Freddie Mac Has Paid It Back And Fannie Mae Is On Its Way

The purpose of this article is to provide updated financial performance data for the government sponsored enterprises (GSEs), i.e., Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). In doing so, a cogent presentation will be made to show the true motivation for the GSEs' conservator (FHFA: Federal Housing Finance Agency) and creditor (U.S. Treasury) to implement the 3rd amendment to the senior preferred stock purchase agreement (SPSPA), a.k.a., the net worth sweep (NWS) amendment. An analysis will show what the GSEs' financial data would be under the NWS and if the original 10% dividend was maintained to date. Before going into that, it is helpful to understand the GSEs' financial performance in relation to all of the other bailouts that occurred due to the 2008 financial crisis.

As the reader is likely painfully aware, these are sobering (if not troubling) days for shareholders of government sponsored enterprises (GSEs) - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac - due to the recent Court of Appeals (D.C. Circuit) decision handed down late February (2/21/17) in Perry Capital et al. Preferred shareholders sued the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and U.S. Department of Treasury in D.C. District Court. In September 2014, Judge Royce Lamberth dismissed the complaint in its entirety, upon which the plaintiffs appealed the ruling. The Appeals Court opinion was horrific for shareholders (mainly common) to some extent. Only a portion of their claims were remanded back to the District Court; none of Judge Lamberth's ruling was vacated or reversed. But the story is not over, as GSE shareholder Bruce Berkowitz has recently said. Two panel rehearing petitions (Fairholme Funds & Arrowood Indemnity Co. and Class Plaintiffs) have been filed. Neither seem to be a huge en banc review that attempts to overturn the ruling that upholds the NWS as legal; Perry Capital has yet to petition for en banc on their APA claims. But it will take several months to decide, and another few months to go through the entire case again (if granted the petition), with more months of waiting on a decision. So no Court opinions are likely to occur in Perry Capital et al. case in 2017. Announcements and actions by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Mel Watt and members of Congress on the senior preferred stock purchase agreement (any changes to the dividend agreement from the NWS) and bipartisan housing reform will move the stock price this year.

The GSEs really are at a cross-road in their existence. Shareholders were certain that the NWS was going to be struck down at the Appeals Court but it did not occur. Instead, Judges Ginsburg and Millett said that the Court is barred from touching whatever FHFA does as the GSEs conservator, and that the FHFA doesn't even have to conserve and preserve the companies' assets (they claim it's optional!) but can give them away to Treasury forever if they want. Judge Brown's dissent states that such rulings are for a Banana Republic, not the United States of America where the rule of law governs.

Being at this cross road, it's helpful to reflect on how the GSEs got to this position, and what would have happened to the GSEs if the NWS was never enacted due to the supposed 'death spiral' Treasury and FHFA have continually peddled to the public and courts across the country. How do those two scenarios compare?

As GSE commentator David Fiderer shows, the GSEs were much better at managing their risk in the MBS market than the players in the private label securities (PLS) market managed theirs. So when the financial crisis hit in 2008, the PLS market essentially vanished over the next couple of years, as shown by the Urban Institute. The GSEs suffered losses (due to making MBS holders whole and the losses on their retained MBS portfolio), but they were not as severe as the PLS market. Fingers were pointed at who was to blame for the greatest financial crisis since the great depression. Fannie and Freddie have been vilified by many. Hank Paulson said then President Bush despised them. Opponents say that the only reason they exist is because the government propped them up. They also champion the phrase the GSEs were operating with the ethic of 'private gains and public losses:' GSE shareholders profit when the company does well, but the public loses when their risky business causes larges losses and they need a bailout from the taxpayer.

The Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 was passed, which gave the newly formed FHFA the ability to serve as either the GSEs conservator and/or receiver. The Act gave several conditions by which the GSEs would be lawfully put into either conservatorship or receivership. None were ever met, and the boards of Fannie and Freddie reluctantly handed over the companies to the FHFA. Former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson chose conservatorship, not receivership (an extremely important point). After the boards were dismissed, the FHFA (conservator) negotiated the terms of the deal with Treasury (creditor) in the Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (SPSPA). Treasury received 1 million shares of senior preferred stock in each company that has a value of $1,000 per share and a 10% cash dividend (or 12% PIK option) on its liquidation preference (balance of amount of money Treasury has given to GSEs). The dividend rate is quite high, as nearly all banks were given bailouts at 5.45%. As we will see momentarily, the dividend rate has been the source of much controversy. Treasury also received warrants for 79.9% of each GSE's outstanding common stock, which Treasury pays a "nominal price" of $0.00001 per share. The total amount of outstanding shares is 1,723,365,807 (FNMA: 1,076,207,174; FMCC: 647,158,633). Thus, the warrants allow Treasury to purchase 6,850,593,432 shares (FNMA: 4,278,057,373 shares; FMCC: 2,572,536,059 shares) for $68,506; yes, you read that correctly: 79.9% ownership of two Fortune 50 companies for $68,506! Although many might call that a "steal of a deal," shareholders would call it precisely that in the truest sense of the word since it was the federal government negotiating the terms of the deal on both sides of the table. Finally, Treasury was entitled to charge the GSEs a periodic commitment fee for its continuing support. That fee has never been charged during the conservatorship. The only bailout (that I am aware of) where a periodic commitment fee was charged occurred with AIG. The terms of their bailout specified it to be 8.5% on the remaining commitment. However, Treasury never enforced the periodic commitment fee payments: AIG (NYSE:AIG) made only two payments of $55 and $110 million, equaling 1.1% of its remaining $15.1B remaining commitment; no other payments were made over the course of 4 years besides those. More details on AIGs commitment fee and bailout are given by Sjostrom here. As he points out, the commitment fee was later reduced from 8.5% to 0.75%. In the case of the GSEs, SEC 8-K filings upon entering conservatorship says the following about the periodic commitment fee:

In addition to the issuance of the Senior Preferred Stock and Warrant, beginning on March 31, 2010, Fannie Mae will pay a periodic commitment fee to Treasury on a quarterly basis. This periodic commitment fee will accrue from January 1, 2010. The fee, to be mutually agreed upon by Fannie Mae and Treasury and to be determined with reference to the market value of the Commitment as then in effect, will be determined by or before December 31, 2009, and will be reset every five years. Treasury may waive the periodic commitment fee for up to one year at a time, in its sole discretion, based on adverse conditions in the U.S. mortgage market. Fannie Mae may elect to pay the periodic commitment fee in cash or add the amount of the fee to the liquidation preference of the Senior Preferred Stock.

The commitment fee was never specified in the original SPSPAs or any other amendments to them. As the FHFA Office of Inspector General points out in the 2012 NWS analysis report, the commitment fee was never determined by a mutual agreement between Treasury and FHFA. Treasury's commitment was originally capped at $100 billion.

From September 2008 to mid 2012, Treasury gave the GSEs $187.5 billion: $141.8 billion ($51.2 B - FMCC; $90.58 B - FNMA) to cover 'losses' and $45.7 billion ($20.1 B - FMCC; $25.6 B - FNMA) to pay Treasury it's required 10% dividend. This is shown below in Figures 1 and 2. These financials are discussed more in a previous SA article. But one thing of critical importance to note is the kind of losses the GSEs experienced. Borrowing $187.5 billion sounds like a lot. But what drove those $141.8 billion in losses? Most people attribute it to distressed companies in a very tough economic climate. Unfortunately, something would lead one to believe otherwise when the GSEs repay roughly that same amount back ($179.67 billion) to Treasury nearly 2 years later. We know the economy has recovered, but could any company that was in such dire straights accumulate $187.5 billion in debt over 4 years pay that much money back in roughly 2.5 years? Some talented accountants (who also happen to be shareholders) performed forensic accounting of the GSEs' financial statements. Generally speaking, what Spittler and Ciklin observed is that a fair amount of the $141.8 billion in 'losses' were not real losses but paper losses driven by some deceptive accounting tricks. These artificial losses drove higher dividend payments as well. Their findings also show that the GSEs were in much better financial health than the government has led the pubic to believe. As of September 2015 their findings have been verified three times; prolific author Professor Larry Crumbley most recently audited and verified their results.

Figure 1 - Treasury senior preferred stock purchases made [a] on a quarterly basis and [b] cumulative purchases made. Purchases are made up to the NWS.

