Bankrate Returns To Growth: Can It Last More Than A Quarter?

Where is the operating leverage and how will the company's sites do in a mobile-focused world?

Thesis

With low interest rates here to stay for a lot while longer, banks and other financial institutions are competing fiercely to keep and retain customers so that they can earn interest and fees from them.

At the center of that race is Bankrate (NYSE:RATE), an owner of several websites that help consumers find banking, credit, and other related products.

Web-only businesses have strong operating leverage that comes from a lack of overhead and easy scaling, can be sticky if they give their visitors value that helps them rank in search engine listings, and have lots of room for growth and acquisition of related sites or competitors.

Company Introduction

Bankrate is a collection of 3 websites focused on the banking, credit card, senior, and personal finance niches.

The company generates revenue in two primary ways:

By selling display advertising like most websites do

And referring visitors to their many sites of partners that sell financial products and will offer Bankrate a referral fee for sending that visitor their way

The display advertising sector can be inconsistent. Revenue per 1000 displays of ad can vary from quarter to quarter based on demand and other factors, and people actually clicking on ads tend to drive much more revenue than simply displaying ads.

Recent Results

The company has struggled with profitability the past two years although it has been profitable in the past. It also appears the company is another "serial adjuster" which loves to adjust out certain items.

For the first quarter of 2017, the company reported revenue of $118.7 million, up 30% from the prior year quarter. Acquisitions did have an impact on this revenue growth so it was not all organic.

The company lost $.06 per share or $5.2 million.

The banking and credit card segments showed strong double-digit revenue growth while senior care struggled with a 6% revenue decline and negative EBITDA.

For the full year, the results look uninspiring but it is important to note that without a key impairment charge, 2016 would have been a profitable and much better year on paper.

Internet-only businesses can have great operating leverage, if they are able to get a ton of incremental customers without spending much money investing in hard and expensive assets to generate those customers.

RATE has been spending heavily on marketing to pump up their recent acquisitions and keep their core brands growing.

What these mixed results hide is that the company is adding real value by buying back shares when you wouldn't think they would be able to.

The below snippet from their cash flow statement from the last 3 years reveals that a sale in 2015 gave them a big cash bump, but otherwise cash from operations was used to fund the buyback and their acquisitions which are helping growth.

2017 Outlook

The company did not give a very detailed outlook but indicated revenue would grow to around $500 million and adjusted EBITDA would be up as well.

I will look for RATE to continue to ramp up their marketing. As rates rise and deposit products start to yield higher rates, there may be a boost in demand for many of the sites and services. Even if rates rise, the largest banks continue to battle for customers and should remain great partners for RATE's referrals.

Based on the revenue guidance, I think that RATE could earn over 20 cents a share in 2017 if they do not have any one-off charges or acquisition expenses. This is what their continuing operations earned in 2015 and last year had a one-time charge as mentioned.

The share count should fall to 81 or 80 million as the company bought back 8-9 million last year and I see no reason why they would not do something similar.

Valuation-wise, the company trades at about 2x revenue which is pretty low in the growth stock universe. Analysts think they can earn much more than I do in 2017 and based on their estimates the stock trades at 14.5 times.

I think the stock looks much more expensive than that, though. I do not have much faith in their business model as it seems they have a lot of costs related to referrals that they cannot remove and am not sure how well their model works on mobile platforms. Advertising rates may also come down across the board as more users browse on mobile where monetization is tougher and newer.

Conclusion

RATE has a nice niche carved out but I see little to like here other than that they appear to be growing again and delivering some value to shareholders via repurchases.

The valuation is not compelling relative to the growth rate and the company does not appear to have much of a moat other than being strong in a few search engine results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.