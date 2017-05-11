Should You Follow Newell Brands Higher?

Shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) soared over the past couple of days after the management team at the firm released financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2017 fiscal year. Seeing the stock of a company I've eyeballed on and off for some time skyrocket by such a hefty amount, to the tune of closing up 11.9% for the day, I couldn't resist but to dig into the numbers and see not only why the stock rose but to see if, perhaps, there is still an attractive opportunity for the firm moving forward.

A glance at the headline news

At a very basic level, I think it would make sense for me to at least touch upon the headline news. According to the managemenet team at Newell, sales during the quarter came in at $3.27 billion. This represents an increase of 148.4% over the same quarter last year, but it should be mentioned that this rise was largely driven by their Jarden acquisition. The company also finished its purchase of WoodWick and got rid of its tools and totes operations. Actual core growth (growth of its business without factoring in the acquisition) came in at about 2.5% for the quarter. To put this in perspective, analysts had forecasted sales of $3.22 billion.

On the bottom line, management outperformed when it came to earnings as well. Normalized earnings (so excluding one-time fluctuations that are still included in GAAP) came out to $0.34 per share. This represents an increase over the $0.29 per share in earnings that the market had been expecting. Meanwhile, from a cash flow perspective, operating cash outflows totaled $289.2 million, an increase from the $261.4 million in outflows the firm had reported for the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal year. These outflows may look bad, but the seasonal nature of the business is such that the first quarter is usually in the red like this.

The really exciting parts

Now that the headline news is out of the way, I'd like to dig into the fun results provided by management. In its press release, Newell decided that it would give an update on its guidance. As you can see in the image below, sales were reaffirmed at between $14.52 billion and $14.72 billion for its full 2017 fiscal year. This implies core sales growth of between 2.5% and 4%. A reaffirmation isn't really exciting, but what is exciting is the fact that earnings for the year were bumped up. Previously, the management team at Newell had anticipated earnings per share to be between $2.95 and $3.15 for this year. Now, they believe that number will grow to between $3 and $3.20 per share.

Due to its profitability during the quarter, combined with the expectation for improving results this year, management made the decision to raise the firm's dividend from $0.19 per share each quarter to $0.23 per share. This represents an increase of around 21% and is a testament to management's confidence in the enterprise and its future prospects but, personally, I've never cared for dividends. I'd prefer management allocate that capital toward something useful like growth initiatives or maybe even paying down debt if the numbers are right.

By this point, you may be wondering what, precisely, is the reason for Newell's shares to increase by so much. Yes, management increased the dividend and sales and profits are looking nice, but what's the real story that propelled the stock higher? Personally, I believe that it all comes down to cash flow and where management sees that metric going to over the foreseeable future.

You see, in its conference call regarding earnings, management said that, over the next couple of years, operating cash flow for the business should grow nicely. In fact, if they are accurate in their assumptions, this metric should grow to at least $2 billion per year no later than 2019. If this is the case, and assuming the $25.05 billion market capitalization of the conglomerate, we are looking at a price / forward (for 2019 or earlier) operating cash flow ratio of around 12.5 today. I know we need to consider the appropriate discount rate, so if we assume a rate of 10% per annum, we're looking at an adjusted multiple of 15.2.

Overall, this kind of pricing for a quality company like Newell isn't that bad at all. In fact, I would argue that it borders on the cheaper side of things. That said, we do still need to consider that cash flow isn't the only thing that matters and that we are taking a risk by assuming management's word is what will actually transpire. If we, instead, were to make the assumption that 2017 expected earnings are a more appropriate way to value the business, we are looking at a price/earnings ratio right now of between 16.2 to 17.3. This is on the higher side of what I like but I wouldn't say it's unreasonable for a quality firm.

But we do need to be careful of one thing

One thing management was proud of in relation to the quarter was the fact that they had generated cost savings, through synergies and cost-management, of $115 million. This is truly impressive, but we do need to be aware that, even with these alleged savings, some negative news did rear its ugly head. If you would, please take a look at the image below.

What this image shows is that, even normalizing performance amongst its five new segments, Newell saw some of its margins suffer. Its Live segment, for instance, saw its normalized margin fall from 9.9% of sales down to 7.6%. Its Learn segment, which will make up not only its writing business (which I believe is the crown jewel of the company) but also its Jostens operations, saw its segment profit margin dip from 22.8% last year to 19.2% this year. In fact, with the exception of the firm's Play segment, which reported an increase in margin from -3.4% in 2016 to 10.6% today, all of its operating segments worsened during the quarter.

Takeaway

Overall, I must say that I am quite pleased with the performance generated by Newell. I do see some minor issues, such as the margin problem I pointed out, but the overall situation facing the firm is quite appealing in my view. With attractive sales growth, respectable earnings, and the prospect of strong cash flow in the years to come, it's hard not to like what I see. Even so, I should be clear that, while shares appear to be fairly attractive on a forward basis, not only for cash flow but earnings as well, they certainly aren't what I would consider true value prospects either. This kind of firm makes sense for a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investor because it should continue to grow sales, profits, and cash flow for years to come (absent an economic downturn or fraud), but it's not the kind of prospect that will give you tremendous upside potential unless a competitor buys it out for a premium.

