Hannover Re's (HVRRF) CEO Ulrich Wallin on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hannover Re (OTCPK:HVRRF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Ulrich Wallin – Chief Executive Officer

Roland Vogel – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Vinit Malhotra – Mediobanca

Andrew Ritchie – Autonomous

Kamran Hossain – RBC

Jonny Urwin – UBS

Ivan Bokhmat – Barclays

Frank Kopfinger – Deutsche Bank

Ulrich Wallin

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, also from the Hannover team. I’d like to welcome you to our Conference Call presenting our Results for the First Quarter of 2017. As always, I’m joined by our CFO, Roland Vogel. Given that today we also have our Annual General Meeting for shareholders. We are holding this call rather early in the morning, but we do hope that this will not cause too much inconvenience for you.

I am pleased to report that Hannover Re enjoyed the results in the first quarter of this year, which are fully supportive of our guidance for the entire year 2017. The top-line grew adjusted for foreign exchange rate by 5.9%, which was entirely driven by our P&C business and here in particular bond structured reinsurance business written by our advanced solution practice.

The net income and EBIT figures broadly inline. This figures recorded a year ago for the fourth quarter of 2016 and therefore are supportive of our expectation to reach group net income in excess of €1 billion for the entire year. The book value per share through the increase by 3.6% and nevertheless the return on equity remains well above our minimum target and stands at 11.6% on an annualized basis.

To put these figures in perspective, I would like to mention the following aspects, which are significant for the development of our business in the first quarter. Firstly, we achieved an excellent result from our investment, which is 7.3% higher than for the first quarter 2016 and this is based on the development of our ordinary investment income, not of the development of the realized gain.

Second, our Property & Casualty business was significantly impacted by the change and that’s so-called Ogden tables in the UK. This change meant that a lump sum settlement on bodily injury claims, the discount reduced for future cash flows have been changed from 2.5% to minus of 0.75%. The fifth change is also applicable to outstanding claims from previous year, it means that these claims increased significantly and as a result of this the loss reserves have be increased accordingly.

At Hannover Re, we have booked additional loss reserves to these changes into account of €125.6 million in the first quarter. In the course of the year, we do however expect this number to increase as additional changes in reserves are received from our clients and also the reserves on new claims will also increased to the extent let’s say all in respect of lump sum settlements for bodily injury claims.

We have these claims mostly on our UK motor excess of loss business. We have the right to business excess of £5 million and enjoy a market share of 15% on those layers only. We have no involvement in any lower layer. Developments such as the changes in the Ogden rates are on the other hand one of the main motivation for holding reserves which are above the actuarial best estimate, which are based on past claims experience.

We were therefore in the position to offset the impact from the Ogden rate changes by releasing reserves, which are redundant according to the various actuarial calculations. Considering the high-level of reserves we are holding on our UK motor excess of loss portfolio, this year that we would be able to do the same with the expected further increases in the claims due to the Ogden rate changes.

On our life and health business, we recorded an excellent regard on our financial solution business, which is partly recorded on the other income and expenses line because the treaties are deposit accounted. On the other hand, we saw again a negative impact from our legacy U.S. mortality business. The result of the first quarter for our life and health business is therefore a little below our expectations. Nevertheless, it is still supportive of an EBIT in excess of €350 million for the entire year.

On this note, I would like to hand over to Roland, our CFO, who will explain these figures to you in more detail.

Roland Vogel

Hey, good morning and thank you, Ulrich. As usual, I will try to keep my comments brief. This is should be rather easier this time as the Q1 results do not include too many materials, one off effect was mentioning. I would also like to take this occasion to point out that together with our Q1 results, we have also published our SFCR reports for the full year 2016 for the first time, which provides a lot of additional qualitative as well as quantitative information on top of the solvency ratio, which – ratios which we have already published together with our year-end results.

You will find them on the company website where we have published the two mandatory reports for the German entities and SE, the parent company and our German subsidiary, Eunice Ruck. As a former subgroup Talanx, we are not required to prepare an SFCR report for the Hannover Re group. Nevertheless, we voluntary decided to comply and publish the report for the group as well, since we think it’s value – it’s a valuable source for information for our shareholders, and it also provides added to facilitate any comparison with our peers. The favorable top line development in the first quarter of 2017 is entirely driven by our P&C business group whereas Life & Health shoulders more declining gross premium.

