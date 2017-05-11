Snap Inc. Was Always A Bad Idea

Snap inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was a flawed concept from the beginning. In terms of making money, social media is all about advertising. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) manages to pull it off because their platform allows space for ads. When you scroll through the website stalking your friends vs. actually hanging out with them, you're exposed to ads for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) the entire time. The Snapchat app lacks the opportunity for advertising. With simple, short videos, the only way to advertise on a large scale would be to start inputting ads between viewings. This is the exact thing that everyone now hates about Youtube.

Just think about it. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has an arguably much stronger platform for advertising revenue. As you scroll through, you're exposed to all those "sponsored" tweets. Companies can have their own Twitter accounts to push their initiatives. CEO's can get the word out. And then there's the retweets. Theoretically it's a great asset for exposure. In spite of this, Twitter has failed to make money over and over again. The template for Snap is far less ad friendly. How then, are they to succeed while Twitter continually struggles to do so?

Financials

For the first quarter, Snap reported a 286% increase in revenue year over year for a grand total of $149.64 million. Ironically the company reported a loss of over $2.2 billion in net income. It is worth noting that a lot of the losses came from compensation expenses. Without them, the losses would have been more like $200 million. All of this amounted to $2.31 loss per share.

Sales and marketing expenses grew by 1300% to obtain that 286% increase in revenue. The $219.73 million in sales and marketing expenses are nearly 50% higher than the company's overall revenue. I could see forgiving this figure as the company tries to ramp up its business; but only if the number of users increased exponentially. These users would represent future potential earnings from more ad exposure. Unfortunately, Snap's daily user growth was only 5% from Q4'16. Year over year, user growth is 36%. That might seem good, but when you compare it to the 53% user growth that Snap acquired in the Q1'16, it's not as encouraging.

Competitors, thin market space

Regardless of the revenue growth, I see Snap struggling in the future. The business market that it operates in is very tough. You have three companies with similar products. Facebook has instagram. Then there's Twitter, and Snapchat. While Twitter is slightly different, instagram is incredibly similar in format. You post pictures and videos (that don't disappear) with small text underneath. It also already outpaces Snapchat in users. I suspect this is because the pictures you take time to make don't vanish into nothing.

Facebook is taking strides to ensure that instagram is more appealing than Snapchat. Things like instagram stories makes Snapchat virtually unnecessary. For most people, its more preferable to have more features in less social mediums. That is what Facebook is doing. When you factor in its superior marketing power, it's tough to see Snap growing into a monster success. I'll be covering Snap Inc. as things progress, but based on the slowing user growth, this one seems to already be facing limited upside.

