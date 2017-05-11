Kroger Vs. Whole Foods: Which Stock Is On Sale?

A slumping stock price for Kroger provides a good entry point to buy the stock. The opposite is true for Whole Foods' stock, which has surged 30% since March.

There has been considerable recent price movements for both Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), but in opposite directions. Kroger currently trades near its 52-week low and 32% off of all-time highs while Whole Foods' stock has surged 30% since the end of March. This has caused a huge valuation disparity amongst the two companies. Based on my analysis below, Kroger has been oversold and is easily the clear stock to buy.

Past Performance - Winner: Whole Foods

Unless otherwise stated, data in the tables throughout this post were provided from Kroger's and Whole Foods' annual reports.

This is a close battle and pretty subjective. Whole Foods is the winner given they have achieved nice growth organically where Kroger has growth through acquisitions (Harris Teeter, Roundy's, etc.). However, Whole Foods' slowing growth is one of my primary concerns going forward. Whole Foods' sales increased by 8%-16% every year from 2012 to 2015, but during 2016 sales only increased by 2%

Projected Performance - Winner: Kroger

According to Kroger's 2017 guidance, they anticipate supermarket sales to range from flat to 1% growth. Kroger also expects to achieve a long-term earnings-per-share growth rate of 8 - 11%, which is impressive. Whole Foods expects sales growth of approximately 1.5%. While this is more than what Kroger projects, its very concerning since Whole Foods' stock is priced like a growth stock. Also, Whole Foods has been seeing margin compression as a result of competitive pressure. Many large chain grocery stores (even Wal-Mart) are now offering organic products, so Whole Foods has had to respond by lowering their prices. This is going to put downward pressure on earnings going forward. The opposite is true for Kroger, which is expanding its organic footprint and should benefit from improving margins.

Dividend - Winner: Kroger

Both Kroger (1.66% annual yield) and Whole Foods (1.53% annual yield) offer modest yields, but its still enough to be an important aspect of future returns. The winner here is Kroger. This is because they are a bit more mature than Whole Foods and are better at producing free cash flow, which gives them a lower payout ratio. Kroger's payout ratio has averaged 33% over the last 3 years, while Whole Foods' was 50%. Kroger's payout ratio did spike in 2016, but that was a result of unfavorable balance sheet movements and a higher amount of capital expenditures. I'd expect Kroger's payout ratio to revert back to the mean for 2017 and beyond.

Balance Sheet - Winner: Whole Foods

Whole Foods has more cash, a lower amount of leverage, and a better current ratio. This should allow room for Whole Foods to make a large acquisition in the future.

Valuation - Winner: Kroger

Kroger's valuation is what really sets the stock apart from Whole Foods. According to forward P/E, Kroger trades at a 50% discount and has a better long-term growth rate. Kroger also has better multiples across the board with the exception of EV/FCF, which was heavily influenced by Kroger's drop in free cash flow during 2016.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, EV/EBITDA, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

EV/FCF is calculated using each company's average free cash flow over the last 3 years.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Kroger

Wall Street is clearly more bullish on Kroger as well. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Kroger is $34.05, which represents 13% upside based on the current share price of $30.03. The average target price for Whole Foods is $30.21, which represents 19% downside based on the current share price of $37.21.

Conclusion

It's hard to look past Kroger's cheap valuation. A forward P/E of 13 is attractive for a consumer staple stock. I also like Kroger's growth rate, growing dividend, and resiliency to recessions. These factors compare quite favorably to Whole Foods. Slowing growth and the potential for more margin compression make Whole Foods a risky bet in my opinion. Whole Foods trades like a growth stock, but their sales appear to have matured. If you're looking to buy a grocery stock, Kroger is the far better choice right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.