Quantum's (QTM) CEO Jon Gacek on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Shawn Hall - General Counsel

Jon Gacek - Chief Executive Officer

Fuad Ahmad - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Shawn Hall, General Counsel. Sir, please go ahead.

Shawn Hall

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome. Here with me today is Jon Gacek, our CEO and Fuad Ahmad, our CFO. The webcast of this call, our earnings release and the quantitative reconciliation of any GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures discussed today can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of our website at www.quantum.com and will be archived for 1 year.

During the course of today’s discussion, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, opportunities and priorities; anticipated product launches and plans and future financial performance. We’d like to caution you that our statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We refer you to the risk factors and cautionary language contained in today’s press release as well as to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, including our most recent 10-K filed on June 3, 2016 and our most recent 10-Q filed on February 2, 2017. These risk factors are incorporated by reference into today’s discussion and we undertake no obligation to update them in the future.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jon Gacek.

Jon Gacek

Thanks, Shawn. Welcome to our Q4 fiscal 2017 conference call. As we did in each of the previous three quarters this year, we again delivered year-over-year growth and non-GAAP profit in Q4, resulting in full year revenue growth of 6% over fiscal 2016 and a $19 million improvement in non-GAAP full year net income over the prior year. This was the first full year of both year-over-year total revenue growth and profitability since Quantum and ADIC merged in 2006. I will talk briefly about our Q4 and full year results, Fuad will then provide more detail, and I will close with a discussion of our plans and expectations for fiscal 2018 as we build on our strong performance this past year.

Overall, our Q4 results were in line with our guidance as we generated $121 million in total revenue and $2 million of non-GAAP net income or $0.05 per share adjusted for the reverse stock split that went into effect in mid-April. Compared to Q4 of the prior year, total revenue increased by $1 million, while non-GAAP net income declined $5 million mainly due to lower royalty revenue and product mix. Despite this decline in Q4, non-GAAP net income for the full year improved by $19 million over fiscal 2016, as I previously mentioned. Data protection was a clear highlight in Q4, with total revenue growing 5% year-over-year, the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Branded data protection sales were up 13% over Q4 of fiscal 2016 driven by a 19% increase in branded disk systems product and related service revenue.

Turning to scale-out tiered storage, we generated $31 million in product and related service revenue in Q4, which was below our expectations and primarily reflected fewer large deals compared to the prior two quarters and the same quarter a year ago. However, even after the $2 million year-over-year decline in Q4, scale-out product and related service revenue for the full year grew $22 million or 17% over fiscal 2016 to just under $150 million. In addition, we believe our Q4 scale-out result is an aberration and not indicative of a negative trend. In fact, as I will talk about later in the call, we feel very good about our ability to continue to drive strong scale-out storage growth in the new fiscal year. We are off to a strong start in Q1. We have a solid sales pipeline. There are significant market opportunities for us to pursue and we will continue to expand and enhance our industry leading solutions portfolio and partner ecosystem.

In Q4, we generated $4 million in non-GAAP operating income and as I mentioned, $2 million in non-GAAP net income. For the full year, we delivered improved non-GAAP net income of $16 million or $0.46 per diluted share adjusted for the reverse stock split. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.10 per share in fiscal 2016 on a post-split basis. In short, from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2017, we generated a $19 million improvement in non-GAAP net income or $0.56 per share on a $29 million increase in total revenue. This demonstrates the positive changes we made in our cost structure over the past year and the leverage our financial model provides as we grow revenue.

Now, I will turn the call over to Fuad.

Fuad Ahmad

Thank you, Jon. Before I walk through our results, I would like to refer everyone to the financial statements and supporting schedules included in the press release and on our website. It will be helpful to reference those documents as I comment.

