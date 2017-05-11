American Midstream Partners' (AMID) CEO Lynn Bourdon on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Buscovich - Manager of Finance

Lynn Bourdon - Chairman, President and CEO

Rene Casadaban - SVP and COO

Eric Kalamaras - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Sanjay Aiyar - Coherence Capital

Akil Marsh - Janney

Stephen Koenig - Guggenheim

Eric Genco - Citi

Mark Buscovich

Thank you, Emily. Good morning. Welcome to the first quarter 2017 earnings call for American Midstream Partners. Our press release outlining first quarter results can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at americanmidstream.com, along with our first quarter earnings release. A replay of the call will be archived on the company's website for a limited time.

Leading the call today will be Lynn Bourdon, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rene Casadaban, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Eric T. Kalamaras, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as well as other members of the management team. Lynn, Rene and Eric will discuss the results for the first quarter 2017. Afterwards, we will open the call for questions.

Please note the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. The same language applies to the statements made in today's conference call. This call will contain time-sensitive information, as well as forward-looking statements which are only accurate as of today, May 10, 2017.

American Midstream Partners expressly disclaims any obligations to update or amend the information contained in this conference call to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after today's date, except as required by applicable law. For a complete list of risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the SEC.

With that, I'll turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lynn Bourdon.

Lynn Bourdon

Thanks, Mark and we appreciate everyone joining us on the conference call this morning. Today, we will discuss our first quarter results, provide an update on the progress we have achieved in our various operating areas, give a post-merger integration update and discuss how 2017 is shaping up for America Midstream. Rene and Eric will discuss details on our operational and financial performance after which I will close the call and take questions.

I will start with noting that following the JP Energy merger, the partnership realigned the composition of our reportable segments to provide greater insight and transparency of financial performance and to which Eric will provide further detail. This quarter, our team again recognized a number of achievements in multiple areas of the company. We realized substantial year-over-year results, driven by the growth from acquisitions we made in 2016. We started up in several new projects, which will contribute new EBITDA for 2017 and we made progress with new commercial business we expect to conclude in the next couple of months and experienced solid performance in our existing asset infrastructure.

Our first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $46.7 million, which represents a 29% growth from the same period last year. In our transmission segment, we realized strong operational and financial performance. We started flowing gas on the new Midla-Natchez pipeline, which is a 12-inch line that extends 55 miles from Winnsboro, Louisiana to Natchez, Mississippi with a capacity to deliver over 50,000 dekatherms per day. The project was undertaken as a commitment to provide safe and reliable energy transportation service to our customers.

This new line is a critical piece of infrastructure and is supported by 15-year firm reservation contract and will provide a continuity of service to several utility and industrial customers with solid EBITDA growth. In addition to complaining the Natchez line, our onshore team was successful in securing multiple contract extensions on Alatenn and our MLGT system that will increase our earnings from these systems. These two assets will have contracts that ramp up to provide more than $7 million of incremental revenue by 2020. Our offshore business is experiencing strong results due to the producer activity on and around our pipeline systems.

Delta House is continuing to perform their nameplate capacity as a result of strong performance by the producers behind Delta House. We're also seeing new volumes from other producers connected to both Destin and Okeanos pipelines, demonstrating that offshore activity is not abating in this current price environment. Our outlook for continued volume increases for 2017 is positive based on the activity level we are seeing in the deepwater areas. We're also taking steps to ensure that a large portion of the Gulf of Mexico's deepwater oil and gas production will flow in spite of service interruptions along the value chain.

We have stated our commitment to continue to develop our system to ensure that our producers will have flow assurance as well as maintain a strong focus on commercial and operational capability and the faces of challenges that the industry faces from time to time. This was most recently demonstrated during the Phillips 66 NGL pipeline outage in January, which resulted in additional volume flowing through our assets as an alternative route. This event along with the Pascagoula outage last summer highlights not only our team's ability to identify and quickly react to certain operational changes, but also the benefit of flexibility and reliability our offshore systems can provide to customers.

