Chinese Yuan Continues Lower In What Will Be A Long, Slow Move Downward

The Chinese yuan continues to move lower. My thinking is that this will continue over the next month to the further detriment of the Chinese economy; the deterioration in the currency has the ability to be both cause and effect for more economic contraction. Problematically, the country is massively leveraged-up with debt-to-GDP levels upwards of 260%. A very large chunk of this debt, some 30% of business debt, or 20% overall debt, is non-performing. The government is working to push these debts off bank's books. This is stalling the economy, and the markets are starting to move from this. The country's economy will continue to decline under the weight of this bad debt and its removal. The Chinese yuan will continue lower:

I never foresee a capitulation in the yuan in the future. The Chinese government keeps a very tight band on the currency. They allow a range on a daily basis; the range is adjusted every day. But there are times when money flowing out of the country far exceeds the ability of the range to be maintained. The government uses the massive Chinese reserves to keep the continuity of the range. But that is where the only real crux lies: the reserves are dwindling:

About 18 months ago, the Chinese foreign currency reserves were at a stellar $4 trillion. Since then, those reserves have dwindled by some 25%; in January, the level came exceptionally close to $3 trillion level of $3.008 trillion. Since then, over the past couple of months, the reserves have trickled up to $3.030 trillion. I am betting that it is an eventuality that the $3 trillion reserve level blows out and drops below. I am also betting that event happens a lot sooner than any Chinese government official would like to see happen; it would be a black eye for a proud nation.

The massive reserves were a buildup of the flows of money coming into the country from its trade balance. What the government did was just hold on to the excess dollars that were acquired from normal trade. This is where the term "currency manipulator" comes from. However, the trade balance has remained in place, but over the past couple of years, Chinese nationals have been selling yuan to invest outside of the country. The amount of funds going out has exceeded the trade surplus. The government has stepped into the market and sold off its dollars to buy yuan to keep the currency from moving outside of its daily band. That is where the reserve depletion occurs. The above chart is a short-term chart showing the most recent moves over the past couple of months. To put this into perspective, the below chart shows the currency movements. From this, you can see how the currency pushed lower dramatically and how the reserves were used to kick in and defend the daily band:

If you look at the reserves chart and you see the decline began in mid/late 2015. If you look at the yuan itself, it dropped like a rock in 2015 and has not looked back. That sharp decline was when the Chinese government made an announcement regarding flows from nationals out of the country, allowing for more investments; money left the country on the first flight out.

The economy in China is deteriorating to a point where it is very likely to enter crisis mode. To visually put this into perspective, here is a chart on the SSE, Shanghai's stock market Index (similar to the Dow 30 or S&P 500):

Whereas the rest of the world's equity markets are at, or near, all-time highs, the reality of China's economic woes are coming to roost. The stock market has been selling sharply, and all the while, interest rates are heading increasingly higher:

In an environment where the stock market is dropping, you would think the interest rate for the government's 10-year bond would be heading higher due to safe-haven flows. Nope. If you thought that, then you are looking at this backwards. What is happening is that the government's efforts to remove the zombie debt is actually being done by tightening credit. The government has put on restrictions for money to keep their real estate market in line as well as restrict lending to marginal companies.

By doing this, unintended consequences are taking place. First, Chinese nationals are investing in real estate outside of China. Second, companies that are in need of financing are being forced to pay higher interest rates; there is a rush to banks to get any kind of money, no matter what the interest rate.

Those variables are what is driving the money flows out of China. While the month of April may have seen a small move upward in the reserves, I doubt that is going to continue for May. The stock market is getting shaken. Money will start to leave the country faster and faster. These two will go hand in hand. As money gets tighter, interest rates will increase. The stock market will sell more with a higher and higher interest rate environment. That puts marginal companies over the edge making them more desperate for capital. It is a vicious cycle that has a feedback loop built in.

USDCNH is trading at 6.9100 - for visual, the above charts were displayed with CNH as the terms; the currency is quoted as USDCNH - I expect soon we will print 7.000. I expect that by the end of summer, the currency will be solidly inside 7.000 levels, and I doubt we will see the 6 handle again for some time to come, if ever a gain. Keep in mind, the Chinese government maintains a band. They typically do not let the currency go outside of the band. This move will be long and slow.

There is something else to note: The carry on this trade. You may not be enticed to go plain vanilla if you trade the short CNH. The interest rate differential favors the yuan over the dollar. That means if you carry the trade over the New York fix, hence the term carry trade, you pay the interest rate differential. The carry cost is based on average bank rates, but it is about a solid 1.00% if you compare the United States 10-year yield versus the Chinese counterpart. I'm not in to that sort of thing, so I trade options and have put on a risk reversal a few weeks ago selling USDCNH Puts over buying the calls. I have added to this position. I am going to continue to do that over the course of the next several months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CNHS, CNHUSD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.