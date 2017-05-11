Oil Supply Is Surging... And So Is Demand

On May 9th, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) released some intriguing oil-related data that seeks to paint a picture of not only the US oil market but the global oil market as well. As a close follower of oil data, I figured it would be interesting to dig into the data and give my thoughts about what it all seems to mean for investors in firms like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

A mixed picture in the US

Before I get to the international picture, I'd like to hit the US. According to the data released by the EIA, the picture this year and next year here at home is a little mixed. Take, for instance, the table below. As you can see by looking at the data, the domestic output situation. If the EIA's numbers are correct, domestic crude production in 2016 was left unchanged at 8.87 million barrels per day compared to their prior estimates but this year we should now see output come in at around 9.31 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 90 thousand barrels per day over prior forecasts. Next year, the disparity will narrow slightly but production will still be (if their numbers are right) 60 thousand barrels per day above the last time they looked at the data.

*Created by Author

This in and of itself is a negative but what's interesting is that, despite the calls for higher production, the US inventory situation should improve very modestly. If you look at the table below, you can see that the EIA now expects for crude and petroleum product inventories to end the year at 1.313 billion barrels, about 4 million barrels below the 1.317 billion barrels they thought before. Next year, we'll see an increase to 1.327 billion barrels but this is still down 1 million barrels over their prior estimates.

*Created by Author

The world's a confusing place

If you thought the US situation looks odd, you have to take a gander at the global picture, as defined by OECD stocks. To get there, though, we must first look at the supply situation. You see, in the table below, the EIA's data seems to indicate that oil production this year, across the globe, will expand by 1.38 million barrels per day. It should be mentioned that this increase is due, in part, to an 80 thousand barrel per day correction made to 2016's numbers but we are still seeing output next year, globally, come in about 160 thousand barrels per day above where the organization previously forecast. In 2018, production should grow again, by 1.93 million barrels per day, but this will be a build, compared to the prior 2018 estimate, of 220 thousand barrels per day.

*Created by Author

One interesting thing on the supply front, though, is that the EIA is finally showing that OPEC's production will be weaker than they thought in the past. I've been a critic of their estimates regarding OPEC for a while now, because they hadn't been taking into consideration the group's cuts appropriately in my view. Now, as you can see in the table below, you can see significant downward revisions versus where they thought output would be last month. One thing to note, however, is that their 2017 production estimate for the group is still much higher, at 32.46 million barrels per day, than the just-under 32 million barrels per day the group estimated for itself recently. This suggests more downward revisions for at least this year may very well be warranted.

*Created by Author

From a supply angle only, things look rather dreary but, fortunately, we've also seen revisions in demand. If you look at the table below, you'll see that global demand last year was revised higher by 70 thousand barrels per day. This year, demand should grow by 1.56 million barrels per day and be about 140 thousand barrels per day above the EIA's last estimate. In 2018, we should see a similar revision, with demand anticipated to grow by 1.63 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Putting these changes together, I was able to create the table below. As you can see, if the EIA is accurate, the excess of crude production last year over supply has narrowed from 500 thousand barrels per day down to 350 thousand barrels per day, a decrease of 150 thousand barrels per day or 54.9 million barrels over the course of the year. This is great news but it should be at least partially offset by an extra build of 20 thousand barrels per day this year and an extra build of 80 thousand barrels per day next year.

*Created by Author

Incorporating these adjustments, I arrived at the table below, which estimates OECD inventory levels at the end of 2016, 2017, and 2018. As we can see, the math between this and the excess production differences in the preceeding table don't align, but this is likely the result of revisions made for a past draw that was more aggressive than it should have been. If the EIA is correct in its assumptions, OECD inventories this year should end at about 3.033 billion barrels, while climbing to 3.109 billion barrels by the end of 2018.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems as though we have some bullish indicators but the bearish picture was a little more overpowering. Personally, I find it hard not to be skeptical a bit, though, because I've already shown that the EIA has been, over time, less aggressive than reality has shown when it comes to demand forecasts. In addition to that, they aren't fully (in my opinion) accounting for OPEC's production cuts this year, especially if the group elects to extend its cuts. If I am correct and they are wrong, keeping all else the same, and if we end up with OPEC production throughout this year of around, say, 32.20 million barrels per day (we need to keep in mind rising Libyan and maybe rising Nigerian production), we could actually see their numbers come in far too high compared to what might actually be a draw for this year.

