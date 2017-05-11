Oil Replacement Outlook In 5 Years Is Far Too Pessimistic

Amount of oil needing to be replaced in five years much less than projected.

source: Stock Photo

The assertions made by the IEA and OPEC concerning the outlook they have for oil replacement by 2022, where they claim the market will have to replace 30 million barrels per day because of lack of capital spending, is nonsensical for several reasons.

First, the majority of oil isn't subject to the need to be replaced during that time, making the baseline used to make the projections far too high. Once that is understood, then the current level of production from a variety of producers in different locations can be seen to easily offset the replacement needs over the next five years.

That, and the increased productivity from shale producers, makes the level of investment less than anticipated. Also, new offshore wells, and even higher cost oil from Canada has experienced significant decline in costs, which is encouraging them to increase production in the years ahead. All of this without having to find new locations to develop.

Why higher spending isn't required at this time

If you were to take U.S. shale production alone, it should easily be able to supply over half of the expected oil replacement needs over the next five years. Expectations are shale will add over 5 million barrels per day by 2022. It could be higher depending on what type of support oil gets during that time.

It has been suggested that shale will struggle more because of rising costs, but that isn't necessarily the case. The idea has been thrown around that shale hasn't improved costs by increasing efficiencies, but by pressuring companies working with them to lower fees in conjunction with the plunge in oil prices.

There is a little truth to that statement, but it's a ridiculous assertion for the entirety of the shale industry. Where cost inflation is happening, and will likely continue to happen once oil finds support, is on well completion part of the business. Drilling shouldn't experience cost inflation, and along with improved productivity, should offset any rise in costs when completing wells.

That means it should have no impact on the pace of production increases going forward. Shale producers won't require much higher oil prices in order to boost output through 2022.

Beyond shale, oil sands and offshore production has also removed a lot of costs out of the production process, with the sands cutting costs by 20-30 percent on average. There are some exceptions to that average, but as a whole, the outlook for oil sands is looking better, and that means more production in the years ahead. Canada now accounts for about 43 percent of U.S. oil imports.

New pipelines will accelerate Canadian imports, which should encourage more production as well.

Offshore costs have also dropped significantly, down by up to 25 percent, with an expected 25 percent more expected.

Financial Times gives a couple of examples of that. It pointed out Statoil's (NYSE:STO) Johan Sverdrup Arctic project, where "all-in costs, once thought to require $60 a barrel have come in at $25." It also pointed out the Mad Dog2 offshore project of BP's (NYSE:BP) in the Gulf of Mexico, where costs have plummeted to $9 billion from $19 billion since 2014.

Few are taking into account the growing interest in Argentine shale, where some of the majors like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) are investing billions to develop it.

The point of all of this is there is going to be a lot of oil and gas brought to the market over the next few years, and that is from existing projects.

Lowering costs allows producers to develop existing assets without having to find new assets to meet growing demand. This is another reason the assertions and fears made by OPEC and the IEA are unfounded.

Baseline used to make determination is wrong

The way OPEC and the IEA make their assertions on replacement levels was way out of line, which is why the projections are so meaningless.

They assume an annual decline of 5 to 6 percent, using 100 million barrels per day in production as the point to work from. This is where they get the need to replace 30 million barrels per day by 2022.

A more accurate replacement baseline for non-OPEC oil is closer to approximately 40 million. That means over a period of five years replacement will be closer to 10 million barrels per day. Even that may be too high, as transport fuel, which is a growing market, is being increasingly moving toward LPGs.

Taking all this into account, the idea the price of oil is going to soar because of failure to come close to replacing oil demand, is wrong. I think it could be a way for those countries to try to get more capital being spent in their respective countries, rather than a legitimate concern for that 5-year timeframe.

Conclusion

Concerns over replacing oil are way overdone. There isn't going to be a need to find 30 million more barrels a day by 2022 to meet growing global demand. At the high end it's probably going to be closer to 10 million per day, if it even reaches that level.

Lower costs are encouraging producers to further develop existing assets, and offshore projects started in the past are just coming online, which have already added to U.S. production totals.

What this means if the industry has bought time with what it already has because of increased efficiencies and productivity from existing assets. There is also the factor of U.S. federal lands being opened to producers, which will provide a lot more oil in the years ahead.

This doesn't mean capital expenditure won't need to be increased in the years ahead, only that it isn't as vital as OPEC and the IEA are asserting over the next five years. There is plenty of oil to meet growing demand, and when the price of oil finally finds support, it will encourage more expenditure in the future.

All of this is important to oil investors because if the OPEC/IEA scenario were accurate, it suggests a huge upswing in the price of oil over the next several years. That isn't going to happen in the way they're portraying, as I've proven.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.