Now, turning to our results, starting with the revenue. Total revenue for the fourth quarter ended March 31 was $120.8 million, up slightly from $120 million a year ago. Branded revenue grew year-over-year, offsetting declines in our OEM and royalty revenue. Non-royalty revenue totaled $110.8 million, of which 93% was branded and 7% was OEM compared to 89% branded and 11% OEM a year ago. On a full year basis, total revenue was $505.3 million compared to $476 million for the same period last year, a 6% increase.

I will now walk through our results in more detail. Total product and related service revenue for our scale-out solutions was $31 million compared to $33.1 million a year ago. As Jon said, this decline was due primarily to a smaller number of big deals closing in Q4, including some in the video surveillance area. On a full year basis, total scale-out revenue grew by 17% to $148.4 million from $126.5 million in fiscal 2016. Even though total scale-out revenue for the quarter was below our expectations, we continue to drive growth beyond our traditional media and entertainment used cases as we recorded number of big wins in unstructured data workflows with both private and government customers.

We also continued to make strides in our video surveillance vertical, closing the highest number of deals in the quarter-to-date, which included our first surveillance sales win in life science and used cases. We also further expanded our certifications with video management software, or VMS partners. In addition, we engaged – we are engaged at a deep technical level in several large potential video surveillance opportunities globally. However, such projects have fairly long sales cycle and the result can be unpredictable in terms of projecting timing of closing such deals, which is why this part of our business hasn’t grown as fast as we would like. For scale-out overall, we continue to experience 70% win rates and a growing customer base, adding 85 new customers in the quarter and nearly 400 in fiscal 2017.

Turning to our data protection solutions. The business remains robust. Total revenue, which includes both branded and OEM product and related service revenue, was $79.7 million, an increase of $3.8 million or 5% compared to Q4 of fiscal 2016. This represents our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in total revenue. On a full year basis, total data protection revenue was $318.2 million compared to $308.3 million a year ago, an increase of $9.9 million or 3%. As was the case in the prior three quarters, our data protection revenue growth was driven by our disk backup systems.

Total product and related service revenue for disk backup system was $21.5 million, up $3.4 million from the prior year. On a full year basis, total disk backup system product and related service revenue grew from $73.2 million in fiscal 2016 to $84.6 million in fiscal 2017, a 16% increase. In Q4, we continued to see strong growth from our DXi6900-S Enterprise deduplication appliance. As a result, our win rates picked up to 65% and we added 25 and 125 new customers for Q4 and the full year respectively.

Total tape automation revenue, which again, included both branded and the OEM product and related service revenue was $40.2 million for the quarter compared to $44.8 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016. On the branded side, total product and related service revenue for the quarter was essentially flat at $34.6 million from the same period last year. Strong sales of our new scalar i3 and i6 tape automation products were the key revenue drivers in Q4. OEM tape automation product and related service revenue was $5.5 million in Q4 compared to $10.1 million in the prior year. On a full year basis, total branded and OEM tape automation systems revenue was $172.7 million compared to $189.3 million for the same period, again due largely to the successful launch of our new automation products, partially offsetting a substantial OEM revenue decline. Moreover, we continue to acquire new customers and maintain our 70% win rates. We added 50 new branded mid-range and enterprise tape automation customers during the quarter and approximately 250 for the fiscal year.

Turning to devices and media, our Q4 revenue totaled $18.1 million, up $5 million or 38% from Q4 of last year. For the full year, devices and media revenue was $60.1 million, a 33% increase over the prior year. Moving to service revenue, our total service revenue was $35.5 million in Q4, down 2% from $36.3 million in the same quarter last year. For the full year, service revenue totaled $144.3 million compared to $148.5 million a year earlier. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in service contracts for tape automation systems. Royalty revenue was $10.1 million, down 8% from $11 million in the same quarter a year ago. For fiscal 2017, royalty revenue totaled $38.8 million, down from $41.2 million in fiscal 2016, but still above what we had expected when we began the year. Royalty revenue continues to outperform our expectations, an indication of our belief that tape will continue to play a major role for us in long-term archiving and – as part of our tiered solution.

