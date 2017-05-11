Papa Murphy & Holdings' (FRSH) CEO Jean Birch on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Papa Murphy & Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Mark Hutchens - CFO

Jean Birch - Chairman, Interim CEO and Interim President

Analysts

Andrew Barish - Jefferies

David Tarantino - Robert W. Baird

Will Slabaugh - Stephens Inc.

Mark Hutchens

Thanks, Ryan. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. Let me start by noting that our formal remarks and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Any such items, including guidance with respect to results for 2017 and statements relating to our future performance should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties.

I'd refer you to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which identifies important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our projections or forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of the date of this call and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Today's discussion also includes non-GAAP financial measures that we believe may be important to investors as metrics to assess the operating performance of our business. Our earnings release contains reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in accordance with the SEC rules and the release and reconciliations can be found on the company's corporate website at investors.papamurphys.com.

Here with me this afternoon is Jean Birch, Chairman of the Board and interim Chief Executive Officer here at Papa Murphy's. Jean will provide some introductory remarks about our company and strategy and then I will walk you through our first quarter results in detail, along with our fiscal 2017 outlook. Then we will open the call for Q&A. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jean.

Jean Birch

Thanks, Mark and thank you to everyone for joining the call today. We appreciate your interest in Papa Murphy's. Reviewing our results at a high level, revenue in the quarter was $32 million, representing an overall decline of 3% from last year's first quarter. A big driver of the revenue decline was the impact of domestic systemwide comparable store sales which decreased 5% year-over-year overall and included a 9.9% decline in net company-owned stores. While these disappointing top line results do represent an improvement compared with recent trends, this level of top line performance is unacceptable and we're focused on addressing it. In addition, we're even more focused on the prudent allocation of resources and are making tough decisions needed to balance short term profitability and cash flow while investing in the things that matter to the business long term.

In addition to top line pressure, first quarter EBITDA and profitability were negatively impacted, as expected, by the Q1 deficit of $8.3 million in our advertising fund. This difference is largely related to the timing of expenses incurred in conjunction with our 6-week national cable television advertising test which is funded by contributions made to the fund by franchise owners, company stores and vendors throughout the year. Because of the fund's net deficit position at the end of 2016, the Q1 impact was reflected on our P&L as additional SG&A expense. We expect this expense to largely reverse itself over the balance of the fiscal year as fund contributions are earned with no material full year impact on either SG&A or profitability. In addition, as previously announced, during the quarter, we recognized onetime costs totaling $2.2 million related to severance and restructuring which enabled us to reduce go-forward annual SG&A expenses by around $1.2 million.

Over the last few months, we worked hard to put our franchise partners' interest squarely at the forefront of our decision-making. As previously announced, during the quarter, we took action to rightsize and focus our business. In addition, we announced our first strategic refranchising deal, the sale of 6 company-owned stores. This deal closed last week and is representative of our plan to refranchise company stores to high-quality operators who have the capital and commitment to grow. We will continue to pursue similar transactions as we progress towards our goal of returning to a 95% franchise mix by 2020.

We firmly believe that engaged and thriving franchise owners are the key to success of any franchise business. After meeting with over 100 franchise owners at roundtable meetings in 8 different markets and talking with most company employees over the course of the quarter are open and honest dialogues centered on driving franchise owners' success. The outcome of these discussions brought forth our recently launched franchise relations pact. This pact will serve as the foundation for our franchisor-franchise owner relationship, one rooted in mutual trust, respect and our common destiny. We believe the ideals contained in the pact will help us strike the appropriate balance of franchisor leadership and local engagement which is the foundation of a successful franchise business. We see our role as one of service to and support of our franchise owners with a shared goal of profitability and mutual prosperity. Our near term strategies are designed to return the business to sustained growth and profitability and are tied directly to the success of our franchise owners.

One of the key drivers of our future success is effective and engaged marketing. We continue to believe there is significant opportunity to drive results in our existing business through increased marketing awareness, but increasingly see local store marketing as a key component of any successful consumer engagement strategy.