Figure 2 - Senior preferred stock purchases made by both GSEs (color) broken down into stock to pay for losses and Treasury's 10% dividend. The right panel shows the amount of stock purchases made for loan losses ($141.8 billion) and Treasury's 10% dividend ($45.7 billion).

Now we come to August 2012 when the 3rd amendment to the SPSPA was entered into. So what exactly changed? There are 4 elements of the stock purchase agreement: dividend rate, commitment amount, commitment fee and amount of senior preferred stock. Let's discuss what the 3rd amendment changed (if any) to each:

Commitment Amount. The first two amendments to the SPSPA focused on the commitment amount. It was initially set at $100 billion. The first amount increased it to $200 billion. The second increased it to a formulaic value, which became capped at the end of 2012. The third amendment didn't increase the commitment amount at all. Commitment Fee. During Perry Capital et al. oral arguments the defense attorneys attempted to validate the NWS by pointing to Treasury's funding commitment and the value of the periodic commitment fee. This is logically and mathematically an inaccurate defense. As noted above in the discussion of AIG's bailout, the amount of funds available to the GSEs for future draws did not change; thus, any type of charged commitment fee would be the same instead of being worth more under the NWS. Furthermore, the commitment fee has never occurred or even calculated! The 2nd amendment to the SPSPA stated that the commitment fee was to be calculated and agreed upon by 12/31/2010. However, Treasury and FHFA never calculated or agreed upon such a fee, which was to govern the amount paid for the next five years. So all the noise that FHFA and Treasury (especially their lawyers) like to make about the periodic commitment fee is completely baseless; if the fee was so valuable (or really held any value at all), then Treasury would have charged something for it or at least shown some type of effort in even valuing it (which it never did). Nevertheless, the commitment fee was set aside in the NWS. Stock Quantity. No new shares were purchased here or ever throughout the conservatorship. The only time that senior preferred stock was purchased was in the original SPSPA in 2008. The quantity of senior preferred stock was fixed at 1,000 shares ($1,000 per share). The liquidation preference varied as the GSEs would make draws from Treasury and repay the amount borrowed. Ten percent (annually) of the net amount (draws minus repayments) is what Treasury received in dividends on a quarterly basis. The difference in liquidation preference and stock quantity was confusing even to the judges during Perry oral arguments, in regards to what changed: Judge Millett asked plaintiffs about the 'quality of the shares.' Here is what can be confusing. Some might look at the stock purchase agreement like we view purchasing stock in the stock market. They might think the capital that Treasury keeps giving to 'bail out' the GSEs previously as stock purchases: every time Fannie or Freddie need money, Treasury simply purchases more senior preferred shares from them in exchange for the cash requested. Having this understanding, they would see that in 2012 the NWS was constructed so that future shares issued had the variable dividend rate while previously issued shares had a 10% dividend; they would see this a change to future stock purchases, not senior preferred stock purchased by Treasury before the NWS. Understanding that to be the case, they would understand this is unfair as follows: the quality of 'new shares' (which were never issued due to lack of demand) was transferred to 'old shares,' which should not have occurred. But such an understanding of stock issuance is wrong. As previously mentioned, senior preferred stock was issued and purchased only once at the beginning of the conservatorship; that is why it is referred to in the original SPSPA as an 'initial commitment fee.' Moreover, this couldn't realistically take place if such a stock purchase/funding construct were in place: the NWS dividend of 'new shares' would leave no money left for the 10% dividend of 'old shares.' Dividend Rate. Having seen that the commitment amount, commitment fee and stock quantity remained the same under the NWS, the only thing left that could vary is the dividend rate. And that is precisely what was varied in the NWS. The dividend rate was changed from 10% to the entire quarterly profits minus a buffer, which was initially set at $3 billion and declined by $600 million annually to $0 in 2018. A change in the dividend rate was not terribly uncommon for companies that received bailed out funds. But the degree to which it was changed and the conditions under which it changed are drastically different. A number of financial institutions like St. Johns Bancshares signed off on a variable rate dividend agreement, but its terms were different in three respects. First, the company agreed to pay a higher amount of dividends at the onset of Treasury's initial stock purchase of the company, as shown in contracts with participants, on the condition that the borrowed principle wasn't repaid in several (4-5) years. In this instance, the dividend rate went up from 5.45% to 9.45% (e.g., in the case of St. Johns Bancshares). The GSEs dividend rate was initially set at 10% without any terms specifying a rate increase if repayment wasn't done by a specified time. Instead, the contract was modified later on. Second, the companies that were delinquent in paying back Treasury were charged far less when their interest rates went up in comparison to the difference charged when the GSEs' dividend structure went up. It will be shown momentarily that the GSEs overall have paid an annual dividend rate of 24.22% and 25.65% from 2008-2017; since the inception of the NWS those amounts went up from 10% to 34.96% and 36.74% . Thus, banks were charged a lower rate at the outset, increased less than a factor of 2 when it increased, while the GSEs' initial rate of 10% was higher than banks' increased dividend rate, and their dividend has effectively increased by a factor of 3.5-3.7! Third, the contracts were signed by different parties. Treasury and banks' representatives signed off on TARP stock purchase agreements. Contracts for the GSEs were signed off between Treasury and FHFA Director (their conservator). Thus, the FHFA and/or Treasury could easily act on any motives that did not align with HERA's mandated fiduciary duties simply by modifying the terms of the contract with the stroke of an amendment. Treasury could not have pulled this off so easily or at all with a bank that maintained control of its company.