Turning to gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin was 43.3% in Q4, down 220 basis points from 45.5% in Q4 of fiscal ‘16. The decline was due to changes in overall revenue mix and decreases in both service and royalty revenue. On a full year basis, non-GAAP gross margin was 42.4 %, down from 43% in fiscal ‘16 for similar reasons. Now looking at expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses increased by $1.8 million from $46.4 million in Q4 of fiscal ‘16 to $48.1 million for the same period in fiscal ‘17. The growth was related primarily to R&D investments in our software defined storage platform, which Jon will discuss in a few minutes, as well as higher commission expenses related to higher branded revenue in the period. However for the year, our operating expenses decreased $9.2 million from fiscal ‘16, reflecting our strategy to optimize spend for near-term profitability given our capital structure. As a result, our Q4 non-GAAP operating income was $4.2 million compared to $8.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. More importantly, we recorded non-GAAP operating income of $23 million in fiscal ‘17, an increase of $19 million over fiscal ‘16.

Cash interest expense for the quarter was $2.1 million and $6.7 million for the year. We improved our cash flow from operations by over $20 million, generating $8.9 million of cash from operation in fiscal 2017 compared to $11.7 million of cash used in operations in the prior year. We also retired $1.5 million of our 4.5% convertible notes in the quarter, realizing a 5.5% yield to the company.

Finally, to sum up, Q4 was a solid quarter that closed out a year of strong overall performance and execution. That can be encapsulated in five key points; one, we generated year-over-year growth and significantly improved profitability in the year of ongoing industry disruption, two, we delivered our ninth consecutive year of scale-out tiered storage growth, building on our leadership in traditional – traditionally rich media markets and expanding our footprint in new verticals and use cases, three, despite continuing challenges in the data protection market, we turned around this part of our business, driving significant growth in disk backup system and extending our position as a market leader in tape automation, four, we delivered innovative new solutions and features for scale-out tiered storage, disk backup and tape archive, including new ways to leverage flash technology and cloud and finally, we secured a large financing package that addresses our November 2017 convertible debt and provides a stable, more flexible capital structure over the next 5 years. All this makes us well positioned for further success in fiscal 2018 and beyond.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Jon.

Jon Gacek

Thanks Fuad. As Fuad highlighted, we delivered on our overarching fiscal 2017 objectives, most notably generating solid total revenue growth and improved profitability, completing a new financing package and performing well across all product categories. As we have talked about for the past six quarters, the overall storage market is undergoing a lot of change and we are one of a handful of storage companies that grew this past year and we did so while delivering profitability, too. Fiscal 2017 was a key step for Quantum, not only in delivering overall growth and increased profitability, but also in positioning the company to take advantage of the changing storage landscape, continue to the next level of growth and create increased shareholder value. In fact, we have recently made several key announcements and continued to move forward on important initiatives that we expect will enable us to build on our momentum from fiscal 2017 and expand our scope of opportunity in fiscal 2018 and beyond.

First, we recently announced the results of extensive performance testing we conducted in 4K video environments that validated StorNext’s industry leading performance and formed the basis for a set of 4K reference architectures, both disk and flash based. StorNext is the foundation for our scale out tiered storage solutions and these architectures will help customers decide which configuration is best for optimizing performance level according to their individual needs, particularly in media and entertainment environments but also in other markets as 4K proliferates as a standard.

Another recent announcement was the introduction of our new StorNext 6 platform a few weeks ago. Providing a unique combination of industry leading performance and automatic, policy driven, advanced data management features, StorNext 6 is designed to help users overcome the challenges of working with growing volumes of high resolution content, 4K and beyond and enable them to capitalize on opportunities to re-monetize or repurchase – repurpose the content. Features include more efficient and cost effective ways to meet project performance demands, share and access content across geographically distributed teams and manage and protect archive content. This includes the ability to integrate third-party public and private cloud offerings in a StorNext management environment and also run embedded application, which are benefits we introduced in StorNext 5.4 last December.

