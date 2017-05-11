Market Stunned By The Sanchez Energy First-Quarter Report

The company's long-term plans appear to be intact, and much of the above was apparently anticipated by management, so the coming quarters should allay fears.

Every now and then, despite all the coverage, the market just absolutely runs the other way screaming. In this case, the fire exits were jammed by investors heading to the exits after Sanchez Energy's (NYSE:SN) first-quarter report. While this was probably entirely preventable, management clearly did not cover all the bases. The side effects of a large acquisition need to be discussed, whether the happening is dependent on the main event or independent.

(Source: Sanchez Energy First Quarter 2017 10-Q)

The first stunner is that production did not increase all that much from the previous first quarter. Company management had guided to a sizable increase over the fourth quarter. But the first quarter of the previous year included properties that were sold.

Secondly, much of the drilling did not result in production until near the end of the second quarter. Despite all the reasons floating around, there is a very good chance that the Comanche acquisition rearranged the priorities of management to the point that the timing of new wells was thrown off. Catarina production suffered because production had increased quickly after the corresponding acquisition, so no new production would show in a big way.

The industry environment was far worse in the first quarter of 2016, yet management noted that they did not really slow the drilling pace despite the low commodity prices. It is quite possible that maintaining production levels may have temporarily slipped a priority level or two until the new acquisition was closed and assimilated.

Also, as shown above, despite all the wells acquired, Comanche production was not all that significant. Sanchez Energy only had one month's production. But there were three months of planning and resource reallocation for the acquisition of that one month of production. That is the kind of situation that causes all kinds of material distortions when reporting immediately after the first quarter. Management did mention the one month of production. But sometimes, actually interpreting all the numbers for the first time can still be quite a shock.

(Source: Sanchez Energy First Quarter 2017 10-Q)

Second, before the inclusion of a decent hedging program, sales actually increased very significantly. However, sales clearly were not reported this way, as the headline blared a single-digit increase in sales. The bottom line improvement shown compared to the first quarter should also have been far more thoroughly explained. Management has done quite an excellent job improving production and controlling costs. That very material part of the picture got lost in the headlines and fear.

(Source: Sanchez Energy First Quarter 2017 10-Q)

Next, the cash flow may have been a disappointment too. But any large ramp-up could very easily involve a quarter or two of negative cash flow. Management reported that operating expenses held steady. So the queasiness about the cash flow should fade. But Mr. Market has to be patient about a heavily leveraged company carrying out its plan. Despite the presence of a very experienced partner like Blackstone, that goal may be too much for Mr. Market. But for those who believe the long-term plan is still intact, this sell-off may be a time to establish a position or dollar-cost average the present position.

(Source: Sanchez Energy First Quarter 2017 10-Q)

The last flash point was that management saw fit to reward themselves on a great acquisition before shareholders saw any results of that acquisition. If indeed this was such a great deal for shareholders, then there is absolutely no reason for management to be rewarded immediately. Instead, they should receive benefits commensurate with the common shareholders. In fact, the senior managers should probably work for $1 a year and receive their compensation in stock. Right or wrong, the current management presided over a common stock price that fell off a ledge. The least they could do is address the concerns of loyal shareholders whose investment is worth of fraction of former prices.

Some of that administrative increase is also due to expenses incurred with the acquisition. That should have been expected by the market, but it may have been obscured by the frustration over the management compensation packages.

Overall, Sanchez Energy reported good, solid operating and financial progress despite the worrisome signs in the first quarter. Should management go through with its plans successfully, this first quarter will not be a concern a year from now. However, the company is highly leveraged, and large acquisitions can be a big operational challenge. Selling prices have been hedged, and key service costs and materials costs are locked in to try and reduce risks. Investors should be prepared to lose their entire investment in a situation such as this one.

Sanchez Energy's press release talks about ramping up activity and production improvements. Company management needs to present results in such a way that these improvements become very apparent to the market and can be linked to dramatically improving financial results. The start-up of a large project can be very scary to the market. Careful handling is required, so let's hope that management learns from this experience.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.