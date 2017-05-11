A Closer Look At This Dry Bulk Company Reveals The Changing Market

Now, as fortunes are changing let's see why the coming month is important for Diana Shipping and what it says about the current and future market.

As we headed into a historic bear market for dry bulk shipping I used Diana Shipping as a proxy to illustrate the severity of the downturn.

Reliable indicators are tough to find in a market, especially shipping, but one has worked fairly well for me over the years.

Overview

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is a dry bulk shipping company with 48 dry bulk vessels consisting of 4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 3 Post-Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, and 23 Panamax vessels with a weighted average age of 7.88 years as of April 18th.

There are a few reasons I selected Diana Shipping as my proxy for dry bulk shipping. First, they are very forthcoming about charter contracts. Second, they typically have been dealing in time charters of approximately one year in length. These charters reflect current market rates and with the large size of their fleet lead to several charter contracts being updated regularly. Finally, their fleet is composed of a variety of vessel types making for easy examination of trends in those particular classes.

While this article is mostly about Diana it is also meant to provide an overview of the changing market for dry bulk. Other companies with exposure to dry bulk include Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ:EGLE), Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Background

Theory and confirmation are two different things. The historic downturn in dry bulk was predicted, in theory, based on a massive oversupply of vessels hitting the water and well ahead of collapsing charter rates. The confirmation came as rates responded to these bearish market conditions and companies were forced into loss making charters which would stay with them for months, sometimes years.

Spot market loss making charters are one thing since they are simply a reflection of a particular voyage. But year long charters in loss making territory are quite different as they confirmed that the market accepted the existence of a prolonged downturn.

But as the market is crawling its way out of the doldrums and with a massive amount of Diana's charters expiring over the coming month it might be a good idea to revisit this proxy.

Seasonality

First, a bit of info on how the upcoming contracts may be impacted by seasonal trends.

Not surprisingly, Diana's management scheduled a significant amount of expirations during what is typically peak season in grain cargoes which can be bullish for much of their fleet. This would give them a stronger starting point for negotiations.

In just the past week the Panamax segment, which plays a major role in grain cargo transportation, has seen a significant jump in charter rates.

Source: Allied Shipping Research

But according to Allied we haven't really started to see the effects of that peak season.

Allied reports:

With the iron ore and coal trades managing to show further strength and with the supply of tonnage holding relatively steady thanks to a much more manageable newbuilding delivery schedule, it wasn't long before we started to see this sentiment materialise within the market. At its most recent peak on the 29th of March the Baltic Dry Index surpassed the respective levels we were seeing back in 2014 and since that point has managed fairly well to continue to outperform what we have seen in recent years. What's more is that this outstanding performance has been upheld with minimal influence as of yet from the seasonal peak in grain cargoes, something that in turn points to the market still having fundamentals on the demand side that can provide the support to keep the freight rates at comparatively higher levels then what we have seen in recent years.

Therefore, we could see even more strength materialize over the coming month as grain cargoes begin to impact the market. So it would be wise to remember that this seasonal fluctuation, which occurs twice a year, is temporary and rates might be a bit stronger while these upcoming contracts are negotiated.

Expirations

Over the coming five weeks half of Diana's fleet will see their original fixed period contracts expire.

Source: Diana Shipping

Some do have options, which some charterers might attempt to exercise in the face of higher rates, but others might choose to renegotiate now and lock in another year of slightly higher rates as some expect the market strength to continue to build.

For example, if a charter expired in January but had an option to extend to April, the charterer would have been better off not extending and signing another year contract instead of exercising the option to extend since rates are now approximately 50% higher.

Upcoming Charters

One look at the top of the chart shows that recent charters negotiated in January and February came in quite a bit above pre-existing charters. For instance, the Capesize vessel, Santa Barbara, went from a $7,500 charter to $12,000 per day. The Calipso, a Panamax, went from $6,000 to $9,000 per day.

The market has strengthened quite a bit since early 2017 as illustrated by the Baltic Dry Index.

Source: stockcharts.com

Taking a look at specific indices such as the Capesize and Panamax, which is the concentration of Diana's fleet, shows a similar story.

