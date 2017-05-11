Assessing Altria Group's Results For Q1 2017 (Including 2017 Dividend And Adjusted Diluted EPS Projections)

My summarized thoughts on MO’s performance for Q1 2017, current price target, and buy, sell, or hold recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Finally, this article provides a unique analysis of MO’s adjusted diluted EPS and target dividend distributions payout ratio. This includes projections regarding MO’s performance for the remainder of 2017.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to analyze Altria Group Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) results for the first quarter of 2017 and compare the company's performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzes MO's income statement (technically speaking the company's "consolidated statement of earnings") for the three-months ended 3/31/2014, 3/31/2015, 3/31/2016, and 3/31/2017. Second, along with an overview of MO's main product segments, this article provides a three-months ended shipment volume performance analysis for 2014-2017 ("year-over-year" comparison). Finally, this article provides a unique analysis of MO's historical/projected adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2016- 2017. This assessment article will show past and projected data with supporting documentation within three tables.

I am writing this article due to the continued requests to provide this type of analysis on MO at periodic intervals. MO was the "steady Eddy" stock within my investment portfolio for more than six years. I believe MO could be a good investment (at the right price) for readers wanting limited downside risk while obtaining an attractive dividend yield. Understanding certain tendencies within a company's business operations can shed some light whether a company is possibly overvalued or undervalued strictly per a "numbers" analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/company. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MO are stated in the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the end of the article.

1) Assessing MO's Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings:

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows MO's consolidated statement of earnings for the three-months ended 3/31/2014, 3/31/2015, 3/31/2016, and 3/31/2017. Due to the fact MO's performance is skewed due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company's performance on a year-over-year quarterly basis is the most appropriate type of qualitative analysis. In other words, this type of analysis compares the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.

Table 1- MO Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Three-Months Ended 3/31/2014, 3/31/2015, 3/31/2016, and 3/31/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MO reported a "gross profit" (net revenues less cost of sales and excise tax) of $2.3, $2.5, $2.7, and $2.8 billion for the first quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference "A"). When calculated, MO increased the company's quarterly gross profit by $0.2, $0.2, and $0.1 billion in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. I believe readers would agree this has been a fairly consistent, gradual increase in quarterly gross profit. The following three main factors, within either most or all of MO's product segments, helped contribute to this fairly consistent, gradual gross profit increase: 1) several minor price increases over the past several years; 2) minor shipment volume increases within most product segments over the past several years(will be analyzed later in the article); and 3) relatively stable to slightly increasing overall market share.

Consistent with MO's gross profit, the company's "operating income" (gross profit less operating general, administrative, and asset impairment/exits costs) has also gradually net increased during the past several years. MO reported operating income of $1.7, $1.9, $2.0, and $2.2 billion for the first quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference "B").

Moving down Table 1, after accounting for MO's interest expense, earnings from its former/current 27%/10% equity ownership stake in SAB Miller (OTCPK:SBMRY)/Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD), and provision for income taxes, the company reported "net earnings" of $1.2, $1.0, $1.2, and $1.4 billion for the first quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference "D"). As such, after a minor decrease in net earnings during first quarter 2015 (mainly due to a loss on extinguishment of debt), MO reported an increase in net earnings during the first quarter of 2016 and 2017.

When backing out all non-controlling interests, MO reported earnings of $0.592, $0.518, $0.622, and $0.723 per share for the first quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference ("E / F")).

When assessing MO's results for the first quarter of 2017, I believe the company delivered a consistent operating performance by continuing to increase its gross profit, operating income, and EPS.

When compared to my projected MO EPS of$0.73 for the first quarter of 2017 (my projected adjusted diluted EPS will be discussed later in the article), the company basically matched my expectations(some could argue a very slight underperformance). Let us move on the next part of this assessment article.

2) Assessing MO's Quarterly Shipment Volume Performance:

Prior to performing MO's quarterly shipment volume analysis, let us first get accustomed to the company's four main product segments. This includes products that are currently "on the shelves" and are generating notable revenue. MO, through the company's subsidiaries and affiliates, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco related products, and other nicotine-containing products in markets within the United States ("U.S.").

The following are MO's four main product segments: 1) cigarettes (manufactured and sold by Phillip Morris USA Inc.); 2) cigars (manufactured and sold by John Middleton Co. and recently acquired Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and subsidiaries [Nat Sherman]); 3) smokeless tobacco (most manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC); and 4) wine (produced and/or distributed by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd.). In addition, through the recent BUD/SBMRY business combination and subsequent purchase of BUD shares, MO has a 10% equity ownership stake in BUD. Let us get briefly get accustomed to MO's four main product segments.