Overall, the premium development is in the range we have been expecting for the full year. Net premium increased by 4.3% adjusted for the currency effects, the retention overall was rather stable and compared with previous years. As already mentioned, we are highly satisfied with the investment income, especially because the increase compared to last year is driven by the strong ordinary income.

Other income expenses increased mainly due to the strong profit contribution from our Life & Health business solution segment FAS 113, the U.S. GAAP rule, requires a significant part of this treaty is to be looked according to the deficit accounting method. Due to the inefficient and limited risk transfer, and the profits from these contracts therefore, show up in the other income lines of the P&L. Just for the sake of complete this year, the tax rate is in line with the expected range.

On the next slide cash flow continues to be very positive, driven mainly by good results on the underwriting as well on the investment side. Assets under own management increased to roughly €42 billion. In the first quarter, FX effect had a positive impact of almost €170 million, rising valuation reserves of around €230 million and on top of a positive cash flow.

On Slide 4, if we look at the capital side, we feel very comfortable with the low level of outstanding hybrids, also because it gives us significant flexibility to issue more. We’ve explained that before. The shareholder’s equity increased by 3.6%. On the right-hand side of this slide, you can see, that the change was driven by the asset valuations of the currency translation, partly offset each other on balance other – in the first quarter of 2017.

Therefore the increase is mainly driven by the positive earnings contribution. For the P&C segment, on Slide 5, P&C gross premium increased by a remarkable 11.3%. On an FX adjusted basis, this is mainly driven by the successful new business written by our structured reinsurance team and fully in line with our reporting on this year’s January renewals.

Additionally, we have enjoyed healthy demand in property lines in several regions around the world, also leading to further diversifying growth. That was partly offset by reduced premium income here in our home market in Germany. Net premium earned increased favorably by 8.8% adjusted of currency effects on that basis. At 6.2% of net premium income, the major losses were again below the budget in the first quarter. The underwriting result is on a good level as the combined ratio of 95.6% comes in below the full year maximum target of 96%.

And in the previous years, we stuck to our standard practice and did not release the major parts of the unused large lots budgets and kept it as IBNR for the remainder of the year. One should bear in mind that the increase in structured reinsurance business generally leads to a higher command ratios, as the lower risk transfer justifies also lower margins.

Moreover, profit recognition happens conservatively, usually backloaded, which is the reason that the initial combined ratios for the new contracts are booked remarkably above our 96% target, and so this inflates a little bit the combined ratios. Regarding the Ogden rate change, Uli has already commented on this rather extensively. Overall, based on the fact that we absorbed the effects from the – from Ogden within our existing IBNR, the confidence levels of our reserves should be slightly down compared to year end 2016, but definitely still in a very comfortable level.

Apart from the Ogden – the runoff reserves on balance did not include any other major effects and aim in usual slightly positive. Ordinary investment income was slightly ahead of expectations mainly driven a by a strong contribution from private equity and real estate. Realized gains were rather low. And the result of normal portfolio maintenance, which means that, as in the past, we did not actively harvest unrealized gains from our fixed income portfolio.

Other income expenses decreased to minus 24%, mainly driven by negative currency effects this time. Altogether, net income for P&C segment at €215 million, up by 5% compared to an already good first quarter in the previous year.

Major losses were significantly higher than in the very benign first quarter of the previous year. However, the net loss from loss catastrophe and manmade events in the first quarter was still below the expected level therefore, roughly €30 million in unused budget will be carried forward for the remainder of the year.

Five losses made it onto our large loss list. In Q1, the most significant event being Cyclone Debbie in Australia at the very end of the quarter, as Debbie occurred only just before the closing of the books. The €50 million net loss is an early estimate and, therefore, especially by the time when we set it up, included a remarkable level of uncertainty. Nevertheless, we feel still comfortable with this estimate, especially as any increase should be covered by unused Q1 budget and would hence not affect the Q2 budget, just to make sure we don’t foresee that right now.

You might also be wondering why the relief from recession seems to be rather low for Debbie, this is due to the fact that a significant part of this loss originates from proportional treaties and our facultative book, and these are not covered by our key quarter share vehicle.

On the next slide you can see that most lines of business, sorry, showed healthy underwriting profitability. The main contributor to the good underwriting result in the first quarter was Continental Europe, where we did not record any sizable large losses. Additionally, the combined ratio of our global cat business, as well as a specialty lines in our facultative book, were favorably below the MtCR.

