us - obviously you are not going to tell us the number, but just give us some sort of way to think about kind of the force of the headwind that you are facing as that move happens? And then second for you Himesh, you haven’t really talked much about Cloud-ID on the call, I just wondered if you could maybe give us a quick update if there is anything bubbling up there. Thanks.

William Stuart

So I'll answer the question on the e-mail. On the e-mail where like a lot of other companies are trying to drive customers towards more subscription revenue. You still have customers who prefer to for accounting reasons to be able to use a perpetual license and be able to capitalize the costs associated with that. But overall, our goal is to drive more subscription revenue overtime.

Himesh Bhise

Yes Marshall, I mean what I would add- I mean you kind of used the word headwind, which I think is actually misplaced, because the vast bulk of our fee-based business is actually recurring. We do have some component of potential licensees in there. And that percentage will vary from month-to-month as Bill said based on the customers we happen to be selling to in their particular preference at that moment in time. So it moves a little bit around the edges, but doesn’t fundamentally change the growth trajectory of the overall e-mail business.

Marshall Senk

And then cloud-ID, just any updates?

Himesh Bhise

Right and then on Cloud-ID ,I mean we announced two new pay TV operator win on this call. So happy to say that we continue to make progress in that area. We have e-mail - as the space gets more complicated and sophisticated for our customers whether its newer devices or newer platforms that they needs to support and gives us an opportunity to continue to enhance the platform and also drive up-sell into the higher tiers of the platform with our current customers. So it's still growing strong, have to say.

Marshall Senk

Alright. Thanks.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you Marshall.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Himesh Bhise.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for being on the call. I look forward to updating you again on our next quarterly earnings call. In the meantime, we look forward to seeing you at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference on Wednesday May 17. Thank you and have a good evening.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.