Before moving on, I want to pose a hypothetical (which later we will see turns out to be supported by the facts). Suppose that shareholders are correct in their claims that Treasury and FHFA colluded together to drain the GSEs of their wealth in August 2012; that both organizations knew the GSEs were about to enter into the "golden age of profitability" (from Fannie Mae's CFO briefing) and would be massively profitable. What options did they really have at their disposal in the contract to divert as much money as possible to Treasury? The commitment amount and, thus, commitment fee was capped. As reported by the FHFA OIG, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac had $124.8 billion and $140.5 billion of commitment remaining, respectively. A commitment fee of 1.0% (similar to what AIG actually paid when it did make a commitment fee payment) would be $1.25 billion and $1.405 . So Treasury wouldn't be able to exactly drain the coffers with the periodic commitment fee. Moreover, this annual amount would be less ($0.663 billion - both GSEs) if Treasury charged a commitment fee that was equal to what the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IRBD, i.e., World Bank) charges (0.25%) for its loans: $169.7 billion disbursed and $65.9 billion undisbursed in 2016. So the only other weapon that Treasury and FHFA would have in its arsenal is the dividend rate. It would be hard for them to "come to an agreement" on an exceedingly high commitment fee of 10% for their "enormous commitment" (which would seriously hurt the GSEs, but not drain it all as shown in the forthcoming financials) since precedent could not justify such action, in addition to the fact that they missed their opportunity to set the rate by the required date (12/31/2010). However, the dividend rate could be justified from 10% to a "net worth sweep" of the company's assets if the proper narrative were given. If Treasury and FHFA sold the change under the guise of 'we don't know what is going to happen to the GSEs' profitability, and we want to protect them from draining their fixed remaining commitment,' then they could justify the change. And this is precisely what FHFA and Treasury did. On its face, the NWS looks like a win for all parties involved: Treasury protects the GSEs from the vicious 'death spiral' that they are in by stopping them from exhausting Treasury's commitment via dividend payment draws, while Treasury gets to keep any excess dividend payments that could potentially occur in exchange for its benefit to the GSEs. Treasury and FHFA essentially say that they don't know what's going to happen in the future, but let's set up a new dividend structure and roll the dice with it. In regards to merits, the only benefit that a NWS would have is protecting the GSEs from decreasing Treasury's capped commitment by draws to pay a dividend. The NWS does absolutely nothing to protect the GSEs from exhausting Treasury's commitment if draws are required to cover losses. Moreover, the NWS ironically does not allow the GSEs to pay down Treasury's liquidation preference or build up capital reserve (save the small buffer amounts), i.e., allow the GSEs to be rehabilitated by FHFA to a safe and sound financial condition (FHFA's conservatorship duties mandated by HERA).