North America impacted by a series of tornadoes and a rather large property loss. Worldwide treaty business also affected by larger losses, namely the Wi-Fis in China and Cyclone Debbie. This slide also demonstrates what I already mentioned earlier. The structured reinsurance block has a high MtCR so that the growth of the business lines of that business impacts the combined ratio without affecting the economic profitability.

In Life & Health, gross written premium decreased slightly by 1.7%, adjusted for currency effects. New business production was favorable in most areas and only the discontinuation of larger volume, single premium business in the UK enhanced annuities as well as some financing business in China is also masking this positive trend.

Overall, the premium development is within the range which we are expecting for the full year. The result of our legacy U.S. mortality business is below expectations. Uli mentioned that already. Apart from this, profitability is good, and particularly, this is true for the financial solutions business. Given that the underwriting result of the slide also includes the income from funds withheld, it’s worth mentioning that income from funds withheld declined by €12 million due to the discontinuation of the already mentioned financing treaties.

As explained earlier, the significant improvement in the other income and expenses can be explained by the increased results from treaties recognized according to the deposit accounting methods, with a contribution of nearly €50 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to around €15 million in the previous year. Currency effects in the first quarter were rather negligible, both in this and the previous year.

Looking at the EBIT margin is by reporting category only mortality, mobility did not meet the target, which is, obviously, driven by the U.S. mortality. The development in financial solutions continues to be very positive. Net investment income was in line with our expectations. And just for the sake of completeness, the effect from our month core derivatives was a plus €1.3 million in the first quarter.

Looking at the investment, the development in the first three months is very satisfactory, with investment income above our return expectations for the year. Despite the lower yielding fixed income portfolio, ordinary investment income increased favorably. This is – or this was predominantly driven by the strong contribution from our private equity portfolio, where some distributions or where distributions are generally not allocated equally throughout the year. This time, we received some significant amounts in the first quarter. Additionally, the return from our real estate investments was again helpful in the low yield environment. Realized gains, on a normal lower level, as we continued our policy of maintaining unrealized gain instead of actively harvesting them. The development of impairments and depreciations, as well as the change in the fair value of financial instruments did not include any effects that I should be commenting on.

Overall, the return on investments was 3.1%. And even if that includes some one-off effects, this is making us very confident that we will – or should achieve the full year target of 2.7%. As the development of interest rate and spreads was rather moderate in the first quarter, variation reserves moved only slightly compared to the year and increased to almost €2 billion, which was mainly driven by the listed equity portfolio.

The next slide shows the usual overview of how the different asset classes contributed to the ordinary investment income compared to where we are invested. On the right-hand side, you can see that we kept our asset allocation more or less stable in the first quarter. On the left-hand side, it illustrates the very strong performance of our private equity portfolio and continued positive contribution from real estate. As I have just explained, the 14% from private equity is expected to trend down to a more – towards a more normal level over the course of the year.

I think that concludes my remarks. And as usual, the target metrics is for you, Uli.

Ulrich Wallin

Thank you very much, Roland. If the target metrics, I think, confirms a good start into 2017 financial year, most profits targets being achieved. Also, it’s noteworthy again that the return on equity target is well outperformed and particular also the return on investments is significantly higher than we have been expected. Also, quite notables that, again, we have hit the growth target on the property-casualty line, so there is some growth back in the business after 2016, where the top line was developing more sideways.

We then come to the treaty renewal at 1st of April or, to be more precise, January 2 until the 1st of April 2017. You can see that we have up for renewal, €964 million of premium, which dropped by 4.9% to €970 million. The main reason for this drop is basically twofold: one, we had relatively large motor quota share in Japan, which was purchased for solvency relief, necessities and no longer necessary that was discontinued. And secondly, on the U.S., we had a treaty that was rolled into another broader treaty, which on balance, we didn’t lose any premium income there, but, of course, with this rolling in, the treaty was not renewing it 1st of April, and hence, it’s not recorded here, recorded as discontinuity.