Also, a few weeks ago the new partnership with Veritone, a leader in cognitive analytics, under the partnership, Veritone aiWARE, a hybrid on-premise and cloud version of Veritone’s best in class, cloud based artificial intelligence platform, will be offered as an integrated solution with StorNext. This combination will allow users to leverage the power of Veritone’s cognitive analytics, along with top cognitive engines in areas such as face detection, object recognition and transcription to extract new value from their on-premise video and audio content without having to move it to the cloud. As a result, customers that have made significant investments in their on-premise storage and/or have cost or security concerns about storing their content in the cloud will be able to take advantage of Veritone’s cognitive capabilities and analytics in a StorNext based solution.

These three announcements offer significant benefits across our tiered storage markets, not just M&E. However, I am talking about them in context of M&E because the recent National Association of Broadcasting Show, NAB, which is held in Vegas each year is where we have had the most conversations with the users about these announcements. The response there was tremendously positive and we have already deeply engaged with a number of customers regarding StorNext 6 and the Veritone aiWARE integration even though the actual product offerings won’t be available until this summer.

In addition, further validating the power of StorNext 6 in helping customers meet their evolving workflow demands, it won 2 top awards at NAB, NewBay Media Best of Show and Post Magazine Post Picked and there was – and was also a named finalist in the IABM Game Changer Awards. The NewBay Media Award recognizes technologies for innovation, future set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry and the Post Pick Award is given to a standout new product notably for its innovation. Finally, as an IABM Game Changer Award finalist, StorNext was selected not only for innovation but also for delivering significant operational and business benefits.

In addition to the three recent StorNext-related announcements, last week, we announced that Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., one of the top three video surveillance integrators in China, has agreed to become a Quantum value-added reseller and strategic alliance partner. This gives us greater reach into what’s expected to be the largest video surveillance market in the world by next year and also reflects our focus on expanding our partnerships with global system integrators and surveillance. I also want to say a bit more about the new software-defined storage platform that Fuad mentioned earlier. The platform we are developing will enable us to offer cloud native storage solutions for Kubernetes, Docker and other container environments where enterprise level persistence storage is a key challenge. This will expand our market opportunity and further differentiate Quantum while also improving our gross margin as we replace outside vendors with our own solution. We expect to launch our first product based on this platform later in this fiscal year. You can learn more about the open source aspects of this project at www.rook.io, that’s www.rook.io.

Finally, I want to touch on the process of reconstituting the Quantum Board of Directors. Last week, we announced the addition of Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to the board. Adalio and Marc have great experience that we look forward to leveraging as we drive Quantum forward. We expect to add the final new director in the reconstituted board soon and we also expect that person to have great relevant experience and a perspective on technology and storage.

Fiscal 2017 was a key turning point for Quantum as we grew total revenue, strengthened our balance sheet, enhanced our product portfolio and added multiple new partnerships to expand our market reach. Our strategy has been to take a balanced approach between delivering profitability and driving growth and making sure we meet our debt obligations. We have delivered on those goals. In doing so, we have positioned Quantum to have multiple avenues and different opportunities to grow and generate cash and profit, which has also given us a choice to make on how to best drive the company forward and create value for all our shareholders.

Therefore, as soon as the new board is fully in place, we will go through a comprehensive strategic review and take a detailed look at the market and its trends, our products and solution capabilities, our sales model, R&D roadmaps, expenses and areas of investment and our capital structure and make decisions on how to take Quantum to the next level and drive shareholder value. We have a great opportunity and a lot to work with and we want to leverage the experience and the insight of the new board to set our course and direction. When that process is complete, we will provide fiscal 2018 guidance and update our strategic direction for the rest of the year and beyond. In the meantime, our current expectation is that we will grow total revenue in Q1 driven by growth in scale-out revenue.

Now I would like to turn the call over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum.

