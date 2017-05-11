Highpower International's (HPJ) CEO George Pan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ)

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you, Operator and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today for our first quarter 2017 earnings call. Before we begin I refer you to the Safe Harbor Statements in our earnings release which also applies to our conference call today as we will make forward-looking statements. With us today are George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower and Mr. Sunny Pan, CFO of Highpower. Following management's prepared remarks we will conduct Q&A session. I will now turn the call over to Mr. George Pan. Please note that George will first speak in Mandarin and I will follow by the English translation of his remarks. George, please go ahead.

George Pan

Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2017 conference call. We are delighted to have delivered another quarter of both strong half and the bottom line results in the first quarter of 2017. Specifically our net sales for the first quarter of 2017 increased by remarkable 43.9% year-over-year to $41.9 million while our gross margin increased from 20.2% to 23.7% year-over-year.

Our solid revenue growth was mainly driven by the robust growth in our recent iron batteries business, including battery solutions. We continue to witness accelerated demand for high quality lithium batteries as the demand for energy far exceeded [ph] smart verbal devices and other smart portable products surged globally. We are extremely encouraged by our robust results and believe that we will continue to grow our top line and expand our market share in this emerging market segment with tremendous growth potential.

In addition we're pleased to have entered into an equity transfer and a capital increase agreement whereby we will sell most of our shares of Yipeng to Xiamen Jiupai Yuanjiang New Power for a total of $10.3 million. After the equity transfer and the new equity financing by Yipeng we will decrease our equity ownership of Yipeng from 35.4% to 4.654%. Our Board of Directors and the management made this strategic decision as we believe it will be beneficial to Highpower for a number of reasons which ultimately will create additional value for our customers, suppliers and shareholders.

First of all we will have a total of around $2.9 million of potential investment income from 2016 and we will recognize around $2 million in investment income in the second quarter of 2017. Additionally our $6.5 million investment in equipment for Yipeng will be returned in cash. Secondly, Yipeng will pay us approximately $7.3 million related to our outstanding accounts receivable. Most importantly we're currently deeply focused on enhancing our core services as Highpower's competitive advantage lies in [indiscernible] and manufacturing capability. This cash from the equity transfer will be able to invest in areas that are critical to our business such as R&D and the expanded production capacity for batteries. As power solutions is becoming the main bottleneck of growth in EV and energy storage devices. We believe that we are well-positioned to capture the opportunities associated with the growing demand for safe and high quality sales which are the essential focus point for emerging power solutions.

Looking ahead leveraging our expertise in battery technology and the production, we remain committed to providing high quality products and services to our valued customers as the market continues to evolve which are solid product reputation and business foundation in the industry. We're confident that we will be able to maintain our strong growth momentum and continue to develop our battery business for years to come.

With that I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Sunny Pan.

Sunny Pan

Thank you, George. Good morning and welcome everyone. Now I will go through our quarterly financial results. Net sales for the third quarter of 2017 increased by 43.9% to 41.9 million from 29.1 million in the prior year period primarily attributable to increased revenue contribution from lithium batteries, as a result the increase of battery sales in the market force wearable devices, digital products and handheld devices such as smartphone, tablets and notebooks.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2017, increased by 69% to 9.9 million from 5.9 million in the prior year period primarily attributable to our enhanced product mix and the improved label efficient [ph]. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 increased to 23.9% from 20.2% in the prior year's period. Research and the development expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were 1.8 million as compared to 1.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales R&D expense decreased to 4.3% from 5.2% in the prior year period. We plan to invest more in R&D especially in our lithium business in the coming quarters.

