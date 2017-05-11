Masimo Is A Terrific Company, But The Stock Is Fully Valued

Even after the sell-off, the shares trade at a pretty firm multiple, so we see limited immediate upside.

However, the share price has grown much faster than the underlying growth, and something had to give.

Masimo has unique products that set the company up for a continuation of years of steady growth.

We had a previous look at Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI), which is a terrific company producing non-invasive patient monitoring devices. Basically, what we said in that article was that the shares would have to cool down.

Well, that's what they did finally, after the first-quarter results:

Here are some of the results:

Revenue grew 8.8% (yoy) to $186.3 million, a beat of $2.16 million versus expectations (despite a large account, Saudi Arabia, cutting back from $8.1 million to $2.8 million)

EPS came in at $0.82 versus $0.53 a year ago

The earnings beat seemed substantial, but there was a one-off tax benefit. From the press release:

Included in the first quarter 2017 earnings per diluted share was a net benefit of approximately $0.25 per diluted share arising from a $0.27 per diluted share tax benefit from the new stock option accounting rule, ASU 2016-09, that was partially offset by the related impact of higher payroll related taxes arising from such stock option exercises and higher weighted average shares outstanding.

When the market digested this, the stock turned south quite rapidly, and despite the admiration we have for Masimo, we think this was long overdue. Basically, the company grows at roughly 10%. The official target is 7%, but the company has raised that to 8% after the cooperation deal with Phillips, per the Q1 conference call.

However, this is also almost the rate at which the share count grows, as it increased to 55.5 million in Q1, up from 51.9 million in Q1 2016. This growth is due to exercising stock options, although the company also received $27.3 million as a result of that.

The share issuance as a result of stock options isn't going to slow down anytime soon. From Masimo's 10-K:

At April 1, 2017, an aggregate of 16.1 million shares of common stock were reserved for future issuance under the Company's 2007 Stock Incentive Plan (the 2007 Plan) and prior equity incentive plans, of which 5.8 million shares were available for future grant under the 2007 Plan.

When asked why the company doesn't buy back shares with that money, management argued the following (Q1 CC):

If we find the right companies with the right future that we think will help us get a much better return on acquiring them versus buying our own shares we'll do that.

Perhaps this doesn't display a robust confidence in the company's own shares that shareholders might expect, but there is no reason for that, as it has been able to grow earnings per share quite handsomely. It's also noteworthy that Masimo does have a share buyback program with quite a bit of juice left. From the 10-K:

The total remaining shares authorized for repurchase under the 2015 Repurchase Program approximated 2.9 million shares as of April 1, 2017.

The company does have $348.8 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and generated $15.4 million of cash from operations (plus $27.3 million from exercising stock options).

The EPS picture is blurred somewhat by special items. We hopefully provide some clarity here:

In Q4 last year, Masimo Corp. received a large net benefit (from its partnership with Phillips) to the tune of $3.37 per share. Excluding that, EPS was $0.60 in Q4.

GAAP 2016 EPS (exclusive of the Phillips payment) was $2.22. Deducting the $0.24 from the new stock option accounting rule provides a 2016 EPS figure of $1.98, a 33% rise of 2015 EPS.

Q1 2017 EPS came in at $0.57, which was below the previous quarter and expectations, both at $0.60.

So the quarter actually disappointed a bit in terms of earnings.

Leverage

It is also instructive to assess the leverage in the business model. Do revenues grow faster than costs?

Masimo's gross margins are stable, as one would expect. The operating margins seem to be stable as well, at least from the last five quarters. From Morningstar:

For now, the business model seems to be pretty linear.

Guidance

The company changed its guidance for the year:

Revenue will now be $759 million (instead of $752 million)

The full0year weighted average share count will increase to 56.4 million (from 55.4 million)

GAAP EPS will now be $2.65 (instead of $2.30). However, it will include $0.38 in estimated stock-based compensation gain.

So basically, the company guides EPS at $2.27, up 14.6% from 1.98 in 2016. This is very respectable, given the considerable increase in the share count.

Valuation

At $2.27, the company is valued at 37x earnings, which seems pretty steep to us. It's also more than 7x sales and nearly 7x book value.

Conclusion

Masimo is a terrific company that is positioned for long-term growth. However, that growth is unlikely to materially exceed 10% a year, and whilst leverage could very well emerge in the business model, not a whole lot exists today. In the light of this, we see limited immediate upside for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.