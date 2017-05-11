DryShips: Disappointing Earnings

The company issued about 2 million new shares since they announced the reverse split.

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

The company reported its Q1 2017 earnings yesterday. Despite gradual improvement of Baltic Dry Index, the company is still posting at a loss. This shows that the operating expenses are out of control. The company generated about $12 million in revenue while the operating expenses were about $20 million. With this performance, DryShips is not a long bet.

Source: Bloomberg (Baltic Dry Index, a global measure of shipping prices for commodities)

Earnings Result: Is it better?

As we can we see from the earnings report below, the administrative expenses are the single largest expense, accounting for about 44% of the total expenses. The administrative expenses alone stand at about $9 million vs. $20 million in total expenses.

Source: Q1 2017 earnings report

The company provided the key financial information as of May 10, 2017 (see below). The company stated that the stock is worth $4.25 per share based on their book value of vessels. However I do not agree with this due to the following:

Company's calculation

= $286.2 million (book value of vessels)/67,401,964 share count.

= $4.25 per share today (before reverse split 1-for-7).

My calculation

= $286.2 million (book value of vessels)/share count.

= The share count is unclear.

= With Kalani deals alone, the company issued about 170 million new shares.

= $286.2 million/170 million share count.

= $1.7 per share.

= A pending dilution and $2 billion shelf offering.

= $286.2 million/rough estimate close to 1 billion new shares.

= $0.28 per share (before reverse split 1-for-7).

Updated Key Information as of May 10, 2017: Cash and cash equivalents: approximately $340.7 million (or $5.05 per share).

Book value of vessels, net: approximately $286.2 million (or $4.25 per share).

Sifnos Loan Facility balance: approximately $200.0 million.

Number of Shares Outstanding: 67,401,964.

Conclusion

The reverse 1-for-7 split will take effect today (May 11, 2017). The company stated earlier that the reverse split would reduce the number of issued common shares from 65,564,307 shares to approximately 9.4 million shares. As I predicted in my previous article, the company quietly issued an additional 2 million new shares after they announced the reverse split. The number of shares outstanding currently stands at 67,401,964, which is an increase of about 2 million shares. This is important because the dilution (issuing of new shares) seems to be on going. Dilution will put a lot of pressure on the stock price (see below).

Source: Bloomberg (5 years chart - share price)

With lack of revenue growth, lack of operation performance, ongoing dilution (death spiral financing) and $2 billion shelf offering (issuing of new shares on a regular basis), I would short DryShips if opportunities are right (short on share spike).

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange " Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.