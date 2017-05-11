Reflation: Metals Bears, You're So Wrong!

I conclude with an illustrative example to defend my thesis: Dr. Copper!

But the reflation environment is all but dead, so be ready for a coming rally across industrial metals.

Why so? Mainly because the "global reflation" trade is being tested and the excess spec positioning is being corrected.

After a powerful 2016, base metals are under downward pressure so far this year.

Base metals rallied substantially in 2016, up between 12.5% (LME aluminium) and 59.8% (LME zinc).

(Source: LME)

So far this year, LME base metals have put in a mixed performance: the LMEX index up 1.3%, with nickel performing the worst (-9.1%) and aluminium the strongest (+10.8%).

(Source: LME)

Where do we go from here?

After having reflected a lot on this and having discussed with key players in the industry and global macro investors, I have come to realise that the answer depends essentially on whether you expect the global reflation theme, which started in 2016, to continue through 2017.

The global reflation trade has been tested since the start of the year because investors have expressed growing doubts about the increasing divergence between soft data and hard data, especially in the US, where a significant surge in optimism suddenly emerged following the unexpected Trump win in the US elections in November last year.

(Source: Deutsche Bank)

The reflation narrative has also been hit by China's willingness to tighten its monetary policy in order to keep asset bubbles in check.

The tightening bias adopted by the PBOC since the start of the year is clearly reflected in the surge in the annualised seven-day repurchase (repo) rate, which spiked to 5.5% on March 21 before correcting lower to more "normal levels".

(Source: Goldman Sachs)

In this context, it is fair to argue that macro investors have become more doubtful about the durability/sustainability of the global reflation environment.

Logically, some profit-taking has been seen across the industrial metals since March after a very powerful start of the year.

The magnitude of the sell-off across the LME base metals makes sense, considering that speculators were extremely stretched on the long side at the start of the year. According to the LME COT, the net long fund position across most LME base metals were close to their record highs, thereby suggesting an excess positioning. A wave of profit-taking was very likely but very tough to predict. Actually, it started in March, when China started to express a stronger willingness to tighten its monetary policy stance.

Moreover, the deterioration in technical picture in base metals probably induced some CTAs (trend followers) to lift their net short exposure to play the downward momentum, which has reinforced the weakness in prices.

Let's have a look at the most important industrial metal from a global macro viewpoint: Dr. Copper!

(Source: NetDania)

As can be seen in the multi-month chart above, LME copper has experienced weakness in recent months, but the technical picture remains healthy, leading me to continue to work under the reflationist thesis.

As a result, I see the current bout of profit-taking as a buying opportunity.

Trading Strategy

While I am not currently positioned on the long side in LME copper, I may be tempted to take a long position by the end of the month to play R-3, namely the third wave of reflation.

If I do so, I would put a stop loss slightly below the 20-month moving average if I am aggressive or slightly below the uptrend line (dark blue line) if I adopt a more conservative attitude.

Conclusion

I strongly believe the reflation trade is not dead; rather, it has just started and will eventually survive the test it is currently facing.

As such, I have a bullish bias toward base metals (not only copper), broad equities (I just bought a bit of French equity after the elections), and also gold (although I have not bought it yet due to lack of technical confirmation, as explained in my latest Gold Weekly).

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha Community.