Chad Bennett

Craig, thanks for taking my questions. So just relative to StorNext or scale-out growth, I think you indicated that this quarter was anomaly in terms of what you think the potential growth rate of that business is. And just because throughout this year, it’s been fairly volatile from a growth rate standpoint, I mean in the September quarter, you grew it north of 50%. But other quarters, it’s kind of grown 10% or 11%, the other quarters of the year. So I guess, how should we think about the growth rate of scale-out over the next year or two?

Jon Gacek

Well, without commenting on the rate, first. I think that we continue to believe and even as the year has progressed and we have communicated that StorNext – the concept of what we have of high performance, tiering and access is a solution set with a more and more broadening market opportunity. I think the fact that we have embraced the cloud is also a big asset. And the reaction that we have got with StorNext 6 in terms of strategic direction kind of further validates that. So, there is no question as we think about the company today that the market opportunity that exists for us in scale-out is the largest opportunity. But even within that, we have broadened out – in M&E, we have broadened out into new workflows. Surveillance, as Fuad pointed out, I think, a couple of times, it – the deals are very lumpy. They are hard to predict. They are big. And in other technical workflow, which I affectionately call just other, we have definitely shown that there is market there as well. So I think, Chad, a lot of it has to do with, candidly, how much money we spend. I think for sure, we have grown at a higher rate if we spent more money. We made a decision to spend, I don’t know...

Fuad Ahmad

$8 million or $9 million less.

Jon Gacek

$8 million or $9 million less than we guided, because we were very focused on driving profitability and refinancing the debt. We don’t feel opportunity constrained. I think win rates ticked up again. We are at 70%. So all of that’s to say, in the grand scheme, we think there is plenty of opportunity. It’s a bit of a function of how much money we spend, how much we are actually going to grow. Well, like I said earlier in the prepared remarks, we are going to go through a strategic review and we have added a bunch of capability even just since the end of the year. We are really excited about the Veritone partnership. You can think of that as a fourth pillar to scale out or we are adding intelligence to what we are doing. And we are going to sit down and go through all the opportunities and what we are spending money on and where we went ahead and I think we will be able to give you kind of the more detailed answer that you want to give. Having said all that, we have been doing this for a while and the strategy around investing in scale, I think is the key to growing in the future. And it’s a matter of how much and in which marketplaces. So we have got – I think our growth rates are 72%, 15%, 20% over the last 3ish years. I think 17% this year. Final thing I will say is growth companies, growth things like this are lumpy and I think your quarterly point is a great one. You land a couple of large deals in a particular quarter and it’s going to make a difference in this quarter. I think we had planned on having a few of those land and they are going to move out into this current fiscal year. I think I have said it and Fuad did too, we are off to a great start in scale-out for the quarter and the growth that we see for this quarter will be driven by scale-out.

Chad Bennett

Great. And then maybe one for Fuad. Fuad, can you give us an update on the new credit facility kind of where we are covenant wise, especially around EBITDA and kind of how we did in the fourth quarter?

Fuad Ahmad

Sure. So, we – obviously, when we did the deal, we went through a pretty arduous process, including a complete business plan view. As of now, we are meeting or exceeding all the metrics on which the debt was raised. So in terms of EBITDA cover, the normal step, we are well within the ranges, in fact better.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And then one – maybe one last one, I think probably for either of you, the $10 million in royalty revenue for the quarter was actually a bit better than one I was expecting, maybe you can step out a limb on that, maybe you can’t, but how should we think about royalty revenue going forward?

Jon Gacek

We talked about it. It’s interesting. When we go through our planning Chad, we basically put a haircut on that revenue on a go forward basis because primarily, the installed base that is using tape has been backup related, so we tend to have a decline in revenue stream. So I think Fuad is going to correct me here, but I think we did around $41 million?

Fuad Ahmad

That’s the year before.

Jon Gacek

The year before, we have guided to $34 million and reported $38 million.

Fuad Ahmad

$39 million.