We believe our linked portfolio of assets that we have purchased and modified today further positions us as a preeminent Gulf Coast offshore and onshore logistics provider for natural gas, crude oil and NGLs. When combined with our long-term vision of expanding our Gulf of Mexico footprint, we see opportunity along the full bank change to provide additional market options and flow assurance for our customers and we foresee America Midstream as having the leading Gulf super system in the not too distant future. Our onshore gas gathering and processing business is starting to improve, as producers are now running rigs on every one of our systems.

This resurgence of drilling activity as well as the completion of drilled, but uncompleted wells, is beginning to increase volumes across our system. We have approximately 45 wells that we expect to be brought on, on to our system this year, driving new aggregate gathered circulated and/or processed volumes by over 20 million cubic foot a day by year end. Both the Lavaca and Permian Basin Yellow Rose systems are seeing the largest amount of new well connections and drilling activity.

We have similarly seen the doubling of year-over-year truck and rail volumes along the facility. As we exited this quarter, we are seeing our Longview fractionation facility running at full capacity and we are evaluating expansion to handle more volumes. And taking advantage of synergies created through the JP Energy merger, over a third of the truck volumes are now being transported by American Midstream Logistics assets. The integration of our marketing and supply transportation and liquids handling facilities is a solid example of how we are working to ensure that we are participating in the entire Midstream value chain.

In addition to utilizing our own trucking fleet to create value, the Silver Dollar pipeline now gives aim at a high value outlet for the stabilized condensate for Mesquite, our joint venture with EnLink. With AMID trucks transporting product from the field to Mesquite and from Mesquite to Silver Dollar, we are participating in an extended value chain for condensate in the Permian Basin. The encouraging fundamentals in the crude oil businesses that began to emerge in the second half of 2016 continued into the first quarter of 2017. With crude oil prices averaging above $50 per barrel, producers in the Permian Basin as well as our anchor producers on Silver Dollar are continuing to drill and have well completions.

We're also seeing our producers experiencing improved completion techniques resulting in improved production levels for supply curves that will enhance the returns at lower absolute prices. On Silver Dollar, we experienced increased flow from several wells that were completed in the late fourth quarter of 2016. While the active drilling continued, many of the first quarter 2017 wells drilled by our anchor producers are expected to come online in the second quarter and continue through the second half of the year. Volumes on Silver Dollar averaged about 28,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, which is approximately 5% higher than the same period in the prior year.

In addition, we anticipate more than 65 wells will be connected to our Silver Dollar system by our dedicated producers, which should increase volumes by the end of 2017 by over 40% versus 2016 volumes. In the Bakken, our anchor producer has indicated that they will start drilling later this year. Additionally, at our Watford City truck facility, we installed some H2S removal technology that is now fully operational and we signed a connection agreement with the Dakota Access Pipeline in the first quarter of 2017. Construction of the DAPL connection is underway and we anticipate it will be operational in the second quarter. With a new connection and with the H2S removal, we are one of the only operators in our region who can provide dual pipeline market outlets to producers and the ability to handle high [indiscernible].

Moving on to our terminal segment, we continue to experience high utilization storage rate at our water board terminals and solid throughput volumes in our long haul pipeline based terminals. And development activity continues at a very strong rate at our Harvey facility where we have entered into a new long-term agreement as well as extended existing agreements out to 2020 with the key existing customer that supports a significant increase in our asphalt storage capabilities. We're also making progress on contracts to underwrite the new 1.3 million barrel expansion we announced last quarter. We fully expect to install at least 300,000 barrels of the new capacity as well as receive the permits for construction of our new fifty foot draft dock by year end.

Gasoline and diesel volumes are strong at both our refined products terminals. At the North Little Rock facility, we receive the first ethanol unit train in that area, which solidifies our position as the service leader for refined products delivered. At Caddo Mills near Dallas, we continue to enhance shipper options through completion of additional connectivity to the Explorer Pipeline System and our 3 million barrels of crude oil storage in Cushing, Oklahoma remains fully subscribed.