Otherwise, treaty renewal 1st of April reflected prevailing competitive market. Business renewed is traditionally, in particular, our Japanese business, but also some business from other territories, such as Australia, New Zealand, Korea and North America. In North America, we have pretty much seen a continuation from what we have seen at 1/1, so market still competitive, particularly on the property side, some modest further rate decreases. However, stabilizing trend clearly visible. In Japan, outside the motor treaty I already mentioned, we saw moderate softening on the property side, but we saw some significant rate increases on the liability excess of loss programs, and this is due to the fact that the Japanese liability market has suffered in the past some pharmaceutical liability losses, which came to notice and for the reinsurers, basically over the last 2 years, and this has resulted in some significant rate increases.

So that in Japan, outside the motor treaty, we have been able to report some satisfying growth of our business. On the property catastrophe business, we saw slight decrease in volume, which again was the reason for – that the market has been relatively soft, and some streamlining of buying from major clients, which purchasing more global covers and broader covers and also part of their coverage is on a multiyear basis. This, in general, is a more efficient way of reinsurance buying. It’s not necessarily only positive for reinsurer, but it helps a lot of reinsurers because the larger of reinsurers could provide capacity in all territories and basically also all lines of business.

Aviation pricing pressure remains intense, even though there are some hesitation or further decreases on the direct airline business. But on the non-proportional business, which effectively last year pretty good results, due to lack of losses, further rate decreases are the norm. On the Marine business, overall, we’re quite happy with our Marine portfolio, even though that it continues to reduce in size a little bit due to our very disciplined underwriting policy there.

If we come to the guidance for 2017, it is entirely unchanged. Premium income, we are now expecting growth in the low single-digits. We’re quite confident that we will actually achieve that.

Return on investment, 2.7% is – I mean, certainly, the first quarter is fully supportive of that; same is true for the group net income. If it comes to the dividend payout ratio, if things stay calm and we are not seeing any major events either on catastrophe losses or major losses nor in the capital markets, so that overall results remain in line with expectation and markets remain competitive and soft, we will most likely also pay a special dividend for the year 2017.

If I look at the individual lines of business, we continue to expect on the target markets, growth in North America and some reduced premiums in Continental Europe. You can also see that we expect, on both areas, results to move light for the entire year to quite profitable results in North America-wise due to the competitive nature of the Continental Europe business. Unfortunately, it will be optimistic to assume that the 80 combined for that business that we have seen in the first quarter will prevail for the entire year.

On Marine, Aviation credit surety, overall results should be all right, and we expect to earn some cost of capital for the most part. Same is true for UK and London market and Ireland that’s however under the purview that the Ogden impact is being absorbed by reducing the redundant loss reserves for the year. Definitely, of course, not be limited to redundant loss reserves from the UK, but we will also probably – I mean have to look at loss reserves from other areas, which are particular redundant as the actuaries calculate.

Facultative, there has been some relocation of some business from facultative to our direct business, therefore, we see reduced income what we expect like we have seen in the first quarter, good profitability. Virtual treaty in structured reinsurance should earn cost of capital. We put here negative profitability on the property cat business. This is based on the modeled and expected losses, which would probably be combined ratio in the high 70s, which would not be sufficient to cover the cost of capital. However, if losses development has developed as we have seen in the last five years, of course, we actually combined ratio here will be very favorable, but that will not go on forever.

I’ll then go to the Life & Health business, you can see that we expect flat premium income, and that the profitability will be driven by the financial solutions business. That continues to show new business on a contractual basis. However, the majority of these transactions are not recorded as premiums under IFRS accounting standard, and therefore the volume is not a very good indicator of the new business developed.

Longevity, we expect to earn the cost of capital. I mean, this business line is pretty new, and it’s probably written over the last seven years or so, particular when it comes to the pension block and the only the oldest ones are getting really into period where the risks can actually materialize. Our mortality business, we unfortunately also for the entire year have to expect under IFRS to see through the negative impact. Nonetheless, we expect that for mortality, the overall EBIT margin for the entire year will be significantly higher than what we have seen in the first quarter. And mobility is the kind authorized, even though it will be challenged to come to the 6% EBIT margin.

Coming to the final slide, you can see that we are still very confident that we will at least safeguard the level of profitability above €1 billion in the short-term, and that in the medium-term, we expect that we will be able to increase our profitability of our business. On the P&C side, this is largely based on the expectation that as results gradually get worse and/or a major catastrophe may occur, we will see some changes in the market, which we feel we are well-positioned. So profit from the short-term is the high level of loss reserves should help us to maintain acceptable and stable, underwriting earnings and also – I mean, we have some tailwind from terms and conditions of our intersectional caveat.

