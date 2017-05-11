Natural Gas: Long Patience, Short Knowledge

I. Long Patience, Short Knowledge

When record valuations and mispriced risk reduces an investor's edge in finding winners, the next best thing is to pick relative outperformers over a longer time horizon.

Basically, I'm operating under the assumption that an attractive asset, bought at a reasonable price, held with more patience than the average investor will by definition deliver above average - and maybe even exceptional - returns over the long run.

Which brings me to my case for natural gas.

But first, here's the global macro setup:

Peak complacency: Volatility, as represented by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is at historic (unbelievable) lows

Volatility, as represented by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is at historic (unbelievable) lows Rich valuations: The CAPE ratio for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is off the charts at a 29.46 multiple on cyclically-adjusted earnings.

The CAPE ratio for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is off the charts at a 29.46 multiple on cyclically-adjusted earnings. Good news has become the absence of bad news : Any absence of known negatives seems to provide markets with another excuse to run up 2%-3% (i.e. avoiding the complete disintegration of the EU via Le Pen is now our bar for good news)

: Any absence of known negatives seems to provide markets with another excuse to run up 2%-3% (i.e. avoiding the complete disintegration of the EU via Le Pen is now our bar for good news) Tail risks ignored: The unknown negatives don't seem to be priced in at all

So what to do in the face of record valuations and the widespread illusion of knowledge?

My answer: find the rare assets trading at appropriate levels of volatility relative to other classes.

II. The Natural Gas Setup

Right off the bat, let me just say that I have no idea what the price of natural gas will be a year or two from now. I also have zero interest in tracking weekly natural gas supply and global weather patterns.

I don't aspire to be Rain Man, and frankly, life's too short.

In fact, the only metric I've been keeping an eye on are the short positions in natural gas futures.

My logic is as follows:

It's unreasonable to expect a V-shaped recovery in commodities following an extreme dislocation of supply/demand

Many short-term traders will be expecting this very thing

Therefore, the investment prescription for commodities should be to buy disappointment and ignore hope.

Here's the relevant chart:

Source: Quandl.com

The purple line represents producer/merchant/user short positions and the yellow line represents managed money short positions in natural gas. I used the managed money line as a better proxy for investor sentiment.

Consulting the chart, since the commodity collapse of 2015, short interest peaked in March 2016 (when oil and natural gas bottomed), June 2016, August 2016, December 2016, and March 2017. Given that natural gas prices have pretty much doubled since the bottom, short interest has been trending downward.

Having whiffed on the March 2016 bottom, I've been steadily adding to my natural gas position at (roughly) 3 out of 4 peaks of "disappointment." I amassed a full position for my portfolio (10%) in March 2017.

III. Why Not Oil?

Technological breakthroughs in fracking technology and the U.S. shale boom (sustainable or not) seem likely to outpace global oil demand for longer than I'm comfortable with. This mitigates both the current and future shocks to oil supply (e.g. Venezuela, further instability in the Middle East).

The bottom line for me on oil is that in the absence of a crystal ball (i.e. even industry veterans don't have a clue where prices are going), it's never wise to bet against technological progress.

IV. Long-Term Economics Of Natural Gas In 3 Charts

Sometimes a few charts are worth a thousand words:

From the above, one can make the following conclusions:

China's transition from coal will disproportionately benefit natural gas demand, as they're currently severely under index

The same should hold true for India, as its air quality is even worse than Chinese cities

Liquefied natural gas [LNG] exports from the U.S. cannot compete on price with natural gas infrastructure

All of the above adds up to favorable long-term economics.

IV. Return On Psychological Pain

While I'd much rather own stocks than commodities, the current environment makes it impossible to find "base hits" that I can invest in with any reasonable degree of confidence (outside of the positions I already own).

In other words, when an investor like Warren Buffett is holding record cash and dabbling with airlines, it's time for amateurs like myself to step aside and start thinking in decades rather than years.

I hold exposure to natural gas through the US Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) and am fully prepared to accept 30-50% drawdowns in exchange for exceptional performance over the long term.

Investors unwilling to do the same should proceed with caution - not just because of the potential monetary loss, but also the wasted time in stressing over meaningless short-term statistics, while praying for a frostier winter.