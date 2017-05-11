Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot - Today's Market Outlook 05-11-17

SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) holders, aka market investors, should pay close attention again today to inflation data. Several reports yesterday offered warning of a heating price environment. Today, some sign of a heating environment may be seen in data once again. Also, tax reform in whatever final form will stimulate the economy and fuel prices. As we move forward, such indications will likely build upon themselves and raise the alarm among investors. Before the week is over the fire may be hot enough to scare some capital away. While inflation is generally positive for stocks, if it forces the Fed to speed its rate hike schedule, something the market will undoubtedly weigh, it would be problematic over the shorter term until confidence in stable pricing is reestablished.

In the very early premarket (4:40 AM EDT), stock futures were fractionally lower. The SPDR S&P 500 was off by about 0.1% as stocks hover near their highs with two issues of concern overhanging. Let's not say things are bad, though, because that is just not the case for the economy nor for corporations, nor for American consumers and businesses about to catch a tax break. However, the market is worried about a couple key factors that can weigh against companies.

Namely, inflation and the Fed rate hike schedule are the issues I'm watching most today. Stocks are not priced for a heating inflation environment nor for a faster rate hike schedule, and could be due a hit on any indication of such. Yesterday, we reported via two reports (A Fiery Day... and This is Great for Gold) on how inflation data might impact the equity market value, the dollar and hard assets like gold and oil. Reports on China CPI, import/export prices, the inflation expectations of businessmen and the comments of one Fed man all signaled a heating price environment (see yesterday's reports for more detail on all).

Today, SPY holders will have specific interest in the Producer Price Index (PPI), which is due for release at 8:30 AM EDT. Economists expect producer prices rose 0.2% in April after declining by 0.1% in March. On a year-over-year basis, PPI was up 2.3% through March, clearly aided by increases in the price of oil and other industrial commodities year-to-date. Oil prices were up in April after dropping in March, and play a role in higher expectations for PPI. Smart money watches Core PPI though, which excludes volatile food and energy. Core PPI is expected to have increased 0.2% as well in April though, which is mildly inflationary. Year-to-year, Core PPI was up just 1.6% through March, but look for a possible uptick in April, feeding the fear fire.

If it's hot, the PPI data will feed fear into tomorrow's Consumer Price Index (NYSEARCA:CPI) data release, in my view, and likely drive some capital to find protection. It should at least put nimble money managers on edge, if they weren't already given the valuation of equities and tensions around the Korean Peninsula. Incidentally, expectations for CPI are also hot and year-to-year comparisons more indicative of inflation than PPI data.

There is reason for concern, at least according to me and the Fed, who both see the President's Tax Reform Plan as stimulative and also incendiary to prices. You may want to have a look at my short discussion of how tax reform might play for the economy, the dollar and hard assets here.

If inflation is a problem, then the Fed is a bigger problem. Currently, market expectations are set at two rate hikes for this year, with one seen for the upcoming June meeting. Eric Rosengren, Boston Fed Bank President, just said he thinks the Fed might be better served raising rates three times this year. If the Fed is forced to speed up the process due to a heating inflation environment, then stocks could see some selling.

Inflation generally serves the equity asset class, but higher capital costs do not help the economic value creation nor the market value creation of corporations nor their common shares. Look for a tug-a-war, so to speak, as the market attempts to assess just how the situation will play out. If inflation gets scary enough, stocks stand to lose, but if it heats slowly enough for the Fed to handle without bigger moves on rates, then we may simply work our way higher. My best guess is we'll mark a correction before that happens though. Stay tuned, as I am back and covering the market again on a regular basis via my longstanding column here at Seeking Alpha.