Jon Gacek

$39 million. So the reason we do that Chad, is obviously, it’s a 100% margin. And if we – it’s hard to make up, if we turn out to be wrong there, so the thing that’s happening and this is a good thing, this is in Fuad’s comments. We see more and more media going into the scale-out like use case or the archive use case. And on a bit by bit basis, the media usage in a scale-out or an archive is much higher than it is in backup because in back up, the tapes get reused. In media, they do not. You put it there and you store it and it’s stored forever. So I think we are getting better at kind of understanding that, but the media guys don’t know where the – where it’s going to land. We can see it in our own business. We feel like we meaningfully moved the royalty for some of the large scale-out deals that we have done. And so we are tracking that closely. But I think you have to show some decline in a financial sort of model and we normally were in the high single-digits. And then we plan for it that way and then we have done better in the last 3 years or 4 years. So hopefully, that helps you.

Chad Bennett

Yes, it does. Thanks guys. I appreciate the answers.

Jon Gacek

Hey Chad, one more thing on that, as we are thinking about it, this also public, LTO-8 will come out this year. That’s a good thing. The bad thing is that the other generations will have one of their tick-downs in royalty. So generally, what happens is it ticks down and then it builds back up with a higher royalty rate on the new technology, just again as you are thinking about a model.

Chad Bennett

Got it. I appreciate the reminder.

Operator

Our next question comes from Eric Martinuzzi with Lake Street Capital.

Eric Martinuzzi

Hey, congrats on the FY ‘17 results, definitely a nice – paints a nice picture looking back the last 12 months. I wanted to specifically dive into the Q4 shortfall, though on the scale-out business, does this come down to one or two large transactions or is this a handful of mid-sized transactions?

Jon Gacek

I will start and Fuad can give more color. I think it’s a couple of things. I think it’s some larger deals that we are tracking and felt like we would close and it also has some smaller deals that are just in sort of the normal competitive or a push-type format is what I would say. We feel good about how we started the quarter, if that helps, but we continue to feel like our opportunity set is increasing and our win rates are going up and so that’s one of the reasons in answering Chad’s question, we feel good about the scale-out growing. But specifically, a few big deals and a handful of medium size, is that what I said?

Fuad Ahmad

That’s correct.

Eric Martinuzzi

Because I know normally, I mean Q1 you talked historically that’s been a good quarter for media and entertainment, was there anything macro or just more Quantum specific?

Jon Gacek

Basically, these deals when they get bigger, all about some of these re-architecting something and often times, we are just a piece of the solution, the whole solution. And we will be reading and reading it closely and we try to get executives active in those too, so we know where they stand. But it’s a great problem to have in terms of the opportunities. It’s a challenge when you – it’s still the size of that product line is, it makes things lumpy. So Chad pointed out well at the beginning, we can’t control when they all close. We will take them, though.

Eric Martinuzzi

And you did, just kind of shifting to the guidance, at least for Q1, there is many definitions of growth and there is 1% growth, there is 6% growth, does – do you see Q1 from where you stand right now, is this more like your feeling like Q1 should continue on average of growth rate that we saw in FY ‘17 or is it slightly better than a year ago?

Jon Gacek

We would normally give a range. But again, given this process that we want to go through with the Board, we are trying not to get too hung-up on guidance, but we wanted people to know that we expect to grow in Q1. And in fact, in January conference call, both Fuad and I talked about our trajectory on fiscal ‘18 was growth in both profitability and revenue, which is kind of the baseline of what we see underneath. So we will – again, as you know, we will know when we know. But we are off to a really good start. It will matter how we finish, that will answer the question you asked.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then I wanted to shift to the Board, this comprehensive strategic review, this is normally the kind of thing that is done in advance of a fiscal year, because it has, as you know, it has a massive trickle down effect, everything from how much we are going to put into CapEx, to sales compensation plan, to the extent this is going to be done kind of on the fly, I am just curious to know, what – we are going to have the final member of the Board of Directors, it appears by the end of the month, the timeline here to me would suggest something that probably, this person, whoever he or she is, it would be a kind of a 30-day to 60-day process post their arrival, which would really put us to kind of the end of Q1, which means we might not hear about the outlook for the year until around the time of the Q1 earnings call, is that a timeline that you feel is realistic or could this stretch out to the next Annual Shareholder Meeting in August?