As you know, in the first quarter, we funded a national test consisting of 6 full weeks of cable television advertising. The campaign which focused on our core family customer and featured our high-quality products at what we believe to be an aggressive price point, increased our level of media relevance in most markets and we believe changed the trajectory of sales in the quarter. That being said, I'd say the overall results of the test were disappointing as we struggled to find one message or offer that resonated across our markets given the different positioning of the brand in well-established markets versus newer markets.

While results in some markets were quite positive, the campaign was less impactful in others. We continue to aspire to be a national brand. However, it is apparent that national advertising is not currently a solution for us. As a result, we will continue to look for cost-effective ways to increase awareness of our brand locally, including a refocus on local store marketing and additional digital strategies, including texting and social media.

The second key component of our go-forward strategy is to drive profitable sales will be a strong pipeline of product innovation. During the quarter, we tested our new XLNY product, an extra large, traditional New York-style pizza made with garlic bread, giant pepperoni, ground sausage and fresh grated Parmesan cheese on an extra large foldable, of course, New York style crust. We tested it at an aggressive price point and it was well received by our customers. We will continue to test this product at various price points to better understand how it might fit into our overall product portfolio and drive incremental transactions.

In addition, we continued testing value offers, allowing us to be more competitive in what remains a highly focused -- value-focused market. We offered a pair of medium 2-top pizzas for $5.99 each, on par with offers from other pizza competitors, but for our far superior quality product. And lastly, we sweetened these meals offers with our new Cowboy Cookie Dough; scratch-made cookie dough with oats, coconut, white chocolate chips and semisweet chocolate chips available for a limited time for just $5. We expect to maintain a robust new product pipeline for the future and look forward to sharing more about product innovation with you on future calls.

Finally, our third strategy aimed at driving profitable growth is improved convenience for our customers. On our last call, we talked about why we believe our product is uniquely positioned for success in delivery. We talked about how all pizza tastes best just out of the oven and since our customer bakes her fresh Papa Murphy's pizza at home, there is 0 degradation in product quality during the delivery process, unlike what you've come to expect with every other pizza delivery. Because of this, we believe that our product ultimately lends itself to delivery better than any other food out there, pizza or otherwise. And we announced the focused launch of Papa Murphy's delivery with Amazon's restaurant delivery service, Prime Now. 10 weeks in, we've learned a lot, all of which is encouraging and gives us greater confidence that delivery is a big opportunity for the brand. We expect to expand the Prime Now relationship and expect to announce similar relationships with other third-party delivery services in the coming weeks. And we continue to assess how best to integrate delivery into our robust ordering platform to ensure a seamless convenient cycle for our customers.

Turning now to development. During the quarter, franchise owners opened 7 new stores, including 6 in the U.S. As we look at the full year development pipeline and continue to solidify our refranchising plan, it's clear that although refranchising will ultimately serve as the catalyst for franchise development, in the short term, the refranchising of company stores is likely to compete with new store openings. So we're revising our full year new store openings to be in the range of 60 to 75 units and expect to refranchise at least 15 company-owned stores in the year. As a reminder, we do not plan to open any new company-owned locations this year.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Mark who will go over the details of our first quarter results and 2017 outlook.

Mark Hutchens

Thanks, Jean. The following results are for first quarter which ended April 3. Total revenue in the quarter was $32 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the first quarter of last year. The decrease in revenue was due primarily to a 5% discrete -- decrease in domestic system comparable store sales, offset partially by the opening of a net 30 new company and franchise stores and the company's net acquisition of 7 stores from franchise owners during the last 5 quarters. Franchise royalties in the quarter totaled $10 million compared to $10.5 million in the first quarter of last year, a decrease of 4.4%. This decrease was driven by the 4.5% decrease in comparable store sales at domestic franchise stores. At the end of the first quarter, the domestic franchise store count was 1,357 units compared with 1,378 units in the prior year quarter, reflecting 58 new domestic franchise openings, offset by 72 domestic franchise store closures at a net acquisition by the company of 7 franchise owned stores over the last 12 months.