Moving to propane, the merger has been relatively seamless with regards to our propane marketing business. As a result, we have been able to align key value drivers for synergies surrounding our trucking, processing and terminal operations. We have also opened new channels and expanded propane services related to the Midla abandonment. Pinnacle is entering into a long term supply arrangement providing propane service to Midla customers as a result of our project in that area. First quarter's warmer than normal temperatures impacted this winter's heating season, but our commercial businesses, especially the portfolio of fleet and oil and gas businesses along with our industrial specialty services continues to be strong and growing.

And even though we experienced a challenging start to 2017, the first quarter performance well below expectations due to the sixth warmest winter on record. Our commercial growth efforts helped offset the warm weather. We continue to have solid relationship with our top tier customers and have established strategic long term commitments with key partners. As an example, our strong position in the Permian basin within the drilling sector increased 13%, demonstrating their business is not totally dependent on the heating market.

With our recent organic entries into key high demand centers and our well established footprint in high growth markets, we are ideally positioned for continued consolidation and incremental growth. Despite the warmer weather, volumes within our cylinder exchange business were in line with expectations, driven primarily by performance in the Midwest. Commercially, we have renewed a significant number of the top customers within the grocery, hardware and convenience categories to multi-year contracts and pursue incremental organic growth through the additional sales representatives throughout the country.

We're also restarting full time production at our York conduction facility which will help us increase market share in the northeast market as well as more economically supply our existing business in that region. We expect the facility to be fully online early in the second quarter. So, as you can see, American Midstream has a solid business that is improving and growing across every single base and asset class and we look forward to sharing more success in the ensuing quarters.

Now, I want to talk about the strategic plans we have for 2017. Through much of last year, we focused on solidifying our financial position and building a foundation for future growth. In 2017, American Midstream will be on the move as we utilize the benefits of being a larger more diverse and financially stronger midstream company. We plan on taking some aggressive, an aggressive number of steps to focus our attention on several core operating areas and assets. This will include enhancing our competitive position by securing and/or building new assets as well as extending our participation in the value chain and we intend to lower our effective cost by increasing our business density in our areas.

The areas that will receive our utmost attention will be the Permian Basin, East Texas, the Gulf of Mexico and the Southeast Gas Transportation area. These areas represent both the largest concentration of our existing asset footprint as well as have the most opportunity for synergistic growth potential for the company. In order to execute against our plan, we have identified a number of long-term strategic target opportunities that we are actively working to execute against.

And consistent with our financial strategy to increase liquidity, fortify our balance sheet and focus on growth in key areas, we are actively evaluating the possibility of monetizing select assets to partially self-fund our strategic growth as well as simplify our asset portfolio. Potential strategic materials to provide AMID with increased financial flexibility while reducing capital cost and stimulating growth. Such steps will provide us the ability to further expand our capital allocation of core asset areas at a much lower cost that otherwise might not be possible in the current capital market environment.

Before I turn the call over to Rene, I would like to thank the hardworking and dedicated employees of America Midstream for their effort this quarter and for the tremendous amount of achievement you have accomplished during a very difficult environment. Through your focus and energy, we have succeeded together.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Rene for a review of our operations.

Rene Casadaban

Thanks, Lynn. American Midstream had a number of operational advancements for maintaining our excellence in health, safety and environmental standards in the first quarter. Our gathering and processing segment averaged 208 million cubic feet per day throughput and our natural gas and offshore segment's average throughput of 794 million cubic feet per day. [indiscernible] We're seeing a number of meaningful increases in our operations. On our Lavaca system, we expect a steady increase of gas volumes with six well connected so far this year and with the producer running two rigs on our system. Additionally, we've been able to cut OpEx and increase operational flexibility by acquiring compression and downsizing units.