MO's cigarettes product segment is lead by the iconic brand "Marlboro®"(Marlboro). Simply put, Marlboro accounts for a large proportion of sales/revenue. This includes all products/styles under the Marlboro name (red, gold, black, etc…). This product segment also includes other premium brands such as "Benson & Hedges®", "Parliament®", and "Virginia Slims®" along with discount brands such as "Basic®" and "L&M®".

MO's cigars product segment is lead by the brand "Black & Mild®"(Black & Mild). This product segment also includes an "other" sub-classification. However, MO's other cigars product segment accounts for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to Black & Mild.

MO's smokeless tobacco product segment includes brands such as "Copenhagen®"(Copenhagen) and "Skoal®" (Skoal). These two brands account for a majority of sales/revenue within MO's smokeless tobacco product segment. This product segment also includes an "other" sub-classification.

MO's wine product segment includes brands such as "Chateau Ste. Michelle®", "Columbia Crest®", "14 Hands®", and "Stag's Leap Wine Cellars™". This product segment also includes an "other" sub-classification which includes various other brands who individually account for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to the other four brands listed above.

In addition, MO currently has two additional product lines either in the process of being approved by regulators or fully developed that may one day notably contribute to the company's bottom line. This includes MO's e-vapor product "MarkTen®" which, near the beginning of the year, had 55% market volume in retail stores/e-stores(in April it was announced this product was available in 10,000 additional stores thus likely increasing this percentage) and the company's collaboration/partnership with Phillip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) regarding its reduced-risk product ("RRP"), "IQQS®" ("IQQS"). Recent progress, albeit slow, show s signs of promise as MO continues to derive the company's IQQS commercialization plan.

Now that we have a better understanding of MO's product segments, let us now perform a year-over-year shipment volume analysis. To start this analysis, let us take a look at the information provided in Table 2 below.

Table 2 - MO Shipment Volume Performance By Product Segment (Three-Months Ended 3/31/2014, 3/31/2015, 3/31/2016, and 3/31/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, during the first quarter of 2015, MO had a minor (less than 5%) increase of 1.56%, 2.69%, and 0.53% in the total shipment volume of the company's cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and wine product segments, respectively when compared to first quarter of 2014. MO had a material (at or greater than 10%) increase of 10.22% in the total shipment volume of the company's cigars product segment when compared to first quarter of 2014. Simply put, I believe most readers would agree MO's shipment volume experienced minor-material growth in all four main product segments during the first quarter of 2015 when compared to the first quarter of 2014.

During the first quarter of 2016, MO had a minor increase of 1.17% in the total shipment volume of the company's cigarettes product segment when compared to the first quarter of 2015. MO had a modest (at or greater than 5% but less than 10%) increase of 8.28%, 7.85%, and 8.12% in the total shipment volume of the company's cigars, smokeless tobacco, and wine product segments, respectively when compared to first quarter of 2015. Simply put, I believe most readers would agree MO's shipment volume experienced modest-material growth in all four main product segments during the first quarter of 2016 when compared to the first quarter of 2015. I believe this should be seen as a positive trend.

During the first quarter of 2017, MO had a material increase of 12.23% in the total shipment volume of the company's cigars product segment when compared to the first quarter of 2016.

However, MO had a minor decrease of (2.75%) in the total shipment volume of the company's cigarettes product segment when compared to the first quarter of 2016. However, it should be noted the entire cigarette market has continued to experience minor declines in consumption over a prolonged period of time. While there was an exception to this general trend during 2015, 2016 has reverted back to this general theme. As such, this minor decrease is consistent with industry trends.

MO had a modest decrease of (5.00%) in the total shipment volume of the company's smokeless tobacco product segment when compared to the first quarter of 2016. While this percentage decrease may seem a bit "alarming" to some readers, I would note this decrease was directly due to the smokeless tobacco product recall that occurred during the first quarter of 2017. This was due to the "product tampering" event which has been resolved. Simply put, this recall disrupted short-term shipment volumes, market share, and earnings.

MO had a modest (almost material) decrease of (9.99%) in the total shipment volume of the company's wine product segment when compared to the first quarter of 2016. Simply put, I believe this product segment's performance was the greatest surprise during the quarter. Even though MO noted the Easter Holiday did not occur during the first quarter of 2017 while occurring during the first quarter of 2016, I believe this segment's performance was disappointing and needs to be monitored.

As a whole, I believe MO's shipment volume performance for the first quarter of 2017 was disappointing when compared to prior periods. Therefore, I believe MO's recent quarterly performance should be seen as a "cautious" trend/ factor. Now let us move on the final part of this assessment article.

3) Assessing MO's Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio:

MO's executive management team has stated the company's Board of Directors ("BoD") bases its dividend per share rate directly off of adjusted diluted EPS. This figure is slightly different when compared to the EPS figure analyzed within the first part of this article. MO's adjusted diluted EPS backs out certain "extraordinary/one-time" items in relation to the company's operations. Such items include (but are not limited to) tobacco/health litigation costs, SBMRY/BUD special transactions, gains (losses) associated with the extinguishment of debt, and gains (losses) associated with derivative instruments. MO's executive management team has continued to reiterate the BoD's "annual target distribution" is 80% of the company's annual adjusted diluted EPS.