Franchise and development fees in the quarter totaled $601,000 compared to $954,000 in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by fewer franchise new store openings in the quarter compared to the prior year quarter and lower forfeited, successive and transfer fees.

Sales at company-owned stores totaled $20.8 million, up slightly compared with the prior year quarter. Incremental sales from 34 net new store openings and the net acquisition of 7 stores from franchise owners over the last 5 quarters were offset by a 9.9% decline in comparable store sales growth in the quarter.

Switching over to expenses. As we have done previously, the company -- as we've discussed previously, the company store portfolio has had a lot of moving pieces over the last couple of years and will continue to evolve as we execute on our refranchising strategy. Over the long term, the strategy of accelerating key market buildout with the end goal of refranchising stores and retaining royalty annuities will leave us with a healthier system overall. In the meantime, the strategy continues to be a significant drag on near term reported results. So as I've done in the last few calls, I'll first walk you through the reported numbers and then I'll walk you through the results for a large group of core stores across 10 markets that have been unaffected by the changes in the CSD portfolio over the last 9 quarters.

We ended the quarter with 168 company-owned stores, flat to the previous quarter and reflecting a net increase of 33 stores compared to the end of the first quarter of 2016. Reported company store operating expenses in the quarter as a percentage of company-owned store sales increased by 320 basis points compared with the prior year quarter and totaled 94.3%. The increase was driven in large part by a 280 basis point increase in compensation and benefits and 150 basis point increase in occupancy costs, partially offset by decreases in the cost of -- in cost of goods sold, advertising and other operating costs. The increase in comp and benefits as a percentage of company-owned store sales reflects the increased shift of the portfolio to markets with lower sales volumes and continued labor inefficiencies associated with new store openings. The increase in occupancy was driven by both the portfolio shift as well as the deleverage effect of the comparable store sales decline.

Looking now at the 76 stores across 10 markets unaffected by the portfolio changes we've made at the company store division over the last 9 quarters. The first thing I'd like to share is that the comp sales performance at this subset of stores was broadly consistent with the overall company store portfolio. However, compared with the prior year quarter, total operating cost as a percentage of sales at these stores increased by only 230 basis points compared with the prior year quarter and totaled 88%. The most significant difference in performance between this subset of stores and the total company-owned portfolio was that the rate of cost of goods sold improvement compared to the prior year quarter was nearly 2x that of the portfolio overall. In addition, comp and benefit costs increased by roughly half the rate of the overall portfolio. As we execute our refranchising strategy over the next 2 to 3 years, we would expect the overall margins in the company store portfolio to more closely approximate the margins in this subset of stores.

Overall, stores opened by the company over the previous 9 quarters negatively impacted first quarter EBITDA by over $400,000 and reduced earnings per share by about $0.016.

Reported selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter were $17.2 million, including the previously mentioned $8.3 million ad fund deficit as well as the $2.2 million onetime cost related to severance and restructuring. Excluding these unusual costs, SG&A expense would have been $6.7 million or 20.9% of total revenue compared with $9.1 million or 27.5% of revenue in the first quarter of last year. The decrease of $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter was driven by $1.8 million in non-recurring expenses in the prior year first quarter, reduced headcount and a continued tight focus on discretionary spending.

EBITDA on the quarter was negative $4.9 million. Excluding the ad fund deficit impact as well as the onetime severance and restructuring cost, EBITDA would have been $5.6 million in the quarter or 17.5% of total revenue. This compares to $5 million or 15.1% of total revenue in the prior year first quarter. The increase year-over-year was primarily driven by lower SG&A costs, offset partially by the quarterly decline in comparable store sales. A reconciliation of EBITDA to GAAP net income is included in our earnings release.