Now let's look at the GSEs' financial earnings after the NWS was signed in August 2012 before discussing the sweep's validity in more detail. Two scenarios will be compared in presenting the data: the state of the GSEs under the NWS and if the original 10% dividend were remained in place. These plots are updated records presented here and here. Data for the plots are given in the appendix. As shown in Figure 3, the GSEs have paid quite a bit in dividends over the course of conservatorship. Prior to the NWS, $45.7 billion ($25.6 B - FNMA; $20.1 B - FMCC) of their draws were for dividend payments, while $225.1 billion ($137.1 B - FNMA; $88.0 B - FMCC) in dividend payments have been made after the NWS. Under the NWS the GSEs still owe Treasury $187.5 billion in liquidation preference for draws. If the original 10% dividend were maintained from 2008-2016 and all of their profits in excess of the 10% dividend were applied to pay down the liquidation preference, the GSEs would currently owe Treasury none or very little: Freddie Mac would have paid down Treasury's entire liquidation preference (and given $739 million extra!), while Fannie Mae would only owe Treasury $5.74 billion in liquidation preference! As shown in Figure 4, the GSEs have paid exceedingly more in dividends under the NWS than if the 10% dividend were maintained: Treasury would have collected only $40.62 billion ($25.2 B - FNMA; $15.5 B - FMCC) in dividends with a 10% dividend, as opposed to $225.1 billion under the NWS! Thus, the GSEs have paid $184.47 billion more dividends under the NWS than if the original 10% rate were maintained! These vast differences in dividend payments results in an annual dividend rate of 24.22% and 25.65% from 2008-2017, as shown at the end of temporal data given in Figure 5. Alternatively, the NWS altered the GSEs' dividend from 10% (2009-2012) to 34.96% and 36.74% for 2013-2017!

Figure 3 - GSE financial data before and after the NWS: [a] quarterly dividend payments due to Treasury, [b] senior preferred stock held by Treasury under the NWS agreement and if dividends were used to pay off Treasury stock, [c] dividends paid minus senior preferred stock.

Figure 4 - Dividends with NWS and original 10% paid to Treasury after NWS implemented for both GSEs (colors): [a] quarterly payments, [b] yearly totals. The y-axis is shown on a log scale for clarity.

Figure 5 - Dividend rate over GSEs' conservatorship: [a] annual dividend rate over all prior quarters, [b] annual dividend rate for current quarter. Both rates are calculated under the NWS arrangement (i.e., liquidation preferences of $116.15 B {FNMA} and $71.34 B {FMCC}).

One last dividend payment scheme to consider is between the two extremes previously mentioned: the 10% dividend were paid but the GSEs retained all other earnings (i.e., excess dividend payments didn't pay down liquidation preference). Under this scenario the GSEs would have paid $90.42 B ($56.02 B - FNMA; $34.40 B - FMCC) in dividends, which is $134.7 B more than they paid under the NWS; the $134.7 B extra dividends would be capital sitting in the GSEs' bank accounts to weather any future adverse financial condition. The outcome of these three dividend payment schemes are summarized below in Table 1, with supporting data given in the appendix. It should be noted that scenario 3 (10% dividend with full amortization) was always a viable option under the original stock certificates. Believing otherwise is pure absurdity. No company enters into a securities agreement that doesn't allow them to ever pay off the debt. Such persons that believe Treasury and FHFA never allowed the GSEs to pay down their liquidation preference are the same folks that subscribe to the notion that the GSEs have paid less money under the NWS than the original 10% dividend. John Carney, former WSJ and current Breitbart columnist, has pushed this same refutable propaganda on several occasions [e.g., 5/5/2015, 5/20/2016]. Mortgage Bankers of America President & CEO David H. Stevens also has stated the same false narrative.

Table 1: Financial outcomes for three different dividend payback schemes ranging from 100% dividend and no amortization to 10% dividend and full amortization.

Now let's return to the net worth sweep to consider one last vital aspect: its justification. Recall that it was proven earlier the only way for Treasury to confiscate most or all of the GSEs profits if the dividend rate were changed to the net worth sweep, and that such a change in dividend structure would require a well-construed narrative to justify its action. Specifically, FHFA and Treasury would have to claim that they perceived the GSEs were in a death spiral, they didn't know what was going to happen to the GSEs' future profitability and they were doing it to protect the GSEs from exhausting Treasury's capped commitment.

