General Electric: There Is No Need To Panic

General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock has come under pressure as the news came out that test flights for Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 Max jetliner have been canceled due to a fault in its engine, which was being provided by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran. It is normal to see market spooked by such news without investigating it properly. Aviation is an extremely important segment for the company and any issue in this segment will make the market jittery.

However, in this case, market has overreacted to a small problem which is easily fixable. It is important to note that there is no technical issue with the LEAP engine provided by CFM. There are some quality issues with the "low-pressure turbine discs", which was found during the inspections. It did not affect the test flight. This issue does not affect other LEAP engines being supplied to Airbus and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China. The company has already said that until the inspection is completed, production will continue with products procured from other suppliers.

Now this is not an engineering or a design issue which will take the team back to the drawing board. This issue can easily be resolved by procuring the discs from another supplier and replacing the previously used discs. Due to this fact, Boeing has not pushed back the launch of its most important jetliner. GE team has already reached the site and they are looking into the issue.

If there was a technical issue with the engines, then we could expect a delay and GE's inability to meet its LEAP engine deliveries target for the year. However, as it is just a product quality issue which can be taken care of by changing the supplier, it should not have an impact on GE's total LEAP engine deliveries for the year. In case of a technical issue, the fall in stock price would have been justified as aviation segment is fast becoming the most important area of business for the company. Its margins are the highest (35%) and it is also on its way to become the largest revenue contributor for GE's industrial business (explained in detail in my previous articles here).

Technical issue would have resulted in bringing down full year revenue and margin for this segment. That would have been a fundamental and justifiable reason for a fall in stock price. However, as there is not likely to be any impact on earnings from this issue, the fall seems unjustified and fueled by fear. There are likely going to be delays for Boeing, although the company has not yet notified its customers about any delay. CFM should not face any delays in engine deliveries as the company continues to assemble new engines with discs from another supplier. Engines previously delivered to Boeing will be inspected and these discs will be replaced. This will likely cause a delay for Boeing. 737 Max's launch was ahead of schedule before this issue was communicated to Boeing. However, as these engines have already been recorded as delivered to Boeing, GE should not face any trouble as revenue from these engines is most probably already recorded in the books. Replacing these parts will not hurt GE. As more details come out, we should get more clarity on the issue.

Such a news item will certainly spook the market and it does pose a short-term challenge. However, I believe it will affect Boeing more and the impact on GE will be minimal. As things become clear, stock price should recover. GE shareholders should not worry and hold their positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.