Depreciation and amortization in the quarter -- expense in the quarter was $3.1 million, up from $2.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily the result of our investment in company-owned stores and e-commerce.

Net interest expense in the quarter was $1.2 million, roughly $50,000 higher than the prior year quarter due to increased borrowings on the revolver to fund the national media investment, offset partially by continued amortization of the term loan.

The reported net loss in the quarter was $5.4 million or $0.32 per diluted share compared to net income of $640,000 in the first quarter of 2016 or earnings of $0.04 per diluted share. The ad fund deficit and onetime severance and restructuring reduced reported net income in the quarter by $6.3 million or $0.37 per share. Excluding these costs, net income in the quarter would have been $900,000 or $0.05 per share.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 41.3% compared with the prior year quarter effective tax rate of 41.7%.

We ended the quarter with approximately $450,000 of cash on the balance sheet and net debt of $108.4 million, reflecting a net use of cash totaling $1.6 million in the quarter. Due to our funding of the national advertising test on behalf of the broader system, at quarter end, we had $4.4 million drawn on our $20 million revolver. We ended the quarter in full compliance with all covenants under our amended credit facility. We reported a final leverage ratio of 4.17x compared to a maximum permitted leverage ratio of 5.25x and reported an interest coverage ratio of 5.73x compared to a minimum permitted coverage ratio of 3.5x.

Based on our current growth plans and financial forecasts, we continue to believe that the expected cash flow from operations and refranchising and available liquidity under the amended credit facility and revolver are sufficient to fund our business and anticipated capital expenditures going forward within the financial covenants prescribed in our amended credit facility.

Based on current information, we're providing the following guidance for the second quarter of 2017 which ends on July 3 and updating our outlook for fiscal 2017 which ends on January 1, 2018.

For the second quarter, we expect domestic systemwide comparable store sales to decline in the range of low to mid-single digits. We now expect full year domestic systemwide comparable store sales performance in the range of negative 2% to flat compared to previous guidance of flat to plus 2%. We now expect full year domestic franchise new store openings of between 60 and 75 units compared to previous guidance of around 75 units and are introducing full year refranchising guidance of at least 15 units.

We're improving our full year outlook for selling, general and administrative expenses to approximately $28 million, including onetime severance and restructuring costs estimated at $2.6 million compared to previous guidance of approximately $30 million, including approximately $2.6 million related to onetime severance and restructuring. We're maintaining our full year EBITDA outlook of at least $24 million, excluding onetime severance and restructuring costs. We're improving our full year outlook for CapEx net of proceeds from refranchising and now expect that to be in the range of $3 million to $4 million compared to previous guidance of $5 million to $7 million. We're improving our full year outlook for cash flow from operations less CapEx net of cash proceeds from refranchising to at least $15 million compared to prior guidance of at least $13 million. We now expect our full year effective book tax rate to be approximately 43.8% due to the tax consequences of certain equity arrangements negotiated with former executives compared to previous guidance of 41.7%. And finally, we continue to estimate diluted share count of approximately 16.8 million.

With that, I will now turn the call back to Jean who will make some closing remarks before we open it up for questions. Jean?

Jean Birch

Thanks, Mark. Papa Murphy's is a highly differentiated brand, the core essence of which is a delicious, fresh product that provides a unique customer experience centered on the family dinner. We believe passionate and engaged franchise owners are the key to the success of our brand. Our recently announced franchise relations pact outlines the principles behind the successful franchisor-franchisee relationship, built upon a foundation of mutual trust, respect and a common destiny. These principles are driving our actions as a company as we lead the system with a focus on supporting and serving our franchise owners. Our strategic initiative, particularly effective marketing, new product innovation and increased convenience, are all focused on driving sales and profitability for our franchise owners. We believe that we now have the right team executing the right strategies required to return the system and business to sustainable growth and prosperity for all of our stakeholders.

And now, we'd be happy to answer any questions you may have. Operator, please open up the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question is from Andy Barish with Jefferies.