On Life & Health, due to the positive development on our financial solutions business, we expect that already, in 2017, the EBIT should be excess of €350 million, and we have seen very positive trends here on our newer business valuations. Investments, in absolute terms – is seeing the developments. In fact, I mean, some in-depth analysis into our investments has shown that following 2018, we can expect that the yield of the investments will not drop any further. In the medium-term, there is some glimmer of hope here that actually we increased volumes that we expect to see, will also result in gradually increasing investment income.

This brings us to the end of our presentation, and we are – we’d be very happy to answer your questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is of the line of Vinit Malhotra of Mediobanca. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Vinit Malhotra

Yes. I think – so just one thing. On the outlook on the life side, just if you remind us, is today’s missing the – or rather the slight weakness in the ING book continuing? Is it causing you to be a little more concerned? Or it still very bullish about the financial positions coming in very early – or earlier than we earlier thought? So if you just comment a bit more on the life part, that will be very good. Second question please, on the FDR. We have noticed in the – so, first of all, thank you for voluntarily providing that.

In the underwriting result by line, there is a workers’ comp material loss there. Is that a surprise? Because I thought at least in the U.S, Hannover Re was very strong in workers’ compensation. And last question please, if I can, one, the last comment you made on the running really pressure going away next year onwards, is that because of the relisting that was mentioned in the Investor Day? Or is that just the fact that you felt a little better or how – what do you think it’s driving that? Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Vinit, the last question was on the special dividend?

Roland Vogel

No that was – the running yield, sorry.

Vinit Malhotra

Running yield, running yield…

Ulrich Wallin

I leave that to you, Roland.

Roland Vogel

I will take that, yes. Sorry I think I can start with that. As we mentioned, and we try to explain before, the reinvestment yield, as we usually present them, are the theoretic reinvestment yields, which would resolve if we would invest exactly the new money exactly where the old money is invested, so – and the difference between that has become remarkable. On the other hand, you should also have – bear in mind that 50% of our portfolio is invested in U.S. dollars. We have seen increasing yields in the U.S. dollars, so in – so that has an impact. Moreover, we have also continued to invest a little bit more in the alternative asset classes, as was presented, so in our projections, I can say, whether it’s – 1 or 2 years down the road, 2.6, or 2. 7, but so overall, the actual – and also expected reinvestments, as we are looking forward, do result in the running yields to stabilize where we are.

Ulrich Wallin

Okay, then I’ll take the question on the life side. I mean the first quarter, in fact, little bit disappointing from the U.S. mortality, but there was a major hit that we have seen, that we’re stayed quite bullish for the entire year. Of course, first and foremost, due to the advanced – sorry financial solutions business, for the year, it seems to be coming in at even a little bit stronger than expected and also some new treaties, which are close to being finalized. But also, we have seen a very positive development, which also should contribute to the profitability in Asia, particularly in China. We have written some new very traditional treaties quite sizable that is on the back of the vitality initiatives that we are doing this South African comp company. But our Latin America business is growing very traditional business actually a lot of that is actually annual business, is growing double-digit at this point in time and also our French business, so we expect that those non-U.S. traditional businesses will see an increase in contribution of profitability throughout the year, and coupled with the financial solution business, which is largely U.S., but not entirely U.S., and the fact that the remainder of the year on the legacy U.S. mortality business will not be great, but it should be live it better than what we have seen in the first quarter. We still believe that we will be comfortable about €350 million for the year.

On worker’s compensation, well, I mean workers’ compensation you’re right on a proportional basis, both within personal limit as well as cat. I mean this is a line where we just strengthened the loss reserves because we could – because other areas of the U.S. liabilities do not lend itself so much to strengthening of the loss reserves at this point in time because the developments in the triangles are quite positive.

So I mean it’s difficult to defend the reserves. That’s not the case in workers’ compensation excess of loss because it’s actually quite a long tail line of business.

Vinit Malhotra

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We are now over the line of Andrew Ritchie at Autonomous. Please go ahead Andrew, your line is open.

Andrew Ritchie

Two quick questions. First of all, during the quarter, you entered the Lloyds market with your purchase of Argenta. I wanted to just give a bit of color around that? Does that complete your long-term health ambitions to get a presence at Lloyds? What you think of the group benefits? Does it starts to materially affect all contribute to earnings? Obviously, is a tricky time in the Lloyds market as far as pricing is concerned.