For example, we expect to reduce compression rail cost of approximately $1 million over 2017. With the resumption of the [indiscernible], we're able to safely return to normal operations, which allowed our deepwater Mississippi canyon producers to bring on new production. In the Permian, the three well pad in which our anchor producer holds a significant working interest is now flowing and they will start their own one rig program in the second quarter, which will more than double our inlet volumes at yellow Rose.

In Mississippi, the consolidation of Bazor in Chatham is achieving strong initial success. The pipeline between the two facilities has been completed and is now in service. We got approval from the Alabama oil and gas board to reduce accrued size at Chatham in the late part of the first quarter, another operational efficiencies have reduced OpEx by 45%.

Our new [indiscernible] processing system in Mississippi is averaging 50% above our initial expectation. In our transmission segment, the new Midla-Natchez pipeline was completed and put into service March 31. Additionally, as Lynn discussed, with the replacement of the old Midla system, we're able to reduce OpEx approximately 50% while drastically improving the safety, reliability and operational efficiency of the Midla pipeline. In our Bakken crude gathering system, our new blending and H2S crude treating capabilities will continue to grow volume through 2017. We have also reduced third party services which will save us approximately 10% on OpEx in 2017. At Silver Dollar, we continue with another strong quarter by averaging approximately 28,000 barrels of oil per day.

At Longview, our first quarter truck and rail volume increased 56% versus the previous quarter as we continue to broaden our customer base. We're also seeing operating synergies in the Permian Basin through the merger whereby we were able to offer the producer strong market in nearby unloading facilities. On our crude oil tracking segment, we're adding personnel to develop high probability commercial opportunities.

In our terminal segment, we continue to see high demand for storage capacity at our Westwego and Harvey facilities located in the Port of New Orleans. The combined utilization rate at the end of the first quarter was approximately 98%. Our newly acquired - refined products terminals also had a good quarter, particularly at Caddo Mills where the throughput was 70% of our budget.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Eric to discuss our financial performance.

Eric Kalamaras

Thank you, Rene and good morning to those who have dialed in to the call. As Lynn stated, this is exciting time. We've closed on the American Midstream, JP Energy combination on March 7, so we've been operating as a combined company for a little over two months now. I'll walk through our first quarter results, capital and our 2017 guidance, but before I get in to the numbers, I'll discuss a few changes to our financial reporting. For accounting purposes, the combination of American Midstream and JP Energy was treated as a common controlled transaction. Now, this simply means that American Midstream has presented our financial results as though the two companies have always been combined So we look at adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow as well as all of our financial results, you'll not need to make any adjustments going forward.

We also realign segments to offer greater transparency. As part of this and different than in the past, we've included our joint venture earnings from unconsolidated affiliates within their respective segments. The partnership reported first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $46.7 million, an increase to approximately 29% over the same period in 2016. The growth in adjusted EBITDA is primarily a result of higher distributions from our equity investments, largely due to our additional acquisition of Delta House as well as the acquisitions of Destin Okeanos and the associated NGL pipelines in spring of last year.

In April 25, 2017, we announced a distribution of [indiscernible] per unit that will be paid to unitholders on May 12 of this year. This represents the 23 consecutive quarterly distribution at or above our [indiscernible] since going public in 2011. First quarter distributable cash flow was $24.5 million, representing annual distribution coverage of approximately 1.1 times.

The gas gathering and processing segment gross margin was $11.3 million, a decrease of approximately 3% as compared to the same period last year. The decrease was mostly due to increased rail charges at our Longview planning East Texas. The liquid pipelines and services segment gross margin was $6.5 million, an increase of approximately 10% as compared to the same period last year, primarily attributable to positive results from our acquisition of Tri-States and raw price NGL pipelines that continued to receive higher than expected volumes.

Natural gas transportation services gross margin was $6.1 million, an increase of approximately 9% compared to last year. The increase is primarily related to higher average throughput volumes on our Magnolia system and additional revenues on our AlaTenn and MLGT system are being created, demand for the results in a new form of transport contracts. Offshore pipelines and services gross margin was $25.8 million, an increase of approximately 95% as compared to the same period last year.

