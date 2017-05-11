Seadrill: Get Out

The gambling stock that fooled many an investor is worth just pennies on the dollar now. Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) trades at just $0.60 today and is highly volatile. Volume is still around 5.7 million shares, too, so it tells me that investors are doing one of two things: technical trading, or gambling once again. If it isn't clear enough that investors should stay far away from this stock, the fact that it is down 82.25% YTD has to provide some color. This isn't a "buy on the dips" opportunity, and it isn't a deep value opportunity. This is a walkaway opportunity to put your money in other energy sector investments.

What Happens Next With Seadrill?

Offshore drillers recently hit five-month lows on the back of crude prices barely holding ground above $46/barrel. This week, the company just sold three jack-ups for $225 million to Shelf Drilling. These jack-ups were West Triton, West Resolute, and West Mischief. While this naturally adds to the current liquidity position of the company, it's going to cause the company to book a large loss on the sale of these assets in the amount of $190 million. This will be booked on the Q1 report, further contributing to the weakness of the upcoming report.

Yes, the restructuring will continue, as it should, and we did receive an update at the end of April as to how things are going. Seadrill exited a financial agreement with Archer Energy, which resulted in the cancellation of a $253 million guarantee. There were further actions taken, including an agreement to convert subordinated loans into subordinated convertibles, detailed below:

As part of Archer's restructuring plans the Company has also agreed to convert $146 million in subordinated loans provided to Archer into a $45 million subordinated convertible loan. The subordinated convertible loan will bear interest of 5.5%, matures in December 2021 and have a conversion right into equity of Archer Limited in 2021 based on a strike price of US$2.083 per share (subject to appropriate adjustment mechanics), which is approximately 75% above the subscription price in Archer's private placement on February 28, 2017.

There were some positive events that occurred in April, such as a contract with BP plc (NYSE:BP) involving the West Aquarius rig. That contract won't start until this time next year and is only worth $31 million, so we can't say this is of much help to the company in its current standing, and it makes sense why the stock didn't pop on this news. This just isn't enough, however, to ward off the overwhelming news from management back in early April that shareholders need to brace themselves for "substantial losses," as if substantial losses haven't already been incurred.

The key thing that investors need to know is that the timeline has been extended until July 31, and these "extensions" are often what happen in distressed scenarios. Shareholders get dragged on while the stock trends down, and any hopes of uptrends are quickly met with dilution as a result of management's restructuring plans.

On a different note, from a technical standpoint, one thing I've noticed is the reduced correlation this stock has had in recent months to crude oil prices than it had in the past. The R statistic is down to just 0.1, indicating little, if any, correlation to crude futures. A quote at the beginning of April from an analyst stated, "Day traders are the ones pushing the price up and down," and if you hop on any trading message board right now, there is a staggering amount of back and forth on the charting of this company. It's a penny stock, it's a gamble, and if you don't know the proper technical signals, you'll be steamrolled. This is, unfortunately, fair advice.

What happens now is that we wait for the earnings report at the end of the month to tell us what's the fate of the company. This is a fully distressed situation, and specialized investors are the ones dealing with this company now. This isn't a place for the faint of heart, and I strongly advise any retail investors that have not had experience in this realm to exit and shop for more quality investments, because equity holders are always at the bottom of the payout structure and will get burned. Right now, the Street is expecting an adjusted loss of $0.15/share, as if the actual bottom line figure even matters at this point.

The Stock, The Options, The Bonds

With the stock, you have to ask yourself what the reasonable course for it will be from now until July 31. That's not enough time for oil fundamentals to improve to a point where pricing encourages more offshore drilling contracts, and even if it did, they'd be awarded to more stable peers rather than distressed companies like Seadrill. The current downtrend will likely continue, and as we near the earnings call at the end of the month, we may receive some preliminary news on what might happen by that date.

Then, there's the notion that the current stock price, being as low as it is, is basically the price of an option, and that investors should look at the options instead of the stock. This is a fair assumption, as the costs are the same; the downside risk with calls just means investors will lose the principal, and with the stock, if it goes to 0, investors are only losing $0.60 per share. Here's the problem with options: the high implied volatility. Take a look at the May 19 calls and the June 16 calls. Trading for just a few cents on the dollar, implied volatility for strikes above $1 all exceed 350%. The $2.50 strike on the May 19 calls has an implied volatility of 672%. The stock would also have double twice for this to even occur. Puts, while having a smaller implied volatility relative to calls, are still high, mostly in the 185-300% range over the next two months' worth.

Options aren't the place you want to be, because if the equity wasn't a large enough gamble, this is makes the stock a timely gamble - and if more "extensions" occur, shareholders will be left with nothing. Thus, we turn to the company's bonds, perhaps the only reasonable place where an investor keen on distressed equities should look. The bonds are trading anywhere from 32-37 cents on the dollar, depending on which issuance you're looking at. The most popular issuance, of course, is the $1 billion 5.625% notes due September 15, 2017. There's been a small amount of amortization thus far, so $843.2 million remains on the principal balance.

There are no credit ratings from S&P or Moody's to even evaluate the bonds, but they are actively traded. Essentially, if the company files for bankruptcy protection and has to pay down debt, investors are going to be looking to scoop up these bonds at the large discount they're currently trading at, in hopes of being paid out first. However, the majority of the debt here is unsecured, meaning there's no guarantee investors will profit from these bonds. YTMs have been trending up to staggeringly high levels this year, too. After the earnings call on May 25, it'll be interesting to see where these bonds trade at and whether or not investors are more or less optimistic on these loans being paid in full.

I'll also include the default risk with this name, just for the reference of investors. A five-year CDS premium is trading at 311 bps, which is high by most standards. Notice how the default probability spiked in early April, when management announced that shareholders should be prepared for substantial losses. The current default probability is 7.26%, according to this model, making it one of the highest on the Street.

Conclusion

Bankruptcy is the likely result of the current situation. The Q1 2017 earnings release is due out on May 25, and it will likely provide another layer of transparency to the current situation, but I wouldn't expect it to bear much fruit. If it wasn't evident from my tone in this article, I'm rather pessimistic on this company's outlook and, as a result, offer the advice to current and prospective investors in the company to steer clear and to find other investments in the energy space - investments that are actually "buy on the dips" opportunities or deep value opportunities.