Jon Gacek

I mean I think we want to drive it forward. We have got – we basically have four new directors to onboard, if you will. And we have already started that process to get people up to speed on what we do and have the details, if you will. So we are for sure, management side of this, we want to push it forward and get it as soon as it’s practical for everybody. And so the first step is to get the person onboard and then we will drive from there. So, we would definitely like to talk about it and especially if we are going to do anything different sooner than later, but I think as people come in – and we have created a lot of optionality on where we see growth and where the market is kind of rewarding us for winning deals. This unstructured data opportunity that Fuad is talking about, we saw that a little bit at the start of the year, but – which really broadened out in terms of use cases. So we want to go through that. We have got some great new industry expertise to leverage and we want to get that input and then come back out to you guys with – basically, I want to make sure we have guidance that is not just formulaic, but is tied to what we are actually doing.

Eric Martinuzzi

And then Fuad for the cash flow for Q4, I can’t recall when you gave the outlook for what you thought FY ‘17 was going to be, but I have $19 million to $20 million for the year on the cash from ops and it looks like we are coming at $9 million, what’s behind that, is there some issue in the receivables or was it kind of a number of different factors?

Fuad Ahmad

It was primarily actually receivable. Basically, some of the payments came in about $6 million or $7 million – about $6 million or $7 million later than we would have. And the other thing is that we have kind of instituted a much more, I must say conservative policy around how we do our payables. I think we – in the past, the company has been – as we were managing cash in anticipation of debt repayments or financing, I think we have kind of had liberal policies on how often we paid our vendors. We have tightened that up. I think we have a good relationship with them. We are buying a lot back and forth, so those have both been the factors.

Jon Gacek

Well, that’s to drive discounting, too. Our capital structure is better, so you see I think payables is down $5 million – $5 million or $6 million on a big business.

Fuad Ahmad

And just to kind of amplify on what Jon said about discounts, I mean I think you will see that manifest itself in inventory. Our inventory, while we carry on balance sheet, has dropped significantly and part of it has to do with us carrying less inventory, our vendors carrying more or they are investing more in our business. So I think that has long-term benefits to the company.

Eric Martinuzzi

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Alger with ROTH Capital Partners.

Brian Alger

Hi guys, good afternoon. A couple of questions, first you guys talked about growth in the first fiscal quarter here and having that driven by scale-out, should we infer from that, that you do not expect growth from the data protection side of the equation?

Jon Gacek

As we have talked about, we tend to not plan on that. We have an all year and we know we delivered on each quarter. It’s a combination of things, Brian. But first, in a math sense kind of way, if you can see what the revenue was last year, I think we did $118 million or $117 million, something like that.

Fuad Ahmad

$116 million.

Jon Gacek

$116 million. So mathematically, if one thing is going to go up and we are going to be in that range, the other thing will go down. Again, that’s how we were thinking about it. We are off to a good strong start on scale-out, so that’s the other factor. Both of us talked about it in our prepared remarks.

Brian Alger

Alright. I asked the question because it seems that those scale-outs been the bigger question mark this past fiscal year and that has been lumpy, it’s been – some quarters fantastic and surprises to the upside and this past quarter obviously, a bit light, but the data protection side, it seems to have been a little bit more consistent, at least over the past few quarters and I am curious if we haven’t improved visibility in that end market?