To analyze MO's historical adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio during 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 - MO Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio (2016 - 2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72, $0.81, $0.82, and $0.68 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. When combined, this was adjusted diluted EPS of $3.03 for 2016 (see blue reference "A" within the 2016 column; left side). When compared to MO's adjusted diluted EPS of $2.80 (rounded) for 2015, the company increased its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.24 (rounded) or 8.41% during 2016. I believe this was an encouraging sign as MO's annual adjusted diluted EPS percentage continued to increase by high single digits.

When calculated, MO's target distribution to shareholders for 2016 was $2.42 per share (see blue reference "C" within the 2016 column; left side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.606 per share for 2016(see blue reference "(C / 4)" within the 2016 column; left side). In comparison, MO distributed dividends of $0.565, $0.565, $0.61, and $0.61 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. When combined, this was an annual dividend distribution of $2.35 per share. As such, MO had an annual underpayment of $0.07 per share. When compared to a $0.07 per share underpayment for 2015, this was an unchanged underpayment. When calculated, MO had an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97% which was a minor underpayment. It should be noted this was the same exact payout ratio when compared to 2013, 2014, and 2015. This showed consistency which I believe readers should find reassuring. Now let us take a look at MO's reported adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2017.

Still using Table 3 above as a reference, MO reported adjusted diluted EPS o f$0.73 for the first quarter of 2017. Readers familiar with my prior MO articles would know I projected the company would report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.76 for the first quarter of 2017. However, I would also point out I excluded the impact of MO's recent smokeless tobacco recall when projecting my adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2017. This is due to the fact this recall was a "one-time", extraordinary event. Typically, MO excludes such one-time events from the company's adjusted diluted EPS calculation. MO has projected this recall cost the company approximately ($60) million during the first quarter of 2017. When calculated, this was a ($0.02) per share unfavorable adjustment. As such, if the costs associated with MO's smokeless tobacco recall were excluded (which I believe was the correct treatment), MO would have reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.75. When including this adjustment, MO's quarterly adjusted diluted EPS was ($0.01) below my projection. I consider this a very slight underperformance.

When compared to MO's adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72 for the first quarter of 2016, the company increased its year-over-year quarterly adjusted diluted EPS by $0.01 or 1.39%. When excluding the costs associated with MO's smokeless tobacco recall, the company increased its year-over-year quarterly adjusted diluted EPS by $0.03 or 4.17%. While yet another increase in MO's year-over-year quarterly adjusted diluted EPS percentage, I believe this lower than average increase should be seen as a cautious trend/factor. Let us know analyze my projections for MO's adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rates for the remainder of 2017.

Based on management's current guidance, along with other qualitative and quantitative factors, I am projecting MO will report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.88, $0.91, and $0.76 for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. When combined, this calculates to an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.28 for 2017 (see blue reference "A" within the 2017 column; right side). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to MO's adjusted diluted EPS of $3.03 for 2016, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.25 or 8.25% during 2017. I believe this would be an encouraging sign as MO's annual adjusted diluted EPS percentage would once again increase by high single digits.

When calculated, MO's projected target distribution to shareholders for 2017 would be $2.62 per share(see blue reference"C" within the 2017 column; right side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.656 per share for 2017(see blue reference "(C / 4)" within the 2017 column; right side). In comparison, it is a very high (over 90%) probability MO will distribute dividends of $0.61 per share for the second quarter of 2017.

Based on the data above, including additional qualitative and quantitative factors omitted from this particular article, I am projecting MO will declare a dividend of $0.66 per share for the third and fourth quarters of 2017. When calculated, this would be an annual dividend distribution of $2.54 per share. As such, when compared to MO's projected target distribution of $2.62 per share for 2016, the company would have an annual underpayment of $0.08 per share. This would be a$0.01 per share additional underpayment when compared to 2016. When calculated, MO would once again have an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97% which would continue to be a minor underpayment. I believe this catalyst/factor should be seen as a sign of consistency and a positive trend.