Increase is primarily related to an increase of $7 million in earnings amongst all our affiliates from the continued strong performance of Delta House. The second quarter 2016 acquisitions of Destin and Okeanos as well as higher volumes at our high point due to our planned where we had unprocessed wet gas which is rerouted at a much higher rate.

Terminaling services gross margin was $11.2 million, an increase of approximately 19% as compared to the same period last year and was primarily related to an increase in storage revenue by our Harvey capacity expansion. Propane marketing and services gross margin was $19.3 million, a decrease of approximately 32% compared to the same period last year, which is primarily related to lower propane sales due to weather being materially warmer than normal.

Direct operating expenses totaled $30 million, and remain flat compare to last year. As indicated, we continue to focus on lower operating costs. We have made progress in this effort and expect to build on the momentum though the rest of 2017.

Corporate expenses for the first quarter were approximately $32.8 million, up 55% compared to last year. Now the increase is related to about $12 million on non-recurring merger related and non-cash compensation expense. And adjusting for those items, we're primarily flat related to 2016. Interest expense excluding gains or losses from interest rate derivatives totaled $17.9 million and improved about 116% versus last year. the increase is related to our higher debt balance as well as higher average interest rates from the issuance of $300 million of unsecured notes late in fourth quarter. at quarter end, the partnership had approximately $1 billion in total debt including 644 million outstanding into our senior secured revolving credit facility. And we entered the quarter with approximately $250 million available liquidity and leverage of 4.6 times versus a covenant of 5.5 times. We're keenly focused on our balance sheet and will evaluate opportunities to grow our asset base without increasing leverage and minimizing equity issuance.

For the quarter, non-acquisition capital expenditures $20 million including approximately 2 million from maintenance capital expenditures. We envisioned we have approximately $550 million in interest rates swaps at a weighted average rate of approximately 1.3% that extends from 2017 through 2022. While possible we will continue to look for additional interest rate protection opportunities going forward to mitigate any movements in upward rates. We elected to cash pay 50% of the Series A preferred while paying 50% paid in kind. We continue to cash pay 100% of the Series C and Series D preferred. Additionally, given the lower than expected quarterly performance in the propane. Affiliates of ArcLight contributed approximately $9.6 million to the partnership. Now this is in addition to the existing economics for agreement put in place to achieve distributable cash flow per unit growth through 2017 to 2018.

ArcLight has been exceptionally supportive of American Midstream and this is another example of our ArcLight reinforcing its committed. And in summary though we have not utilized any of our original support that was previously dedicated to us as part of the merger with JP Energy. For 2017 guidance we expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $190 million to $202 million and expect not acquisition growth capital to be in the range of $65 million to $85 million with maintenance capital in the range of $12 million to $16 million. Annualized distribution coverage ratio during period is expected to be in the range of 1.1:1.2 times. These guidance ranges are now reflective of potential acquisition or divesture activity and would be subject to revision to the extent they occur.

Now with that I will turn the call back over to Lynn.

Lynn Bourdon

Thanks Eric. To summarize the key themes from today's call we are pleased with performance for the Partnership for the first quarter, both operationally and financially. With the resurgence in business activity from the producer side as well as continued focus and interest on the demand side, AMID is poised to capture the benefits of the JP Energy merger in 2017. We have a number of commercial opportunities we are working hard to execute against as well as improving on our operating effectiveness. We believe that by narrowing our business focus and executing against a strategic plan that increases our exposure and high growth basins and our high barrier entry assets. As to our asset density and expands our value chain participation we can accelerate the value to our unit holders. We are strongly supported by our sponsor Arclight Capital Partners in a challenging capital market environment. This support provide a solid backbone from which we have many levers to pull in order to execute against our plan as we move forward this year. With the proven track of change in 2016 and a solid starting 2017 we are confident in our ability to be successful this year in execution of our plan.

