Kroger Facing Tough Times Ahead

I don't believe that it takes some complex analysis of the situation in order to conclude the obvious, namely that the brick & mortar retail sector is facing some tough times. The focus however has been on non grocery chains, such as Sears. That seems to be changing now, and it is not necessarily due to the on-line trend, but mainly because of stiffening competition in the sector, together with a few other factors, including stagnated wages and shifting consumer preferences and expectations.

I realized it myself recently when I saw my local Baker's store being challenged by a new Fresh Thyme store. Baker's is a part of the Kroger (NYSE:KR) chain. Fresh Thyme is a much cheaper version of Whole Foods, closer to Trader Joe's in its philosophy. It is not a publicly traded company and it is in the process of expansion in my home town. Its most recent addition has been a new store, just a two minute walk away from the local Baker's store. Since then, I have to say that the sample costs alone that both stores are putting out in order to lure in the customers are likely to cut the profit margins of these stores to the bone. Furthermore, both stores are discounting select items for the same purpose. I personally find myself increasingly visiting both stores because of it, looking to take advantage of the different items being discounted, and I am sure that I am not the only one doing so, given how close the stores are to each other.

While the new competition has been great from the consumer's perspective, with the resulting lower prices starting to actually make a dent into my monthly grocery bill, fact is that on the other side of the equation there is declining profitability and revenue for the likes of Kroger. The numbers are already starting to tell this tale.

Data Source: Kroger.

As we can see, after five straight years of increase in net earnings, 2016 was a year when there was a decline. The fact that revenues increased, while net earnings declined is the key to this story. It is one of diminishing profitability as grocery retailers fight a vicious battle against each other in order to gain or preserve their footprint. It is likely to be a very costly battle, involving taking losses in order to fight for each and every neighborhood that they want to maintain a presence in. The only alternative to outlasting the competition and getting them to pack up and leave after years of strangling each other, is to pack up their own operations and give up the ground. It is the way I see the future of my own local Baker's store given the fierce challenge posed by the new Fresh Thyme store that just opened. Both cannot be profitable as long as they continue to compete. The only one gaining here is me and all other consumers in the area.

As bad as things may look at the moment, it will get much worse within a few months in some parts of the US. German-based Lidl is set to enter the US market this summer, with an initial opening of 100 stores on the East coast. I am personally familiar with this store, given that I occasionally spend my summers in Europe, where we rent an apartment, therefore live like the locals, which includes shopping for groceries. I personally think this store will be a formidable competitor on the US market. I saw in Europe how it adjusts to cater to local tastes and expectations from country to country. It is likely to hit the Kroger chains the hardest once it gets established, given that it more or less caters to the same consumer demographic and tastes.

The consumer base itself is changing in ways which is likely to make grocery chains less profitable. With median household incomes basically more or less stagnated for the past eighteen years or so, or arguably even worse, slightly declining, depending on how we choose to view the data, families can hardly afford to spend more on groceries.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

While incomes have not been gaining, the concept of healthier eating sure has been. It is what led to the initial success of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). The concept has been trickling down the income brackets over the past few years, changing consumer desires and expectations. Unfortunately, those improving tastes are not being accompanied by corresponding higher wages. Whole Foods is the initial victim of this consumer shift. As other grocery chains such as Kroger moved to offer more and more choices to the health-conscious consumer at a lower price, Whole Foods started losing out, which is why we are seeing the stock decline that is much-talked about by analysts.

Most analysts are failing to see the next step in this trend however, namely the loss of profit margins as grocers are increasingly being forced to offer higher quality at a lower price. Prices most definitely cannot increase, given the stiffening competition. If anything, prices will go further down, which is great for the consumer. For Kroger stock however, as is the case with other grocery chains, it means that the chart I provided above, showing declining profits, will see a continuation of the new trend year after year, with the stock of the company following suit, just as it has been doing lately. It will most likely not be a dramatic decline, but rather a long, gradual, grinding slide downwards, perhaps lasting as long as it will take to break many of the competitors, which is likely to take years, if not decades.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive regular notifications whem my new articles are published on topics such as commodities and macro trends, there is a "Follow" buton.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.