Andrew Barish

Could you maybe give us a couple of sort of technology updates on online ordering, what percentage you're seeing maybe. And then kind of what you got out of delivery and where that takes you, how much was incremental? Or is it still too early to tell on that?

Mark Hutchens

Yes. As it relates to online ordering, I'd say we're seeing results pretty flat to what we talked about at the end of last year. So that's 8% to 9%. As it relates to delivery, we're 10 weeks in. I'd say -- and it's a very small sample size, I'd say -- reiterate what we said in the script, what we see is reinforcing the opportunity for us. And at this point, we're seeing -- we think that they're almost entirely incremental given the newness of the test.

Andrew Barish

Okay. And then just in terms of the value offerings, how long did that run for in the 2Q?

Jean Birch

Yes. We had value offerings kind of as a key focus for about 4 weeks in Q2, although there's an overtone of value, I think, throughout the quarter. But we did test the 2 medium, 2-top for $5.99 each. The XLNY, we thought was at a very aggressive price point of $7. And then we had one of our standard offerings, the Cowboy which is a very popular -- one of our most popular pizzas and we had it on special at $10. So we continue to see that value as an important piece of the puzzle for us, but it was a focused test for a 4-week time frame.

Operator

Our next question today comes from David Tarantino with Baird.

David Tarantino

A couple of questions related to the overall health of the franchise system. If I look at the number of closings you've had over the last 4 quarters, it's over 5% of the franchise base and that's quite a high run rate relative to what you've seen historically. So I guess, could you comment on sort of how you're thinking about that trend and whether with the recent comp trends remaining negative in the first part of this year, do you think that the closing rate might accelerate as you think about the rest of the year?

Jean Birch

So David, I'll go ahead and start and then encourage Mark to weigh in if I missed anything. I guess the first thing that I'd say is that we always have closure. So there are good closures and there are closures we'd prefer not to have. And some of the closures that we're seeing are pruning of the business and may have been accelerated with some of the slowdown in the business. That said, the declining comp sales continue to put some pressure on stores that are on the bubble. And I'd say that our franchise base made up a lot of single-unit operators may put us a little more vulnerable when we hit these patches of low sales performance to being a little bit more vulnerable to store closures. I think to that end though, it does reinforce and certainly has us all working very hard on not only driving the top line sales number, but looking for additional ways that we can control cost and help improve franchise profitability across the system. Mark, did I miss anything?

Mark Hutchens

No, that's good. I think I would just reemphasize that last point. So we're focused on franchise profitability. We have, I'd say, robust metrics. And we look at it. We have a concerted effort to really improve the margins by going after not just costs in cost of goods sold, but in other things that they do. So we're looking at opportunities to really leverage the scale of the business to go out and negotiate deals with vendors that our franchisees will also benefit greatly from.

David Tarantino

That's helpful. And then I guess on -- you mentioned the franchise relations pact a couple of times. So could you elaborate on what that means? Is that -- are you making any concessions related to the financial terms or is this more of a qualitative agreement? Just maybe elaborate on what that is.

Jean Birch

Sure. So what -- the pact is basically a set of behaviors that we and our franchise owners have worked through that we believe are going to lead to the optimal results over time. And really, the foundation of it is a spirit of trust and respect. And basically, what we do is we look at, for example, the first one on the list for the franchisor behavior is to trust that the franchisee is deeply committed to the success of the brand. And the corresponding behavior on the franchisee's side trust that the franchisor has the franchisee's interest at heart. So it's much more qualitative. It is not a financial concession. It's how we expect to work well together, to understand that although we come at the business sometimes from different directions, we all want to be successful and will only be successful if we work well together. We can certainly give you a copy of it if you have any interest in seeing that. It's not a top-secret device of any kind. It's just a way of doing business.

David Tarantino

That makes sense. And Jean, do you think financial concessions might be necessary? I mean, if you think about some franchisees that might be on the bubble in terms of profitability and on the verge of potentially having it closed, are you at the point where maybe some concessions are needed? Or do you not think that's needed?