If FHFA and Treasury's motives that they state (in public and in their legal defense all over the country in a myriad of investor lawsuits) are accurate, then there logically are only two ways that FHFA and Treasury could have come to a conclusion that the GSEs were in a death spiral and that the NWS was in the GSEs' best interest. If the NWS cannot be justified by either, then their justification is proven to be false, and that the FHFA and Treasury had a markedly different motive for the NWS.

The first way is through a crude judgement call without any deep quantitative analysis. It's a surface level 'gut feeling' decision that 'just feels like the right thing to do.' They understood that in 3 years the GSEs have gone through nearly half of Treasury's commitment, which was to be capped starting in 2013. They also understood that over the course of those 3 years that the GSEs continued to get further in debt by having to borrow from Treasury increasingly more to pay the 10% dividend. Thus, they could argue that the GSEs were in a vicious death spiral and the NWS was a solution to that problem. Unfortunately, for such an approach to be validated requires Treasury and FHFA to maintain a consistent approach. In other words, if they used a 'gut feeling' business approach and claim what was done was in the GSEs' best interest prior to the NWS, then they must be required to act in a similar manner after the NWS was enacted. This is clearly not the case and, thus, Treasury's and FHFA's stated motivation cannot be justified with this approach. It was shown above that the GSEs have paid Treasury $184.47 billion more in dividends under the NWS than a 10% dividend. Figure 4 shows that Treasury has substantially benefited over the past 18 quarters under the new agreement. It is unfathomable that the FHFA and Treasury haven't figured out in the last 4.5 years that the NWS has left the GSEs worse off than if the 10% dividend were kept in place, and that the NWS didn't turn out for the better of the companies. At any point in the last 4 years a 4th amendment to the SPSPAs could have easily been made by going back to a fixed dividend rate (e.g., 10%) once FHFA and Treasury saw that the GSEs were not in a death spiral. Instead, FHFA and Treasury have stood idly by as $2251 billion was given to Treasury.

The second way that Treasury and FHFA could have come to implement the NWS is through a quantitative analysis. In other words, they could have backed up their actions with figures, equations and analysis. They could have mathematically shown that the rate of GSEs' liquidation preference was rapidly increasing. They also could have made assumptions about future draws, estimated the amount of dividends owed, etc. to calculate the amount of time that the GSEs could have been supported by Treasury's commitment. Unfortunately, such an analysis could never have justified the NWS. In a previous article, I demonstrated that a quantitative analysis does not support FHFA's and Treasury's decision to implement the NWS. Specifically, historical draws show that the temporal variation of the liquidation preference due to dividends and losses was constant and rapidly declining, respectively. A parametric study was also done to see how much time each GSE could expect to survive off Treasury's remaining commitment under various dividend rates and annual loss/profitability amounts. The results show that the GSEs had adequate time remaining under the projections of historical data (5-73 years - FNMA; 7.5-109 years - FMCC). This time becomes substantially longer under more realistic conditions: 49-258 years and 73-258 years remained. Furthermore, the analytical eye must be continued after the NWS. Seeing any type of projections and/or estimations become grossly wrong should have caused the FHFA and Treasury to determine it had erred in its analysis and alter the SPSPAs with a 4th amendment to correct the actions. However, such corrective action from an astute analytical eye has not been taken. Thus, an analytical approach cannot be used to justify Treasury's actions for those two reasons: it cannot justify it on the front end or used consistently on the back end of the NWS.

There are two things left to discuss in this section: dividend rate and the administrative record. In regards to the former, the FHFA OIG pointed out in its report on the NWS the following:

The PSPAs initially required the Enterprises to pay dividends on Treasury's investments at an annual rate of 10%, totaling about $19 billion a year by 2012, an amount greater than the highest combined annual profit that the Enterprises ever earned.