The second question is a bit of a technical question, I’m afraid. If I look at the SFCR, the difference between best estimates, Solvency II normalize reserves before discounting and your held reserves is something like €4.5 billion. Obviously, that’s a larger number than the roughly €2 billion difference between best estimate and held reserves. You talked about in the past, should I compare that to? Is just a reflection of the fact that the definition best estimate is quite different between what you would design as your margin versus how it’s defined as Solvency II? Thanks.

Ulrich Wallin

Well, I mean, on Lloyds, I would say the then tax efficient, is basically filling our endeavor to end market. We feel it’s rather, I mean, low risk entering the Lloyds market because once we have at our disposal the majority of system capacity of the agenda as indicated this point in time. With the purchase we only getting 21% share that underwriting capacity. It will contribute most likely from the third quarter onwards because that’s when we expecting the closing of the transaction. And on the SFCR, I would hand over to Roland.

Roland Vogel

There is – in fact, I expected that – Andrew, I must admit I think we have prepared here the presentation of our IFRS quarterly results. We are not fully prepared to comment on every potential question on our presentation of the solvency reporting. The reserves you mentioned, I think you mentioned, the €4 billion. It’s a bit speculation on my side. You should, of course, bear in mind that the best estimate liability will include also discounting as well as redundant reserves, but we are not fully prepared to answer that question now, and I would ask you that we can back to that offline.

Ulrich Wallin

The only thing I would say is the difference between the reserves recognized and the Solvency II and the IFRS, it’s not only the redundancy, but it also the discounting term because on IFRS, of course, we are not discounting loss reserves, entirely not discounted.

Andrew Ritchie

Yes, separately sorry, on Page 64, but anyway we can return back to that. Just on Argenta, you have the right in any future underwriting years to increase your participation, is that the case? If you could go to 100% if you wish.

Ulrich Wallin

Well, not quite 100%. I mean there are some being said left tenancy rights, so we have – we would have to buy them out in the auction. But we could get to the year, I mean, to around 70% without too much of a problem, which gives us great flexibility. I mean, of course, we can also set up the special purpose vehicle syndicate if you want, but those are why we bought it to gains those options. In the short-term, I mean Argenta is largely short year business, so the risk of under reserving. This is not all that high-end attractive as to the syndicate.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Okay. We now over to the line of Kamran Hossain of RBC. Please go ahead your line is open.

Kamran Hossain

I have two questions. First one, just on life business, we’ve seen I guess mortality improvement in the UK begin to deteriorate. Can you talk about whether you factor this into the numbers? Or whether we should see this in your numbers at all? So that’s the first question. And the second question, just on the Ogden reserve, when we think – your overall reserve buffer should we simply strip that €126 million plus the remainder ounce of that reserve buffer? And what impact does this have on capital. Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Well, I think the entire effect we have on the reserves is, of course, then subject to the calculation at the end of the year by the actuaries. But if you just base it on the calculation at the end of 2016, then yes, that’s the answer. I mean you should strip out the €126 million. As far as the UK mortality business is concerned, we are not very heavily involved in that, I must say because we feel that the market in the UK is very, very competitive and, therefore, we have only some business outside one or two direct areas, which we support. We only have some runoff business there, which is actually – had a benefit of higher rate, I would say.

In recent years, we haven’t driven new mortality business in the UK mainly because of the competitive nature of that business and some of the treaties are placed for 100%, and we are not very keen on doing that because we’d like to have the ceding company having skin in the game and have retention.

Kamran Hossain

I probably phrased my question quite badly, I was actually trying to get out, is there any positive for your longevity business in the UK with mortality improvements deteriorating, does that benefit your longevity business in the UK? Sorry badly phrased question from me.

Ulrich Wallin

Well, on the longevity, of course, it should have a positive impact. As I said, the result of that is not seen in the short-term because as I’ve explained on previous call, I mean if you write one of those extension blocks, in the first, say, seven, eight years, we expect that we will pay out the pensions on most of the pensioners. Because only if you go like 10 years down the line, when is the average age say, 70 in business at 80 I mean we will not payout the pension on some of pensioners and that’s, of course when the risk really soft. We are not yet in that phase, and so we would not take any benefit in our reserving on those kinds of trend at this point in time.

