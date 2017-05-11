It's All Connected, Don't You Know?

Here's a stream-of-consciousness trip down memory lane along with some charts to help you visualize things.

What do you think that presages for how things will play out when something snaps?

Think about it this way: everything is going up together right now just as volatility collapses across all asset classes in unison.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make as an investor is to wall yourself off from things you assume don't matter.

Yeah, so on Wednesday I highlighted the following chart from Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) which essentially shows that all it would take is a spike in the weighted average VIX future to around 23 to trigger a vicious feedback loop wherein VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:XIV) would be forced to cover, exacerbating an already bad situation:

(Deutsche Bank)

That's all kinds of bad and if you read the note it's from, it's all kinds of "worse," but let's just leave the technicalities aside for our purposes here.

See that spike in August 2015? So that's the knock-on effect from China's bungled effort to devalue the yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB). See how it spikes again in December and stays elevated through early 2016? That's the aftermath of China's decision to adopt a trade-weighted basket reference for the yuan, a move that telegraphed a still deeper devaluation. The Fed's attempt at "liftoff" during the same window didn't help.

It's important to remember why China was effectively forced to devalue. No matter what the Politburo tells you, it was an effort to prop up the export-driven economy. When the PBoC devalued, it conveyed jitters about the sustainability of growth and given China's role as the engine of global growth and trade, the devaluation effectively validated the notion that the crisis had permanently impaired the global economy.

You'll recall that the Fed got extremely gun-shy in September 2015. That's because the last thing the committee wanted to do was hike right as China was burning through its FX reserves to control the pace of the ongoing devaluation. Hiking in the middle of that would have given the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) a reason to strengthen, which could have catalyzed an outright emerging market (NYSEARCA:EEM) crisis.

So you can see the reflexivity built into the market. You can't think about things in isolation. Now, more than ever, everything is connected. It's all one trade, so to speak. You have to think holistically. Everyone is a macro trader.

Look again at the VIX futures chart above. Now compare that chart to this chart of USD-CNH 1-month volatility:

(Bloomberg)

It's the same trade.

Now have a look at that chart (the USD-CNH volatility chart) inverted and plotted with the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY):

(Bloomberg)

Again, it's the same trade.

The issue now is that China's economy is rolling over. Recent PMI and trade data confirm that assessment and on Wednesday we got PPI and CPI data which showed the former missing estimates:

(Goldman)

See that glaring disconnect between the gray and black lines on the right-hand side? PPI inflation never passed through to CPI inflation.

That's bad for the global reflation narrative or, in other words, it presages nothing good for global growth and trade.

And guess what's tethered to global growth and trade? That's right, emerging markets. Have a look at this chart which plots EM equities against Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) Global Trade Leading Indicator:

(Bloomberg)

Remember that emerging markets are now priced to absolute perfection. They've dodged a bullet from Fed hikes and EM equities have decoupled completely from the commodities complex which is on the back foot, thanks to China's efforts to rein in leverage and speculation.

How much longer do you think emerging markets can remain bulletproof in the face of a perfect storm of factors that under normal circumstances would play havoc with EM? Look at the yellow line in that last chart. See how it leads EM equities? Now, look at how it just took a nosedive. What do you think that portends for EM, based on the historical precedent that visual illustrates?

Now recall what I said above about how the Fed had to lean ultra-dovish in September 2015 to avoid triggering an emerging market rout after China devalued.

Do you see what I'm trying to tell you here? This is all one big trade.

If China's economy rolls over and takes global growth and trade with it prompting the PBoC to start pushing the yuan lower, you'll see FX volatility pick back up. And from the charts above you can pretty clearly see that one of the factors that's serving as a kind of firewall against contagion here is the stability of the yuan.

If you're dizzy from all of that you'll be forgiven, but that's what reflexivity will do to you. These are all circular dynamics and feedback loops.

What's amusing to me is that the charts shown above will be written off by some readers as unimportant or too esoteric to be meaningful.

And yet those will be some of the same readers who will happily let someone else explain to them why arbitrarily drawn lines on a Dow chart say something important about the future trajectory of the market.

The charts shown above aren't arbitrary. That incredible correlation you see between USD-CNH volatility and the S&P isn't an accident.

This is all one trade.

It's all connected.

Which is great when things are going smoothly, but really - really - painful when something snaps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.