Kroger: The Simple Truth

Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Food At Home component of the Consumer Price Index jumped 0.5%, which was the largest increase in three years. It was also the third month in a row where the index did not decline, which is refreshing news to investors in the food retailing sector, especially considering the Food At Home index declined in ten of the twelve months of 2016. With economic indicators again pointing towards inflation, it is highly likely that Kroger (NYSE:KR) has bottomed. The company has historically shown wonderfully steady earnings and revenue growth. The time has come for investors to be aggressive in buying the stock during what are likely to be the final months of the price being depressed.

One of the best things that comes from the ups and downs of Wall Street is that during times of stress, traders and momentum investors often react the hardest. They push prices of companies around with little regard to the long-term fundamentals that are very clear to anyone looking beyond the short-term focus that Wall Street obsesses over.

This is clear when we look at a high-quality, blue-chip company like Kroger, one of the largest food retailers in America. Since the end of 2015, when the stock traded at all-time highs, its price has declined by over 30%. Interestingly, since that time, revenue, earnings, earnings per share, dividends per share, shareholder equity, and assets have all increased. The fundamentals of the company are still very solid - they are not what changed. What truly changed was the market's opinion of Kroger.

At the end of 2015, investors were willing to pay over 24 times earnings for the stock. They were excited about the company and its prospects. Today, investors trade the stock at just over 12 times earnings. Considering the simple truth that a dollar of earnings is still a dollar, regardless of one's opinion of how it was earned, the logical response for investors looking at Kroger today would be to buy with both hands, as 12 times forward earnings is less than half the valuation people are paying for the majority of companies in today's overheated market.

"I have seen no trend toward value investing in the 35 years that I've practiced it. There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult." - Warren Buffett

That quote sums it up. Traders and investors are momentum driven. They focus on price action versus the reality of what they are actually buying. For Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), a company that historically loses lots of money, they happily pay an amount that is greater than what it would cost to buy seventeen Krogers, and they laugh at the people who point out how absurd they are.

The short-term problems that have driven Kroger shares down 30% in the past seventeen months are summed up in a single sentence: Food deflation and the continued, intense price competition amongst food retailers. Price competition does not scare me, as Kroger practically invented the strategy two decades ago. And while I am not oblivious to the pain that is caused by food price deflation, I am also not oblivious to the obvious reality that it is not a normal phenomenon.

Yes, that tiny dip at the top right corner was enough to drive the price of the stock down by 30%. A closer look at the past ten years shows the last time we had a bout of deflation, which was followed by over six years of inflation.

By the way, the period of deflation that occurred in 2009 drove the price of Kroger shares down by 33%. Investors who gobbled up the shares in 2009 were rewarded with a total return well in excess of 300% in the following five years.

This time is no different. History repeats and rhymes, and today is the day for investors to stop worrying about things that are short-term problems and start worrying about why they don't have companies like Kroger in their portfolio. Deflationary headwinds are fading. In the meantime, Kroger is using this downturn to benefit shareholders by spending an oversized amount of free cash flow buying back stock - which is exactly what it did in 2009. In 2016, the company spent $1.7 billion repurchasing stock, which is more than what it spent in 2014 and 2015 combined. In 2017, it continues to buy at a rapid rate, authorizing four new share repurchase programs since the beginning of 2016. It is refreshing to see a company use the market to its advantage by increasing its buying when the stock price is down.

If Kroger exits this period of food price deflation, resumes mid-single digit sales growth and continues share repurchases and acquisitions, its earnings growth can go right back to the historical norm. For the previous five years, the company grew earnings per share by 14% annually. Using $2.32 as a starting point and growing 14% annually, we arrive at $4.50 per share of earnings in five years. Oddly enough, a P/E of 20 on $4.50 of earnings would give us a $90 stock, or over a 200% increase from today's price. The dividend would just be the icing on the cake.

It's time for investors to wake up and grab shares of Kroger with both hands. We've seen this movie before, we know how it ends.