Jon Gacek

Well, it’s bigger, so there tends to be just more. It’s about two-thirds of the company. And when we think about the sales force and what people are more focused on, just you could use that roughly. The deals aren’t quite as lumpy as well. There is more run rate. There is more installed base. There is a bunch of factors that we are kind driving at smooth length. It’s interesting that we are – the way we are talking about it, scale-out was up 17% and data protection was up 6%. There is not – and on the branded piece, it was even up more because the decline was really in OEM. So when we think about the year, one of the reasons we talk about this as being such a baseline year for the company is the parts of the company that we really control and drive, branded versus the OEM and the royalty, we have had a really strong year, better than planned or more profitable than we planned. And I am reticent to go spend more money on data center. It’s not what we would plan on doing. But one of the things that Fuad and I have seen is that both being up the product portfolio aperture to have are all of our reps being able to tell the full story and have technologies that’s applicable to outside of M&E companies, like the autonomous driving or a university or a bank. It gives us more relevance in the account, and we see that benefiting us in bigger deals. The number of stories that we have where we went and called on one thing has an opportunity and expand it into other things, they just continue to increase. So I kind of went off to your question. I think it’s a bit of a lob numbers and installed base and it’s just a factual. Data protection as a segment in the market is going to continue to be under pressure just by these new architectures and so we are pretty pleased about the fact it grew 6%. We are also pleased that it grew – scale-out grew 17%, again compared to other peers and other people in the storage space. So we don’t see people putting up those kind of growth numbers, here we got something.

Brian Alger

Yes, it’s a well made point. And I guess, I got two questions then I will hop off. First, if we have any clarity in terms of the operating expenses, it’s one of the things you can’t control in the current quarter, [indiscernible] that’s going to be something that’s going to be flattish or increasing as you look to spend for growth. And then finally and this is maybe a bit of a big-picture softball for you Jon, but you had a number of developments over the past just couple of weeks, month or so between StorNext 6, Veritone and now this surveillance reseller over in China, is it just a matter of time before we see the inflection point or is it that need to actually spend in terms of the marketing and sales effort to reaccelerate the growth in that scale-out business, what’s going to drive the inflection point, I guess is the big-picture question?

Jon Gacek

Yes. I think having more access to more deals is the big inflection point, so all of those announcements are important. I think the thing that people have to remember is, we finally jumped the cows on – as our scale-out thing, our growth thing has grown enough and was gotten big enough that it can offset declines in other parts of the company. I mean, we replaced – if you think about it in terms of a replacement strategy, we replaced $3 million or $4 million of royalty at 100% margin and we replaced a significant amount of OEM revenue and that’s all data protection. So when Fuad and I look at it, at some level, you can see that inflection point. We are going to have – we are going to plan for that phenomenon again next year. What I mean by that is decline in royalty and further declines in backup for OEM. And so we have gone to a spot now where we think the additions are greater than the declines going out and that should give us leverage. On top of that, some of these big deals that we have been pursuing and these new relationships that we started, they are really hard to predict and nobody is going to forecast them inside of sales organization. So those items will drive the growth and will create the inflection point, we think. And I think surveillance, as anybody has heard us present surveillance is key and other technical workflows is also key because the market is coming to us there.

Fuad Ahmad

Just to answer your question on the OpEx, we expect the OpEx will be generally flat with just one caveat being the variable cost of – on the sales and marketing side on the revenue. But in terms of R&D and big portion of sales and marketing and G&A, it should be flat.

Brian Alger

Thanks guys.

Jon Gacek

Thank you.

Operator

I am showing no further questions in queue at this time. I would like to turn the call back to management for any closing remarks.

Jon Gacek

Great. Thank you. We appreciate people taking the time. It’s our fiscal year end, so we plan on getting our 10-K filed towards the end of the month and we will be at a number of investor conferences over the next 1.5 months and look forward to talking further about the progress. I really suggest you check out, rook.io. And as people often ask, what should we be looking forward from you guys to kind of tell where your growth is going, these announcements that we are talking about, these new partnerships and new routes to market are very important. So keep your eyes open on for those as well. And thanks very much for spending the afternoon with us. Talk to you soon.