I will close with a thank you to all of our hard working team mates who have continued to focus on delivering on our customer's needs while providing a safe and environmentally conscientious workplace. With that operator we will close and open up the lines for questions.

Sanjay Aiyar

Sorry about that, thanks for taking my questions. You talked a little bit about non-core asset sales, can you give a little more color in terms of maybe what particular types of assets and if you have a dollar sizable and over what time period you might want to do that?

Lynn Bourdon

Hey Sanjay this is Lynn, that's as a good question. And we really don't, I think what we were trying to do is just kind of talk about - we have a number of opportunities in front of that we think are highly strategic for our business plan that accomplish many of the things that we talked about. One, we want to be in basins is where we see high growth. We want to be an asset that increases the density in a particular operating area because it does several things. One, it allows you to build a system more so than having a disparate set of assets and it also improves your cost structure for supporting those businesses in those areas and allows you to leverage your operating environment in those particular cases and you can focus on providing more benefits to the customers that are on those various systems. So in order to do that we're looking at all the different capital opportunities in order to fund those. And it really was just saying that we have the opportunity to look at that if that's the right choice for us to go down. And just as any business does we look at various value of different assets or asset classes from time to time and look at it. So we haven't zero down on anything, it's just more, we see a lot more opportunity to executing against our strategic plan and we just want to have that avenue as being open to as in the event that that's the right path to go down.

Sanjay Aiyar

And then just on the other side of that as far as growth, you mentioned aggressive steps. And so, should be think that as M&A and if that's case, I know historically I think you've used majority equity something maybe 60%, 70% to finance or equity like instruments. Should we think of that sort of financing mix as being the same going forward? And you kind of see using equity for versus preferred or anything like that or how should we think about finance going forward.

Lynn Bourdon

I'm going to answer the first part of that, I want to turn it over the expert to the answer the second part of that so I don't mistake something here. No, I think about aggressive steps really just that we're going to be bold about doing some things we are and especially if you look at the activity level around all of our assets. If I talk about the Permian Basin for instance both on the crude oil side as well as on the gas gathering side. Our commercial teams we've encouraged them to go out and be aggressive and let's make sure that we're bringing new business in, let's make sure we're bringing new business at appropriate rates especially we're putting new capital add. But I think there were some things for instance that JP - the JP folks wanted to do, they weren't quite in a position from a capital perspective to go chase and put some similar assets in the ground and so we're encouraging that team to go do that. On the gas gathering side of things we're also looking at new steps and different things in that area and then as we get over into the offshore side of things I think we're going to press on some opportunities as we see over in that area.

We've been working on a conversion of a line and we're hopeful that we're going to be able announce a successful project on that here pretty soon. So those are the kind of things, I mean we are just going to very aggressively pursue commercial business and we're not going to lap current capital market get in the way from that perspective. So with that I'll turn it over to Eric and let him answer the second half of your question.

Eric Kalamaras

Hi Sanjay good morning, I appreciate the question, it's a good one and you're right that we historically have done just kind of 50%, 60%, 70% equity kind of an average across the board. Consistent with Lynn's comments one think I would say is that we are you know we have exceptionally supportive sponsor that we want to be mindful of that support as well. So, we're going to look at a variety of options, we have a plethora of opportunities to deploy capital which is a great spot to be in. But capital is limited, so we want to be flexible and creative around that. Really what we're trying to accomplish is an avenue where we can keep a consistent solid balance sheet and now been spot where we need to go in and raise material amounts of equity through the public markets. And so bear with us on that we'll be creative around it, but I think hopefully we're pleased with what we come up with here over time.

Akil Marsh

Just as kind of a follow on to that line of question, if you have to end up tapping your credit facility to fund a significant portion of growth CapEx. how willing are you to let or how higher you're willing to let the leverage ratio get to in your financial.