An honest examination of this statement would cause someone to ask two very important questions. First, why would the Treasury and FHFA set a dividend rate so high if they knew that the company had not historically made enough money to pay the dividend on such a high liquidation preference? It honestly makes no sense to commit $200 billion in funding to a company and demand a 10% dividend on the liquidation preference when everyone knows that the company has never posted profits to cover such a high dividend payment. This leads to the second question: why wasn't the dividend rate lowered in a 3rd SPSPA amendment instead of a net worth sweep (variable rate) dividend? This is a viable option to all of the FHFA, Treasury and FHFA OIG points made for implementing the NWS. To the FHFA OIG's point of never generating enough income to meet the high dividend demand, a simple solution is to lower the dividend rate to an amount that the GSEs could meet and perhaps allow them save some cash as capital. The FHFA and Treasury were concerned about the GSEs exhausting Treasury's capped commitment by borrowing to pay the dividend. Lowering the dividend rate would have slowed draws from Treasury and extended the life expectancy of its commitment significantly, as detailed here. Thus, lowering the dividend rate would have also been in the GSEs' best interest, as the FHFA and Treasury state the NWS was. It also helps conserve and preserve their assets and rehabilitate them to a safe and sound condition by allowing them to keep more of their profits. These are vital aspects of the FHFA's duties as conservator, as mandated by HERA. The GSEs can never pay down Treasury's liquidation preference under the NWS. The NWS does not allow them to be rehabilitated to a safe and sound financial condition because they give all of their money away to Treasury every quarter. This is a clear violation of the law. However, lowering the dividend rate allows them to pay Treasury back and build capital to ensure their rehabilitation. The FHFA and Treasury framed the NWS as a win for everyone; history has shown that it was a one-sided deal that was only a win for Treasury. Moreover, this simple examination has shown that a true win for everyone would have been for Treasury and FHFA to lower the dividend rate: Treasury would have gotten paid, the GSEs could have retained capital and FHFA would have fulfilled its statutory (HERA) mandate to rehabilitate the GSEs.

It has been shown that there is no logical reason to justify the NWS as an action done in the interest of the GSEs. Simply put, Treasury and FHFA have been telling the public and Court a story that is simply indefensible. Treasury and FHFA have been fighting extremely hard in Court not to allow the administrative record to be viewed by the plaintiffs or unsealed for the public to see. Both are currently fighting the discovery process in the Court of Federal Claims. Of the documents that have been given over to plaintiffs and unsealed, it is plain to all that Treasury and FHFA don't even believe the story that they are telling to the Court. This has been reported previously at length. Only two important points will be made here. First, Treasury and FHFA were fully aware prior to implementing the NWS that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were starting to become profitable and projected at that time that they were entering into a 'golden age' of profitability. Second, Treasury and FHFA readily admitted the true intentions of the NWS in a pre-decisional Q&A document. They stated that every penny of profit deserves to go to Treasury, and that the NWS was a better deal for taxpayers. Treasury's true intentions with the NWS was to prevent them from paying down their liquidation preference.

I recently reported a semi-detailed analysis of the GSEs' bailout performance relative to all other companies that were bailed out during the financial crisis. Simply put, the GSEs have been Treasury's greatest bailout "investment." Two more quarterly profits have been reported since then, which further solidify that fact. There is a reason why Treasury and FHFA implemented the NWS. Logic and the limited administrative record show that it was a one-sided deal to deplete the GSEs of their assets. This cannot be denied. It is now more visible than ever with the fact that Freddie Mac would have paid off Treasury's liquidation preference under the original 10% dividend rate, and Fannie Mae is likely to be in the same position later this year. Treasury always reminds the public that they are doing what is in the best interest of the tax payer. Table 1 is a clear reminder that the NWS is exactly just that. The NWS has sucked the most possible amount of money out of the GSEs. It also positions Treasury to reap $189 billion more from the GSEs if action is taken to wind down the GSEs and their assets are liquidated. Reaping this additional $189 billion in profits would make FHFA & Treasury's actions in the FannieGate saga far worse than the criminal behavior that caused the 2008 financial crisis.

Table A1: Fannie Mae conservatorship financials.

Table A2: Freddie Mac conservatorship financials.

Table A3: Three dividend and repayment schemes for Fannie Mae.

Table A4: Three dividend and repayment schemes for Freddie Mac.

Table A5: Variable dividend rate for GSEs calculated on a quarterly and overall basis. Dates represent when payment was made.