Side Note: During the first quarter of 2017, management repurchased ($0.6) billion of outstanding shares of MO stock. As of 3/31/2017, MO had $1.4 billion remaining under the company's share repurchase program. MO indicated the company plans to buy back outstanding shares of stock at periodic intervals and will "exhaust" this remaining amount by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article analyzed MO's results for the first quarter of 2017 and compared the company's performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzed MO's consolidated statement of earnings. Within this analysis, it was shown the following was MO's EPS for the three-months ended 3/31/2014, 3/31/2015, 3/31/2016, and 3/31/2017(year-over-year quarterly basis):

MO's EPS for Q1 2014, Q1 2015, Q1 2016, and Q1 2017, respectively: $0.592, $0.518, $0.622, and $0.723 per share

Simply put, I believe MO's strong year-over-year operating performance for the first quarter of 2017 should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

Second, along with an overview of MO's main product segments, this article provided a shipment volume performance analysis for the first quarter of 2014-2017 (year-over-year comparison). Through this analysis, I believe MO's shipment volume performance for 2017(when compared to 2016) was "as expected" in regards to the cigarettes product segment. MO's minor net decrease in cigarette shipment volume was consistent with overall sector trends for this product segment. Partially offsetting this was the notable growth within the company's cigar product segment.

However, MO's smokeless tobacco produce segment had a modest decrease of (5.00%) in the total shipment volume due to product recall that occurred during the first quarter of 2017. While this product tampering event was disappointing, readers should understand this was a one-time occurrence and should not cause prolonged effects within this product sector. What was most surprising/disappointing was MO had a modest (almost material) decrease of (9.99%) in the total shipment volume of the company's wine product segment. Even though MO noted the Easter Holiday did not occur during the first quarter of 2017 while occurring during the first quarter of 2016, I believe this segment's performance was disappointing and needs to be monitored.

As a whole, I believe MO's shipment volume performance for the first quarter of 2017 was disappointing when compared to prior periods. Therefore, I believe this should be seen as a "cautious" trend/factor.

Finally, this article provided a unique analysis of MO's historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2016 and 2017. The following was MO's reported adjusted diluted EPS for 2016 and the first quarter of 2017:

MO's reported adjusted diluted earnings for Q1 2016, Q2 2016, Q3 2016, and Q4 2016, respectively: $0.72, $0.81, $0.82, and $0.68* per share

MO's reported adjusted diluted earnings for Q1 2017: $0.73** per share

* = exactly matched my adjusted diluted EPS projection

** = when excluding the one-time, extraordinary expenses in relation to MO's smokeless tobacco recall of ($60) million or ($0.02) per share, a ($0.01) per share underperformance when compared to my adjusted diluted earnings projection

The following are my current MO adjusted diluted EPS projections for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017:

MO's projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q2 2017, Q3 2017, and Q4 2017, respectively: $0.88, $0.91, and $0.76 per share

The following are my MO dividend per share rate projections for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017:

MO's projected dividend for Q2 2017, Q3 2017, and Q4 2017, respectively: $0.61, $0.66, and $0.66 per share

When calculated, I am projecting MO will increase the company's quarterly dividend by $0.05 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2017. Based on the projections from the figures provided above, MO would have an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97% for 2017 which would continue to be a minor annual underpayment. If my projections for 2017 come to fruition, I believe this would be another sign of consistency and should be viewed as a positive trend/catalyst.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

MO, through a continued dominate retail market share in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments (both continue to have over 50% retail market share), an attractive retail market share of machine-made large cigars (near 30%), and an attractive wine product segment(even when considering this quarter's net volume decrease), I believe the company will continue to provide attractive quarterly results. As a "bonus" per se in my opinion, MO also currently has a 10% equity ownership stake in BUD, the largest brewer in the world who recently reported a good quarter. As such, MO's investors have some exposure to the brewing industry which adds even more "insulation" during a defensive market (including market participants continuing to search for yield in relatively safe equity investments). In addition, there is a high probability MO will continue to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock throughout most (if not all) quarters over the foreseeable future which has cumulative net benefits to shareholders.

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors/catalysts not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate MO as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than $75.00 per share, a HOLD when trading between $65.01 - $74.99 per share, and a BUY when trading at or less than $65.00 per share. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MO article (approximately two months ago).

As such, I currently rate MO as a HOLD. My current price target for MO is $75.00 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last MO article. My current re-entry price for MO is approximately $65.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This price target is also unchanged when compared to my last MO article.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions. Due to client engagements/services through my employer in relation to the British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s (NYSEMKT:BTI) acquisition of Reynolds American, Inc (NYSE:RAI), I will not discuss or take questions in relation to either company.

I first initiated a position in MO back in late 2009 and continued to increase my position, at periodic intervals, from 2010-2013. On 10/4/2016, for the first time in several years, I "directly" increased my position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $61.85 per share. On 3/1/2017, I sold approximately 33% of my entire MO position at a weighted average price of $75.605 per share as my price target, at the time, of $75.00 per share was met. On 3/2/2017, I sold another approximate 33% of my existing MO position at a weighted average price of $75.85 per share. On 3/8/2017, I sold my remaining position in MO at a weighted average price of $76.025 per share. The weighted average purchase price of my entire MO position was $29.78 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. The total return of my MO investment, excluding all dividends received/capital gains on reinvested dividends, was 234.3%.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.