Lynn Bourdon

Thanks for the question, it's a good question I appreciate you asking it. We're at a spot at the current leverage point where we have indicated we don't want to be much higher than where we are, I think we've said we'd like to be in lower if we can be. So the part where you're seeing is out attempt to at least articulate some options that we have around trying to manage the balance sheet. And I would say that levels are much higher than where we are today is something that we would not be desirous of trying to achieve. So at consistent levels today or hopefully lower.

Akil Marsh

And then in regards to Silver Dollar, I think in the prepared comments you guys are expecting 40% year-on-year growth there. But even with 40% growth it seems like there's still a fair amount of excess capacity on the pipe. So I was just hoping if you could give some color on how we think about the ramp up in Silver Dollar post 2017.

Lynn Bourdon

I love the question, it's a good one. And really the way to think about it is the growth that we're portending is really just associated with customers that are already on a system and dedicated to us. We're not talking about activity and opportunities sets that are we or that we see and we're working against right now that actually would bring additional volume into system than already on it. So I think as we look at things that we're working on and the crude group has been very, very successful so far in a lot of different activities in getting that system to where is it today. And looking at some of the opportunity sets that they have, we could see a bit more growth than that coming into the system. What's harder to tell with that is it's hard to know exactly what those producers are really going to deliver on a 2017 basis versus what they're looking for from a 2018, 2019 basis.

So if you think about timeframes out that far, I think it's possible to think about volumes being double what they are on the system right now just from that perspective. So I think that area where we are there is, one, a lot of undedicated acreage, two, it is a good basin and we're seeing a lot of activity even in today's current price environment. So again we were talking with things that we actually know and feel very comfortable with predicting based on you the drilling curves and things that our producers are given us, but there's a whole lot of other activity that's not on books right now because it's not dedicated to our system that we believe is going to come in the pipe. So I would say just hang tight and I think next quarter will have some more good news for you.

Akil Marsh

And just one last one from me, in the 2017 EBITDA guidance you implied, how much more if any additional sponsor support is included in that guidance?

Eric Kalamaras

Sure. Great question and I'm glad you asked it because the way we would think about this is from support perspective and we have an exceptionally supportive sponsor. And the reason I mentioned that way is because we have a lot of options as we think about how to move this business forward and so when we think about EBITDA guidance or actually to think about it as though it just stands on its own. And what I mean by that is we have so many levers that we can pull as we move through the year and execute on our strategic plan. But we haven't defined on a presuppose I would say what that support is going to look like or whether would be needed or how much would be needed. And so as we look at in the quarter to quarter basis and make that assessment and judgment I would say - I would actually do the same. And so, we just don't want to presuppose that because there are a lot of really moving parts in there.

Stephen Koenig

First one, just really quick with the EBITDA guidance for 2017. Does that include a full year of the JP acquisition or is that just assuming it was acquired [indiscernible].

Eric Kalamaras

No that was assuming just acquired from close. So that would not be an annualized run rate.

Stephen Koenig

I mean is there any sort of change in expectations maybe and obviously propane business has struggled a little bit with weather. I mean, then maybe some [indiscernible] is there any kind of change in expectations that's gone to that number that might kind of shake the composition that you think of that going forward.

Eric Kalamaras

It's a good question. The answer is not really, we have contemplated that as part of what we've indicated here and it's a great question. But I would say is kind of what you see is what you get and we've taken that into account. And so hopefully not going to work, we get up with materially one with the normal weather to back into 2017 and we achieved in 2018 that would be hopefully above all this. But right now we haven't underwritten anything that would be materially different than what we've already experienced.

Rene Casadaban

Stephen, I'll just add on to that I mean from a propone business perspective, I think that we have a really solid business both on the cylinder exchange side and on the retail propane side. And if you look at business activity, if you look at volumes, volumes in our cylinder exchange business were impacted really very negligibly by the weather, it's a traditional period for that business is in the second and third quarters. And we're anticipating growth beyond what we have last year on the year-on-year basis as we get into second and third quarter. And on the retail propane side, we made a number of strides, we've increased our business to go back to look at what our position is in several key areas are kind of a specialty industrial sector which continues to grow with really, really solid margins. And then over in the drilling side where we support the drilling industry out there where we're experiencing growth could soften margin business.