Jean Birch

I think, overall, although we have some closures that have picked up, we have a healthy franchise system, so I don't think that, that's kind of a core strategy that we need to contemplate at this time. That said, I think it's incumbent upon a franchisor to continuously look at the business model and see in what ways can we make it stronger and more predictable for our franchise owners. So in addition to all that Mark was talking about, we're also looking at the investment required to open a new store location. And although it's still pretty low relative to a lot of other restaurant concepts, I'm not sure it's at the level that it could be if we really sharpened our pencils. So we're going back working with franchisees and trying to decide what's important to our brand, how does the customer access it. If we contemplate in the future that we'd have more delivery coming through so people may not even see our asset, how much investment in the visual perspective of our asset is necessary and is there some value engineering we can do in the back of the house as well. So everything is on the table to try and improve the business model, but today, we do not have a crisis or an issue. We just want to be better.

David Tarantino

Great. That's very helpful. And then last one for me. On the refranchising program, you did complete one transaction, so congratulations for that one. So perhaps, could you just provide an update on what you're seeing in terms of demand for your company units. And I guess, the 15 -- at least 15 for this year doesn't seem like a big number. When do you think you'll see the lion's share of that activity kick in?

Mark Hutchens

Yes. So the first thing I'd say is that we're seeing pretty robust demand, not only from existing franchisees but from new potential franchisees from outside the system. So we're having a lot of conversations. We're just standing this up as a process this year which explains sort of the guidance that we've made where there's a bit of a ramp-up year. So we've gone out. We've had a lot of conversations. We're spending time really helping prospective new franchisees get to know the business. But given the size of the transactions that we're talking about, they just take a bit longer than selling 1 and 2 stores.

Will Slabaugh

I want to ask about national media. And you mentioned it was a little bit hit or miss depending on the market. So I'm curious if you could break that down a little more in terms of existing markets or maybe more core markets versus new. And then if that may be explains part of the comp differential between some of the company stores and your franchise stores.

Jean Birch

So let me start out with a little bit of -- on the first part of the question. Yes, it did impact locations that had never had media before, certainly saw the greatest impact. However, there's fewer stores in those markets than there were lower volume to start with. So although large percentages, not large dollars coming out of those. One of the other things we found well as is well is that the ability to craft a message that's appropriately resonating in each market is very difficult. We probably should have more education about who we're and how to use this in some of our less penetrated markets whereas that's not really the most resonating message in our mature markets today.

So one of the things that I've discovered or learned more about as I've stepped into this interim role is that we really do have markets that perform very differently. And given that we're trying to do a single message across all those markets, that clearly had an impact on the effectiveness of national media. And then frankly, on top of that, as you know, we just don't have any footprint in certain parts of the country that have a lot of population. So we got a lot of eyeballs in areas like the northeast that didn't have anywhere to spend their dollars, should they want to try it. So it may have just been a little bit too early for that particular strategy.

Will Slabaugh

Got you. And I'm also curious about pricing here recently. You've seen some pressure on wages, some commodities. I'm curious how your franchisees have been responding and how you've encouraged them to respond, given, obviously, sales pressures as well.

Jean Birch

Well, that's really at the core of the ongoing collaboration with our franchise partners, is what is value for our brand. And I would say that we're definitely moving to a perspective that a race to the bottom is not in anyone's best interest within this brand. So not only is it not right for the higher-quality product that we have, they -- our competitors, our pizza competitors, have much larger budgets and will always win that shouting contest. So we think that we need to reconsider what is a competitive price, what is a compelling price for the high-quality products that we offer and perhaps spending as much or more time on the quality and differentiating pieces of our offering as we do on price, may be a better strategy going forward.

Jean Birch

Yes, I think that's it. We appreciate your time today and look forward to talking to you again next quarter. Thank you.

Mark Hutchens

Thank you.

