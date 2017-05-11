Nvidia Unleashes Volta

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 10, 2017.

Nvidia unveils first Volta GPU accelerator for HPC and AI

Source: Nvidia

Last year at Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPU Technology Conference, CEO Jen-Hsun Huang unveiled the new Pascal GPU architecture during his keynote address. At the time, he showed only the first offering of Pascal for datacenter use, the Tesla P100. Although no mention was made of consumer grade graphics cards, the Pascal-based GTX 1080 would ship a couple of months later.

At this year's GPU Technology Conference, Huang again unveiled the latest Nvidia GPU architecture, Volta, during today's keynote. And once again, the first product will be the Tesla V100 accelerator for datacenter use. The V100 comes in two flavors. One is a mezzanine card (shown above) designed for interconnection to a server (and other V100s) via Nvidia's proprietary NVLink. The other is a double wide PCIE card.

The V100 is bigger, badder, more kick-ass, than the P100 in just about every way. It's a huge chip of 815 mm^2 and 21 billion transistors. But it manages to be more power efficient by virtue of TSMC's (NYSE:TSM) new "12 nm FinFET" process. I put that in quotes because I consider the designation to be blatant marketing hype, and so do most in the industry.

TSMC's so-called 12 nm process is just a slightly improved version of its 16 nm FF process. This is evident in the transistor areal density, which is about the same for Volta compared to Pascal. The main improvement appears to be in power efficiency, but that doesn't really deserve a unique node designation. Be that as it may, the V100 is an extremely impressive chip. You can read more technical details about it at Anandtech.

One of the unique features of Volta is the inclusion of 640 new Tensor Cores. The Tensor Cores perform specialized matrix operations. We've heard much about the threat of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) and the threat of ASICs for AI processing in general. This is Nvidia's answer, to simply co-opt the TPU into its GPU as a specialized but very useful sub-processor. For what the Tensor Cores do, they're incredibly fast, providing up to a 5x performance boost over Pascal.

The Tensor Cores are especially useful to boost performance for inference processing, a kind of AI operation. Nvidia claims roughly 3 times the performance of the P100 in inference processing. Nvidia didn't offer any direct comparisons with the TPU, but it's clear Nvidia has tried very hard to negate the advantage of the TPU and similar ASICs.

Last year, Nvidia announced the DGX-1, a supercomputer in a box. This year the DGX-1 has been upgraded to DGX-1V with Volta V100s and the new NVLink 2.0 that has twice the bandwidth as the old interface. There are also other new form factors, such as the DGX Station, a personal Volta workstation with 4 V100s rather than the 8 V100s of the DGX-1V.

More on Nvidia's Xavier, next generation processor for self-driving cars

During the GTC 2017 keynote, we also got to hear more details about the next drive PX platform, Xavier. During the presentation, Huang explained that the key to Xavier's performance is the Volta GPU built into it, which features Tensor Cores. It's the presence of the Tensor Cores that enable Xavier's power efficient performance.

Last year, Nvidia's Drive PX 2 got the industry moving on self-driving vehicle development, which went into high gear with the adoption by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) of Drive PX 2 for all its cars starting last October.

This year, it appears that Xavier will accelerate the deployment of self-driving cars. Huang announced a partnership with Toyota to bring a self-driving car to market by around 2020. I believe that Nvidia is so far ahead in processors for self-driving cars that the auto industry will more or less standardize on Nvidia as the processing platform. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), even with the help of Mobileye, is just too late.

Since Nvidia has followed the pattern of last year so closely, I have to believe that consumer graphics cards based on Volta are not far in the future. Nvidia expects to start shipping V100s in Q3, behind last year's time phasing for the P100, which was already shipping in small volumes in April. Probably, that means that consumer Volta cards will arrive in late in Q3 or early Q4.

Tesla starts Solar Roof preorders

Source: Tesla

Last week, Tesla had confirmed in its 2017 Q1 Update Letter that it was starting "pilot manufacturing" of solar tiles it plans to offer in the current quarter at, of all places, the Fremont factory. Volume solar tile production would move into the SolarCity Buffalo facility, now dubbed "Gigafactory 2" shortly afterwards.

Tesla now allows customers to pre-order solar roofs online. Tesla estimates that a typical solar roof installation (with about 35% of tiles actively producing power) will cost about $21.85 per square foot. The cost varies depending on the percentage of active tiles. For instance, here's a sample calculation of installation cost and energy savings using Tesla's online calculator

Source: Electrek

Tesla claims that its Solar Roofs will more than pay for themselves in energy savings and the all important tax credit. Tesla also claims that Solar Roofs are more durable than regular roofs, and warrants power generation and weatherization for 30 years.

The Solar Roofs are certainly more attractive than conventional solar panel installations. The big question is whether Tesla can really manufacture and install these roofs at the target price. And whether there's a market sufficient to warrant the scale of manufacturing of "Gigafactory 2."