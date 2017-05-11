FireEye Soars 43.9% In 2 Months

Catalysts include improving free cash flow, third party distributors boosting international revenue, and exponential growth in U.S government and global cybersecurity market driven by high profile hacks.

FireEye goes from an all-time low to a 43.9% gain in two months.

Impressive Gain From All-Time Low

First identified by this author as a buy in an article on Seeking Alpha published February 6, 2017, on which day the stock closed at $10.85 near its all-time low, FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has since soared to hit $14.89 on May 5, a 43.9% gain from its March 9, 2017 low in just two months.

Though a handsome profit indeed, this marks only the beginning of a long term uptrend for FireEye. Even better, a short term retracement is presently indicated, which will soon permit investors to buy in at its nadir for reduced risk for the long ride upward.

FireEye was already well on its way up when it received a further boost from announcement of its Q1 results on May 2, 2017. In an example of under-promise and over-perform, the company surpassed its guidance of three months prior to announcement to bring in a reduced net loss of $0.09 per share and a quarterly revenue increase of 3.4% to nearly $174 million. Consensus was $163.67 million.

We met or exceeded our guidance ranges on all financial metrics, and achieved significant milestones on our product roadmap, including the general availability of the FireEye Helix platform and a new release of our next generation HX endpoint solution."

-- Kevin Mandia, FireEye CEO

Fourth Quarter Projects Non-GAAP Profitability

The Helix platform offers analytics, network processing, and end point analytics, and is priced by tier as a subscription in an SaaS business model.

The company's forward guidance for the full year also projects earnings and revenues coming in above consensus. The mean estimate is $731.56M. Chief financial officer Frank Verdecanna said recently that "we fully expect in the fourth quarter that we're going to be non-GAAP profitable, and then you would expect that to be the case from 2018 on".

In confirmation of the long term future for this breakout, in the week beginning May 1, 2017, FireEye pushed above historical resistance of $12.36, and also strongly closed above its 50-week moving average. Combined, these represent extremely positive indications.

Improving Free Cash Flow

Why is FireEye doing well? In the second half of 2016, the company effected 350 layoffs, thereby reducing the drag of the company's stock-based remuneration plan on profitability and improving free cash flow.

Bill Robbins, formerly with Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), was appointed executive vice president of global sales, and is believed to be implementing a policy of appointing third-party distributors to increase international revenue. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) gained impressive results using this same approach in the cybersecurity market.

Both the U.S. government market for cybersecurity products and the global cybersecurity market are growing exponentially. The U.S. government market is anticipated to be $22 billion by 2022. MarketsandMarkets, a research company, believes the world cyber security market will be about $170.2 billion in 2020.

High Profile Hacks Are Growth Catalyst

High profile hacks of government, corporate, financial and political entities over recent years have thrust this market into the spotlight, and have acted as a growth catalyst, benefiting all participants.

Furthermore, information recently emerged showing that Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), the cybersecurity market leader, has suffered two major breaches of its switching gear and firewalls on a grand scale. These revelations demonstrated that more than 300 of Cisco's products were a security hazard, a clear conclusion of the hacking by the Central Intelligence Agency of Cisco products.

Also, Cisco's ASA (Adaptive Security Appliance) was compromised by the National Security Agency as they covertly acquired data from the SWIFT international banking money transfer system. An ASA is an IP router with a combination of firewall, intrusion preventor, antivirus software and a VPN. Cisco has stated that over one million of the devices are in use. The ramifications of these two glaring breaches of Cisco products should inure to FireEye's benefit going forward.

Attractive Entry Point Is Developing

After the impressive rise in FireEye's stock price over the last two months, the shorter time frame charts are showing the onset of an interim correction which potentially offers, as it bottoms, an attractive entry point for investors to benefit from the long haul upturn which is projected into the future.

Conclusions

FireEye has strongly outperformed over the last two months and in so doing has passed wayposts that clearly mark this as the commencement of a new long term uptrend. The prospect of this long term uptrend has not yet been priced in.

Monitoring of an interim short term correction now developing should render reduced risk entry points to join this new uptrend.