Source: Allied

The latest data shows that a 1 year time charter for the Capesize class is averaging $15,500. The Panamax class is coming in at $11,000.

Turning back to the expiring charters shows a few Capesize vessels between $4,800 - $6,500 per day and several Panamax vessels between $4,500 - $6,500 per day. This shows approximately a potential 200% gain in Capesize rates for some vessels and a 100% increase for many Panamaxes based on current market rates. Remember, these expirations account for half of their fleet which means they are about to see a very large bump in revenue if all goes well.

With operating costs being relatively fixed, the increased operating revenue from these improved charter rates should positively impact the bottom line.

It is noteworthy that according to the 2016 20-F Diana had a time charter equivalent rate of $6,106 with daily vessel operating expenses of $5,196. Operating expenses do not include vessel financing.

Once again, there are two reasons this is important. First, it shows Diana's improving fortunes. Second, and more importantly, it illustrates the magnitude of the rate recovery in just a short period of time which should also be reflected in other companies engaged in short term charters or the spot market.

Vessel Values

While cash flow is crucial to a company's valuation there is another key component which is NAV (Net Asset Values).

In March of 2016 I wrote an article describing how depressed asset values due to excess shipyard capacity were impacting stocks. This excess yard capacity coupled with lackluster orders created a highly competitive environment driving down prices for newbuilds and consequently prices in the second hand market. Additionally, second hand prices were already being impacted in some segments due to a horrific downturn in rates. Rates received for vessels have a direct correlation to asset prices.

But now we are on the other side of the mountain. Rates are moving up, excess yard capacity is being removed from the market (slowly but surely) and asset values have been increasing. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in second hand purchases as owners attempt to position themselves to capitalize on a potential recovery by putting more tonnage on the water. This increased activity in the second hand market has also contributed to price increases.

Here is a snapshot for 5 year old asset values in the dry bulk segment.

Source: Allied

As noted earlier asset values are tied to rates being received for vessels, but also near term market prospects. As many know the crude tanker market has been under pressure since the start of 2016 with pressure expected to continue into 2018, so let's take a quick look at asset values there to better illustrate this point.

Source: Allied

Notice that crude tanker asset values have declined in the face of lower rates and a downturn projected to last a couple of years.

Final Thought

Recently, Diana announced a $70 million offering of public shares at a price of $4.00 per share. As part of the offering, entities affiliated with Simeon Palios, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, executive officers and certain directors, have agreed to purchase an aggregate of 5,500,000 common shares at the public offering price. The company stated that substantially all of the net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund the acquisition costs of additional dry bulk vessels, including two 2013-built Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels that the Company has agreed to purchase from unaffiliated third parties and one 2013-built Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel that the Company has agreed to purchase from an unaffiliated third party.

Typically, fleet expansion comes just ahead of what many perceive to be a prolonged upturn in the market as owners attempt to put as much tonnage on the water to capitalize on favorable conditions.

This is how I would interpret this move and it illustrates how Diana believes that a sentiment shift is taking place.

Conclusion

The point is that there are three main factors that contribute to how a market values a company. The first is obviously rates which determining operating revenue and free cash flow. The second is asset values. Third is near term prospects.

Right now, using Diana shipping as an example we can see how rates received for vessels compared to a year ago are set to dramatically improve.

We also see how asset values have been moving up since the prices of these vessels are often directly correlated to the rates they are able to command.

Finally, we have been seeing a more bullish sentiment take hold in the dry bulk segment which has been in bear mode for the past three years.

Together, these factors show changing fortunes not only for Diana but for the entire segment as a whole.

Now I'm not recommending to go out and buy Diana, let's be clear. I focus solely on macro analysis for the segment so I do not issue buy or sell recommendations for specific stocks. I simply choose Diana as a way to illustrate market dynamics for the reasons stated in the beginning.

However, if you are interested in recommendations I would suggest visiting Value Investor's Edge, where my friend and colleague, J. Mintzmyer, specializes in company specific analysis.

Thank you for reading and I welcome all questions/comments.

