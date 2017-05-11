Another Great Quarter For W.P. Carey

Asymmetrical risk reward is the essence of investing in stocks and I see WPC as a strong outperformer going forward.

The positive outcome of the French election has been ignored by the market.

Fairly recently, I named W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) as one of my favorite REITs in the market today. It is what I consider to be a blue-chip REIT and yet it keeps trading at only 12 times FFO and a significant discount to peers due to irrational fears.

Here is a short summary of my buy thesis:

WPC is a high-quality REIT with a significant track record of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns trading at only 12 times its FFO. It is a very well-managed REIT with an attractive portfolio of net lease properties that is well diversified across geography, property type and tenant.

WPC is trading at a much smaller cash flow multiple relative to many of its peers due to two main reasons. Firstly, the REIT also operates an asset management business, which adds business complexity. Secondly, about 30% of its portfolio is located in Europe. I disagree with the market and consider both of these factors to be positive, not negative.

The asset management platform allows WPC to grow faster and access more capital as it launches new non-traded REITs and other vehicles. Moreover, it only represents about 5% of its current FFO, so it clearly is nothing major compared to its own real estate portfolio.

The international assets allow US investors to access the European real estate market without the negative implications of withholding taxes and higher transaction cost. Moreover, it also permits WPC to look for opportunities in a larger universe of net lease properties, which may lead to better underlying property performance.

The 6.4% dividend yield is safe with a conservative 77% FFO payout ratio. WPC has a long and favorable history of dividend payments and increases. During the last 10 years, the dividend per share more than doubled with no interruptions in annual dividend hikes. The future growth prospects look very compelling considering that the REIT is already yielding over 6%. Again here, not much growth is needed to achieve very respectable total returns.

Now that a month has passed by, the thesis remains intact and the share price has not moved a bit. Yet, there has been increasingly positive news including an earnings beat and a positive presidential election outcome, but the market remains excessively fearful:

Source: Google Finance

The Earnings Beat

A few days ago, WPC reported its first quarter results and beat the consensus expectations by a wide margin.

Source: SA

AFFO per diluted share was up to $1.25. The CEO, Mark DeCesaris notes that the positive results reflects many proactive steps that the REIT undertook last year including planned real estate dispositions, financing activities that lowered the cost of debt and the continued focus on operational efficiency.

Despite the earnings beat, the AFFO for the 2017 first quarter was down 4.6% from $1.31 per diluted share for the 2016 first quarter, due mainly to one-time lease termination fees earned during the prior-year periods and its recent dispositions creating some short-term dilution. At first, the revenue also appears to have dropped significantly compared to last year, but this is really just because of the one-time fees that WPC earned in the prior-year period.

Overall the results were satisfying and allowed the REIT to again increase its dividend to now $99.5 cents per share and reaffirmed its guidance for 2017. While many REITs including DDR (NYSE:DDR) and Spirit (NYSE:SRC) had to recently cut their guidance due to retail difficulties, WPC keeps performing steadily as a result of its low exposure to retail and superior management.

In the conference call, the CEO makes the following note concerning retail properties:

Our investments in asset management teams have also done a tremendous job over the past decade identifying and staying ahead of the competitive threat to traditional retailers from ecommerce. As a result, we believe the extremely low level of retail tenants in our portfolio face significant competition from ecommerce. While we saw a fewer interesting investment opportunities for our portfolio during the first quarter, we have seen a pick up in the number of attractive opportunities more recently.

The REIT has maintained high underwriting standards when it comes to acquiring new properties and this has resulted in some difficulties to identify deals with attractive terms. The result is that WPC has kept building dry powder and holds today over $1.6 billion in liquidity that can be allocated for new growth in the coming quarters.

The New French President

France recently had its presidential election and the outcome was favorable for WPC. The centrist, Macron, won against the populist Le Pen and as such, markets avoided a second potential "Brexit."

Le Pen is famous for being anti-euro as well as anti-European Union. Her victory would have most likely caused a massive sell-off in European equities and currencies, just like happened after Brexit. Macron is quite the contrary from Le Pen and is popular for his pro-European views. The market reacted positively to his victory with the Euro being already up very significantly:

Euro to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

It reached its 6-month high in a few days and given that WPC has a large allocation to European countries, I consider this to be a positive news for the REIT. It may lead to currency gains and generally a stronger European market.

Moreover, as I noted in the introduction, one of the main reasons why WPC has kept trading at a discount is because of fears over the state of the European Union. Now that Macron won, France will remain pro-EU and the risks are well reduced in my opinion. This has already led to upside for many European equities, and should also serve as a catalyst for WPC going forward.

Final Thoughts

WPC is an above average quality REIT selling at a below average valuation. In terms of quality, I find it fairly comparable to STORE (NYSE:STOR), National Retail (NYSE:NNN), Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) or even Realty Income (NYSE:O), and yet it trades at a very substantial discount.

The market is today overly pessimistic on WPC and decides to keep ignoring the positive news.

It is rare to come across a true-blue chip company with significant track record of outperformance and solid prospects trading at way below average valuations. WPC deserves a premium valuation in my opinion and remains a strong buy.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the " Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles on other undervalued REIT. I have experience working in Private Equity Real Estate and aim to identify the best risk/reward opportunities within my field of expertise. My articles are free here on Seeking Alpha, and following me will allow you to receive all my research at no cost.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.