No, probably shouldn’t say it because there’s a little bit of a competitive question here, nor at this point in time, we take any of the reduced mortality improvement into account when we price the business.

Kamran Hossain

Okay, that’s fair. Thanks very much.

Operator

Okay. We are now over to line of Jonny Urwin at UBS. Please go ahead Jonny your line is open.

Jonny Urwin

Just a couple of quick ones for me please. So just on the Ogden change, thanks for that description, it’s very comprehensive. I just wonder if you got any thoughts on how pricing in the XOL insurance market will develop in the UK from here. Also, just a quick follow-up on the workers’ comp, specific disclosure and the non-disclosure I was a little surprised you strengthen reserve, just given I thought claims inflation trends are very positive in the U.S. anymore color there would be much appreciated. Thanks.

Ulrich Wallin

Well, I would on workers compensation, the tail of the business is actually long as I said and the claims are actually developed into the non-proportional business, probably rate which is you can consider a little bit higher than the actuaries believed some time ago that particular for regional account workers compensation. Then of course it depends what you do with this triangles because – some of the business has the both period say, 20 year.

So a little change in the triangle, and the factor that you put in for the further development is relative significant effect. And as I said, on the other U.S. casualty business, we always try to make absolute sure that we have the very conservative reserving approach. We use this observed with somewhat higher claims than expected to change the factor and that’s really resulted in the change in reserves.

Pricing on Ogden, I mean we have an anniversary, established, of course, one group on Ogden that looks at the development of the loss reserves and tries to come up with a new best estimates, but we also have, of course, the pricing group that works on the pricing going forward.

If I just look at the advised losses that we have seen up to now, and I’d referred that largely to the underwriting years 2013 to 2017 because those are the ones that are mostly impacted. We’re already have seen on advised losses more than doubling, due to the Ogden claim. So what our client advised has already doubled. I mean I should say that prior to the Ogden claims arriving, we had the advised loss reserves from our clients and advice paid claims on underwriting year 2013 and following were only 27% of our overall loss reserves. So 73% were IBNR.

So, in theory, we could just absorb the increased advisers within our IBNR. But you can see this doubling in the advanced losses may point to doubling in premium, but this is, of course, a bit premature to come up as a definitive figure. But clearly, on the upper layer, I mean the loss load is increasing significantly, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the final analysis would point to expected losses on those layers at least level.

Jonny Urwin

Thank you very much. That’s great.

Operator

We are now over the line of [indiscernible]. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good morning, thanks for taking my question. So The first one is a Harland’s you said that’s after the Ogden impact. Your conservatism was slightly lower than before, so very comfortable, but lower. I’d like to understand what’s your strategy going forward? Are you going to be able to rebuild this buffer going forward? Or are you still have constraints in terms of increasing conservatism? And the second is on credit and surety because I see on your slide that your expected profitability is, I would tell you with plus and minus. But I’d like to understand what your view on the claims environment going forward in this particular line of business. And what you see after primary insurers cutting a lot of their exposure? Is it improving in your view in terms of environment there?

Ulrich Wallin

If I may comment on the redundancy level. As you also mentioned, ended to go, one should assume that the confidence level will be impacted by the Ogden rates triggered use of redundant reserves. I think – so on one hand, we mentioned that before varies times we’re at the upper border. Anyhow, so there was not too much room for additional conservatism. So if you now ask will be able to kind of restore the previous level, but of course, it also depend a little bit on large losses by the end of the year. If that stays very, very low, so we might be able to restore some of that.

Overall, I think we have added to redundant reserves are quite some years and it would not be a concern if that is not the case. It would even make our auditors a bit more happy than they were. So – and again, we’re talking about a stock of €1.9 billion. And number, we mentioned here is not that high up to now. In that regard, we still feel very comfortable.

