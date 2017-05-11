New Div On The Block Quarterly Earnings Round-Up: Part 1

I look at several of my holdings, and rate them BUY, HOLD, or SELL based on the results.

We're nearly halfway through May, and a great deal of companies have reported their quarterly results for the previous period. In addition to monthly and quarterly portfolio reviews, I think its important to use quarterly earnings reports to evaluate existing holdings. When companies report a big surprise on earnings (either positive or negative), this can sometimes trigger a buying spree or sell-off that should prompt an investor to make sure the new realities still reflect the original investment thesis. My goal in this series is to perform just that exercise with each of my holdings, ensuring that the results and forward guidance provided by each company reaffirm my decision to hold their shares. In addition to reviewing the results, I'll also provide a BUY, HOLD, or SELL (hopefully not too many of these!) rating. Today I'll be looking at 3 of my holdings with a commodity focus: Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Archer Daniels Midland

Current Investment: 25.1789 shares (4.66% of portfolio, 4.21% of income)

Current Yield (5/10/17): 3.03%, Yield on cost: 2.94%

Investment Thesis: ADM is worldwide leader in agricultural processing with diverse international exposure, relatively low volatility, and a solid history of consistent dividend growth. It is a long-term play on continuously expanding global population with ever-shrinking availability of arable farmland.

Quarterly Results: On May 2, ADM missed on both top and bottom lines in Q1, reporting EPS of $0.60 vs expected $0.62 and revenue of $14.99b vs expected $15.09b. These are small misses (3.3% and 0.7%, respectively) and still reflect large improvements over comparable metrics from Q1 2016.

However, during a conference call with analysts, ADM CEO Juan Luciano reported that the company now sees a less positive outlook for the remainder of the year, and that "very strong headwinds" in its key agricultural services operations will likely make it much harder to turn a profit. ADM's agricultural services segment is its largest, and focuses mainly on buying, selling, and trading grains and oilseeds. A global grain glut, aided by bumper crop harvests in South America, has created excess supply and will shrink margins for trading of these commodities for the foreseeable future.

This news caused a sharp sell-off, as ADM plunged 9% on May 2 given the weak outlook. The share price has stabilized in the days since, and now sits at around 7.5% lower for the month of May.

I should point out that ADM is more than its agricultural services segment. Its other 3 primary segments (corn, oilseeds, and wild flavors and specialty ingredients) all performed well during the last quarter, amid strong exports from and demand in North America. ADM has undergone recent streamlining and cost-saving measures, which clearly had a positive effect as overall operating profit was up 18% YoY.

My Reaction: While weak guidance is never a welcome sight for investors, I think the market reaction was relatively overblown. Nothing was fundamentally worrisome about ADM's earnings; the reaction was seemingly entirely based on concerns for the remainder of the year. The sell-off pushed ADM's dividend yield over 3% for the first time in a while, which is a very solid yield for a "slow and steady" company. Even though the sell-off means I'm now slightly down on this position, I'm not necessarily rushing to buy more - I'd like to see if ADM is setting itself up for a jump later by subduing expectations now. For me, ADM is a HOLD.

Valero Energy

Current Investment: 25.2654 shares (7.37% of portfolio, 9.24% of income)

Current Yield (5/10/17): 4.20%, Yield on cost: 4.78%

Investment Thesis: Despite its "best in class" management and operations in the oil refining industry, Valero remains a perennial value play with the ongoing subdued outlook for global oil prices and production. Its strong dividend yield and growth, combined with a sustainable payout ratio, will continue to make it a solid income investment, even in the event of a renewed industry downturn.

Quarterly Results: On April 25, VLO reported beats on both top and bottom lines, disclosing EPS of $0.68 vs $0.63 expected, and revenue of $21.77b vs $19.16b expected. These results represent positive surprises of 7.9% and 13.6%, respectively. They were also significantly higher than metrics from Q1 2016, when oil prices were near rock-bottom.

As with ADM, VLO's stock was sent down post-earnings on news not directly related to its results. During the quarterly analyst call, VLO leadership reported that expected costs to comply with federal renewable fuel regulations will represent a "headwind" to the company's next quarterly earnings. Costs related to this regulation were approximately $146m in Q1, which was $15m lower than in Q1 2016.

Though the stock briefly fell about 2.5% on this news, it has more or less recovered to its pre-earnings levels.

After breakneck dividend growth since 2011, Valero is finally beginning to (understandably) slow down. The most recent increase in January was 16.7%, still a more-than-respectable yearly raise. The company's Q1 investor presentation (p. 11) showed that the company is targeting a 75% payout ratio on adjusted net income for the remainder of the year, implying there is still plenty of room for further shareholder return through buybacks and another generous increase for 2018.

My Reaction: I was very surprised to see the brief sell-off after a solid quarterly report, but the dip didn't last long. Even with Valero trading 7% higher over the past six months, its total return potential, juiced as it is by the company's commitment to generous shareholder returns in dividends, make it an excellent investment choice. Though it may not have the worldwide presence of oil giants like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) or Chevron (NYSE:CVX), it is second-to-none among refiners and is consistently rated as a top "value" choice for investors. Another solid quarter reinforces that I see Valero as a BUY.

Eastman Chemical

Current Investment: 10 shares (3.44% of portfolio, 2.66% of income)

Current Yield (5/10/17): 2.59%, Yield on cost: 2.63%

Investment Thesis: Eastman Chemical is a diversified specialty chemical company with strong management and an undervalued stock price compared to its peers. As the company continues to improve efficiency through cost-cutting, debt reduction, and strategic acquisitions, it will continue to boost shareholder return with increasing yearly dividends and a strong potential for capital appreciation.

Quarterly Results: On April 27, Eastman reported beats on both top and bottom lines, disclosing EPS of $1.83 vs expected $1.75 and revenue of $2.3b vs expected $2.26b. These results represent beats of 4.6% and 1.8%, respectively. These were also slightly higher than comparable numbers from Q1 2016.

Across its four main operating segments (Additives & Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates, and Fibers), three of the four saw a YoY increase in sales revenue and operating earnings. Higher sales volume was the main positive catalyst, while higher raw material prices were the main drawback. The underperforming segment, Fibers, did not share the increased sales volume in other segments, primarily due to weaker demand in China for acetate tow.

Despite the somewhat mixed results, Eastman maintained guidance for 10-12% EPS growth for the full year, and is committed to reducing debt by $350m by the end of 2017. The company expects to hit $1b of free cash flow for the year, of which 70% will be split between debt reduction and share repurchases.

My Reaction: Though the Fibers numbers weren't great, they were generally in line with the company's expectations and didn't torpedo the overall quarterly results. Hearing the reaffirmation of EPS growth in the top half of the previous guidance of 8-12% is definitely reassuring, and demonstrates the company remains undervalued by the market as a whole. I think Eastman has a strong runway for capital appreciation as the year goes on and think the share price remains attractive under $80 (a 2.55% dividend yield). For these reasons, I see Eastman as a BUY.

Conclusion

Quarterly earnings results provide a nice opportunity to review one's holdings. Going through this exercise, I'm able to review the company's results and forward guidance against my original investment thesis to ensure the holding is still a good fit for my portfolio. In each of the three cases above, good quarterly results were offset by unrelated news that caused the share price to decline. While I want to see a bit more from ADM, I'd be comfortable looking to add more shares of VLO or EMN (if I had sufficient capital to invest).

I hope you have found this article interesting, and if you'd like to share your own opinions on these stocks please feel free to leave a comment!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, VLO, EMN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.