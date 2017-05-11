Deere Vs. Caterpillar: Who Wins This Time?

In this article, I will be using similar metrics to determine whether Deere remains the more attractive investment option.

Overview

Back in 2014, February 23rd, 2014, to be exact, an article I wrote reviewing and comparing Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was published on Seeking Alpha. In that article, I stated that while I believe that both stocks were solid buys for long-term investors, I felt that Deere was the better investment and would yield better returns over the next couple of years. In this article, I will look at whether my position back then was correct as well as look at the current state of each company to see if I still consider Deere & Company the better investment option moving forward.

Performance Since February 23rd, 2014

Since the date of my article in 2014, Deere has seen a significant price increase of over 30%, while Caterpillar has seen little price appreciation over the same time period.

DE data by YCharts

Looking at total return price during this time period, Deere still outperformed Caterpillar even though Caterpillar currently yields a significantly higher dividend (3.10% compared to Deere's 2.11%).

DE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Because it appears based on the stock price movement of each stock over the past three years that my initial opinion was correct, I will review the two stocks in a similar manner today to verify which stock currently is the better long-term investment as of today. In doing so I will be looking at the current valuation, revenue and earnings growth, and management effectiveness as a few metrics to gauge the attractiveness of each stock.

Current Valuation

Deere currently has a trailing P/E ratio of 24.58x while Caterpillar has a trailing P/E ratio of 53.30x. Both of these values are considerably higher than they were at the time of my original article when Deere had a value of 9.19x and Caterpillar had a value of 16.95x. While both P/E ratios have increased, Caterpillar's has increased at a higher rate.

Caterpillar does compare more favorably when looking at Price to Book value with a 4.02x compared to Deere's 5.08x.

Revenue

In terms of revenue, both companies have seen similar declines over the past three years.

DE Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Looking at each company's most recent quarter, both had pretty impressive results with Deere seeing an 18% increase in revenue compared to prior year and Caterpillar seeing a 3.8% increase.

Earnings

Both companies have also seen significant declines in earnings over the past three years; however, Caterpillar's declines have been far more extreme.

DE EPS Basic (TTM) data by YCharts

Similar to revenue, both companies have seen a bright spot in earnings in their most recent quarters, especially Caterpillar which saw an increase in earnings per share from $0.64 to $1.28, while Deere also beat earnings estimates but failed to see an increase compared to the prior year ($0.61 per share vs. $0.80 per share).

Effectiveness (ROA and ROE)

Deere remains the clear winner in this category as it maintains a return on equity value of 21.19% for its trailing twelve months, while Caterpillar maintains a negative 1.00% value. Return on assets is a similar situation with Deere holding a 2.54% value and Caterpillar once again having a negative overall value of 0.19%.

Both companies have reduced their number of outstanding shares during this time (since Feb. 2014); however, Deere's drop has been more substantial, around 12% versus Caterpillar's near 6% reduction.

Conclusion

I still feel that Deere remains the more attractive investment option for long-term investors and believe those who own the stock should continue holding it; however, I do not recommend purchasing the stock at its current price. The stock is currently within a dollar of its 52-week high and has a higher P/E ratio than its historical average. While I do believe the company remains a good long-term option, I believe that short-term industry factors will push the stock price lower, providing a more attractive entry point for long-term investors.

In Deere's recent earnings call, the company reported that industry sales for agricultural equipment in the United States and Canada are forecast to be down 5 to 10 percent and full year 2017 industry sales in the EU28 member nations are forecast to be down 5 percent. Global industry sales in forestry are also forecasted to be down as much as 5 percent as well.

I believe these industry factors will affect both companies and Caterpillar has already revised down its full year 2017 earnings per share estimates. Because of this, I believe that neither stock is currently a strong investment option for investors, but feel that Deere remains the better option once a more attractive entry point becomes available. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.