Roland Vogel

Well, on the credit and surety business, I mean, overall, relatively positive. I mean we had losses in the past years from some of the emerging market credit business that on those treaties, and on the trade credit side, terms have improved for the benefit of the reinsurers, so we are expecting better results here very clearly because I mean actions being taken both by same companies as well as reinsurance terms. We’re still cautious on the surety business to do its longer nature of the original policies. I mean it’s basically for the duration of a project. I would say some of the emerging markets we have seen improvement in the economic conditions, which, of course, health year. But also, I would say that – I mean if I compare the terms and conditions on the credit surety, to those that we have enjoyed in 2009 and 2010 and maybe 2011, of course, I mean they are not really as good, therefore we put the plus/minus.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Okay. We now go over to the line of Ivan Bokhmat at Barclays. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Ivan Bokhmat

Hi, good morning. You’ve mentioned quite traditionally in your outlook statement that your capital decisions take into consideration solvency levels, so my first question would be, on whether you can update us on how your first quarter solvency might look like? And second question is regarding the investment outlook. So you mentioned, that the private equity have contributed something that could be called extraordinary. Could you care to elaborate the total volume of extraordinaries that added to the running yield to the quarter. Thanks

Ulrich Wallin

For the first, solvency for the first quarter, quarter, it should be around the table and some positive development in the IFRS equity, which also fueled through into the solvency ratio. The growth in the P&C business would not require a lot of additional capital because it’s in the lower risk category, being the – I mean Advanced Solutions are structured reinsurance business. Therefore, my expectation would be it would be rather stable. However, the actuaries are currently working on it, and we feel we pause that in due course.

Roland Vogel

When it comes to the private equity, group, we have to look at all the various funds we are invested in, and it is some volatile what and if they distribute. If you ask me to what the extraordinary portion of this first quarter is, I would estimate it between €20 million and €30 million.

Ivan Bokhmat

All right, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll now go to the line of Frank Kopfinger at Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Frank Kopfinger

Good morning, everybody, I have two questions. And my first question is, again on the Ogden rate change, as you said you expect some more impact to come. Could you shed some light on how much more is going to come there? And secondly, again on the U.S. life legacy book, is this – and you guided towards this, but it remains an ongoing track on your numbers there. Is there other risks or a chance that, at some point, we should expect a onetime hit that you’re going to restructured this somehow? Or should we expect that this keeps on an ongoing track and you are simply offsetting this business stronger financial solutions result?

Ulrich Wallin

Well, the thing on the U.S. mortality business is it of course, in the IFRS, you have these lock-in results and locked in reserves and overall, value and fourth of our U.S. mortality business, still very positive. And then, of course, based on the new business that we are writing. I mean there is no unlocking event, so to say, on that business. That said, I mean you will see aggression negative impact from where we negotiate our clients to recapture some business. Ogden is happening at the same time when we announced rate increase, it just recapture the business. In the past year, recapture normally benefit our results because we had a more negative view on that business than our clients, and therefore we could release reserves there in those cases.

That’s not that’s necessarily the case, and we would also accept recaptures if it’s a hit to the P&L, just to get finality, but it’s unlikely that you will see a big hit due to an – unlocking the reserves overall. Because, as I said, I mean it’s still a positive value in force on our U.S. mortality business. How much on the Ogden rates tables? At this point in time is bit difficult to say because it’s work in progress, I would say. I mean, we want to come back was now on second quarter call, where we will have a very clear picture of where we are, but I would just ask you to bear with us – up until then.

But, I mean, as I said, it will be a figure that should be quite manageable decision our overall reserves. And don’t forget, I mean, that – I mean the current change in the Ogden reserves that we have booked only is a very small portion of the overall loss reserves that we actually set up on our UK ruler business. So up to now, the Ogden impact we have booked in addition to the reserves that we are holding on our motor business, there’s also quite a lot of room to book the case reserves and take off the corresponding IBNR reserves. But, as I said, more in more detail so then in the second quarter.

Frank Kopfinger

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Okay we have a final question from the line Vinit Malhotra at Mediobanca. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Vinit Malhotra

Thanks for this opportunity. Just one very minor thing I noticed was that the structured solution volume, maybe just semantics, but the bullishness on volume seems to have increased, even between the February reporting and now. Is it just because you’re getting more demand? Or is there something more in the market that you’re seeing that you can comment on please?

Ulrich Wallin

Well, it’s just that we continue to write new treaties here, largely in Europe. I mean treaties in Europe motivated by Solvency II. And I mean, also the production in the first quarter as actually been quite positive and also second quarter. So from that point of view, we’re a little bit more bullish on volume there.

Vinit Malhotra

Thank you.

Operator

Okay. As that was the final question on today’s call, may I please pass it back to you for any closing comments?

Ulrich Wallin

Thank you very much indeed, and thanks for listening into our conference call for the first quarter, and look forward to see you soon and the at the latest at our conference call for the second quarter. Thank you very much.

