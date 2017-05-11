General Electric Continues To Struggle

Source

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been an issue for investors since the time that Nelson Peltz came into the picture back in early October of 2015. At the time GE's stock price was trading hands around the $25.47 level and management at Trian stated that GE could hit somewhere between $40 and $45 by the end of 2017. I'm glad I'm on this gravy train to $40 with my cost basis of $30. Unfortunately it has been a tough quarter after tough quarter for GE since then with an "industrial recession taking place".

Well, at least so we've heard that an industrial recession is taking place anyway. But since that time actually the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) has been up a whopping 34.2% while the S&P 500 is up 24.1% when compared to GE's 13.5% as I've shown in the chart below. There's obviously something going wrong at the company because they seem to be going through an idiosyncratic industrial recession as opposed to a more macro-scaled industrial recession. At least their peer group doesn't seem to think they are going through a recession as peers like United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) have been blowing GE out of the water.

Going into earnings season the fine analysts at Stifel were watchful of the industry as a whole. I have to add that it was a prudent call to be careful of the cohert because the industrial valuations were pretty high running into the earnings releases. Nobody expects very much from GE these days though and the company didn't disappoint. However, take a look at the different valuations in the table below for all the large cap diversified machinery names that are peers to GE. Even though GE is the largest company of the group it is pretty much below the average valuation in all the categories aside from the trailing P/E metric. But the entire group looks expensive overall which means the industry could be ripe for a pullback altogether.

No. Ticker Market Cap P/E Fwd P/E PEG P/S P/B P/C P/FCF 1 ABB 54.12B 25.1 18.25 3.8 1.6 3.67 7.97 16.67 2 AME 13.68B 26.97 22.18 2.49 3.5 4.04 23.99 - 3 CMI 27.19B 18.25 15.52 2.76 1.53 3.72 18.54 36.6 4 DHR 56.89B 28.5 19.41 3.28 3.31 2.43 70.76 - 5 DOV 12.52B 21.59 18.21 1.69 1.79 3.15 30.09 34.26 6 ETN 34.71B 17.97 15.2 1.73 1.75 2.28 66.36 32.22 7 GE 250.20B 26.5 15.16 2.16 2.03 3.36 3 - 8 HON 100.33B 20.7 17.12 2.79 2.55 4.95 10.46 - 9 IR 22.96B 16.08 17.49 1.51 1.69 3.49 17.36 24.7 10 ITW 47.70B 23.24 19.74 2.55 3.46 10.65 19.13 34.44 11 MMM 117.61B 23.78 20.56 2.55 3.87 10.7 50.83 51.38 12 ROK 20.23B 26.31 21.84 2.97 3.34 9.34 7.98 31.37 13 ROP 22.98B 34.35 22.12 2.33 5.78 3.8 31.45 23.95 min 16.1 15.2 1.5 1.5 2.3 3.0 16.7 max 34.4 22.2 3.8 5.8 10.7 70.8 51.4 avg 23.8 18.7 2.5 2.8 5.0 27.5 31.7 median 23.8 18.3 2.6 2.6 3.7 19.1 32.2

Expectations for GE's first quarter report were probably the lowest of the bunch but were still difficult to achieve. When GE reported first quarter earnings before the market opened on Friday April 21st, the results on the surface were great with the company reporting earnings of $0.21 per share (beating estimates by $0.04) on revenue of $27.7B (beating estimates by $1.3B). However the stock has continue to languish after earnings because the horrendous cash flow situation. Because of the dismal earnings report I will probably only make one additional small purchase in the name and what happens.

After an initial foray into GE that netted me a 25.8% return I actually initiated my second position in GE in late November and have been pretty unhappy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares if GE stay below $30 and I'm below my 10% holding threshold, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $30 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range and my cost basis.

I swapped out of Delta (NYSE: DAL) in favor of GE during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (0.2%, or 0.6% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I have lost some money on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how Delta and GE have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, GE is one of my larger positions and has done poorly, as I'm down 4.8% on the name, while it occupies roughly 9.8% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a speculative stock because any sort of wheeling and dealing can cause the stock to jump. I own the stock for the speculation portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.3% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 15.4%. For 2017 my portfolio is up 6.8% while the market is up 7.2%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 23.7% 10.5% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 15.0% 4.2% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 12.7% 4.1% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 5.1% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 4.1% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 1.2% 7.4% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -2.9% 6.3% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -3.3% 3.5% General Electric Company -4.8% 9.8% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -9.2% 10.5% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -16.7% 18.9% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -96.5% 0.0% Cash $ 17.1%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.