This Is Great For Gold

More important data is on tap for later this week, and I expect it will indicate the same.

Inflation is great for SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) holders because it eats away at the value of the U.S. dollar. The alternative currency and asset (NASDAQ:GOLD) therefore achieves a higher value in dollar terms. Inflation was in the news and on the minds of investors today, with three data points reporting hotter than expected price increases, and so gold and the GLD ETF had a relatively good day. I expect more of the same to close out the week with more important inflation metrics on tap.

The SPDR Gold Trust was up for most of the day Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar declined for most of the day. The decline started early, some say on the firing of the FBI chief, but I believe the Consumer Price Index (NYSEARCA:CPI) data out of China and the heavy schedule of inflation data for the day played a greater role.

CPI in China was up 1.2% in April, year-to-year, ahead of economists' expectations for 1.1%. Producer prices were lower than expected, but still rose 6.4%. By 8:30 AM EDT we learned import prices increased 0.5% month-to-month in April, better than the 0.1% that was expected, and 4.1% year-to-year. Export prices increased 0.2% month-to-month, again more than expected for April, and a hot 3.0% year-to-year. Higher petroleum and industrial metals and materials prices weighed in favor of higher prices on the yearly comparisons. Import prices also benefited from 1.6% higher petroleum prices last month. Also, the shift of the Easter holiday into April this year from March may have played a role. Still, non-petroleum import prices were still up 0.4% in April, so it's feeling hot in here.

At 10:00 AM EDT, the Atlanta Fed published its survey of businessmen for their inflation expectations one year forward. As we expected, we saw an uptick to a 2.0% price increase expectation, from 1.9% last month. In my market preview this morning, I suggested inflation data today and this week could weigh against stocks if investors raise their expectations for the Fed rate hike schedule. However, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) was up 0.1% as I scribbled here at 3:45 PM EDT. The SPDR Gold Trust had fallen into the red slightly by the same hour on a late recovery of the U.S. dollar.

Still, later this week we receive Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index data for the U.S. Economists expect producer prices rose 0.2% month-to-month in April, after declining by 0.1% in March; PPI was up 2.3% year-to-year through March. Core PPI (excludes food and energy) rose 1.6% year-to-year in March; there is not a forecast for April. CPI is expected to increase by 0.2% month-to-month in April, versus a 0.3% decrease in March. On a year-to-year basis, CPI is expected to show an increase of 2.3%, versus a 2.4% increase in March. Core CPI is expected to show an increase of 0.2%, versus a 0.1% decrease in March. The price data indicates inflation is heating in my view.

Heating inflation is positive for the GLD security and for gold relative issues generally. When the value of the dollar is hampered, all assets valued in dollars are worth more in dollar terms. In a recent report, I indicated that the President's tax reform plan is stimulative to the economy; it is also stimulative to inflation if it causes consumer demand to heat, which it should. So this is great news for gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.