We think as you come around the year and you just have any kind of semblance of normal weather that business surprises to the upside by a pretty good bit. We've got a great management team, we've got a great set of operations, they've been very diligent around costs or cost in that area. They implemented a number of steps in the first quarter to help minimize the impact of really warm weather. And the thing about that, the Houston area and the Dallas area where [indiscernible] Houston was the number one warmest on record, Dallas was the second warmest winter on record. So you know our particular business got hit probably a little bit different than somebody who has a larger presence in some of the Northeast types of areas. But we think it's a solid business and it just got hampered a little bit by the weather.

Stephen Koenig

And then one last question from me, the $10 million payment or refund from our client regarding the JP purchase. When was that received and then just is there any color you can give on kind of that size of a transfer was negotiated.

Eric Kalamaras

Thanks for the question. First of that first, so from a very cash received perspective, the way we handled that is we make an assessment based on the quarter that really happens all at the end of the quarter, so we'll go through that cash transfer process here shortly. From a negotiation perspective if you will, it's really - remember, we have a support agreement in place that outlines some of this already. And so this is really an assessment that, that ArcLight made over and above $25 million, right. So you kind of put this forward agreement aside and is really a function of the - effectively we will call it the lower performance versus what the expectations were and so that was a - I won't call it much of a negotiation, it was basically a contribution offer by our sponsor.

Eric Genco

I just wanted to maybe come back and come to the guidance in a little bit different angle. It looks like I mean based on what you've reported in 1Q and the guidance that you're expecting a ramp, but there is I mean given even despite warmer weather left in the propane business, there is some sort of drop off I would think seasonally. I know you've mentioned Silver Dollar through these other projects, but can you kind of rank order and talk to the cadence of how you expect the quarters to play out this year and to get to that EBITDA guidance?

Mark Buscovich

Sure. So I would say that it's just generally speaking it's a good question in terms of kind of how we think weather. So let me make a general comment, our presumption for instance around the propane business is that we do get normal weather, so that's really part of what's been happening. So what happens is then as we think about [indiscernible] up in the air, you do end up with a backward weighting effect and partially in Q4 because of that because of that effect. Now we have a variety of growth initiatives as well and that will be undergoing and will be taking hold. So really you would expect to see really more second half weighted from a growth perspective as opposed to first half weighed.

Eric Genco

And is there like order of magnitude is there any way to sort of kind of frame up like this year's contribution of Silver Dollar and I think you mentioned Bakken and maybe Yellow Rose, timing and sort of order of magnitude or pushing too far?

Mark Buscovich

Well, I mean I'll say this and I'll let Lynn opine as well if he chooses. I would say that we also have growth in all of our joint venture assets are performing really, really well, and above plan in many cases. So do expect continued good movement there. I would say we're also expecting good positive movement on the JP side of the business. But that continues to move in the right direction, we are taking a hosts of first steps, lot of what Lynn and Rene had already described. And so again that will be a bit more back end waited as well. So I think as you look at all these things that's more on the revenue side, but the burn down is on the cost side. And so year, we've identified just in the past quarter some ways to reduce OpEx by nearly $1 million or so. I think by the time you add all that up, you're going to get to a spot where you're going to have really nice growth really across almost all of the segments. Now year-over-year basis the propone is going to down just because of the warm weather we have in first quarter, but again our expectation is you do get warm weather or a normal weather starting in the fourth quarter.

Lynn Bourdon

All right, thank you operator. And I just want to thank everybody for taking the time to join the call today. We appreciate all the questions and certainly appreciate all of the continued interest in American Midstream. So we will - with that we'll close and we'll see you guys next quarter. Thank you.