Selling and distribution expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were 1.6 million as compared to 1.5 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, selling and the distribution expenses decreased to 3.9% from 5.3% in the prior year period primarily attributable to our customer base optimization efforts. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2017 remained stable at 3.1 million year-over-year, as a percentage of net sales G&A expenses decreased to 7.3% from 10.5% in the prior year period. Our net income attributable to the company for the first quarter of 2017 increased to 2.5 million from (inaudible) attributable to the company of for 3 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to the company, the diluted share for the first quarter of 2017 increased to $0.17 from net loss attributable to the company's diluted share of $0.02 in the prior year period.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 increased by $308.5 [ph] to 5 million from 1.2 million in the prior year period. Moving on the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2017 we had a cash of 20 million as compared to 9.3 million as of December 31, 2016. Our total assets were 175.4 million and our total assets was 48.1 million.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator please open the floor for questions. For better understanding of the questions please allow to take a moment to translate them into Mandarin and then we will respond in English.

Martik Ghookasian

My first question is can you guys comment a little bit about the energy storage market? How you guys are seeing growth in that market and specifically on the portable energy storage system and how things are going with the [indiscernible] orders and if we're going to see any returning orders moving forward?

George Pan

With the development of smart devices in the market and it requires more and more storage products especially the [indiscernible]. So we think storage is a very big market with a lot of potential. Highpower has over 15 years' experience in battery and battery application. So we have advantages in this market and second Highpower has invested on these important [indiscernible] for over five years and we have seen customers recognition for our products with Highpower brings, so we will have more products via different distribution channels to end customer or besides - besides the power station, Highpower has been operating with a leading energy storage brand in U.S. by providing battery models to its energy storage products and this business is growing very fast and very healthy. We will get the forecast for next 12 months.

And more information about our future plan for the energy storage, Highpower has the recycling business so in future Highpower will reutilize their retired power battery from EV which will reduce the cost of any storage launch, the application is great [indiscernible] and exciting.

Martik Ghookasian

Can you repeat the statements you made? What will happen in the next 12 months? I had missed that part.

George Pan

We will get [Technical Difficulty] from the customer, the leading branding you are asking and energy storage application.

Martik Ghookasian

Next question I have is about the electric vehicle market and electric buses. Two questions, now that the company has sold the majority of its stake in Yipeng, are we still staying aggressive in the electric business market? Are we having any kind of shift in strategy and not focusing on that market as much and then the second question is, is the company doing any I guess thinking about entering any I guess outside of the electric business market any other kind of electric vehicle market in the near future.

George Pan

Highpower entered equity transaction with [indiscernible] actually it does not mean that Highpower will shrink or decrease from the EV market, actually we will increase and further develop our products in the EV market, it is two market with high potential and Highpower will focus on strengthening on power cell technology for the consideration of 42 points [ph], the press states that power cell in the [indiscernible] EV power system and is a core technology to promote the EV development and the second is that power cell is the most valuable product to invest in, so Highpower will increase our R&D investment in power cell including EV profits and personal cars to expand the business to electronic personal cars to enlarge our market share in the EV market.

Martik Ghookasian

And then are there any plans on outside of the electric bus market? Any other kind of vehicles whether they are specialty vehicles or regular driving vehicles?

George Pan

As we mentioned just now our [indiscernible] to enter the possible car market as we felt part of our old equipment and we will introduce more advanced and auto equipment and human resources to improve our technology and the product, in the future we hope that we have better product to the market.

Martik Ghookasian

Okay, great. Lastly is the company confident, do you feel like we can maintain the gross margins of 23% or 24% throughout the remainder of the year, is that something possible?

Sunny Pan

So for this question let me try to answer this question, after I believe expand [indiscernible] for the first quarter the higher margin is mainly contributed by the product mix of course including our internal efficiency improvement. But the main driver should be the product mix, factors that product mix is determined by our custom demand for different product. So I cannot be able to confirm whether or not we can maintain this margin, of course actually in the [indiscernible] the raw material increased sharply like the co-vote [ph] so we will see there will be some fluctuations for the gross margin in the coming months. But actually I think from the past experience we will maintain stable margins by quarter but over longer period I think the margin should be stable.

Sunny Pan

Okay. Thanks again for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. As always on behalf of the entire Highpower team we welcome your feedback and visit to our facilities in China. Thank you.

George Pan

Thank you everyone

