8% Granite Oil: Management Still Guiding Towards Slow Growth

As commodity prices have declined, this stock has dropped along with much of the rest of the market. But Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) has been a steady income producer for some time. Plus management is guiding towards some slow growth in the future. There was always a point at which the current project was supposed to throw off excess cash flow to fund some slow expansion. Interestingly, though this management has always been optimistic about oil prices, they have managed to maintain the margin somewhat to mitigate the effects of further pricing declines.

In the past the market has been concerned about the high payout ratio. Those concerns were exacerbated whenever commodity prices decline as they have recently. Also, this year is projected to have significant production growth. Management has repeatedly put off that year to optimize the established production and accommodate some very low commodity price environments. This year, against all expectations looks like the realization of at least some of the goals.

Management has always countered those concerns and many more by reducing operating costs. Another strategy was to wait out low commodity prices while expanding infrastructure and researching lower cost operating techniques. So while the market worried about the latest margin crisis, this management has always largely restored the margin to an acceptable level. The resulting cash flow has kept the debt level conservative. The latest quarterly report announces ways to decrease the drilling and casing costs about 20% followed by another 15% cost reduction using a new hydraulic fracking technique.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

The market's biggest latest concern was the leveling off of the cost trend shown on the right hand side of the slide (especially with the latest round of oil price decreases). Previously management had saved costs by shortening the horizontal portion while maintaining much of the reserves gained. The latest announcements point to more cost savings that will at least enable the rate of return to be maintained. The progress is not easily predictable. In fact operational cost decreases are definitely erratic, though they are continuing. But the market does not like uncertainty. So the stock has declined with the commodity price drop.

Management is forecasting more cost decreases in the future. Specific announcements will continue to be made on an erratic basis. But as long as the decreasing cost trend enables the overall margins to reasonably hold, then the forecast of excess cash flow shown in the first slide could happen even if the oil price projections prove optimistic as they have in the past. This management is firmly focused on cash flow, whereas the market looks at commodity prices and assumes a resulting cash flow.

Since the market likes a sure thing, this strategy may not be rewarded nearly as well as other strategies that are perceived of as certain. But there is no denying that management has so far kept ahead of the commodity price decline and anticipates doing so for the foreseeable future. This income stock is really not traditional in many ways. But the income has held up far better than many anticipated. The low long term debt that usually runs less than two times cash flow from operations gives management more time to "catch up" if commodity prices run ahead of production price declines.

The stock price is now at the low end of the trading range and the yield is above average by many historical measures. So this could be a good time for income investors to tag along and also reap some capital gains. The financial strength remains strong. But the reliance on one project, the small size of the company, and the continuing commodity price declines make this a more speculative income investment. Management is projecting about a 4% production gain over the next few years. When combined with the current yield, the total return would be at least 12%. Any of the management projected efficiency gains (first slide) could raise the return considerably at the current stock price.

Management has so far projected to recover about 40 MM barrels of oil slowly over time. If cash flow were to increase as projected in the first slide, it would be interesting to see the choices that management makes with the excess cash flow. Some time back, Granite Oil increased the dividend to sop up the excess cash flow. As more information is obtained through the development of the current patch, future choices could potentially change.

